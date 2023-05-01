First Republic Zombie Bank Dismembered, Pieces Handed to JP Morgan, Uninsured Depositors Bailed Out. Stockholders, some Bondholders Bailed in. Cost to FDIC Fund: $13 Billion

FDIC Board Member McKernan laments “our country’s bailout culture that privatizes gains while socializing losses.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
First Republic Bank, after disclosing last week that it’s a zombie, was shut down early today by the California banking regulator and handed to the FDIC as receiver, which then dismembered it and handed the pieces, after “a highly competitive bidding process,” to JP Morgan Chase Bank. These pieces are “substantially” all of its assets — including $173 billion in loans and $30 billion in securities. And JP Morgan assumes all its remaining $92 billion in deposits.
Another bailout of uninsured depositors, including the big banks: All depositors, including uninsured depositors – including the $30 billion that 11 big banks, led by JP Morgan Chase, deposited at First Republic in March to prop it up – have access to their money today during regular business hours. All 84 branches reopen today as branches of JP Morgan Chase.
JP Morgan, in its press release, said that it will also receive a $50 billion five-year fixed-rate loan from the FDIC to fund the asset purchases.
And it said it would “recognize an upfront, one-time, post-tax gain of approximately $2.6 billion,” and incur post-tax restructuring costs over the next 18 months of “approximately $2.0 billion.”
The FDIC also entered into a loss-share agreement with JP Morgan under which the FDIC will share in the losses and potential recoveries on the single family, residential, and commercial loans that JP Morgan purchased from the FDIC’s pile that was First Republic Bank.
Total cost to the FDIC insurance fund will be about $13 billion, including the costs of bailing out the insured depositors, according to FDIC estimates.
Stockholders got bailed in and wiped out. They’d already been mostly wiped out by Friday evening in one of the most spectacular stock plunges ever.
Holders of the unsecured subordinated bank notes got bailed in and wiped out just about entirely. This is a form of preferred stock. For example, the 4.625% bank notes, issued in 2017, traded at less than 2 cents on the dollar this morning, another spectacular plunge.
This was a bank resolution over a weekend with a minimum amount of drama and disruptions for bank customers that leaves all deposits and substantially all assets in the private sector – unlike the messy receiverships of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that involved a huge amount of drama over the deposits that was deemed to require the FDIC’s emergency powers; and this mess is still dragging on with the FDIC still trying to sell the remaining assets.
“Our country’s bailout culture that privatizes gains while socializing losses.”
Very interestingly, in a separate statement about the First Republic resolution, FDIC Board Member Jonathan McKernan rebuked bank regulators, bank regulations, and the “bailout culture”:
“I am pleased we were able to deal with First Republic’s failure without using the FDIC’s emergency powers. It is a grave and unfortunate event when the FDIC uses these emergency powers. Any decision to use the FDIC’s emergency powers should be approached skeptically, taking into account the unique facts and circumstances of the time, and with careful attention to the implications for the future.
“The March 12 rescue of SVB and Signature’s uninsured depositors was an admission that 15 years of reform efforts have not been a success. Many of the Dodd-Frank Act regulations were prescriptive, burdensome, and expensive. Yet still a failed bank’s investors do not always bear the consequences of the bank’s poor risk management. And yet still the banking system is not resilient to failures of bank supervision.
“More work remains to be done. We should avoid the temptation to pile on yet more prescriptive regulation or otherwise push responsible risk taking out of the banking system. Instead, we should acknowledge that bank failures are inevitable in a dynamic and innovative financial system.
“We should plan for those bank failures by focusing on strong capital requirements and an effective resolution framework as our best hope for eventually ending our country’s bailout culture that privatizes gains while socializing losses.”
Well said. But good luck.
