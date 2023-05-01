Here’s the Great Deal JP Morgan Got on First Republic, according to JP Morgan’s Victory Lap in front of Investors

A one-time “bargain purchase gain” of $2.6 billion, “over $500 million” in net income accretion, lots of other goodies amounting to an IRR of “over 20%.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So JP Morgan Chase won the “highly competitive bidding process” for the dismembered pieces of First Republic. It will cost the FDIC’s insurance fund about $13 billion, the FDIC said. Even the uninsured depositors were made whole, mainly the 11 banks, including JPM itself, that put in $30 billion on deposit at First Republic back in March to prop it up. Stockholders and preferred stockholders were bailed in and wiped out. We discussed all this here.
But JP Morgan came out this morning and in a presentation to its shareholders bragged about the great deal it got – another instance of a bank and its owners getting rich off yet another government bailout.
This is how JPM will benefit, according to JPM:
- A one-time “bargain purchase gain” of $2.6 billion in 2023.
- “Over $500 million” in annual net income accretion.
- All producing an “IRR” (internal rate of return) of over 20%.
- “Accelerates growth initiatives” in JPM’s U.S. wealth strategy.
- “Increased penetration with U.S. high net worth clients.
- “Adds prime locations in affluent markets” (including San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Boston, Jackson (Wyoming)…
- “Accretive to tangible book value per share.”
JPM bought assets it then wrote down to $184.7 billion:
- $172.9 billion in loans at book value, which JPM wrote down 13% to $150.3 billion.
- $29.6 billion in securities, which JPM continues to carry at par.
- $5.0 billion in other assets, which JPM wrote down to $4.8 billion.
In addition, future credit losses on the loans (such as a result of foreclosure) are partially covered by a loss-share agreement. The FDIC will cover 80% of the losses from the single-family residential mortgages for seven years, and 80% of the losses of commercial loans, including commercial real estate (CRE) loans, for five years.
The loan portfolio, now written down to $150.3 billion, consists of single family mortgages, mostly to wealthy clients (60%), multifamily CRE mortgages (13%), business loans (12%), other CRE loans (6%), and other loans.
JPM paid $182.4 billion for it:
- Will pay $10.6 billion to the FDIC.
- Assumed $92.4 billion in deposits (liabilities, amounts owed depositors of First Republic). This includes $30 billion in deposits from 11 banks: $5 billion from JPM itself, which it will eliminate, and $25 billion from 10 other banks, which it will repay.
- Assumed $28 billion in advances the First Republic got from Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB).
- Assumed other liabilities of $1.4 billion, which it wrote up to $2.3 billion.
- Took out a $50 billion five-year fixed-rate loan from the FDIC.
JPM faces $63.6 billion in near-term cash outflow:
- Pay $10.6 billion to the FDIC as part of the purchase price.
- Repay $25 billion in deposits to the other 10 banks.
- Pay off the $28 billion in FHLB advances.
JPM shares rose 2.2% this morning on the good news, an increase of about $9 billion in market cap, but are still down 17.5% from their peak in October 2021.
Funny how in 2008 it was too big to fail banks that were the problem, and now they’re the solution.
JPM ran a good ship going into 2008. That’s why they are where they are now. They’re the last one standing, and in a position to bargain and cherry-pick assets. Also they can pose as “the good citizen,” being a team player, taking over a troubled firm, managing the way out of this bank’s crater. I think it is preferable to straight-up gov printing bailouts. But I think the last shoe in banking has not dropped yet.
It’s also funny how the banks were the victims in low interest rate environment (spread between deposit and loan rates too narrow).
Now they are the victims of high interest rates. Tsk tsk.
Have we at this point normalized the dirty phrase “too big to fail”? Any bank should be allowed to fail to keep the system strong and not zombified.
If the FDIC is going to “cover” all losses with respect to CMBS (whether multifamily or not) through this backdoor way, how is real estate ever going to correct? No one will have any incentive to foreclose if the government guarantees all payments.
Sir…who besides renters wants real estate to ever correct?! You speak madness
I dunno.
Folks that don’t want to:
Not pay insane property taxes
Want their children to be able to afford a house
Move, upsize, etc.
Great comment :)
Tangible assets only go up, it’s the god given right of the privileged class. Get some before they’re gone!
Are they (chase, bofa) now nearing utility status? If so will expected profits drop? Or will they eventually be broken up? Or simply continue to grow and swallow others opportunistically (like vultures)?
Whew,, Thank goodness for Banksters. Next?
Sounds like a fair deal to me. All banks had a shot at it, the JPM offer was the best. A solution like this restores faith in the banking system. The right people were protected, the losses fell where they should fall, lessons were learned. It’s all good.
Fair deal?
The LAW says so insurance over $250,000.
The LAW says no bank bigger than 10% of the market
Another bank bites the dust ,all brought about by Fed stupidity,and stock market keeps going up.This going to destroy a lot of lives .Prepare .
Let’s see — the managers of this bank made low-interest loans to rich clients on the faith it would attract some goodwill. They learned who their friends were, when those well-heeled depositors pulled their money in a microsecond, at the first inkling of trouble. The managers of the bank failed to hedge their interest rate risk, a rookie mistake straight out of Banking 101. I think they were also aligned with those who wanted to lower the banking supervision of them, which was “successful.” I think some of the fault is shared here, aside from the admitted “Fed-messed-up” narrative.
“Took out a $50 billion five-year fixed-rate loan from the FDIC.”
Was the rate disclosed?
What B.S. Whatever the situation it seems to always work out in favor of the too-big-to-fail banks. Everyone might as well get an account now at one of the top 5 or wait til later when your smaller bank fails.
Yes. JPM reported it in its presentation. In writing. “FDIC will provide a new $50B five-year fixed-rate term financing.” Exact words.
Socialism for the rich. Privatize profits and socialize loses. Rinse and repeat.
It makes me sick, and I’m rich by most people’s standards.