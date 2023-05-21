Faster QT instead of More Rate Hikes to Fight Inflation? Higher Rates Can also Fuel Spending? Are Auto Loans Harder to Get? EVs and the Energy Sector; the Future of Office Towers…

Wolf Richter on This Week in Money, at HoweStreet.com
Faster Quantitative Tightening (QT) is not possible to do.
Treasuries purchased (monetization of debt) and current funding of the deficits are more money than the entire planet has in spare cash or desire; we are broke and the foreigners have better things to do with money or fear of being “frozen.”
The Mortgaged Backed Securities (MBS) used to convert the housing industry into the housing market (or casino) are interest rates that would require discounting the face value; probably why the Federal Reserve pumped this pawn shop of the middle class for what they bailed out banks in the previous “great recession banking crisis,” purchased at full face value. This time they got smart, the elite selling housing and pumping it, Federal Reserve helping by buying MBS at any cost and no banks to bail out as they already bought it all.
Every single MBS that the Fed holds now is guaranteed by the Taxpayer. It didn’t buy them at “any” cost but in the To Be Announced (TBA) market, like everyone else, from the issuer (Fanny Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, etc.) when newly issued.
Well Fed hasn’t sold MBS outright despite not meeting their QT commitments till now!
Fed loves high inflation because then it can inflate away debt instead of causing bankruptcies to write it off.
It’s us who don’t like high inflation, but who cares!