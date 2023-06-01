Fed’s Balance Sheet Plunged by $348 Billion in the 10 Weeks since Peak Bank Crisis, and by $580 billion since QT Started

QT on track, bank liquidity measures unwind.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets held by the Fed dropped by $50 billion in the week, to $8.38 trillion, down by $118 billion for the month and by $348 billion in the 10 weeks since peak-bank-crisis. Quantitative Tightening (QT) continued on track, and as the remaining bank liquidity support measures continued to unwind, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today.
From the historic peak of the balance sheet in April 2022, total assets have dropped by $580 billion. This month, total assets will fall below where they’d been before the banking crisis, and will set a new low in this QT cycle.
To see the details of the banking crisis, here are total assets viewed through a magnifying glass:
The banking crisis measures.
Repos with “foreign official” counterparties: paid off in April. The Swiss National Bank likely used this program to provide dollar-liquidity support for the take-under of Credit Suisse by UBS.
Discount Window: nearly paid off, down to $4 billion. Since the last rate hike, the Fed charges banks 5.25% to borrow at the Discount Window (or “Primary Credit”), and banks have to post collateral valued at “fair market value.” So this is expensive money for banks, and they pay it off as soon as they can.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): +1.7 billion in the week, to $94 billion. Under this program, rolled out on March 13, banks can borrow for up to one year, at a fixed rate, pegged to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. Banks have to post collateral, but valued “at par.” So this is still expensive money, but less expensive money than the Discount Window, so some banks paid off the Discount Window loans with proceeds from BTFP loans.
The amount borrowed at both facilities combined had peaked in mid-March at $165 billion and has since then dropped to $98 billion.
And so we put them on the same chart to see the flows between them, the loans at the Discount Window (red), and the loans at the BTFP (green):
Loans to FDIC: -$5 billion in the week, -$40 billion for the month to $188 billion. That spike in the week through May 3 was caused when JP Morgan acquired the assets of First Republic from the FDIC.
JPM paid the FDIC $182 billion for those assets. The payment came in different forms (we walked through the details here). To make the $182 billion payment, JPM also obtained a $50 billion loan from the FDIC, similar to when you buy a shack with a collapsed roof for $182,000, and you pay $132,000 in various ways to the seller, including some cash, and the seller provides a $50,000 interest-bearing loan that you have to pay back to the seller over the next five years. It’s that loan that caused this spike because the FDIC borrowed this $50 billion from the Fed.
The FDIC is now busy selling the assets – mostly loans and securities – that it took over from the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. As it sells those assets and closes the deals, and returns the funds to the Fed, the loan balances to the FDIC drop.
QT continued on track throughout the banking crisis.
Treasury notes and bonds: -$30 billion for the week, -$58 billion for the month, -$607 billion from the peak in June 2022, to $5.16 trillion.
Treasury notes and bonds “roll off” the balance sheet mid-month or at the end of the month when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value for them.
The roll-off is capped at $60 billion per month, and about that much usually rolls off. But the $368 billion of inflation-indexed TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) that the Fed holds earn inflation protection pegged on the current CPI rate. Unlike interest, this inflation compensation is not paid in cash, but is added to the principle of the TIPS, which causes the balance of the TIPS to increase by that amount, which keeps the roll-off just under the $60 billion cap in most months.
MBS: -$12 billion for the week, -$17 billion for the month, -$182 billion from peak, to $2.56 trillion. The Fed only holds government-backed “Agency MBS,” and taxpayers carry the credit risk, not the Fed.
The way mortgage-backed securities come off the balance sheet is primarily via pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off – when mortgaged homes are sold or mortgages are refinanced – and when regular mortgage payments are made.
The reduction in MBS has been below the monthly cap of $35 billion per month because fewer mortgages are getting paid off because home sales have plunged and refis have collapsed, and passthrough principal payments to the Fed have slowed:
From crisis to crisis to raging inflation. This is the long view of total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
wolf,
I love your work, only place.like it. That being true, so little drawdown by now, should have been selling thru 2020 & 2021, could have been well below 7 trillion. Powell has to see that selling mbs need to happen. Can’t stop wasting good economic times and not be extracting more liquidity now, before worm turns.
Can’t count from SVB as they are symptoms of Powells hesitancy in waiting as long as he did
Why do you feel Powell works for you. He is part of the club with 3 objectives:
1. To make money for the club.
2. To keep making money for the club.
3. To make more money for club each successive year.
You are not in the club, neither is Wolf!
Powell just pumped a 25% rally on Nasdaq despite ridiculous earnings! Why will he sell MBS?
Wolf, can you please prepare a chart of the Fed’s balance sheet vs GDP since 2008? I think that will provide a better insight as to how much the Fed has been trying to prop up asset prices/the economy?
here you go:
QE, the biggest wealth transfer mechanism, reverse Robinhood brought to you by you friendly FED.
Even though most politicians, economists, and mainstream pundits won’t admit it, central banks exist to help governments finance themselves by stealthily transferring wealth away from the average person’s savings.
