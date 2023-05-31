That was Fast: Mortgage Rates Re-Spike to 7% Range as it Sinks in that the Fed Won’t Cut Rates “Anytime Soon,” Mortgage Applications Plunge to 1995 Levels. Even Investors Pull Out

Spring selling season was a dud. But what comes next may be worse, that’s what mortgage applications and investors tell us.
The 7% mortgages are back. The average interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming balances jumped to 6.91%, the highest since November, according to the weekly measure by the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
The daily measure by Mortgage News Daily already went over 7% a few days last week and earlier this week.
“Inflation is still running too high, and recent economic data is beginning to convince investors that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting rates anytime soon,” is how the Mortgage Bankers Association explained today what has been obvious to us here for months.
And so, with these kinds of mortgage rates, spring selling season – the time of the year when sales and prices nearly always rise from the dreary days of the winter – has turned into an amazing dud.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home dropped for the third week in a row, from already low levels, to the third-lowest volume since 1995, the two lowest volume-weeks having been in late February this year, according to the MBA today.
Purchase mortgage applications plunged, compared to the same week in:
- 2022: -31%
- 2021: -41%
- 2019: -40%.
What comes next may get sloppy. Mortgage applications to purchase a home are a forward-looking indicator of where home sales as measured by closed deals are headed in a month or two. The 7% mortgages are indigestible at current home prices – something has to give, and it’s not going to be mortgage rates.
And the backward-looking data on sales volume, such as those by the National Association of Realtors, has already been lousy, amid rising supply, plunging volume, and increased days on the market, while even investors pulled out.
That investors pulled out of the housing market was confirmed by Redfin today: Purchases by investors plunged by 49% year-over-year in Q1 in the metros tracked by Redfin.
“Widespread economic uncertainty and recession fears are also prompting investors to pump the brakes. Some investors may be moving their money into other asset classes that offer better returns, such as stocks and bonds,” Redfin said.
The biggest year-over-year drops of purchases by investors:
- Nassau County, NY: -67.9%
- Atlanta, GA: -66%
- Charlotte, NC: -66%
- Phoenix, AZ: -64.2%
- Nashville, TN: -60.4%
- Las Vegas, NV: -60.2%
- Jacksonville, FL: -56.6%
- Philadelphia, PA: -56.5%
- Tampa, FL: -54.8%
- Orlando, FL: -54.7%
“Borrowing costs climbed even higher in May, meaning investors may pull back from the housing market further in the second quarter. Investor home purchases typically rise on a quarter-over-quarter basis in the spring, but we may see them fall flat or decline when second-quarter data comes in,” Redfin said.
So there goes that. The high mortgage rates had given rise to the theory that investors, who wouldn’t need a mortgage as they can finance at the institutional level, would just swoop in and pick up the pieces left behind by potential buyers staying out of the market. But that’s not happening. Investors don’t like to overpay for properties.
With the 7% mortgages now hammering the end of spring selling season, and investors pulling out on a large scale, home sales going into the summer could turn out to be dismal.
Applications to refinance existing mortgages collapsed in 2022, as mortgage rates surged, and have since then been wobbling along at the lowest volume since January 2000. The mortgage industry was among the first industries to announce mass layoffs in late 2021 and into 2022. Refinancing mortgages was a huge portion of the revenues for mortgage lenders and brokers, and it vanished.
Wow, who could have predicted the rate of YOY rental price increases needed to meet the interest rates of a mortgage loan before this market would dry up?
As long as there are some folks with good credit, who can arbitrage the difference in payments, while socking away some equity, housing prices are going to stay up.
“…housing prices are going to stay up.”
Housing prices are ALREADY DOWN year-over-year. Go have a look?
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/05/18/home-sales-plunge-supply-rises-prices-drop-year-over-year-most-since-2012-even-investors-pull-back/
I think what he meant to say is the price to RENT a house is going to stay up.
limited supply since those who owned for over 3 years have nice equity and 3% loans
I might have to consider carrying mortgage at 8%
make more on interest than higher price
Then you have California. In Los Angeles…if property is priced right – you’re getting multiple offers….and inventory is low…so across the board – not all things are equal…but I understand across the country the market is not as competitive…
Chill, Wolf.
The latest Freddie Mac National Home Price Index (FMHPI) shows the SoCal area (Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim) as only 4.6% down from its peak in 2022. It was down 6.7% from peak in January 2023 but continues to climb back up the past several months.
