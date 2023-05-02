Just in Time for ECB Rate-Hike Meeting: Eurozone Services Inflation Spikes to New Record. Overall Inflation Re-Accelerates

These nasty surprises just keep coming when inflation is broadly entrenched in the economy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the 20 countries that now use the euro, the annual rate of inflation in services rose to 5.2% in April, another record in the data going back to 1997, according to the preliminary data released by Eurostat today. Another nasty surprise, another sign that inflation has now shifted deeply into the economy in a fundamental way, despite sharp price drops of energy goods and some durable goods.
Services inflation is the biggie. The majority of what consumer spend their money on goes to services. They include healthcare, education, housing, insurance, telecommunications, streaming, subscriptions, air fares and lodging, restaurant meals, repairs, cleaning, financial and legal services, haircuts, etc.
Inflation is difficult to control once it reaches services. This is made worse because a number of these services are essentials that consumers cannot dodge or substitute or go without.
The biggest cost component for many services are wages, which have been increasing in the Eurozone. Service providers are now able to pass these increased costs to consumers via higher prices, and in this manner feed into services inflation.
The “core” Consumer Price Index without energy – excludes energy products, such as gasoline, diesel, electricity, natural gas piped to the home, heating oil, etc. – at 7.5%, was a tad off its monstrous record in the prior month (7.9%), and was still nearly four times as high as the ECB’s target of 2%.
This “core” CPI without energy and the services CPI have been invoked repeatedly by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB governors as reason for continued rate hikes. The wage component of services inflation has reached a point where Lagarde has gingerly mentioned the connection as a worrisome trend.
The overall CPI rate re-accelerated to 7.0% in April compared to a year ago (from 6.9% in March). On a monthly basis, the overall CPI surged 0.7% in April from March, another nasty surprise.
The plunge in energy prices last year and early this year, that pushed down the overall CPI, seems to have largely bottomed out. Food inflation slowed to a still red-hot 13.6% (from 15.5% in the prior month).
Overall CPI Inflation in the Eurozone began surging in early 2021, a year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In October 2021, months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Eurozone inflation rate surpassed prior records.
This came after years of reckless money printing and interest-rate repression – the Eurozone was part of the negative-interest-rate-policy absurdity. All this was amplified during the pandemic by large-scale government deficit spending directly into the consumer economy. And voilà.
The sharp drop in the overall CPI from the peak of 10.6% in October was driven mostly by the collapse in energy prices that now seems to have bottomed out:
Oh-là-là, the ECB meeting. On May 4, Lagarde will emerge from the ECB policy meeting and ruminate about services inflation that just keeps getting worse, and she’ll grumble about core inflation being “very high,” and that it doesn’t seem to be coming down, and she’ll have lots of reasons to be hawkish.
Her hawkish enthusiasm will be damped by the potential banking issues and tightening credit conditions due to these banking issues, and the hopes that these issues will take some of the burden off the ECB, and that rates might not have to rise as high as they would otherwise to get this inflation under control.
Inflation by Eurozone country.
|CPI by Eurozone Country, Apr. 2022
|1
|Latvia
|15.0%
|2
|Slovakia
|14.0%
|3
|Lithuania
|13.3%
|4
|Estonia
|13.2%
|5
|Austria
|9.6%
|6
|Slovenia
|9.2%
|7
|Italy
|8.8%
|8
|Croatia
|8.8%
|9
|Germany
|7.6%
|10
|France
|6.9%
|11
|Portugal
|6.9%
|12
|Malta
|6.5%
|13
|Finland
|6.4%
|14
|Ireland
|6.3%
|15
|Netherlands
|5.9%
|16
|Greece
|4.5%
|17
|Spain
|3.8%
|18
|Cyprus
|3.8%
|19
|Belgium
|3.3%
|20
|Luxembourg
|2.7%
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thanks for the report.
More reasons for ECB to pause or cut rates.
WR and his readers are the only ones seeing this inflation and malaise of qe/low rates.
The stock market, asset market, treasury, FED and media sees disinflation.
You mean “NOT to pause or cut rates”?
Apologies,, I meant it in a sarcastic way.
Sorry bad at joking.
Ooops. I see now. It’s funny. I’m just a little slow today.
No, you missed his sarcasm. And he’s right. Despite all of the evidence of raging inflation, the central banks are looking for any reason to slow down rate hikes or actually cut.
From the very first rate hike, the filthy greedheads who have hijacked the worlds’ economies have been screaming about a pivot and rate cuts. Go to any MSM financial new site and you will see “pivot” and “rate cut” even today.
Funny thing, the Reserve Bank of Australia today un-paused.
People thought that after a brief pause, what would come next would be rate cuts — because in the past, that’s how it worked. And today, the RBA hiked by 25 basis points, which shocked everyone.
Is the Bank of Canada next to un-pause?
I think it’s getting pretty clear now to all of them that this inflation isn’t just going away on its own.
So, Is the Bank of Canada next to un-pause?
This is why I no longer watch most of the news and go straight to Wolfstreet when I want to find out what’s REALLY going on in the financial and housing markets.
Looks like France which has a 50%+ tax rate and can’t raise their retirement age past eleven and a half, is joining Italy and core inflation is a horror show.
The whole thing held together only by whats going to end up presumably as a transfer from northern (i.e.Germany) to the others.
