End of Easy Money: Unicorn Bubble Implodes, Normalcy Returns

AI hype & hoopla replaces crypto, blockchain, and FinTech hype & hoopla. You’ve got to go with the times.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the second quarter 2023, only 12 venture-capital-backed startups in the US became “unicorns”: meaning they received funding that valued them at over $1 billion. In Q1, 9 startups became unicorns in this manner, the lowest since January 2018, according to data by PitchBook.
In Q3 2021, the peak of the easy-money unicorn startup bubble, 95 startups became unicorns. In the year 2021 – the last year of the Fed’s easy money – a total of 362 new unicorns appeared in the US, with a combined valuation of nearly $1 trillion!
By Q2 2022, the Fed was hiking rates, and the number of unicorns plunged by 36% from the prior quarter to 59 new unicorns. In Q3 2022, there were only 32 new unicorns. By Q1 2023, with the Fed’s interest rates approaching 5%, unicorn creation plunged by 90% from the peak, to just 9 new unicorns. And now the top end of the Fed’s rates is 5.25%, and more rate hikes are coming. So some kind of normalcy is returning to the startup scene:
So 12 unicorns being created in a quarter is pretty good in normal times. But during the Fed’s easy-money bubble, everything and anything became a unicorn.
As you’d expect, given all the hype and hoopla about generative AI, five of the 12 newly minted unicorns in Q2 (42%) came with “artificial intelligence” labels.
By contrast, during Q3 2021, the peak of the unicorn bubble, only 17% of the 95 new unicorns had AI labels. As you’d expect, popular labels back then were Crypto, Blockchain, Fintech, AdTech, Saas, Marketing Tech, Clean Tech, etc. Hype-and-hoopla has got to go with the times.
Valuations plunged.
In Q2 2023, the 12 new unicorns had a combined valuation of $15 billion, the lowest since Q4 2016, which caused the average valuation per unicorn to plunge to $1.2 billion, the lowest in the PitchBook data going back to Q1 2016.
By contrast, in Q1 2021 – with the Fed’s easy-money policies in full swing with near-0% interest rates and $120 billion a month in QE – the 82 new unicorns had a combined valuation of $327 billion, for an average valuation of $4.0 billion per unicorn.
The Fed hiked rates, unicorn bubble imploded.
By now, the stocks of hundreds of former unicorns and less-than-unicorns that had managed to go public during this easy-money bubble via IPO, direct listing, or merger with a SPAC, have collapsed and have become heroes in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
Given this backdrop, and given the hundreds of billions of dollars that gullible retail investors lost on this hype-and-hoopla show, it’s now difficult for iffy outfits to pull off overpriced IPOs and SPAC mergers. And big corporate buyers have cut back too. And so the exits for VC firms and other early investors – when they’re able to sell their stakes to others at a huge profit – are just about closed.
This has had a sobering effect. It put a damper on VC funding overall. It brought down valuations. It led to funding rounds at lower valuations than prior rounds – the dreaded “down rounds.” It allowed recent investors to impose terms that are much more favorable to them, and less favorable to the earlier investors, founders, and other stakeholders.
These are signs that some sort of normalcy might set in again – a dreaded concept after years of easy money that made everything possible and led to some of the worst and costliest decisions and capital misallocations all around.
The money that everyone was raising from VCs a few years ago at insane valuations did provide runway – even with the insanely wasteful spending by many.
“Down rounds” are still very rare from what I see – more common are layoffs (endorsed/pressured by VCs) to lengthen runway with the hope/delusion that things will go back to ZIRP soon enough. Or so they say.
I think a lot of VCs need to keep appearances here for their LPs. They can still use the old valuations as long as their portfolio companies don’t raise another round – so they can hide how bad it is for now while raising for their shiny new AI/ML fund.
Imagine how bad a company is doing that couldn’t justify going public in 2020-2022. Now imagine a portfolio of those companies…
“Imagine how bad a company is doing that couldn’t justify going public in 2020-2022.”
Agreed…but a huge percentage of the IPOs from those years were…SPACs.
Of which a huge percentage couldn’t find acquirees the SPAC holders would okay…so they’ve had to return (most) of the IPO proceeds.
SPACs were a weird beastie from a weird time period.