For all intents and purposes, I can we can all agree 4.6% from peak can be considered “staying up” despite the mortgage rate nearly tripling.
Wake me up when we’re 10% down from the peak, and then I’ll agree with your statement that “housing prices are already down.”
Careful here. The Freddie Mac National Home Price Index” only covers home prices as they appear in mortgages guaranteed by the the GSEs. Prices based on cash deals, jumbo mortgages, etc. are not in the index.
“housing prices are going to stay up.”
You got it right, infact they are going higher as we speak. Check Zestimate, my Seattle house went up by $200,000 in last 2 months. At $100,000 / month, my house earns more in a quater than an average doctor earns in a year!
My house will earn more than a $1 Million this year. How many people is US earn as much? I now spend the whole day at Golf Course (working from home).
Only check Zestimates for true house value. Wolfstreet is fake news.
#Sarcasm.
Hi Wolf, do you know how to invest in the government guaranties MBS? Are their yields at around 7% now?
Down to 6.88 in an afternoon update.
Ten year has fallen a tad, but the tsunami of new debt to soon be issued is still approaching the fan…
I think this may actually have the opposite impact to what you’d expect from a supply flood with money moving out of stocks and into t bills. Time will tell
Yes, time will tell. I’ll be surprised if demand grows more than supply, but I suppose it could. I wonder how the longer duration debt will be affected.
What happens to treasury yields when the fed starts flooding treasuries into the market?
Expect Inflation to jump by 2% atleast.
Nothing goes down or up in a straight line.
Except meme stocks, regional bank stocks, Nvidia, etc etc
Wolf I know you are a man of precision so I am obligated to make you aware of a missing negative symbol on the last line item involving Orlando’s percentage.
Orlando, FL: 54.7%
For posterity’s sake.
Thanks for all you do.
Thanks! That negative sign fell through the cracks.
Can’t help but make the pun. That’s a negative sign for housing
Golf clap!
Prices will give, but when?
Can’t get the price you want? Sit on it.
Don’t think you’ll get the price you want? Sit on it.
Layoffs of a larger scale will be the only thing I think that can move the needle here.
Prices are already down year-over-year, nationally. Even in San Diego, where prices never drop. Did you already forget?
There’s one place where I invest where prices are still up year over year, and that’s the Manchester NH market. Up 3.2% according to Zillow. Listings go to pending in 5 days on average. I’ve sold some properties and protected my gains- it’s hot now but I suspect eventually the price reduction wave will come there too.
The recent tiny moves down on the housing price chart are barely perceptible when compared with the massive price increases since mid-2020. In my drowsy and relatively inexpensive flyover market prices jumped 40 to 70 percent during Covid and the true bargains, once fairly common, have become extinct. Did something fundamentally change? Was the Covid stimulus large enough to permanently alter the residential price level with WFH permanently altering demand? We’re going to find out, slowly.
“are barely perceptible when compared with”
Sure, it took five years last time. RE is not crypto. This stuff doesn’t move 50% overnight.
Now you’re trolling me. To your point, though, things are definitely lower here, not by huge amounts, but lower. inventory is about as low as it’s ever been.
Layoffs of a larger scale will be the only thing I think that can move the needle here. ==> I don’t think so as the prices are already down from the peak.
Even with no lay offs, prices would come down gradually. The simple reason is un-affordability.
At the same time, we need more and more suckers to enable price discovery.
The vast majority of home owners can’t “sit on it” when they have to sell for a myriad of reasons that have nothing to do with layoffs.
Took 5 years from the start of the SHTF last time for prices to hit bottom, so figure just as long this time. Higher rates really haven’t worked their way thru the system at this point, figure it’ll be a while before defaults, foreclosures, layoffs, etc, all spike.
Took just over a year from when the Fed stopped raising rates for them to start slashing too, and at this point they see no emerging crisis yet, so tack on another year.
7% is a very low, stimulative interest rate historically in inflation periods like today. The 1980 approximately 14% housing interest rate coupled with lending standards of payments no more than 20% of gross income had a calming effect under Volcker, something that worked very well for a decade when 1989 was still 10%.
The Federal Reserve has a long, long, long way to go, especially at a 0.25% snail 🐌 rate. How those who were alive then realize what a strong, bold. genius that Volcker was.
1) The biggest y/y drop is concentrated in FL : Jacksonville, Tampa and
Orlando are over 50% down. Hurricane Ian hit that region last Sept.
