The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, June Update: 2nd Overall YoY Price Drop since 2012. Biggest in Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Dallas…

It’s spring selling season, when prices always rise month-to-month, and they did, but it wasn’t enough.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s still spring selling season, when sales volume and prices nearly always rise on a month-to-month basis, and they did this spring too, but not enough, and compared to a year ago, the 20 cities in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released today, fell by 1.7%, the biggest year-over-year decline since 2012, following the 1.1% decline in the prior month, after the gigantic Fed-money-printer gains during the pandemic. The 20-City Index is now down 3.5% from the peak last June:
Today’s data for “April” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in February, March, and April. That’s the spring selling season, when prices always rise from the prior month, and did so even during Housing Bust 1.
On a month-to-month basis, the 20-City Index rose 1.7% in April from March, but that was a lot less growth than in April 2022 (+2.3%) and in April 2021 (+2.2%), which is why year-over-year, prices fell further:
The list of year-over-year price decliners keeps getting longer. Prices are now down in 10 of the 20 metropolitan areas that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers. Here are the metros with the biggest price declines:
- Seattle: -12.4%
- San Francisco Bay Area: -11.1%
- Las Vegas: -6.6%
- Phoenix: -6.1%
- San Diego: -5.6%
- Portland: -5.2%
- Denver: -4.5%
- Los Angeles: -3.2%
- Dallas: -2.9%
- Washington DC: -0.5%
Prices in 19 of the 20 markets have dropped from their respective peaks (ranging from May to July 2022). The exception is the New York City metro, which squeaked past its prior high of July 2022. From their respective peaks, prices have dropped the most in these metros:
- Seattle: -12.9%
- San Francisco Bay Area: -12.0%
- Las Vegas: -9.9%
- Phoenix: -9.4%
- Dallas: -8.5%
- San Diego: -6.1%
- Portland: -6.0%
- Denver: -5.6%
- Los Angeles: -4.2%
- Tampa: -3.0%
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +2.3%.
- From the peak in May: -12.9%.
- Year over year: -12.4%.
Seattle’s year-over-year decline of 12.4% was the fifth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
The San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: +2.2%.
- From the peak in May: -12.0%.
- Year over year: -11.1%.
This was the sixth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
And this is the situation for condos in the San Francisco Bay Area: After a big run-up, they’ve now fallen back to where they’d first been in May 2018:
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- From the peak in July: -9.9%.
- Year over year: -6.6%
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- From the peak in June: -9.4%.
- Year over year: -6.1%
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +2.0%.
- From the peak in May: -6.1%.
- Year over year: -5.6%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +1.5%.
- From the peak in May: -6.0%.
- Year over year: -5.2%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +1.6%.
- From the peak in May: -5.6%.
- Year over year: -4.5%.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month to month: +1.7%.
- From the peak in May: -4.2%.
- Year over year: -3.2%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +1.4%.
- From the peak in June: -8.5%.
- Year over year: -2.9%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +1.6%.
- From the peak in June: -1.6%.
- Year over year: -0.5%
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +2.9%.
- From the peak in June: -1.6%.
- Year over year: +0.9%
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- From peak in July: -3.0%
- Year over year: +2.4%
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%
- From peak in July: -1.3%
- Year over year: +5.2%
New York metro:
- Month to month: 1.5%.
- Squeaked past the July high: +0.4%
- Year over year: +3.0%
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology). This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
The Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. The Los Angeles index value of 405 in April is up by 305% since 2000. This makes Los Angeles the #1 most Splendid Housing Bubble in terms of price increases since 2000. Miami and San Diego are just a hair behind, both up by over 300% as well.
The remaining six markets in the Case Shiller index have experienced far less house price inflation since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
Thanks WR for cranking out articles over articles so fast.
The price drop from peak at least in my hood san Diego is quite small ( 5 plus percent ) keeping in mind the price increased by more than 50% in last 3 years or so.
Slowly and then suddenly
And I just got emailed a big report by a realtor claiming that Seattle area prices are increasing year on year by a small percentage and that “Its a sellers market”. I believe wolf and case shiller more.
Looking at these charts, there appear to be spikes in most of these metros that don’t show up in the corresponding parts of the charts for HB1. Have we not reached the peak? Are prices going to keep heading up further? Or are these the housing equivalent of a dead cat bounce?
Read the text. At least, paragraph 3. Plus a few others. So I’ll repeat here what it says in the article:
The overall increase in April from March 2023 was +1.7%. That was a lot less than in April 2022 (+2.3%) and in April 2021 (+2.2%), which is why year-over-year, prices fell further. It’s spring selling season, and so price increases are normal, even during Housing Bust 1. But most of them this year were smaller than those a year or two ago. That’s the answer.
