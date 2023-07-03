Construction Spending on US Manufacturing Plants Soars, to De-Globalize Supply Chains?

The driver: computer, electronic, and electrical manufacturing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The amount spent on building manufacturing plants in May in the US jumped by 73% from a year ago, and by 147% from May 2021, to $15.7 billion, according to Census Bureau data today. This by far outpaces the increase in construction costs (more on that in a moment).
Over the six years between 2015 and 2020, construction spending on factories has stagnated roughly between $6 billion and $7 billion a month. But in the spring of 2021, spending began to rise, and then surge amid the global supply chain chaos raging at the time. The driver behind the surge of construction spending now is computer, electronic, and electrical manufacturing.
Construction spending on factories is interesting because of the long-term outlook it provides on the US manufacturing sector – particularly regarding computer, electronic, and electrical manufacturing.
Nonresidential construction spending overall in May rose 17% year-over-year and 26% from two years ago to a record of $90 billion, driven in part by surging construction costs.
Nonresidential construction, in addition to factories, includes: lodging, office, commercial, healthcare, education, religious, public safety, amusement & recreation, transportation, communication, power, highway and street, sewage and waste disposal, water supply, and conservation and development.
Nonresidential construction spending is very seasonal with a low in January and a high in the summer (green line). The red line reflects the 12-month moving average, which irons out the seasonality:
We’ve already seen another sign the economy is flying at cruising altitude and refuses to land, even with short-term interest rates over 5%: Multifamily Construction Starts Spiked to Highest since 1986, Single-Family Starts Bounce.
The share of manufacturing within nonresidential construction has doubled over the past two years, from a share of 8.9% in May 2021 to a share of 17.5% in May 2023. By looking at the percentage share, we eliminate the effects of rising construction costs:
Computer, electronic, and electrical manufacturing plants have been the primary drivers behind the surge of factory construction, according to an analysis in June by the Treasury Department.
These types of plants had been a relatively small component of factory construction over the past few decades. Now these plants dominate construction spending on factories, according to the Treasury analysis.
Adjusted for inflation based on construction costs, “real” spending on the construction of plants for computer, electronics, and electrical manufacturing has nearly quadrupled, according to the Treasury Department analysis last month.
The boom in manufacturing construction spending started in early 2021, likely in response to the pandemic era supply-chain chaos and transportation nightmares that wreaked havoc on globalized supply strategies and led to previously unimaginable shortages.
While the boom in manufacturing construction started over a year before the CHIPS Act was passed in August 2022, it is likely that the CHIPS Act has since then further accelerated the construction of manufacturing plants for tech products.
In its analysis, the Treasury Department said that the surge in construction of manufacturing plants appears to be a US phenomenon, when compared to other advanced economies:
- “Japan has seen increases in the floor area of new manufacturing over the past year, but remains below pre-pandemic levels.
- “Germany’s real new construction spending on factory and workshop buildings has remained relatively stable over the past decade.
- “Notably, the United Kingdom and Australia did see meaningful increases in real industrial construction in 2022, rising about 40 percent from 2021 levels. But those series have leveled off since then, over the period in which U.S. manufacturing construction has nearly doubled.”
An investment boom in US factories is a welcome turn of events because “real” manufacturing output – adjusted for price increases – has been roughly flat for 17 years, amid rampant offshoring and globalization of supply chains by US companies, the very thing that then got these companies tangled up in chaos in 2020 and 2021.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
As Britain noticed during WW1 and WW2, long supply chains relying on ocvean transport can be disrupted fairly easily.
Perhaps. But it is a different world today. In September 1939 the number of transatlantic flights was two per WEEK from two different airlines… BOAC and PanAm. In 2022 the number of transatlantic flights is almost 1000 per DAY.
https://www.transportation.gov/sites/dot.gov/files/2023-04/US%20International%20Air%20Passenger%20and%20Freight%20Statistics%20for%20September%202022.pdf
nothing like big govt $$(free of course) going little ways
Good analogy.