Here is an example of the bailed-in subordinated unsecured notes, a form of preferred stock, trading at less than 2 cents this morning, going to heck in a straight line, thereby violating the Wolf Street dictum that nothing goes to heck in a straight line (chart via Finra/Moringstar):
And here are the misbegotten shares [FRC] that also violated the Wolf Street dictum. The stock is halted and will be delisted. It may eventually trade over the counter for a while for a few cents. On Friday, after hours, it plunged to $1.90. Dip buyers who helped other investors unload this stuff should be thanked for their services. The shares don’t represent anything anymore. Their fate is zero. And this fate is already included in the chart. And thereby another spectacular hero in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks bites the dust (data via YCharts):
There are so many zombies when you think of what ZIRP created. In all industries. No one wants to take the pain so we all suffer as a society.
I think there is more to come. Almost everything bought since pandemic response is going to be a loss if 5% plus rates stick around.
Do not keep cash. Use it or buy gold/silver if you want to save. I wrote that last years…spend it soon it is all gone papermoney or digital money nowdays
Precious metals will be hit badly when the next shoe drops. Then will be a good time to buy. For now treasuries offer a bearable way to keep up w inflation (without gains in real terms tho). Cash will have orher king moments, as will volatility.
I think there are two errors in accounting that are a little crooked.
1. Hold to maturity accounting. This allows banks to mismark risk.
2. FDIC insurance premium.
Defacto now is all deposits are insured which means deposit insurance is mispriced.
Interest rates in economy doesn’t match the risk profile. So all financial system is misprised or shouldwe say manipulated by fed put and govt put and fdic put.
Not sure about the insurance premium, but there really needs to be some work done on whether financial institutions should be held to mark-to-market accounting. When assets are not accounted on a mark-to-market basis, it is too easy to hide losses until they have become so large they cause problems. If these banks had to worry about mark-to-market, they would have hedged their exposure.
But the real issue is that the activity of central bankers in the markets with zero percent interest rates has created a financial tsunami that has still not even hit us. Things are going to get much worse as the housing market finally relents and crashes.
Sounds like a golden opportunity. Take over valuable assets and leave the garbage for somebody else to cleanup. Good for JPM i guess.
Just wondering. The thirteen billion dollar bailout, are FDIC member banks going to have to chip in to cover this or is the fund just going to have to endure the loss?
Now that ALL deposits are effectively “insured”, I would imagine that the FDIC will have to increase the annual assessment rates for all member banks and perhaps even require a one-time “special assessment” to bring the fund’s reserves up to the level necessary to cover all deposits.
Our dear leaders are assuring us that everything is peachy. There’s never been a better time to run! They’re already looking for the bagholders to finance the next unavoidable bailouts.
At the end of the day, it’d be common people and tax payers who would need to chip in to make up for this.
As JPM gets paid to take over FRC, our
local church just raised its three reservation rates/hour due to the higher cost of maintenance and cleaning (still not charging for profit.)
Parish center, was $40, now $50/hr.
Parish Family Room, was $50, now $100/hr.
Gym for events, was $60, now $150/hr.
These increases are clearly far above the 5.5-6.0% currently being touted by the Fed.
Small sample? Yes.
An aberration? No.
The Fed employs over 23,000 people. No one there is feeling inflation pain as, with benefits, they make over $300,000/year (on average). Expect ever more tools and bailouts.
They run our economy like a hedge fund, are consistently wrong, and are never punished or “fired” for performance.
As always, the common man will suffer the most.
Yikes.
LOL $300k/year, on AVERAGE? LOL
The website for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System reports that the Fed Chair’s salary in 2019 was set at $203,500. It also says that the annual pay for other Board members that year was $183,100. Everybody else is paid a whole lot less contrary to your assertions.
If you are talking about the Federal Reserve System, they only have 1,609 employees and the top salary is $259,500.
Read the Federal Reserve’s Statement of Operatiions in detail.
After reading that, check out the 2021 annual report. Keep digging. The total employee head count is well hidden.