2) In the last year and a half “Real Consumer Spending” is slightly up from :
$14T to $14.35T. Gov debt is rising faster. High Input / Low Output.
3) Long Island Nassau county home owners have a target on their back for decades. Nassau county got respect, a symbol of success.
4) As long as home prices were rising, reaching the millions and tenth of millions, home owners didn’t care. WFH was great. But things changed. Owners started to complain about the high assessments, high mortgage rate, high inflation, slow traffic ==> after home prices start falling. Nassau RE market is dead.
Just like inflation I think ppl will adjust to mortgage rates and those that need to move on will sell, and price discovery at the margins may have a loosening effect on sellers price expectations. Then, perhaps, the maxim that those who panic first, panic best.
It’s gonna be a few years and the high rates are gonna slow.price discovery. I just wish the fed would sell bonds for reasons of.price discovery and overall economic health now while consumer and job market is strong. They are procrastinating to protect the ownership classes. Just bad for the economy.
You wish the fed would sell bonds during a booming, healthy economy so they have room on the balance sheet to buy them again when SHTF as it always inevitably does in our boom and bust cycles of capitalism?? No wey, José, the fed doesn’t think logically like that. THE CLOWN SHOW MUST GO ON!
Great article. Will not make real estate speculators or agents very happy. But they had one heck of a run.
If I am not mistaken, all interest payments are a write off / tax deduction for investors. So, if prices go down but rates are high, wouldn’t I make sense to buy as an investor. And have the option to refinance in the future.
Properties need to cash flow.
Properties need to cash flow. Yes. But isn’t that a function of how much you put down? If you buy in all cash at a lower price (and higher rate) you have cash flow…..and you have the opportunity to do a cash out refi later and re-use the cash. My whole point is: yes, investor purchases are waaaay down. But since rents haven’t really come down significantly, it seems to me lower RE prices are a reason to buy more RE not less or even sell?! If you are an investor.
What’s the difference between that and buying TLT, then selling when (if) bond prices increase? If cap rate on RE is low or negative, why buy what looks to be a falling asset? Sounds like a headache.
Oh, I know, a 30y fixed and low/no down could reduce liability and loss, while multiplying with margin. It’s only predatory lending if RE prices tank, right?
“Investor purchases are way down, [yet investors should be buying more.]”
Sounds like an arbitrage opportunity if I’ve ever heard one. How many properties do you plan on purchasing?
No, it doesn’t make sense “when prices go to down.” They just started going down. This will stretch out over years.
It makes sense “after prices have gone down all the way.” Or at least close enough.
The PE firms that jumped into it, didn’t jump into it in 2007, just after the top. They jumped into it in 2012, just after hitting bottom.
While prices are down year over year, according to the Case Shiller indexes nearly every major city is going back up now. Even places like Seattle, Phoenix, LA, and San Diego. A few saw month over month increases of over 1%. Some cities have been going up for several consecutive months.
So the question is…is this just the last hurrah before the crash?
Nothing goes down in a straight line.
We need suckered for price discounts.
It would happen even without big job losses but it’d be slow process
Spring bump. IIRC it also happened after HB1 popped. Housing is a very slow, lethargic market with a sunny-breakfast-nook mentality.
Kernburn,
“Spring selling season” during which prices almost always go up.
But prices went up LESS than last year at this time, and so year-over-year, prices declined even more.
Where the heck are all the foreclosures? We had years of moratorium and high flying prices to all but eliminate the need to foreclose but now with prices falling and banks given the all clear it baffles me why we don’t see at least foreclosure numbers back to 2018-19 levels? As an agent I make some income from commissions but the lions share comes from purchasing foreclosures at the court house steps, repairing/upgrading and reselling. Flipping. I prefer a falling market as it is easier and almost no competition.
Back in the day ( 2008-2013) banks refused to approve most of the short sales and my insiders told me they would have to log the loss so they would rather have a vacant home with all the expense not to mention the loss in value each month as homes declined rather than approve the sale and stop the bleeding. One underlying reason was bonus’s are tied to the departments profit / loss so with no skin in the game department heads would serve them selves and decline as many short sales as possible never thinking about what is best for the bank as a whole.
Could this be happening all over again with foreclosures? The bank doing everything possible to not get the house back and log a loss. This fall and winter could get ugly and you most certainly will see the words ” Short Sale ” in the news and who knows maybe the word ” Contained”.
