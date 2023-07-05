CRE Nightmare for CMBS Holders: Office Mortgage Delinquency Rate Has Biggest Six-Month Spike Ever. It’s just the Beginning

And it’s structural. Variable-rate CRE mortgages and much higher rates just speed up the process.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
After blowing through the pandemic with no more than a squiggle, the delinquency rate of Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) backed by office properties jumped to 4.5% by loan balance in June, up from 1.6% just six months ago in December 2022, according to Trepp, which tracks and analyses CMBS.
Office mortgages that had been packaged into CMBS went through a horrendous default cycle following the Financial Crisis, with the delinquency rate topping out at over 10% in 2012/2013.
But this current six-month 2.9-percentage-point spike from 1.6% to 4.5% is the fastest six-month spike in Trepp’s data going back to 2000.
So this is going to be interesting because we’re just at the beginning of a massive structural change – not a temporary blip – that is impacting office towers; turns out, companies have figured out they won’t ever need this vast amount of vacant office space.
Trepp considers a loan “delinquent” after the penalty-free 30-day grace period ends and the borrower still hasn’t caught up with the interest payment.
This delinquency rate does not include properties that are still paying interest but are past due on paying off the mortgage on maturity date. This includes the interest-only mortgages, when the whole amount is due at maturity, and mortgages with a balloon payment at maturity. As long as landlords are making interest payments, Trepp doesn’t consider the mortgages delinquent, but tracks mortgages that are past their maturity date separately.
For example, Trepp’s overall delinquency rate for all types of CMBS rose to 3.90% in June. Including the loans that were past their maturity date but were still paying interest, the delinquency rate would have risen to 4.66%.
CMBS have real advantages. They allow lenders, such as banks, to sell high-risk commercial mortgages during times of low interest rates to yield-chasing investors, such as bond funds, life insurers, etc. For banks, these mortgages might be too risky to keep on their books.
So they package them, sometimes just one big mortgage, but often several or many mortgages, into a pool of mortgages that then gets structured into different slices that investors buy, with the junk-rated slices taking the first losses in return for slightly higher yields. The top-rated slices have an A-rating or AA-rating, solidly investment grade (here’s my cheat sheet on bond credit ratings by rating agency), with the idea that the lowest rated slices will absorb any losses while the top-rated slices remain unscathed.
The mortgages – as we have seen in the current wave of defaults, including those where the landlord has just walked away from the property – are often variable-rate. Landlords liked variable-rate mortgages because they offer a lower interest rate, compared to fixed rate mortgages. And investors liked them because when rates go up, investors get a higher return, and the market value of the mortgage is largely protected.
But when rates go up a lot, as they have done since March 2022, the interest payments go up a lot, and by late last year, these interest payments began to double, and suddenly the building doesn’t pencil out anymore because rents, especially at office towers that are partially vacant, won’t cover the interest payments.
And then landlords might walk away and lose the equity. And CMBS holders end up with a defaulted mortgage and an office tower whose price at a sale will be far below the loan value. We have discussed the revenge of variable-rate office mortgages here.
And so even landlords – giant landlords such as private equity firm Blackstone and private equity firm Brookfield – have defaulted on the mortgages and then walked away from the property. They lose the equity in the property, and the lenders then have to sell the office tower for whatever they can get.
But whatever they can get for older office towers is a lot lot less than anyone had imagined a few years ago when the CMBS were issued. The losses on the mortgages for CMBS holders are huge, such as 88% and 82% by two Class-A office towers in Houston, or even a total loss, with the proceeds of the foreclosure sale just paying for fees and expenses, which happened with the vacant 46-story former One AT&T Center in downtown St. Louis. Two class-A office towers in San Francisco sold at 70% off the pre-pandemic price estimates, though they didn’t involve mortgages. Other office towers were sold with 40% to 50% in losses.
So these older office towers create some serious investor-bloodletting – but it’s thinly spread around the globe, from the bond fund in your portfolio to a pension fund in a foreign country.
And it’s structural, not a market blip; it’s an issue that will have to be dealt with over many years, such as by tearing down office towers or by converting them into residential buildings where possible.
Even lower interest rates won’t make vacant or half-vacant office towers economically viable. Markets, if allowed to do the dirty work, are good at pricing those situations, and providing a low cost-base for developers with an appetite for risk to redevelop those properties, at the expense of existing investors.
“Even lower interest rates won’t make vacant or half-vacant office towers economically viable.”
I am seeing a huge pushback by employees to return to office. Those companies that are forcing employees to return are seeing massive defections. Many of these offices and towers were built when technology did not exist for remote work, which is making the situation even worse for CRE.