Moving away from WW 2, there is a tension between efficiency (make it where cheapest) and resilience (make it here…regardless of cost…) but in like everything else, a sense of proportion here is very useful.
Basically US leadership went 100% Chinese opium den.
And then refused to evolve for 20 years, willing rather to engage in historically unprecedented financial distortions in order to mitigate the real world consequences of 100% opium den.
An intermediate fix is simply diversifying away from 1 import source…but that seems to have eluded US business/political leadership for 15 years.
Amazing.
I’m sure that G subsidized reshoring will lead to vast malinvestment (again) but it is a measure of how bad the 20 yrs disaster has been, that any reshoring at all is likely an improvement.
It was corporate CEO’s that jumped on the outsourcing to China bandwagon and kicked American workers under the bus.
Construction delays and related issues may finally be the thing that gets credit spreads moving.
Given that most of this construction will get repeatedly delayed (it always does) that opens up mezzanine bond offerings at higher rates.
Construction loans from banks are probably going to be at higher rates than the bond market will offer.
Then we will probably see junk bond yields start to spike because there will be competition for higher quality bonds being offered at much higher rates.
Any thoughts on capitalization of the spending for the construction? Is it coming from governments, corporate retained earnings, bond issuances? If there is a potential shortfall coming up, then that would help time the credit spread shift.
Credit spreads are the introduction to the next phase of this cycle, so will be critical!
In the coming years of high(er) interest rates, where are consumers going to find the discretionary income to rent in all the new, more expensive apartments going up? How are they going to afford each new tech toy? Are they going to be replacing or updating their devices as often as before?
Rates HAVE to fall because this system needs ever more “money”
Probably not. High interest rates are primarily a function of inflation.
If inflation stays high, so will interest rates.
There will be winners and losers.
Keep in mind that about half of the US population is shrugging off the inflation at current levels. They don’t like it, but they don’t stop spending.
Same thing happened 1966 to early 1980s.
Not sure I’d say half of Americans are “shrugging the inflation off”, a lot are just going deeper into debt to deal with it, leads to a financial time-bomb. Especially when the inflation hits so hard in areas like rent, cars and food. Eventually people just cancel their leases, move out to cheaper outlying or higher crime areas (sadly know several such cases), move back with family or get multiple roommates, with lousy quality of life.
But things like inflation in food and healthcare are even harder to manage–how do you deal with ex. a 30 percent increase in ER costs if you break a leg or get Covid? Or what if your car breaks down or gets hit by a drunk driver, and even the used beaters are costing upwards of $25 or $30K? It’s not like someone can just “shrug it off”, health insurance will often weasel out of covering all those healthcare inflation costs, so maybe they just put it on a credit card. Anyway, it’s not sustainable and just like these crazy soaring rents, it has to come down without financially breaking the back of Americans.
I would like to think that will happen, but probably not.
Take a look at France to get an idea of a comparable scenario– high inflation, but about half the population is shrugging it off (yes they are going into debt, but it isn’t affecting their behavior).
The other half got very angry about policing, which was the spark that ignited the overall economic and social frustration into mass civil unrest.
Same thing happened in the 1960s and 1970s in the US.
Probably coming here at some point.
These things can carry on far longer than you can imagine.
It could easily be like this (or worse) for the next 15 years.
Given that– what is your gameplan?
The cure for healthcare inflation is healthcare inflation.
Eventually, the solution will present itself when people are ready to accept it.
Half sounds about right . . . for now. Overall, the economy is doing very well all things considered.
To a certain degree, you’re cherry picking, but your points are well taken. Housing and healthcare are consuming way too much income.
The problem is will Congress trot out rent & mortgage relief, once a recession arrives? I wouldn’t bet against this happening. And how do you get healthcare to take a much needed pay cut?
“where are consumers going to find the discretionary income to rent in all the new, more expensive apartments”
Any increased supply = lowered median cost. Older complexes will have to drop rates to compete with newer, better complexes.
This. Right now rat and flea infested 600sqft apartments rent for $3500 plus tip. Getting those new units up will help adjust the slums back to the price point they deserve to be.