It’s the hidden, but real, reason why central banks exist.
QE didn’t prop up GDP. It inflated asset prices.
But it did help tax receipts
Dont you think higher asset prices prop up spending and therefore the GDP? And didnt QE cause inflation which increased wages, which propped up spending and thus the GDP?
The “long view” chart shows the immensity of the Fed’s balance sheet and just how much stimulus was recently jammed into the real economy. With fiscal deficits projected near two trillion, the Fed rate at 5% is a relatively tepid offset to huge continuing stimulus. I also wonder how many Treasuries the Fed has to buy each month to keep QT limited to 60 billion each month; some “reinvestment” of maturing Treasuries must still be occurring? Wouldn’t that be residual QE?
The graph of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet looks impressive only because it is the very top. Looking loosely at the graph the peak was about 8.95 trillion around March or April of 2022. Removing the banking crisis effect, around March of 2023 the balance sheet was about 8.35 trillion.
So in one year the fraction that remains is 8.35 ÷ 8.95 = approximately 93%. That is a reduction of 7% a year, since the reduction nominally is a constant dollar amount this balance sheet curve can be extrapolated as 7% reduction for the future years. 100% ÷ 7% per year = 14 (fourteen) years; one down 13 (thirteen) to go. Certainly even this snails pace will be interrupted by the elites need for a liquidity infusion of a variety of styles; look at the banking crisis as a short 3 month interruption, but there is as huge a variety of bailouts needed as the kind of “financial products” that have been and continue to be spawned by our financial market casinos.
Your whole calculus is off. QT didn’t even start until June. It was phased in slowly. Normal pace started in September. We discussed this extensively at the time. We had something like 9 months of full QT so far.
huge mistake on Fed part to buy that many MBS. Now they are not able to reduce them. By the time rates go down, Fed will be doing new QE. At some they might be holding more MBS than treasuries.
Huge mistake that they bought any MBS. Ever. If they make the mistake of doing QE again, they could do treasuries only. Hopefully QE in any form is dead for the foreseeable future.
Any future QE should be met with angry mobs. The young people need to stand up for themselves.
put it in a instagram post by a celeb and they might hear it
I spoke with a dozen or more 30 year old professionals recently. Engineering and IT folks. They don’t know what the federal reserve is, and they have no idea they are getting shafted by federal debt, asset inflation, etc.
Seems like Flagstar Bank is acquiring part of Signature – one of my brokered Signature CDs recently updated its description to Flagstar (Signat).
How is QT on track? Unless QT accelerates, we went backwards. How many other events will cause this backwards retracing again? Nobody knows.
I love your reports and insights
But you, for the 3rd time, put out the notion that the snb would have gotten liquidity from the ced for the CS bailout.
As informed prior, the CS received 259 bil total but in CHF
So for one i fail to see what the fed has to do with the snb giving loans to start with, but since they were in a different currency it just doesn’t make sense to think the US$ Fed had any funding in it.
If you look at M2, (https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2SL) I think it *tells* the story; the Fed will want to bring it back to “historical trend”, that requires ~$2 Trillion contraction. Some ways to go! More rate hikes and QT, we will probably hold 6-6.5% rates for a year when we get there, if M2 is a guide.
Why in gods name did they pump $1.5 trillion of QE into the market starting in January 2021, when we were already past the economic shock and we’re already experiencing widespread supply chain problems keeping up with demand?
You could give them a blank check and they’d piss it all away. Makes a lot of people rich. “Never let a crisis go to waste” or something like that.
Not surprising at all. And now that temporary Covid budget turns out to not be temporary. It’s now built into the baseline budget.
Very timely update of the Fed’s balance sheet. Was waiting for this piece. Judging by the recent arrogance and perverse animal spirit of Wall Street, the QT needs to accelerate a lot faster to quell the reckless speculation. Gamblers are making a killing with the endless liquidity in the market.
actually, alot of liqudity will be removed as soon as the Treasury can start back the debt issuance. i saw that that extraordinary measures had been used to the tune of 300 billion, the Treasury balance was drained from over 600 billion at beginning of the year to near zero now and assuming the fed keeps letting Treasuries and MBS roll off, it will be another 200 billion that the markets must absorb over the coming 3 months. and on top of that, they will need to finance the on-going deficit spending. of course, they might not bring Treasury balance up to 600 billion too quickly, to brunt the impact. and i dont know what the timeframe or process is for reversing those extraordinary measures.
i am starting to think that the one factor that will finally force a reckoning is the interest expense on debt. it is more than 200 billion in Q4 of last year and i’m assuming will hit 1 trillion annual pace soon. with that much interest paid, the federal budget gets even more out of whack. we can all bet that the politicians wont cut any spending, so that is going to become a real issue.
when you look back at what happened during COVID, it was a real ponzi scheme by the government. the Fed was “buying” massive amounts of debt, so the Treasury could issue massive amounts of debt at extremely low interest rates to fund astronomical stimulus programs. the Treasury never could have added that much debt without driving rates much higher if the Fed were not buying it up. but now we are stuck with that extra debt and could be headed to a period of higher interest rates for longer, meaning massive interest payments as far as the eye can see.
i wonder why china did not liquidate its US treasury holdings while interest rates were low and prices high?