A similar pattern played out in many metros, not all. As you can tell, each metro dances to its own drummer.
This is an incredibly screwed-up market, as you can tell from the charts. Since early 2020, all movements have been exaggerated, up and down. Look at some of these crazy two-sided spikes.
I like when it is Housing Day on Wolf Street.
Howdy, Thank goodness the Bubble is deflating. Probably years to go with all the deficit spending. Maybe they should quit creating these bubbles picking the winners and losers for US. That is just me I guess….
So what exactly is the difference between a NY with fairly small dip and even a new high now and the others like LA, SF, Seattle etc.? Is it just the smaller price increase relative to the peak in bubble 1? It also looks like the correction post bubble 1 is smaller than some of the other cities as well.
Timing. The places that inflated the earliest they are leading the charge in opposite direction. Soon it will be all over.
at least for my hood, the “high” was very spiky with maybe 2 or 3 houses painting the chart. Charts can be misleading.
Now they’ve settled down to like -15% of spike which is still a lot higher than I ever expected at least in a reasonable time frame.
3rd house in a row closed today over asking.
The majority want prices to come down. The market never gives what the majority wants.
Looking at region case schiller charts above, housing correction seem to be over. The next level is going to 500.
Oh wow.
Howdy, RI , A Bubble inside the Bubble? That would be something.
Todays housing market is like a jalopy cruising down the hill in to Death Valley. The radiator fluid is almost gone and the oil has turned to sludge, but the passengers are smiling because they are hitting the speed limit and the cool breezes are still blowing and gravity is their friend, The piper will have to be paid when they hit the valley floor.
Looks to me more like the muscle car climbing the rockies, stopped for some more fuel and is about to finish the trip to the top now.
Unless the big bad recession avalanche comes along. If/when that hapoens, the whole country is going to be under a lot of rocks. High home prices wil be the least of everyone’s worries.
Let’s see: prices up 65% in the last 3 years…now down 3%. Way to go Powell! Thank you for bringing this market into balance!🤡. Oy vey
I’m surprised how stubborn prices have been in the Boston area.
In my ‘hood (NH, just over the MA border along a commuter corridor), the only recently-closed listings <$300k are condos and modular homes, both of which include substantial HOA fees (so not really that affordable).
Prices still have a long way to fall to be affordable at current rates.
Well, markets with some new builds give options for low existing home inventory. No new builds in desirable areas mean limited inventory in general and in smaller markets can mean almost no good inventory. I saw a video with an economist reporting that existing home listing had time on-market less than 50% of the months on market for new builds, although the new builds likely have a reduced buyer pool until they are nearing completion.
Mr. Wolf you have debunked the low inventory blamed on owners with low interest rates not wanting to trade up and get a 7% mortgage. In an overall view, no issue with your counters, but lots of long distance buyers moves and in some markets, the lack of inventory I believe is at least partially attributable to less sellers looking to trade up in the same localized market. The bulk of buyers are migrating in and not dependent on locals as a meaningful component in the demand base, so the net impact is reduced inventory for sale. I know you strongly disagree.
After 10 weeks, we are back on the road heading to a non-state-tax state to rent. We are cash buyers and flexible in pricing, just picky. . Sellers are more likely to accept contingent offers to get higher price, in supply constrained markets even a few waiting equity pig buyers can great multiple quickly when properties are listed for sale. We went through small towns in multiple states and the more desirable districts had short exposure periods.
Sitting on cash out short-term T-bills is not run. Our destination city has home prices double one of the towns we were looking in and 50%+ greater than the other. Rents are like 25% to 40% higher but in nominal terms, the state tax savings is worth it to rent, but not really to own. The GIM on for listed homes is probably 20x to 25x. I
It’s a brutal market that we’re in for buyers not willing to hit 5he ask and overlook older roofs, older HVAC, etc. If prices and values don’t real in, I will have egg on my face.
Meant create multiple offers above.
“Here are the metros with the biggest price declines:”
Washington, DC came in at -.5%
BFD
I would say the prices here are stable or actually increasing at a slow pace. Every piece of crap is selling within 18 days or less. And given the fact that interest rates on mortgages have doubled in the last two years this would indicate that the shortage in available affordable housing outweighs all the other factors. It’s all about supply & demand.
I have been trying to get a home since last year. I live in San Diego and it’s been impossible. Mind you my price range is not small. I have a budget of 1.8m and have a 700k downpayment but houses in the 1.6-2m range have stayed up despite million dollar mortgages now carting an extra 3k a month in interest payments thanks to higher rates. Yet volume is non existent so prices stay high. When will this deadlock end?