This is a great thing for USA. (And probably Mexico as well) more manufacturing jobs and business for suppliers will surely follow.
What would be great for America is for us to onshore as much pharmaceuticals as possible, or least the really critical stuff.
And we need to start innovating & manufacturing our of solar panels using as much automation as possible.
And it goes without saying that we need to ramp up domestic production of rare earth materials.
JB is in the pockets of the Chinese, specifically the CCP.
Regurgitating points from Tucker does not make you appear as intelligent as you think it does.
1) We need more fabs, pharma, shipyards and weapons factories to face China, even if the real output dives to the 2000/2001 backbone.
2) CMBS industrial delinquencies is below multi families, hugging zero for three years, despite eight months of contracting ISM.
3) The trend is strong, the trend is long. It started in 2020, when the real output was below 1998 correction.
4) China might respond by flooding the market with mfg goods and by cutting prices ==> global overcapacity, deflation.
Doubting it’s anything this dramatic, the main benefit of what Wolf is talking about is that the extra manufacturing plant activity will probably do a lot to reduce supply chain bottlenecks and therefore bring down inflation. One of the painful lessons from Covid is that “just in time” manufacturing and supply chains may cut costs and increase profits to the shareholders and board, but in crises like a pandemic, they leave us vulnerable to bad supply chain disruptions that drive costs way up. After the disaster of ZIRP and QE, this is probably the other big factor in the current inflation mess in the US and abroad, we just got too dependent on fragile supply chains and this drove up costs especially for cars. So this is a smart move.
But de-globalization does not mean the same thing as that way overused term (to the point of nonsense) decoupling–the April 2023 trade deficit went way up especially due to a huge surge in imports, and even though it was down a little for May, the trade deficit was still huge especially for goods. The new manufacturing capacity means we have a lot more ability to make some important things, in such a sense yes we’re de-globalizing and making our supply chains more resistant to supply shocks like pandemics (CDC already talking about a new Covid mutant and new pandemics coming). But the new manufacturing capacity itself can often increase demand for both additional raw materials and for finished goods, many of which will still come in as imports due to price favorability or specialization, so that’s not decoupling as much as it’s making sure our supply chains don’t get tied up and send inflation raging. Other countries have also been increasing their own manufacturing for the same reason we have, provide some spare capacity and options in case of a disruption, and reduce supply chain bottlenecks that cause inflation. Since inflation has been going down in most places lately, this seems to be a factor globally in helping to bring prices down.
Best news in 30 years!
If the manufacturing world is converting to robotics and AI, why not bring it home to the USA?
Good question.
It’s been ridiculous not to take advantage of the ‘Made in USA’ brand for the past 20+years. It’s well respected and had grown to be associated with high quality and value.
China gave it’s manufacturing a brand of it’s own (cheap, low quality, hastily engineered, throwaway) that we can pounce upon as we move forward into a more sustainable future.
Seems the USA might just be able to salvage the brand before it loses its lore. Better yet, before China tries to rugpull the western world with embargos and other means of financial ransom.
LFG!! 💪🇺🇸 🌎
Again, doubt anything so dramatic is happening here and we shouldn’t overdramatize things. The Made in USA brand never disappeared and the media goes way too off on that, even for the past decade the US has remained a big manufacturer and we still export a lot of things. So it’s not like there needs to be some kind of desperate campaign to salvage the brand, we’re doing fine. At the same time though, “made in China” doesn’t mean cheap or low-quality anymore, they’ve also moved way up the value chain and manufacture and sell a lot of high quality goods. They’re the biggest manufacturer and seller of solar cells and other green tech goods now, both high quality and affordable, make a lot of other top electronics and BYD is now the top maker of EV’s especially to developing countries partly because the cars are high quality and affordable.