It was like Wall Street was overwhelmed with incoming funds (PPP? Bond and loan maturities?) and could not actually put the money to work (pandemic impediments? But how does a pandemic stop phone calls, emails, mooching, smooching, and BS’ing?)
The Street will *never* let a dollar pass by…so SPACs were supercharged…as a sort of…drunk tank (?).
But 2 years later…the Street (which has sold poisoned snow to Eskimos) *still* has not been able to put the SPAC money to work.
Which is weird, very weird.
If they were able to sell the SPAC crack in 2021, you’d think they would be able to shove the sacks of crap over the finish line by mid 2023. But apparently not.
If nothing else, at least unZIRP may have been able to break the ZIRP fever dream in this one small corner of the madhouse.
“Imagine how bad a company is doing that couldn’t justify going public in 2020-2022. Now imagine a portfolio of those companies…”
Also, 2016 wasn’t normal times, 2016 was ZIRP. Today at 5.25%, 2016 valuations would require a retarded AI to fund it.
I guess the (crappy) mainstream articles can be written by generative AI. Example, when Fed minutes are released, AI can parse it and generate a summary article in seconds. It would have big errors, but that doesn’t matter to mainstream media.
The funny future would be to have AI bots / Algorithms scan these AI written articles to trade stocks. It would amount to “Crap In => Crap Out.”
So, the crappy web content is about to explode, and well written manual articles will become a luxury.
Also, the people spending more time browsing web for info will then have even lower IQ.
Any SPAC AI stocks that anyone has heard of?
I just saw the Pets.com sock puppet with an AI T-shirt !
Wolf, I realize that your article is focused on Unicorns that went public
But a whole lot less of it.
And CVNA, COCO, CCL and hundreds of others. Anytime a company looks to be headed towards BK media pumps it up as a meme stock for the gamblers to buy calls on.
This can’t possibly end well.
Wow the AI topic is hyped and yet I still don’t really know what it does. I can see what Grammarly does, and it is helpful but not life-changing. But we the people are suckers for advertising hype. I wonder how the landscape looks to private equity? Probably not so good since they depend on borrowing.
Ferrari sells 13,000 cars a year. The market cap is $60 Billion, more than Ford or GM.
History is very clear about the fate of stock markets where only a few extremely overvalued stocks are leading the market higher.
I doubt there are many human beings expecting a lock limit down day on the S&P 500 in 2023.
I don’t mind being in the minority.
AI has a number of subcategories just as there is no one thing, “human intelligence ” (or “intelligence ” in general. That said, AIG, general AI, is for some the epitome of AI research).
As for: “AI hype & hoopla “… AI has been heavily researched in the US and elsewhere since at least the 1950s. Its funding has expanded and contracted at different times.
Japan (Nihon) undertook massive AI research in the 1980s in parallel with the expert systems rage here in the US. Just two examples of expanded funding.
Google “AI Winter ” for more info.
The “AI hype & hoopla” is in the financial realm: startup valuations and stocks. That’s what the article is about, not the history of AI.
I think Curious Cats is referring the repeating cycles of AI hype followed by crash, followed by more hype etc.
The “AI Winter” phase is part of that and has been observed for going on 70 years.
The whole thing of NVDA having a price to sales of 40 (4 times higher than what Scott McNealy was ridiculing back in the dot com era) has just taken this whole thing to super bubble levels.
So what is the catalyst for the next crash?
Or are we forced to play the short term treasury/sideways QQQ short volatility hedged position until unemployment goes up and credit spreads widen and then we can watch this bear market rally finally implode?
Assuming this is a bear market rally (which I believe to be the case) it will be the longest one since 1930.
The next phase will likely be absolutely brutal.
@ Bond Vigilante Wannabee
I tend to think the same, but calling the turn time (when the stock market goes into a consistent long term decrease as opposed to the recent up/down/up pattern) has made fools of many people. Including myself. At the beginning of this year, I strongly believed the economy would be in a recessionary condition by now.
Who would have thought a period of aggressive interest rate hikes would overlap with a stock market increase? One financial headline today reads “blistering stock returns make the case for a strong second half.”