Do you mean the Federal Reserve (FR) with about 20 000 workers or the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) with about 3 000 workers (Yes those are different entities although there is a line item on the FR statement for the total funding the FRB received from the FR). Someone dropped a FOIA request in 2020 for precisely the type of information you claim to have and the FR returned only information on the FRB (and have stonewalled any other FOIA attempts about the lesser earners & the entirety of the FR stating that that is privacy sensitive information). 12%-13% of the people having a salary over $225k/year, 16 having a salary of 286k/year as highest earners. Even with 2 years worth of inflation (the statement you referred to is for 2022) you are going to have an hard time to get the average wage of the FRB to $300k/year.
For the FR itself that leaves page 7, subsection Operating Expenses, line item Salaries and Benefits. $3.943 billion.
the FR has roughly 20 000 employees, giving an average salary of roughly $197 150/year.
Even bringing in the entirety of the System Pension Service Cost line item (which for various reasons is not the correct thing to do, for example the FR only matches up to 6% of an employees salary paid by that employee into the pension fund with a minimum of 1% if the employee would pay less into it) would only get you an average salary of about $245k.
So yes you do not know what you are talking about and blindly referred to a statement you either did not read or did not understand yourself thinking it would strengthen your argument when it does no such thing (or were you hoping no one on the internet would be bored enough to go trawling for this statement).
That said I can only guess where Arnold got his numbers from. 1 600 employees makes me guess it is one of the banks making up the federal reserve. It is also easier to look up average and/or top salaries per individual bank on job hunting websites for the state they are in. But it is the wrong thing to do.
I am just curious if those numbers you are using include bonuses and benefits etc?
Also consultants and subcontractors?
I just would be very surprised at a government agency NOT hiding the true costs of it’s “services”.
Well at least churches don’t have to pay taxes or the increases would be probably be much worse.
Well said!!! The common man suffers and the Fed never feels the pain of inflation and is never held accountable.
Well, I had predicted that its next earnings report in July would show the bank is dead, but that was quicker than I had expected.
I am just relieved to hear Jamie Dimon state emphatically that this crisis is now over./sarcasm.
So, which banks are next to fall?
Watch KEY bank ,heard it’s next
I worked for key in retail and then investment services.
In retail they seemed fairly conservative with lending. Lower approved limits unless tier 1 credit sort of stuff.
Investment side and what I understand from other arms of the bank were much more wild west and wouldn’t be surprised if that puts the bank in a bad place eventually.
Pretty competitive deposit rates tho so that may keep the bank run limited.
I would both laugh and cry if they collapsed
You can’t regulate away stupidity…but you can socialize it!
Kramartini,these people are very intelligent,they steal from the common people =taxpayer right in front of your eyes. With no CONsequencces . But they forget we’re broke ,games almost over
Buying long-dated, low-yielding assets with short-term deposits is not a sign of genius. Lex Luthor these folks are not…
It’s surprising and refreshing to hear someone in power talk about “bailout culture” when 99% of the media & the rich & powerful constantly gaslight us into trying to believe it doesn’t exist.
JPMC would now have more than 16% of all bank deposits in the US, and a special exemption/waiver/exception had to be approved in order for JPMC to jump on this sensational deal of acquiring $90 billion of deposits at First Republic for a mega-bargain $10.5 billion after First Republic was seized in the middle of the night!!!
Deposits are a LIABILITY. JPM didn’t “acquire” the deposits. It’s a debt that is owed the depositors. JPM “assumed” the deposits, meaning it agreed to take on that debt. Assuming the $92 billion in deposits was in part how JPM paid for the assets.
Great news corrupt bankster jamie gets dead bank for free. WTF isn’t Amerika great? I’m glad I’m so poor I don’t pay taxes.
Crisis only started middle of March and here we are taking out FRC w/ 200 Billions asset, the 2nd largest bank failure in the nation history.
Anyone thinks this is over is totally delusional. The zero interest rate and flush of money of the past few years are just starting to knock on the banks: a few down and many more to come. During GFC, we had a few banks every week. May be this time, we will have a few every month but the pain is just starting.