The whole meme of “made in China” being cheap and disposable needs to retire in the same way like the meme of “made in USA” being tied to a disappearing Rust Belt, it just hasn’t kept up with the times. Any of us who travels to business in China still does see a lot of poverty in the rural areas and many towns so yes, it’s still a developing country in a lot of ways. But its manufacturing centers and major cities are world class now and make some of the best products and tech, and it’s changed hugely in the past 5 years alone–even the US and Australian reports are now showing it’s a tech powerhouse that’s tops in most areas, making its own technology instead of copying our’s. Wages have gone way up–which is why they’re not sending so many people abroad anymore, and more immigrants are actually moving to China–because the value chain is higher, and quality is up, but still affordable for most buyers.
The USA has no problem with manufacturing, the main problem we have is with the extra needless costs for all the dumb rent seeking that makes us less competitive. What bankrupted GM in the GFC wasn’t materials costs itself, it was the cost of healthcare for it’s workers. The US healthcare system is by far the most expensive in the world with the worst results (lowest life expectancy in developed countries) due to all the overcharging and middlemen. Same with US higher education and inflation in things like rent, way too expensive leaving American grads with need for higher wages to deal with those costs–but not extra buying power. This is why China has the world’s largest economy by far with GDP PPP calculations, their purchasing power is much higher because their costs for basic things are a lot lower, especially for things like healthcare and education. And this means they can also manufacture higher quality goods for lower cost and be more competitive. The United States can manufacture just fine, but to be more competitive on cost, need to overhaul all the rent seeking waste in healthcare, education and housing, get bribery money out of politics (Citizens United) and reduce our dependence on financialization, part of which led to ZIRP, QE and this money-printing inflation. Ironically here, also re-balancing currency value and a cheaper USD can also help to make our goods lower cost.
By a wide margin, Americans prefer to have the most expensive healthcare system in the world.
It’s price. I compared some SS parts on price between China and US. The US parts were 10X the cost of the Chinese parts. Same for some carbon fiber parts. I bought the Chinese parts. They were fine. Chinese quality can be hit and miss. You just have to be careful like anything else.
If top quality is really important like in accurate measurement equipment, I buy Japanese at whatever the price is.
Made in USA has to mean something, though. You can’t just conjure the genie as-needed. Germany and Japan ate our lunch ages ago, becoming the vanguard in design, R&D and quality control for durable and industrial goods manufacture. We set the benchmark then walked the hell away from it…and maybe you just can’t unround some of those bends.
Gabe,
Here’s a tale of two companies that make audio gear.
First, is Outlaw Audio, LLC, Easton, MA USA. Founded in 1999. On the back of their $1,000 stereo receiver, it says: Designed in the USA. Made in China.
Second, is Schiit Audio, Valencia, California & Corpus Christi, Texas. Founded in 2010. “We design and produce all our stuff here in the USA, with the vast majority of parts cost going to US-based companies manufacturing in the US. We need clarification in there because some people have played games with what “Assembled in USA” means. When we say it, it means that our chassis guys are right over the hill in the San Fernando Valley, our transformers are made here in California, our boards come from the east coast (of the USA), and we design, assemble, and test everything here in Valencia, California.” “Built in California and Texas.”
But these two companies are symbols for how it’s done in the audio business. Many of the premier brands of high-end audio gear do not make their products where the company originated in, and that’s worldwide. It’s cheaper to make gear in China than it is in England. It’s cheaper to make gear in Malaysia than it is in Japan.
Outlaw Audio has made their choice. I made my choice too. My gear is made in the USA.
What? You mean we are no longer going to view China as some kind of “partner” any more? The Horror…
It isn’t decoupling though, again–starting to see how even savvy investors get bamboozled by bad information and wind up as bagholders so often (including us, we’ll fully admit it). The data and good articles like Wolf’s show one thing but the interpretations go overboard and read in something that isn’t there. We are re-shoring a lot of things and rebuilding a lot of our manufacturing base in some main areas, as is rest of the world–that’s a good thing because it means we have a more reliable supply chain that won’t be disrupted by shocks like pandemics. That means less supply shocks and less inflation, now and in general. Again, that’s a good thing.
