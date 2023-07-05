ECB Balance Sheet Plunged by €1.6 Trillion (-18%) from Peak. Bond Roll-Off Speeds Up

Spooked by relentlessly raging inflation in services, ECB puts QT into higher gear.
Total assets on the ECB’s balance sheet as of June 30, which was released today, have plunged by €1.62 trillion, or by 18%, from the peak in June last year, to €7.22 trillion, the lowest level since March 2021.
The ECB had two major types of QE that are now unwinding: It offered free loans under very favorable conditions to banks, ultimately handing banks €2.22 trillion in cash to deploy. And it handed €4.96 trillion in cash at the peak to the bond market by purchasing government bonds, corporate bonds, and asset-backed securities.
In October, the ECB announced the first steps of QT, when it made the loan terms unattractive which caused the banks to pay back those loans, thereby removing liquidity via the banks. It later announced the initial steps on unwinding its bond holdings, which started in March. Since then, the ECB has unloaded them at a faster rate than announced.
The pandemic-era loan QT unwound: -€1.58 trillion
The ECB has always handled QE via loans – various generations of Longer-Term Refinancing Operations – including during the Financial Crisis and the “whatever it takes” moment of the Euro Debt Crisis in 2012.
During the pandemic, the ECB further expanded these lending operations, called them Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO III), and endowed them with complex incentives for banks. Banks took them and ran with them, to plow this money into whatever. These pandemic-era TLTRO III loans amounted to €1.6 trillion at the peak, which came on top of the still outstanding prior loans, to total at the peak €2.2 trillion.
The loans have dates at which they can be paid back. After the ECB made the loan terms unattractive last October, banks began to pay back those loans. On today’s balance sheet, which is as of June 30, banks paid back another €485 billion in loans, bringing the total reduction of loans to €1.58 trillion so far, with only €617 billion in loans outstanding.
The ECB has now unwound the entire pandemic-era loan pileup and is back at the level where the loan balance was before the pandemic:
Bond QT faster than announced: -€105 billion
The ECB announced in December that it would let some of its bond holdings roll off, starting in March. It had bought bonds under two programs: APP (asset purchase programme), starting in 2014; and PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme), which started in March 2020.
The current roll-off concerns the APP bonds. It said it will maintain its PEPP bond holdings for now.
The APP roll-off was initially capped at €15 billion a month when it started in March through June. At the June meeting, it said that in July it would remove the €15 billion cap from the roll-off of the APP bonds and just let them roll off as they mature.
On the balance sheet released today, as of June 30, the balance of bond holdings was down by €105 billion from the peak a year ago.
The roll-off is proceeding faster than the €15 billion a month pace: Over the past four weeks, its bond holdings fell by €22 billion. Over the four months of bond QT since the beginning of March, its bond holdings fell by €84 billion, averaging €21 billion a month.
Rate hikes…
The ECB has hiked its policy rates by 4 percentage points in 12 months, bringing its Deposit Rate from -0.5% to +3.5%, the highest since 2003. More hikes are on the table:
Spooked by inflation in services…
ECB president Christine Lagarde keeps hammering on inflation in services which continues to get worse relentlessly, though energy prices have plunged, red-hot food inflation has started to back off, inflation in goods has moderated, and the overall CPI for the Eurozone has cooled from 10% early this year to 5.5% in June.
But consumers spend the majority of their money on services, and the Eurozone CPI for services in June spiked to 5.4%. In services, inflation is hard to stamp out. This relentless inflation in services explains the continued rate hikes and the large-scale balance sheet reduction.
Seems like over leveraged economies are too unstable for central banks to successfully manage.
They were not overleveraged till central banks were given Powers to buy assets!
Never underestimate the capacity of these institutions to eff up and deny all accountability.
Jerome, please take note. You are way behind the curve and you just paused.
Not gonna happen. Problem with J Pow is not lack of observation.
The problem is to protect the fake values of assets (stocks, bonds, mbs, cmbs, RE, cryptos) that are used as collateral. The correction of value of these bloated assets will crash the financial system because there the balance sheets will be come unbalanced.
“The problem is to protect the fake values of assets (stocks, bonds, mbs, cmbs, RE, cryptos) that are used as collateral.”
Certainly the crux of the problem!
You took the words out of my mouth. The Fed is talking a good game while going weak in the knees. It just skipped a rate hike and its balance sheet is obese with MBS. Too much talk.
Perhaps the ECB is rolling off the bonds faster knowing that locked in inflation (% multiplied by time duration) and higher overall interest rates will make the bonds have a higher loss than they have right now. Perhaps the ECB has to “mark to market” like other European banks?
According to a Barron’s website:
“…sun is shining on European banks. It may not last.”:
“European and U.K. regulators also require all banks to regularly mark to market their securities holdings. This arcane nuance has become critical, as the U.S. exempted houses with less than $250 billion in assets from the requirement in 2019.May 5, 2023.”