This is my response to FRC and the other zombie banks with huge losses: SUFFER B!TCHES!
Zara ,where is a safe place for money
Gold and silver.
Generally speaking, who are the owners of that unsecured debt? Pension funds?
So, what made their assets become worthless? Was it interest rates going up? or something else.
I should have said worth less rather than worthless.
underrated question
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/04/24/first-republic-discloses-its-a-zombie/
“Yet still a failed bank’s investors do not always bear the consequences of the bank’s poor risk management. ”
This assumes that a bank’s depositors are “investors.” Whether true or not, I can tell you that 99% of Americans don’t see it that way.
Insured depositors would have gotten 100% of their money back.
Uninsured depositors would have gotten a haircut on their deposits. Historically, they would have gotten between 80% and 100% of their money back. Not the end of the world. It worked before. There have been lots of bank failures under those rules. In this case, lots of wealthy depositors and 11 big banks (who’d put in $30 billion) got all their money back, LOL
Understood, and I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. I’m just saying that almost nobody considers depositing money into a bank to be “making an investment.” That is likely in large part due to 90 years of FDIC insurance, but at this point, it’s ingrained.
More raging inflation, coming right up. Economies of bail are inflationary. We need to get rid of the FED and all of CONgress. They are destroying the country right before our eyes, picking winners and losers.
Crony capitalism is socialism for the wealthy – a reverse-Robin Hood system where the government and its corporate cronies extract the wealth from the bottom 99% and give it to the already rich under the guise of “it’s what’s best for society.”
Always right in target dc.
Hi DC,
Exactly my thoughts but I can’t put them in words better than you.
I see more and more bail out of rich and elite at the expense of tax payers aka middle class.
This won’t stop unless a revolution happens but people are living a comatose life.
it(revolution) has started and will continue. Its called tax cheating for some and tax strategy for others. A big circle of scamming is what we have. Everybody is scamming where they can. Its all just a game.
Best buy your pitchforks now then, while they’re still affordable.
Get rid of Congress? Really? You clearly haven’t been paying attention. Voters do not pick their representatives. Thanks to gerrymandering, the representatives pick their voters. There are very few competitive districts any more and there are fewer every time redistricting happens. I used to live in a competitive district but now Chip Roy is a US House member until he dies or moves on to higher office.
Also, if you look at the QE which started after GFC, although there was no CPI inflation, but the cheap money made rich obscenely richer and poor poorer by increasing prices of all assets held by rich not by poor.
FED should be abolished and these people along with congress should be prosecuted.
but cheap money has made the rich obscenely richer and the poor poorer by driving up the prices of all assets held by the rich, not the poor.”
This wealth remains only on paper. You get rich if and when you can sell it.
Not sure about raging inflation but there will be inflation.
Luckily, we are looking at 40 year lows in Nat Gas. This is going to save billions for the bottom line for many companies and should boost earnings of many manufacturers. It will hurt profits of nat gas producers though. LOL
I must take exception to Board Member Jonathan McKernan’s comments. People must have confidence in the banking system, and cannot be expected to have to monitor their own banks financial position. The bank regulators must regulate effectively and at the same time allow the banks to function as they should in society and be of investable quality for investors. Striking this balance is not easy, but it is necessary to operate with this goal, the system will not work otherwise, and this means that from time to time there will be situations when a bailout is necessary. The cost of it is borne by the FDIC and the other banks, it is not the end of the world. I am frankly surprised a Fed board member doesn’t understand this. Not smart enough I would say. Wants to be a tough guy now that the situation is resolved. It would be interesting to see if he had the guts to make the decision to let a big bank fail, trigger a systemic failure. My bet is he wouldn’t.
If I have deposited more than 250K in a banks then I should better know that only 250K is FDIC insured.
Okay, great. So you’re a medium sized business with $50 million in cash on hand. How are you supposed to determine if a bank is healthy? I’ll wait.