That’s not the same thing as decoupling, the new manufacturing also means more orders for both raw and finished and specialized goods for the new processes, depending on price points and needs. That means in fact we’re also buying a lot more from other countries including China, and they’re also buying more from us–so in reality more partnerships, not less. The April trade deficit was in fact way up, esp for goods, and still high in May partially because of this. But that’s more than balanced by the benefits of having a more solid supply chain with much less vulnerability to shocks and inflation. Other than long overdue interest rates hikes and QT (and maybe removing some needless tariffs that don’t really help us), this is probably the most important step to reducing inflation and keeping it down, for us and in general.
If tech-supply chains quit China thru 2030, then India is likely to be the biggest gainer, not the US.
Tech-supply chains aren’t quitting China at all, there’s a lot of misunderstanding of the data here. There’s been a lot of re-shoring of manufacturing to the US yes, that’s a good thing to provide better supply chains that are more resistant to supply shocks like pandemics. That helps to bring down inflation, and that’s happening all over the world, not just here. But that’s not the same thing as decoupling or quitting, they’re still the biggest trading partner for most of the world and those numbers are going up, including with us.
As for India, although there are opportunities, from our recent visits there, India is still limited in its capabilities largely due to population pressures, which hinders what it can do with manufacturing and infrastructure. India can be frustrating because it has a lot of potential, but with such overpopulation and crowding, they have to dedicate so many resources to crowded areas and migrating populations that any new infrastructure is rapidly strained to the limit, and too many resources in society have to be set aside to care for the throngs of people moving around. The only way for India to become more of a manufacturing hub is to get its population under control faster, with the classic demographic dividend that allows for a less strained infrastructure needed for mass goods production. It is getting there and India’s birth rate recently fell way below replacement, but it still has a huge youth bulge, so the question is whether the population growth will stabilize fast enough to yield the dividend and make it possible for India to re-dedicate a lot of its resources and infrastructure to production.
Beyond India, there is Vietnam (100 million population), Phillippines (100 million), Indonesia (200 million+)…China has shown what can be accomplished very, very quickly…but foreign investors were stupid and shortsighted to focus on China exclusively.
vietnam is a big winner already
A rise in prices, if not too rapid and extreme, has a stimulating effect on business profit expectations. Acting under the impulse that wider profit margins are in the offing, businesses will go into debt, hire workers, buy additional inventory, expand their rate of operations, [and if their optimistic anticipations cover a long enough period], decide to expand their plant capacity, and develop new outlets for their products.
Well building manufacturing plants is part of the solution. But manufacturing needs processed materials so where are the plants for materials refinement? And that begs the question on availability of raw materials. China just closed exports of germanium and gallium and controls 95% of rare earth production.
How many years does it take to get EPA, NIMBY, and ECO Warrior approval for a mine in the US?
Anybody think this stuff through? Raytheon CEO says it’s “impossible” to decouple from China. “There is no alternative,” he said.
BTW, China has sanctioned him.
Yeah Hayes made a lot of good points here, there’s just too much fantasy talk about “decoupling” and it goes nowhere, leading to a lot of bad policy and wasted time and effort. There is absolutely a lot of de-globalization and re-shoring to strengthen supply chains, that’s a good thing to lower inflation, but that’s same as decoupling or de-risking or whatever the fancy word is. Von der Leyen and the German government tried to peddle the same thing for a while but all the German companies basically just laughed them out of the room, both as customers and even now as parts of the manufacturing process, there’s still no realistic way to “decouple” without wrecking the home economy, and the same goes for us. The export restrictions on chips predictably have been a disaster, they’ve deprived Intel and Micron of some of their most important overseas markets while encouraging countries overseas to do all of their own fabrication and develop industries they were previously happy to buy from us on before. Decoupling was never realistic and it’s even less now, obviously re-shoring generally is a different thing and as far as helping insulate against supply shocks and prevent inflation, is totally a good thing.
” but that’s not the same as decoupling or de-risking or whatever the fancy word is”
damn, already getting tired eyes, thank goodness the holiday tomorrow..