Let’s see how long these games plays out.
“An AT&T mandate calling 60,000 managers to work in-office three days a week is seen by at least one of them as “a layoff wolf in return-to-office sheep’s clothing,” according to Bloomberg. The ask coincides with a nationwide effort to consolidate the phone giant’s 350 offices into just nine — meaning thousands of managers must consider either relocating or resigning. CEO John Stankey has said he expects 9,000 employees to face that choice, but AT&T insiders put the number closer to 25,000, with a majority of affected staffers ineligible for relocation stipends.”
T is on the forefront of discovering new and worse ways to run a business.
I’m curious what it is these 60k managers do. I bought a couple pay as you go cards from them to test their service and when I tried to activate them via their website it was painful.
Back to office and AI are going to cause a lot of layoffs, even though they’re really just excuses for declining business conditions
I can tell you from experience that a lot of companies are using RTO mandates as a way of helping employees to self-select out.
This is especially prevalent in the higher-technology firms that over hired during the pandemic…particularly those in California who have to jump through hoops to fire people.
Anyone know what it costs to demolish a tower that is surrounded by others, with the usual minimal space between?
I don’t see how you could do one of those controlled demos with explosives. To use a wrecking ball would you have to block off the street? Looks not just very expensive but risky.
How can I (if that is even possible) tell if this crap is in my 401k, or the kid’s 529?
It’s in there, you can be sure
You can start by seeing what funds your 401K is invested in. For example it might be invested in the “Blackrock Total Return Fund”. Then you start looking into what that fund is invested in. You gotta do some digging. The fund mentioned is one of the choices of my company’s 401K plan. It is down 6.5% from its inception back in 2000.
Damn… I am going to do some research tonight. Probably too late, taking any corrective action at this point might end up being a “buy high sell low” situation. We should be allowed to sue money manager.
“Markets, if allowed to do the dirty work… ”
And, as Shakespeare said, ” ay, there’s the rub.”
I think it would be a really good idea if the gummint got involved with this problem. Markets can’t be trusted, right?
How ’bout the FED? They seem so competent.
This would explain the recent op ed push trying to paint remote work as a failure.
I could list a dozen reasons why most remote work has been a failure, but I’m afraid most of the people on this site would not agree with me. Let me just say that many of these remote jobs are just one short step away from being outsourcing to a third world country with cheap labor.
A dude at my supermarket fish counter just had claim for an auto accident which was not his fault. He had to go through a claims adjuster in India. The service stunk to high heaven. Be careful what you wish for.
If the job can be outsourced does it really matter whether the
employee to be affected is in the office or at home ?
Outsourcing has been going on since the 1990’s. I’m not sure why people think this is a new phenomenon.
Packing people into cubicles to stare at computer screens makes them more productive?
Oh, please. Do tell.
Yes, requiring people to actually go to work does tend to make them more productive.
The heck with cubicles. Just put a long table picked up from a Jr High school surplus sale. Install a dozen phones on each side of the table with chairs. Hire some recent college grads and tell them to start selling gold coins on commission only and there you have it.
Believe it or not this is the business model I witnessed here several decades ago. I saw it first hand when I went to pick up my gold coins. The company has since gone bankrupt and took everyone’s money with them. I was lucky and got my gold coins before they went under.
I am retired and play golf on Thursdays (unless it’s over 100 F that day).
I meet people “working from home” at the course on a regular basis. I am not playing at night. Where were these jobs when I was in business? Must be the cell phone that makes it work for them.
No wonder these office buildings are becoming redundant.
They’re at the coffee shop gossiping, they’re at the gym, they’re at a campsite with a sliver of cell service. Everywhere except at work, and doing everything except working. Of course it’s a plum gig, and of course they want to keep it that way. I would too if I were one of them.
But it’s a question of how long they’ll be able to get away with it. If the job market ever actually tightens up meaningfully, their employers will have more leverage, and they won’t have to resort to pathetic RTO incentives like donating to charity every time an employee comes in. The incentive will be “you get to keep your job.”
I’ve been a telecommuter most of my professional working life. The allusions here to surreptitious leisure and aestivation have never been my experience. The biggest perk when I’m at home is avoiding traffic & getting to stay in my shorts all day.
A life of crime is more attractive than working day in/out in an office.
Is it true that the golf course are jammed down there because no one works anymore. You have to get up at 3AM and put your phone on speed dial for an hour just to get a tee time?