BUT! is the EU banking system worse than the US banks. I personally don’t know however I would say that Americans broadly speakly seem to be much more hands on and self-responsible for their money, having stock market holdings etc but in Europe and the UK these are all very unusual. The money heads off to a pension fund which predominantly buys government bonds or highly rated assets. So the US population (it seems to me) is much more likely to react -first- and the EU will find support from that i.e. euro citizens will stay complacent longer. Plus clearly the EU wants to throw Ukraine under a bus to get cheap energy from Russia which will I am sure will happen this year.
Also in that chart of high inflation, its only the rate of Italy Germany and France thats relevant, the other countries are relatively tiny and you can argue that they have high rates of inflation because they are catching up with modern EU economy wages.
Anyway my point is that its not necessarily the case that this will show up as Euro weakness against the dollar which is the only exchange rate that matters.
I expect the ECB will keep increasing interest rates, at least until it is obvious that something is badly broken. History has shown us that the bottom falls out of the stock market when central banks start to decrease interest rates.
I’m just in it for the money.
The ECB will certainly continue to raise interest rates, the question is whether by 0.25 percent or by 0.50 on May 4.
Perhaps even earlier. The four horsemen holding this market together (NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, LLY) are spiking up. These have to go higher faster – to justify risk. Same happened with FANGMAN the last time around. It looks like Tesla have given up. And of course regional banks are tanking. Good luck.
KRE is new 52-week low today.
German inflation, 7.6%. They got to be freaking out! (Higher than the French as well.) Better not show ’em one of your “Debt out the wazoo!” charts. The “YoY change” and “without energy” charts bear an ominous similarity.
Remember when inflation started its rise and the experts emphasized the low base effect to downplay the danger? Now that we have a high base effect, there is no mention of it
Yes, it’s funny how what works, isn’t it?
Until they kill wage inflation,there will be no cuts, got to keep peasants .broke
You have it backwards.
Killing inflation helps the “peasants” (your term).
I have an excuse since I am no expert but I am still very surprised that the base effect isn’t playing a larger role in bringing down inflation. Einstein said something to the effect that “Compound Interest is The Most Powerful Force in The Universe” and it is hard to imagine multiple years of 6% inflation on top of each other.
1) When the Fed raise rates your money entered the Fed roach motel. The Fed can print money without limitations. We owe the money to ourselves. The proof : since 1973 M2 trend is up without a dents. In 2020 M2 went vertically up. The Fed printing machine worked overtime.
Option #2 : no printing. Follow the money : your money was rotating in a system control with a positive feedback loop in repetitions.
2) In 2020 US was comatose until we know what we don’t. The Fed raided
our banks accounts, sent the money to the gov to finance it’s debt.
The gov sent us unemployment and stimulus checks to save us from the starvation.
3) We couldn’t travel, visit a dentist, see NFL games, eat in restaurants,
theaters & shows, buy a car… We deposited our money in the banks.
the Fed raided in and sent the money to the gov to financed higher debt.
The gov sent us more stimulus checks, more unemployment checks, PPP loans….We didn’t pay rent/mortgages/student loans. We put the money in the banks. The Fed raided in repetitions to finance, a debt tsunami.
4) We spent the money. It’s almost gone. If the gov need another $5T, there will be no cash tsunami #2. The system control is already broken. The feedback loop was dissected ==>
from banking crisis to sovereign crisis.
Eurozone inflation is at least in part due to their loss of cheap Russian energy. Interest rates won’t fix that.
With respect, this is complete nonsense that the local politicians constantly repeat. No, the inflation in Europe is entirely due to the insane printing of money and the ridiculous policy of negative interest rates. If Marx had known what would happen to capital in the 21st century while he was writing ” Capital”, he would have laughed himself to death
Mike r.,
READ THE ARTICLE!!! I’m so tired of this dumb stuff. Energy price COLLAPSED, and what is driving inflation is SERVICES.
Even if the inflation goes to zero, a substantial damage has already been done which can be reversible only by huge asset crash but then it’d create more destruction.
what a mess CBs have created , on order to help rich and elite.
Fed should hike 50 tomorrow. Send a message. But they won’t.
Wolf,
Thanks for the update on EU inflation.
Appears the ECB is in the same boat as the Fed. Inflation raging while the economy continues to show signs of tattering.
Fed merely has to decide on whether to proceed with rate hikes. ECB has perhaps a bigger decision with regard to the TLTRO III loans. Total outstanding just over 1 trillion Euros. Vast majority have repayment date next month. Do they kick the can and extend the repayment schedule or hold firm?
An excellent measure to follow is the Fed’s Sticky-Price CPI. It’s mostly services-based and has gone from 1.9% to 6.6% over the past year. As you said Wolf, services prices are hard to tame.
Let s just raise the debt ceiling and everything will be just fine. HEE HEE
Had enough yet?
Got Passport?
My observation on ECB inflation is that it is not only confined to services, it also extends to consumer products. Half the ECB countries produce most of the luxury brands coveted in the world. The price increases on these goods are almost monthly now and this inflation is being exported out to the rest of the world.
A real world example:
A designer brand 18K gold ring with diamonds is now cheaper than a Chanel handbag. You can’t make this up.
Prolonged “higher” interest rates are going to destroy the budgets of the most heavily indebted countries, to include the US and the PIIGS and France now. Another opening for China to take advantage? Macron seems to think so….