Well…..although I am no expert……Sweden just announced a huge discovery of rare earths in their northern province area…….the same Sweden we are sweating bullets to get admitted to NATO……or in other words under our direct protection umbrella……sort of like when the Godfather agrees to protect a local flower shop as long as for the rest of time flowers for all his events are……well…..free.
As for the amount of construction…..if AI gets rid of the labor component……whats to stop all manufacturing from relocation to the US.
…….a recession……good luck with that.
As for the deficits…….if a lot of building is happening here and ends up competitive…..the deficits melt away……
How do the folks at the bottom without common stock ownership exist without jobs (taken by AI) and the companies need someone with cash to sell stuff to……a lot more free this and free that…… or a much higher standard of living due to higher wages. Number 2 is much better. Who wants a lazy generation. Sort of like the Henry Ford 5$ per day solution for who buys all those cars pouring off his assembly lines.
We go back to being isolationist because we don’t need them and they don’t mess with us because only a moron would…….well…. Hitler, Musso and Tojo must have flunked third grade.
…….and they wonder why the stock market is jumping.
but……sometimes the future looks grand but tomorrow…..full of troubles.
OK……I’ll stop drinking for the night.
Headline from another website, “TSMC to Bring 500+ More Migrant Workers to Arizona”, this as TSMC is getting $15B in US taxpayer grants to build their plant in AZ.
Furthermore, Corporate America incinerates $1T annually in share buybacks, far exceeding this construction program which is partially funded by US taxpayers.
.
Agreed, this is the problem with so many of these corporate giveaways from government programs. Just like we say with PPP, there’s never enough oversight and the government cheese winds up being squirreled away into corruption and artificially pumped profits. Already looking like a lot of the infrastructure bill, Chips act and inflation reduction act are shaping up like PPP part 2, with similar “diversions” of the funds
More deficit spending. Biden pushed through the “Chips and Science Act”. 40 billion towards new chip plants in the US. And then there is the “Inflation Reduction Act”; hundreds of billions more.
If the US actually had to earn/pay for what it spends, we’d be screwed.
MAGA!
De-risking, not decoupling, not a divorce with China. The risk is internal.
What is happening in France might happen here, one day. The new immigrants, dominated by the Mexican cartel, might riot and takeover
NYC, LA and SF. The riots might spread out of control.
Micheal,
Three years ago, what is happening in France happened in my city and it was not just local residents who rioted, looted and burned down buildings. Many of the “protestors” were from out of town and out of state.
My post office that was burned down, 55406, has just been rebuilt and reopened. The 3rd precinct of the MPD still doesn’t have a permanent headquarters after its building was destroyed.
In the immediate few evenings after the shit started, my neighbor across the street and I stayed up all night long, armed and ready to protect the neighborhood. Yeah, it’s 2;00 am, and a I’m packin’ a couple 1911s while on the full alert outside my house. Things like that stay with a guy for while, you know.
South Minneapolis. A bit west of the Mississippi river. One never knows when and where shit might go down.
There is an extreme difference in Reactive Leadership and Strategic Leadership. US Federal, State, and Local Governments all operate from reactionary impulse. Covid exposed how vulnerable we really are, and how US based companies don’t actually control their supply chains in communist countries. Hello Shock and Awe, running from China to India will have the same results. I worked for the largest private grain company in the world and they just walked away from assets in Ukraine, the bottom is quietly falling out behind closed doors.
My own favorite line on this topic is, “If I have to live on American made products and American services, I might as well live in a Tepee. At age 73, I guess I can do that! (Well, having said that, I realize I am hiding in my house (first year at Tucson) under the comfort of AC blasting 24 hours a day @110 degrees outside.)” Are we not already seeing that via te sticky inflation?
Let us see how long this (de-globalization) lasts. I realize we are trying to groom India to replace China. I have my doubts on that (they are the officer class, AKA paper pushers, groomed by GB before for that task and not for real hands on work).
Plenty of bullish people out there it seems. I mean we don’t know how these were financed, 0%, 3% or 5%? Making capital investment when rates are still going up might turn out to be a foolish choice in the end.