I’m still hanging on to my remote job but my company is pushing RTO pretty hard. It works well for many people but not for others. But if a company could figure out how to outsource your work offshore, it would have done it by now whether you were in the office or remote. Remote employees in the US are still in a reasonable time zone compared to those in the office and don’t have a communication issue. Those are the 2 biggest reasons more jobs aren’t outsourced offshore already. Note if you believe the AI hype, more of the jobs may get outsourced (to offshore or to the AI) in the future.
I just got back from the office… we are supposed to do atleast 2 days a week. Its a sad scene, complete ghost town. Cafe is closed, there is not even coffee available. Phoenix is at 110 degrees today, so I had to get out of the building, drive the car half a mile to pickup a sandwich for lunch. Meantime, everything I did in the office today can be done from home. Might not work if you were on an assembly line, but for some tech areas, remote makes sense. Here’s the hypocrisy; CA claims to be all for reducing pollution, hollering about human actions amplifying climate change. So why not embrace WFH? Less number of cars on the freeways in endless traffic jams. But since we need to shore up CMBS all that is ignored.
I believe it’s true that many jobs CAN be done from home. I also believe most people will abuse the privilege.
I worked remotely a few days a week back in 2000-2001. Trust me it was not glamorous, I kept in constant contact with the office over adsl, and yes if I wanted to take a two hour break in the middle of the day I could just as long as I had everything completed by midnight so that everything could be passed along in the morning. If the job could have been offshored it would have been, just like the people doing remote work now.
The impressions that are fooling around all day coming from the posters on this forum whose timestamps are usually during working hours is highly amusing. Thanks all for the laugh.
Dozen? I challenge you to list 5!
FWIW my own experience working hybrid, it’s managers, both senior and junior, who abuse remote the most.
Yeahr—and Martha Stewart openly castigating the very idea of remote work as being (shudder) French in nature.
I recently found a book in the library called Running Remote. It is about transitioning from office work to remote work for organization. But it is about much more than reducing expenses, it is about increased efficiency from going from synchronous work to asynchronous. Working “async” means that everyone can work on their part of a job and that management systems and processes are put in place to coordinate all that work more productively.
This is a long term trend, not short term. Some companies will be office bound, but not many.
Waaaaay back in the mid 1990s, the multi national I worked for came down off a 15 year acquisition binge that created the globe’s largest producer of a commodity. Shedding of this and that became annual “special projects” including closing offices followed by firing office staff.
We determined that a “remote work” capability would be necessary for survival for our relatively small financial department including conversion of file rooms of paper files and obtaining remote capablilities for the staff members. Took us almost 8 years but by the time local accounting offices were closed, our staff remainedv 100% viable as “remote” workers 10 years before this “pandemic” panic. It was not intelligence, or anything other than necessity which was the mother of this invention,… for us anyway. The next gen of my staff continue to work “remote” quite successfully.
AT&T developed the Picturephone back in 60s. Little tv’s on phone lines. Flopped. No electronic bandwidth for it and people didn’t like the idea of being seen during business calls. Plus: expensive. Long distance subsidized local back then.
T was just early. Plenty of cheap bw now and so what if you can see me on Zoom if I don’t have to make a hellish body-and-soul-sapping 3-hr roundtrip commute to a cubicle.
My Insurance company went remote after the pandemic hit. All 25,000 employes are working from home. They bragged about it in their annual report. Their service was bad before they went remote, and after the pandemic ended they stayed remote and their service went from bad to worse. I cancelled my insurance with them. Most insurance companies are doing the same thing. Their main purpose and mission is to collect premiums and deny claims, and sell other services that you don’t want.
Fed minutes lean toward more hikes. Longer bonds down quite a bit. Dollar up.
My guess is that with inflation now more than halved the FED will lean toward protecting jobs and the economy and will be willing to take years if necessary getting back to 2-1/2%. MBS, long bonds, and junk will suffer.
“My guess is that with inflation now more than halved…”
Not sure about this, especially in the service sector.
“My guess is that with inflation now more than halved”
Lol
What’s with the LOL?
I remember inflation peaking around 10%. Now it’s around 5%. That’s about half
If inflation was 10% one year and 5% the next year that =15% above what the prices were 2 years back…
“My guess is that with inflation now more than halved”
If you go fro, 60mph to 30mph, your speed halved but you’re still moving forward.
The RATE of price increases has slowed, but prices are still increasing.
I said rate, and rate is change/time. So, inflation is half what it was
Really? Inflation is halved… sheesh. Inflation is probably down from about 20% to maybe 15-16%.
I am using the government’s numbers. What numbers are you using?
The older office towers are easier to convert to residential as they have more concrete and less glass. I worked in one for 6 years which was converted to condo about 20 years ago. It’s still there and the new landlord is raking in big bucks. It was called the Grammax building at the time and was the HQ of the National Weather Service.
