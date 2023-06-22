Home Prices Drop Year-over-Year by Most since 2011, as Investors Pull Back, amid Dismal Sales and Rising Supply

June (next month’s data) will be the final leg of spring selling season. Then things skid downhill till early 2024.

The housing data we’re seeing today – sales that closed in May – are still coming out of spring selling season when prices and sales always rise. This seasonal uptick happened even during Housing Bust 1.

The median price of all types of previously owned homes – houses, condos, and co-ops – whose sales closed in May fell year-over-year by 3.1% to $396,100, the fourth month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the largest since December 2011 during Housing Bust 1, according to the National Association of Realtors today.

For single-family houses, the median price fell 3.4% year-over-year, the fourth decline in a row, to $401,100. For condos, the median price ticked down year-over-year by a hair for the first time since lockdown May 2020, to $353,000 (historic data via YCharts).

From the seasonal peak last June, the median price of all previously owned homes declined by 4.3%. The NAR’s median price nearly always shows a seasonal peak in June, followed by a seasonal drop-off for the rest of the year and into January/February of the next year. You can see this pattern in the chart below. This pattern occurred even during Housing Bust 1.

As 2023 follows seasonality, there will be a final month-to-month uptick in the median price data for June, followed by month-to-month declines for the rest of the year and into early 2024, before the next spring selling season kicks in. The green line connects May 2023 and May 2022 (historic data via YCharts):

Sales of all previously owned homes, seasonally adjusted, inched up by a hair (+0.2%) in May from April, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.30 million homes.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in May compared to the Mays in prior years:

May 2022: -20.4%.

May 2021: -27.4%.

May 2019: -19.3%.

May 2018: -20.4%.

Homebuilders, on the other hand – the pros who have to build and sell homes no matter what the pricing environment is – have figured out that priced right, nearly any home will sell. So they have cut prices, and they’re buying down mortgage rates, and they’re building at lower price points, and their orders have increased from the lows and the cancellations last year, as buyers have shifted to buying new houses, instead of overpriced existing houses whose sellers and potential sellers are still being delusional, hoping that this too – the 6.5% to 7% mortgage rates – shall pass.

Actual sales in May – not seasonally adjusted annual rate – fell 18.2% year-over-year to 408,000 homes. You see the seasonal patterns, including the spring selling season, in the not-seasonally adjusted actual sales (data via NAR):

Investors pulled back: All-cash sales – often investors and second home buyers – plunged by 18.2% year-over-year to 102,000 homes in May 2023 (a 25% share of 408,000 sales), from 125,000 homes in May 2022 (a 25% share of 499,000 sales).

By region, year-over-year sales plunged in all regions (map via NAR):

Median days on the market lengthened year-over-year. Homes that actually sold spent 18 days on the market in May before they sold, up from 16 days in May last year, according to the NAR.

Another measure of median days on the market, which tracks how many days homes were on the market before they were either sold or were pulled off the market, jumped to 43 days in May 2022, from 30 days in May 2022, according to realtor.com.

Inventory for sale rose to 1.08 million homes, from 1.04 million homes in April, but are down from 1.15 million homes in May 2022.

Months’ supply rose to 3.0 months, up from 2.9 months in April, and up from 2.6 months in May 2022. Between 3.0 and 4.5 months supply was normal in 2017 through 2019 (historic data via YCharts).