The banks are just the servicer so they really are telling the investors ” No need to sell now just wait till this little Gully clears up and you will be just fine”
Lol, in 2008-2011 you could literally walk into Wells Fargo and ask about current foreclosures. They had thick binders full of them (saw personally).
Not quite sure what approval you are referring to. One thing is that, they preferred to package them into a portfolio of properties, so maybe that was the holdup.
Short sale approvals, not approvals for foreclosures. I was deep into short sales as was most realtors at the time. Sometimes I just ramble. Funny how most realtors wouldn’t lower themselves to handle a short sale at first, then fought over them two years later. We may see them do the same thing this go around. I’m not one to think this is just a speed bump or gully. It will take years to play out. We are already one year in.
Good, would love to see 10% or more for 30 yrs fixed. Maybe then it will have a chance to bring prices in SoCal more in line with reality…as always not holding my breath on that though…
Out here in my little slice of flyover.
The slow down started in early spring.
Typical backlog at this time of year would be 4-6 weeks.
We are back down to that time frame.
If we were youngsters that backlog would be less than 1-2 weeks.
For health & sanity, we have reduced hours, and increased rates.
Majority of work is still new construction.
Average age of my clients has dropped significantly with
the higher rates. Kids who can do, along with friends & family. Most builds are back down to that 1800ft2 or less. And of course
a lot of shouses.
Charting 05-06 rate increases – to collapse v.s. 22-23 rate increases…
would appear the impact is sooner….severity…yet to be determined.
I believe the reason one of the reason’s prices haven’t fallen significantly is that the builders are buying down the first few years of the mortgages, thus instead of 7% they are paying 3-4 % until it resets in a few years.
I doubt a prudent bank would make such loans as these borrowers are counting on the rates dropping by reset time, and if they don’t I imagine there are going to be a decent amount of defaults- however Fannie and Freddie buy the mortgages so the banks don’t need to care. Also, if the rates do drop in a few years then prices will have likely also dropped and those sales today at high prices are going to be underwater and will be difficult to refinance as well. Also looks like some of the major builders have their own financing divisions also willing to make these bought down loans that otherwise won’t make sense to be allowable.
Point being this is preventing higher rates from bringing prices back to the pre pandemic levels. Which is not a good thing for the percent population that wasn’t lucky enough to already have a home locked in at a low rate, and are now paying more and more for rent.
That’s something I’ve noticed in my part of NC. I saw a listing for a new construction ‘move in ready home’ offered with a 30 year fixed at 4.99% (BTW I hate numbers like that) when financed by the builder. Based on current rates I believe that essentially drops the P&I by about 25%. That’s a pretty big deal for the buyer, and it seems like the builder is absorbing a risk associated with future cheap money availability.
I always enjoyed Hussman’s writings, especially his last one. I don’t think that this cycle will be over til he makes a come back. It must be tough for him to watch financially ignorant people stay all in on the stock market and get bailed out by Fed every single time. Making money can’t be that easy.
They will drive those mortgages sub 7%, just like they did last year. Lenders figured out that 7% is no mans land. Based on my observation, 6.69% is apparently make it or break it for many homebuyers…
How are these borrowing rates are set in general? Supply and demand? We are 2 or 3 FED hikes later and just now mortgages rates are back to 7% territory, so they aren’t quite corresponding to FED rate.
6.69%?? Giggity!
Zoning will always be a big factor in real estate prices. Its just a supply and demand thing. The purpose of zoning is to restrict what kind and how much can be built. I dont know why people keep forgetting that.
Id say affordability is the biggest thing in real estate.
Affordability is defined by mortgage rates
Most people forget about this
I don’t think it’s one sided. Price and Rates determine affordability. Case in point back in the 70s when rates were high… I remember my dad saying there was no way in heck to get a mortgage… you just couldn’t borrow money at the rates. So was it the rates that made things unaffordable, or the rates at the prices? His ol man was doing just fine as a WW2 generation, getting nice returns having bought his house 20 years prior. Point is that the coin has two sides, and they are inseparable. At least as I see it.
I wouldn’t be surprised if mortgage interest rates went up to 8% by the end of the year.
Yes, I think that’s the direction.
Hi Wolf, do you know how to invest in the government guaranties MBS? Are their yields at around 7% now?
“something has to give, and it’s not going to be mortgage rates”.
Reading that made endorphins shoot off in my head. Finally, housing prices will go down. I am rooting for a significant decline.