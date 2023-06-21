Inflation Shocker in the UK: Core CPI Spikes to 30-Year High, Driven by Spike in Services, even as Motor Fuel Prices Plunge

Bond yields jump as they begin to price in more BOE rate hikes, and higher for longer than previously imagined.
Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inflation is infamous for its head-fakes and has a tendency to dish out one nasty surprise after another – at least for observers that keep expecting that inflation will somehow go down on its own. Today, the inflation shocker occurred in the UK. And this is a warning for all economies: inflation has gotten solidly entrenched in services, and is getting even worse.
Core CPI spiked month-to-month by a scary 0.8% in May, which translates into an annualized spike of 10%, according to data from the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) today.
Year-over-year, core CPI spiked by 7.1%, the worst since March 1992. Core CPI excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco. It has now left in the dust the false-hope declines that started in November.
|Major Components, Core CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Clothing, footwear
|1.3%
|7.0%
|Housing, household services
|0.3%
|7.3%
|Furniture and household goods
|1.1%
|7.5%
|Health
|0.6%
|8.5%
|Transport
|0.3%
|1.3%
|Communication
|0.9%
|9.0%
|Recreation and culture
|0.7%
|6.8%
|Education
|0.0%
|3.2%
|Restaurants and hotels
|1.0%
|10.3%
|New and used vehicles
|0.5%
|4.2%
|Miscellaneous goods & services
|0.6%
|6.7%
Services CPI spiked by 0.8% in May from April (10% annualized) powered by the spikes in routine maintenance +1.2%, transportation services +3.3%, including air fares +20%, recreational and cultural services +1.1%, insurance +1.1%.
Housing and household services rose “only” 0.3% for the month (but was up 7.3% year-over-year).
Year-over-year, the service CPI spiked by 7.4% in May. Inflation in services is notoriously hard to stamp out. And it’s where all heck has now broken loose – in what is a global phenomenon.
Food inflation rages at a slightly less horrible pace. The CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages spiked by 0.9% in May from April (11% annualized), which is terrible, but it’s less terrible than in prior months. Bread and cereal: +0.8%; fish +1.8%; oils and fats +0.9%; vegetables +2.1%; sugar, jam, syrups, chocolate, and confectionary +1.7%; mineral water 1.1%.
But coffee, tea, and cocoa fell 1.6% month-to-month; fruit and meat rose “only” 0.4%; and milk, cheese, and eggs rose “only” 0.5% (that’s still 6.2% annualized).
Year-over-year, the CPI for food soared by 18.4% in May, and while horrible, it was down from 19.1% in April and from 19.2% in March, the worst since 1977, according to the ONS’s “indicative modelled estimates” (its actual CPI data don’t go back that far).
But don’t blame Brexit for food inflation: there are countries in Europe with worse food inflation, including 34% in Hungary. In Germany, which didn’t have a Dexit or whatever, food inflation was 14.9% in May.
But motor fuel prices plunged by 13.1% year-over-year, after having spiked by as much as 44% last summer.
Overall CPI jumped 8.7% in May year-over-year, same as in April, and by 0.7% month-over-month (8.7% annualized), despite the plunge in motor fuels. Overall inflation had peaked at 11.1% in October.
This is the case everywhere globally: Plunging energy costs have pulled down overall inflation indices, even as the indices for underlying inflation, such as core CPI and services CPI, continue to rage near or at multi-decade worst levels. This scenario is now playing out wonderfully in the US and in the Eurozone:
But don’t blame Brexit for inflation in the UK: there are 10 countries in continental Europe with worse overall CPI inflation:
|Austria
|8.8%
|Romania
|9.6%
|Lithuania
|10.7%
|Serbia
|10.7%
|Estonia
|11.2%
|Latvia
|12.3%
|Slovakia
|12.3%
|Czechia
|12.5%
|Poland
|12.5%
|Hungary
|21.9%
The one-year UK government bond yield, in reaction to the inflation news, rose by 12 basis points to 5.20%, the highest since 2008, as it begins to price in higher BOE policy rates than previously expected:
Don ‘t You Sleep? HEE HEE
THANKS AGAIN SIR
Motor fuel may be cheaper but home heating costs are not.
Thank You WR. You have been awesomely productive with these articles coming out so fast and frequent.
Looks like neither BoE nor FED subscribe to the idea that inflation is raging else they would have been more aggressive.
The FED probably knows, and getting to Ludicrous Speed (hikes) takes time.
Not in a BMW 540i V8!
old woman car
To a certain extent, comparing the M2M to Y2Y changes, we might be seeing a real time example of “rolling” inflation – first a few, key, heavily weighted subsectors go nuts (housing, fuel, med) then, with a lag, lesser weighted subsectors (restaurants, clothing, furniture, etc) attempt to pass their own costs on with a lag (their employees have to pay for housing, fuel, med).
But those lagging inflators are more optional/have more alternatives – so lagging inflation might not “take”…unless a lot of businesses in these sectors fail due to lack of transactions at inflated prices.
Either way it is bad/disruptive – that is why printed-money driven inflation is an economic cancer.
But Pols always prefer systemic fraud (printing) to painful honesty (ie, “we can’t start/continue this goodie I buy votes with”).
Living in the U.K. I feel that a large part of the problem the BoE has now is massive wealth and income inequality. By all accounts, skilled workers in London are making out like bandits, with big pay rises and bonuses. If anyone bought a house in the last few years and is on a 1.5% fixed rate, they are swimming in cash with 10-20% pay rises for the last couple of years plus covid savings blitzing the value of their debt.
Those in the public sector or in less desirable jobs are getting hammered, but many have cheap mortgage fixes as well so are still managing.
But the considerable number of workers with no capital (mostly they don’t own a house, or much of one) are being absolutely crushed. But they didn’t have much to spend anyway so crushing them is not really reducing inflation.
The BoE will have to absolutely destroy these people to start hurting the cashed up Londoners and wealthy who are driving inflation. Politically this is going to cause huge problems aka to the regional voter backlash that caused Brexit.
I expect the BoE will have to let inflation rip, and will just hope that the fed fixes global inflationary pressures so that this feeds into the U.K. economy.
Just to add, in the last few days politicians have been calling for a mortgage assistance fund, and today there has been talk of bringing back tax deductibility for mortgage interest to help struggling households.
Similarly there are prominent political commenters pushing the idea that high interest rates are causing the inflation (um…ok) and a recent survey showed that your average voter thinks 5% inflation means prices stop rising.
It’s becoming economics looney land over here. And we have an election in a year…
What happened to that Brexit bump they were expecting?
Politicians spend too much and then leave it up to the central bank to be the bad cop. UK politicians spending $130 billion pounds that they don’t have.
When all of this is over I am not sure central banks will be allowed to operate with such freedom of monetary policy as politicians have proven you can’t give them easy money and expect responsible behaviour.