If government officials had any brains they would have issued most of that debt as very long term debt, so they could lock in a low interest rate. I remember seeing articles that discussed that. But they didnt do it.
On 12 May 2023, the CBO stated that for fiscal year 2023, Uncle Sam will have $6.4T in outlays & $4.8T in revenue.
National debt, or, Uncle Sam’s monkey on the back, is at a fraction under $31.5T. Now, take that monkey and divide by 20 — or 5% interest carry cost. The result is $1.575 trillion in interest expense on debt.
The Senate has passed the debt ceiling bill. The CBO projects new deficits of over $20T in the next ten years. The national debt of citizens in the United States of America will be fifty-five trillion dollars in about nine years. That will be twice the GDP.
Thank you Two Party Duopoly.
“Put it on a plate, son. You’ll enjoy it more.”
“Couldn’t enjoy it any more, Mom. Mm mm mmm …”
Woefully inadequate.
Woefully.
QT is a joke at this point. They’re STILL at $8.38 trillion from a peak of less than $9 trillion? How disgusting after all of that tough talk. Jerome Powell is like a cowardly Arthur Burns.
these “plunges” are miniscule compared to the massive increases.
the trouble is that once inflation is subdued, the Fed will use that as a reason to stop normalizing the balance sheet, which is propping up asset bubbles. there should be as much focus on asset bubbles as on inflation within the economy. neither lead to higher productivity.
Off topic but-
Recent TD Ameritrade brokerage account switched to Schwab.
I’ve looked around Schwab for their cash options and can’t find anything other than bank accounts that pay 0.45%. Not counting brokered CD’s and stuff. At ETrade there is a premium savings that pays almost 4%. Is there anything comparable at Schwab, or what is the best place to park cash and earn some interest there? Not interested in 0.45%…
They have Schwab Money market funds that are re-indexed weekly. They go by names like SNOXX, or SNVXX or SNSXX. Paying something like 4.75% this week. Takes a day to settle in or out.
Under Products, Money Market Funds.
Thanks for all the replies. Wolfstreet rules.
the Schwab Value Advantage Fund SWVXX is currently ~4.9%. You can move in and out overnight.
Interactive Brokers pays around 4.75% on cash.
You have to purchase money market funds directly at Schwab. Their Federal money market (SNOXX) yields close to 5%. Otherwise, you cash is swept to Schwab bank at .45%.
I am wondering about this myself.
Check out their money market funds — not FDIC insured, but your shares are securities not deposits, and you will still have the securities even if Schwab collapses.
Maybe I am just not following, but QT continued throughout the bank “crisis” but somehow there was a temporary spike in total assets sometime in March/April 2023 ? So the Fed has a bucket for QT assets, and they have a separate bucket for the bank liquidity stuff so what matters is the reduction in total assets?
It’s not that simple. QE = securities purchases. QT = reduction in securities. During the bank crisis, the Fed didn’t buy any assets. It lent money on a short-term basis. Some of this money became short-term liquidity for the markets, now dwindling. Much of it didn’t. Part of what it lent to the FDIC didn’t go anywhere.
Most of this short-term liquidity has already been unwound, as you can see in the article. Just look at the pictures. The biggest thing left dangling is the FDIC loan.
When they decide to pause, would selling treasury notes (or even bonds) be appropriate? 2/3/5/7/10 are a good 1-1.5% below current fed rates. Could just sell 5-10 and even out the valley, to not disturb the 1 year much.
Hell, why not pause early and start selling mid duration. This talked about much? I don’t see anyone proposing an early pause coinciding with increased selling. Mid term bank assets would lose value, but BTFP rate should stay low and allow some protection. Overnight lending wouldn’t change, and maybe RRP would draw down.
Apologies, to clarify: I mean pausing rate hikes, and for the fomc to QT out of treasury notes, not selling of notes by individual investors.
1) AAPL daily : for 6 months, until Apr 30 2022, AAPL failed to produce a close above Dec 13 2021 high @182.13 thereafter it plunged.
2) AAPL tried again in Aug 2022, but failed.
3) On Tuesday 5/30, after Memorial Day, AAPL gap up above Dec 13 2021 low @175.53, hopefully to an new all time high for the June 7/11 2023 show.
4) AAPL Lazer : Mar 27 2023 to May 4 lows // parallel from Apr 4 high. This Lazer approach Jan 2022 top, aiming at the skies.
5) While AAPL is aiming at the skies, trying to make a new all time high, Dollar General plunged along with the regional banks. The Fed might take a pause for the crumbs, ignoring the AI bull sh***run.
The Fed Total asset plunged from 9T to 8.4T to test Apr low. The 4T gov debt increase and the Fed plunge might be for dry powder, to be used later.
The Fed have sophisticated emergencies “tools”. The Anti Regulatory Act of 2006 were tested successfully twice before. The Fed shot down two deep recessions.