Don’t waste time waiting for jon. You’re the one who wants the rules changed. You should be contacting your representatives immediately and telling them to insure all deposits. The country has never done that before, even for medium sized businesses, but you must believe it’s the only option now.
I really don’t care if Congress changes the rules for everyone, but insuring all deposits on an ad hoc basis appears corrupt. The government is once again picking winners and losers. Basic fairness dictates the same rules should apply to everyone.
Rojogrande, I agree with that.
It seems like this is an instance of regulators being asleep at the wheel. Again.
You park it in short term treasuries. Or you risk loosing everything over 250K. Your choice. Free country.
Yeah, and how do you make payroll from short term treasuries?
You can buy insurance. It’s relatively not expensive.
Top 4 bank. I’m sure every large business deposits at Chase.
I agree the limits need to be changed for business accounts. All in pod said there should be a vault account with higher fees ($100-200) that ensures all deposits, perhaps outsourced to the FDIC
My biggest issue is more systemic, mainly that we are privatizing profits and socializing losses. It’s not fair to do both – banks need to pick a side of the aisle and stick with it
About this: The cost of it is borne by the FDIC and the other banks==> Not true. The cost is born by common people and tax payers. You just need to think one layer below what appears to us then you’d realize this.
The is no free lunch. The cost of everything is ultimately born by someone. In a bank failure it is the stockholders and the dentureholders then perhaps depositors or the FDIC, with FDIC share falling to the banks in the banking system and the banks trying to push it out in fees and charges to customers and if to the extent they can’t it cuts into profits and is a cost to stockholders or to management bonuses, and lower profits and bonuses means lower taxes to government. If there is no bailout and the result is a contagion of multiple bank failures then much higher costs would allocate the same complex way. The only viable course of action is the one that minimizes the cost and disruption to the financial system.
gBC1,
Insured depositors would have gotten 100% of their money back.
Uninsured depositors would have gotten a haircut on their deposits. Historically, they would have gotten between 80% and 100% of their money back. Not the end of the world. It worked before. There have been lots of bank failures under those rules. In this case, lots of wealthy depositors and 11 big banks (who’d put in $30 billion) got all their money back, LOL
Of course as events unfold no depositor in an amount exceeding the insured amount can be certain of what percentage of his deposit he will ultimately recover, plus it will take time, possibly years, to recover it all, and the professional fees and court proceedings will take a big chunk of it. And the deposit is may need funds to make payroll, etc, depositors businesses may fail, there are lots of knock-on consequences possible, none of them good. The biggest mistake made in 2008 was not bailing out Lehman, the cost of that mistake was huge, far more than a bailout would have cost. The way to manage this is the way they are doing it, impose reasonable requirements
on the banks, monitor them carefully, learn from mistakes, limit the deposit insurance but do the bailouts when not to do them would lead to contagion, let the odd isolated failure run it’s course, charge costs to the banking system to the extent possible without threatening the system. And always think about it from the perspective of the authority making the decision whether or not to do the bailout. For example, in the Federal Republic situation, are you going to be the one who said no and caused a run on all the regional banks in the country?
Wolf….
Brace yourself for what might happen with FTX.
Party on Janet
Apparently this is the new formula for zombie banks. Doesn’t create much of an incentive to own mid tier banks that are rumored to be even remotely in trouble.
US banks are well on their way to following the Japanese model of the late 1990s: soon there will be only a few megabanks to choose from.
During the financial crisis of 2007–2008, the Federal Reserve bailed AIG out for $180 billion and assumed controlling ownership stake, with the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission correlating AIG’s failure with the mass sales of unhedged insurance. Risk On environment always on Wall St. It’s backed by the Full Faith and Credit of the US Government. Let’s get student loans completely forgiven, free healthcare, and another round of PPP loans/forgiveness.
“Dip buyers who helped other investors unload this stuff should be thanked for their services.” – I literally laughed out loud when I read this.
Funny….arsonist pointing out the obvious…
“FDIC Board Member McKernan laments “our country’s bailout culture that privatizes gains while socializing losses.””