A week ago, my local newspaper had a story about the recent sale of LaSalle Plaza in Minneapolis. This is a 30-story tower with “… more than 620,000 square feet of space, not including 60,000 square feet of retail space.” Built in 1991.
The building is about 68% occupied, it’s connected to Minneapolis’ skyway system and is in a good location, 800 LaSalle Avenue.
Sale price was said to be $46 million. Hennepin County records had the value at $103M in 2020, and the “current estimated market value” was $87M, the article reported.
Twin Cities-based Hempel Real Estate bought the tower.
A good synopsis from the article:
“According to recent data from the city assessor, the most expensive downtown office buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are tumbling in value, draining millions of dollars of property tax revenue from the city.”
I don’t understand that last sentence. Property tax dollars are based on government budgets and voter approved surcharges. Property values only change the allocation of the pie. Governments don’t lose property tax revenue when property values fall. A common misconception.
Wolf thanks for this! How will this affect REITs?
I understand the CMBS holders will take possession and eat the loss, but how will REITs be affected by the equity losses? Any predictions?
Just check their share prices. They’ve been getting crushed over the past 12 months.
They’re losing the money they put into the building, and they’re losing the income from the building.
I did an article on a bunch of them a few weeks ago:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/06/09/commercial-real-estate-woes-in-the-stock-market-office-reits/
They’ve rallied since then. BXP rose 10% in a day after an office block somewhere sold for much more than expected.
Hah. A rally — like a jolt of adrenaline shot through the carcass of the wildebeest as it tries to lurch free from the hippopotamus’s maw…
Maybe office REITs are getting crushed. VGSLX REIT index, a diversified index which I own, is down 9% over the past 12 months and up 2% YTD.
Who is buying the 30 year bond?
Bloomberg had a persuasive article arguing that it was the 30 year bond that was holding up the housing market which makes perfectly good sense to me. The yield is currently ~3.79 % which makes no sense to me, to believe our world is that stable.
I was asking Wolf about this as well– Bill Gross, Ray Dalio, Stan Druckenmiller and Warren Buffet have all said buying 30 year Treasuries makes no sense at these interest rates. Since these are some of the best investors ever, why are 25 year old finance guys pushing this crap?
An amazing psychology question.
One possible explanation is Japanese investors who buy them, then pick up the interest plus the currency appreciation because the yen is falling faster than the USD.
Given Wolf’s time in Japan, I was hoping he could give us more detailed insight into the mechanics of this.
At present, Japanese investors can essentially get close to 10% on this investment between the yield and the currency arbitrage.
When it reverses, watch out because it will be brutal.
Bond Vigilante Wannabe
“Since these are some of the best investors ever, why are 25 year old finance guys pushing this crap?”
Here is another guess: Modern Monetary Theory
Michael Burry is buying them with 10 to 1 leverage. When the recession/depression hits he will be sitting pretty. I’m thinking of doing the same. You can’t get hurt.
Bottom line:
with Govt deficit running trillions of dollars per year, FED won’t have any option but to reduce rates and start doing QE. it’s a matter of time.
I bet by the end of this decade, FED balance sheet would add few more trillion dollars although they are reducing at this time.
Another way is : Govt reduces their spending. Do you think it is possible ?
Long term: Debts would be defaulted by way of currency devaluation. It is already happening for last few decades. Dollar has lost lot of value in last 30 years., QE and low rates made it much worse. I see this trend to continue more and more if not in the near future then after couple fo years.
Since the banks offloaded a lot of these while rates were low, they’re no longer at risk, so I guess the question is, who now holds most of the CRE-heavy CMBS?
And then, what, if any, effects are likely to ripple through to other parts of the economy as those CRE-heavy CMBS holders feel the pain?
I think it is safe to assume that the Commercial Real Estate Mortgage market will have the opposite of “the wealth effect”.
Any chance the commercial market could pull the residential market down with it?
I don’t know, Painted Pony, but it seems like cities would need to make up the tax revenue loss from commercial, maybe by increases to residential housing taxes. Seems like this would make residential more expensive overall, so maybe sales price would have to fall to compensate for taxes. Or they don’t make up the revenue difference, and schools/public services suffer, so the cities become less nice places to live.
Residential real estate would be put down by high rates and large scale unemployment.
Also residential real estate is painfully slow.
Yellen to save CMBSs like she saved the SVB depositors?
And what of FTX and SBF?
Protecting discretion….kinda like prosecutorial discretion
Futures and options for the leveraged 30year treasury? Is that easy to do?