Despite that surprising pattern, I continue to believe there must be an end game here. Asset prices continue to be so inflated that an adjustment seems inevitable. But when?
This situation reminds me of an old quotation from Michael Evans, the founder of Chase Economics. He said “the problem with macro (economic) forecasting is that no one can do it.”
As I wrote “Google AI Winter”.
First sentence in Wikipedia’s article:
“In the history of artificial intelligence, an AI winter is a period of reduced funding and interest in artificial intelligence research.”
It goes on from there providing an example of two of reduced funding.
As for Japan (Nihon)… I believe they called their 1980s research effort
“Fifth Generation “. Don’t have dollar (yen) amounts invested but quite substantial. It was meant to rival US research efforts.. I dont know how successful it was.
Jeffrey P. Snider
@JeffSnider_AIP
Both ISM & SPG agree on the state of US manufacturing: deeply recessionary. According to SPG’s numbers, “Backlog of Orders Index remaining at a level not seen since early in the coronavirus pandemic.” That’s why layoffs are really getting going.
Most intelligent money managers, even if they are extremely bearish, will not try to short the market. The bottom falls out so fast that they cannot move quick enough to capture a profit.
Snider is regurgitating BS which he does a lot, because he’s clueless.
Here is the ISM: it’s below 50 a LOT, recession or now recession. But Snider doesn’t know that.
So this is the third time that I’m posting this here within something like 24 hours:
1. The ISM index contracts a lot, recession and no recession (below 50 = contraction).
2. And it contracted down from its historic biggest-ever manufacturing bubble…
3. This is month to month, executives are asked how was June in relationship to May. So when you come off this huge bubble, you have these dips month after month as you step down from the bubble, because effectively, you’re returning to normal in monthly increments:
From Yahoo several days ago:
“ Fidelity has further slashed the estimated worth of its holding in the social platform Reddit and the chat app Discord as well as SaaS startup Gupshup, giving a preview into how one of the world’s largest asset managers sees the impact of the ongoing slowdown in the public market on privately-held startups.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund valued its holdings in Reddit at $15.4 million as of May 31, according to the fund’s monthly disclosure released Friday. That’s down 7.36% from the $16.6 million mark at April’s closure and altogether a slide of 45.4% since its investment in August 2021. The updated share value suggests a $5.5 billion valuation for Reddit.
Fidelity marked down the value of its Discord’s holding to $1.7 million, down 13.4% from a month ago and 47% since the $3.3 million initial investment. (Worth noting that the vast majority of markdown in the value of Reddit and Discord holdings by Fidelity predominantly occurred last year.)”
Creeping up on 50% haircuts. I’m sure there’s plenty more where this came from, though the names & numbers are a lot smaller in size & recognition.
Waiting & watching to see $ARK implode yet again…
It’s hard to say crypto has been “replaced” when Bitcon is still over $30k per, for imaginary nothings.
Most shitcoins etc have imploded, so I’d agree the hype train has moved on.
The AI hypesters are much smarter than the bitcoin hypesters.
With bitcoin, the sucker spent months learning the bizarrely complex details of the “system”. After mastering the various buttons and levers, the sucker inserted his life savings and nothing came out. It was a busted vending machine.
Altman has made the AI learning curve utterly painless. Anyone can try Chat, and anyone can get real results. It actually vends art and text and code, as advertised. The real cost is borne by all the artists and writers and programmers in the world, who are losing their IP. The cost is invisible to the sucker. It’s free!
Oldest rule of selling is Sample The Product. Get people to try it out free (or cheap) for their own purposes. When they see that the product solves a real problem, they’re ready to pay big money.
Yes it’s IP theft of a sort, just as 99% of human artists plagiarize previous works. But isn’t the genie out of the bottle now? I never paid for my ad-blocked google usage and I doubt I’ll ever have to pay for ChatGPT level generative AI.
On crypto I never understood why so many people invested in so called cryptocurrency exchanges rather than the major cryptocurrencies themselves. That’s the kind of hoopla that hype unfortunately leads too.
Basically AI is a great tool but I wouldn’t invest in nVidia.
AAPL reached 3T four months after SVB bank collapse.
NVDA, the future of AI, is only 20 miles south of the Lebanese border.
The startups plunged, the old unicorns took over.