The fact that there isn’t riot on the streets for countless bailout of the rich and socializing the loss goes to show you how effective neoliberalism has gotten and how it turned the majority of the population into the best example of passive nihilism in the world.
“FDIC Board Member McKernan laments “our country’s bailout culture that privatizes gains while socializing losses.””
Never listen to what they say, always watch what they do. Actions speak louder than words. They say one thing and do the opposite, gaslighting the public, and the sheeple swallow the bait, hook, line and sinker.
JPM got around the Riegle-Neal Interstate Banking and Branching Efficiency Act of 1994.
Where’s Thomas Hoenig?
JPM must have gotten the “exception” that would be required for any bank with over 10% of the deposits in the banking system. But that exception was minor compared to the bailout of uninsured depositors.
Let me see if I have this right:
After SVB went down, even though all of the SVB ‘uninsured’ deposits over 250k got bailed out, the FDIC was unwilling to formally commit to insuring these deposits. So First Republic’s high net worth depositors got scared and pulled all of their money out, causing the bank to fail, and the FDIC again bailed out all the (remaining) deposits over 250k, contributing to a final taxpayer (eventually) cost of 13bn?
What a joke, it seems obvious that this ‘shadow insurance’ regime for amounts over 250k is not working. Either insure everything or don’t, but pretending not to and then doing it in the end seems like the worst of both worlds.
Also, Wolf, looking at the charts, I would say that ‘nothing goes to heck in a straight line’ remains valid. Sure the final leg down was straight to 0, but there were a couple of head-fake rallies between the peak and 0 on all the charts.
“Either insure everything or don’t, but pretending not to and then doing it in the end seems like the worst of both worlds.”
+1
Yellen’s move with SVB set a precedent that essentially ..going forward…all deposits are covered. How else can “equal treatment” be handled in court after this?
So they wouldn’t let losses happen in 2008 except for little people, why do you people expect it to be any different this time?
Which bondholders survived? How much bond principle will be returned, if any?
What happens with Certificates of Deposits (CDs) when these banks fail? I’ve been buying CDs of smaller banks but now I’m wondering if that’s dangerous.
You are fine if under 250K at any bank. FDIC insurance up to 250K. Risk free money.
And in fact, lately you are fine if you have a gazillion in the bank, but that is not the law as I understand it.
@paiute, same here. It’s already happened to me with Silvergate Bank — I got my principal returned in full with no interest paid. It was surprisingly fast, and the best I could have hoped for.
///
Speech by Aladeen Haffaz a fictional character from the movie “Dictator”
“…
You could let 1% of the people have all the nations wealth.
You could get your rich friends get richer, by cutting their taxes,
and bailing them out when they gamble and lose
…”
When watching a comedy, one laughs and is entertained. But when one takes part in the comedy, the tragedy is inevitable.
///
I am curious how the DB AG will react to this, and the European financial sector to this situation.
///
“Another bailout of uninsured depositors, including the big banks:”
The rules were clear….above 250K, uninsured.
Then Yellen and others declared different, and erased the rules….again.
(Now all $17 Trillion insured) de facto
How can the decision to insure all deposits FOR EVER, the actually effect of these moves, be done without Congress…..in such a cavalier fashion…by the unelected bureaucrats???
Uninsured deposits was a form of market discipline. But just like 2008, the gunslingers, the rule ignorers, those pushing the envelope when others are stopped by caution…….get bailed.
Any bailouts should have AUTOMATIC clawbacks of salaries and bonuses for a specified period prior to the emergency action.
Who gave Yellen the authority to put the taxpayers on the hook for 17 trillion in bank deposits? I thought Congress was in charge of the purse strings? What is this? A dictatorship or third world country. Screw these SOBs.
Aren’t banks supposed to have a regulatory “stress test” done every so often?
It was predictable: I invested few money on it, just to make sure this ‘bad bank’ will shut down! 😅😂🤣