“the change from the wacky monetary policy prescribed by the likes of Milton Friedman”
I would be interested in a more precise detail of what you describe as a “wacky” Friedman monetary policy. Do you have one?
This article is very informative and shows the impact of the ECB’s bond roll-off on its balance sheet. I think the ECB is trying to normalize its monetary policy and reduce the risks of inflation and asset bubbles. However, I wonder how this will affect the eurozone economy and the recovery from the pandemic. Will the lower liquidity and higher interest rates hurt the growth and employment prospects? How will the markets react to the shrinking balance sheet? Will there be more volatility and uncertainty? These are some of the questions that I have after reading this article. Thank you for sharing it.
The component of the ECB’s assets I’m interested in is sovereign debt. As long as these various governments are running deficits, I remain skeptical.
Didn’t they have a QE/QT plan to sell German debt and buy Italian debt? There still seems to be a concern on sovereign interest rate spreads between their various countries. I think sovereign debt is what to keep an eye on.
They have a plan (a tool, as they call it) to keep the German-Italian spreads from blowing out. In other words, if the spreads start blowing out, they might replace maturing Italian bonds and not replace maturing German bonds, that kind of thing.
Just the fact that they announced this tool last fall has kept the spread from blowing out (jawboning).
The tool is the PEPP (1850 billions) you quoted at the beginning of the article. ECB stated it will stay at least until end-24.
It is becoming tricky – ECB need states to keep cool on deficits but politics or population are used to subsidization.
pop corn ready
Italy has “exorbitant privilege” running ~10% fiscal gov deficits at a 3.5% rate!
I think it’s interesting (pun intended) on how there’s almost no coverage of the individual countries debt issues. Italy, Spain, Turkey, etc.; the issues those countries had 10 years ago have not been addressed, just kicked down the road. inflation is going to make this problem a lot worse when the reckoning comes due.
European countries are starting to look at budget projections that show cuts in services and entitlements with an aim to cut sovereign debt. I just can’t see Congress doing that in the USA.
I guess the fed would love to see only 2-3% deficit (defense included). Plan like the IRA are stimulative which is a nonsense in a high inflation economy.
I think USA is the same than Europe : both population and politicians are now used to subsidization
(free money, NIRP) and it will be very painfull to change this mindset.
This thinking is already changing. Germany is in a technical recession and loans everywhere in Europe have fallen dramatically
“QT into higher gear”
A welcome phrase …. and here’s hoping.
Any thoughts out there on $/Euro over next few years?
Or European stocks or bonds as medium-term investments for a US investor?
I’m glad that the ECB did not make the mistake of the Fed to throw money from a helicopter to every individual and presented these loans to the banks. So now it is ahead of the Fed by qt.
But all in all, it is still far behind with interest rate hikes.
Fed did the same thing as ECB. 4 trillion created and given to banks.
Plus this money to the banks, the US government sent checks to almost every American citizen. Fortunately, this did not happen in Europe
The problem is that the base rate is ineffective against QE money. -IF- you have a corresponding debtor and creditor then increasing the base rate affects both, but QE essentially increases the base money supply i.e. its unencumbered.
I realise this article is about the ECB but they have seen the lesson of the UK, which is that you -cannot- unwind QE fast enough because in the case of the UK there is 400 billion outstanding. This means your levers to control inflation don’t work. The UK is now in a horrific debt trap I think.
That the ECB is tightening great but like the UK they don’t have the time. They have to reverse 8 years! of QE just to re-establish control. They do not have the time.
There are also lessons for Japan, which clearly (well imo) won’t be able to control inflation when it gets going.
Powell to be fair to him, after the thus far devaluation of the dollar, has brought USA inflation under control. My measure for this is the direction of the 10 year treasury yield. In the US its falling. In the UK going up, so interest rates not high enough. Its scary now for the UK if you look at debt servicing and government debt costs.
In the Eurozone there is also the different countries to consider so its a bit murkier unfortunately, but Italy depends on ECB easing. Inflation is going to be around for years.
Take another look at those yields. I suggest using core inflation measures, service inflation and inflation expectations to judge inflation.
Remember that inflation in Spain is already below 2 percent – 1.9% on an annual basis
But the dynamic in the eurozone is that the uncompetitive economies deflate with respect to the successful ones. Money is always leaving Spain for Germany and others, but really its how inflation in Germany is managed. For sure the incompatibilities of different rates is the famous problem and rates are probably damagingly high for Spain but there can’t be an inflationary spiral in Germany which is what the ECB has to manage.
That aside, core inflation (stripping out volatile prices) is at 6% anyway, way over target. You refer to the headline rate. This measure in Germany is trending UP still.
sorry to double post. I meant to say the core inflation in Spain is at 6% (trending down), way over target, while for Germany 6% trending up. The ECB is in no way on top of reaching their inflation target at their current base rate.
A lot of services are driven by wages and I think that is why we are on the services inflation hamster wheel. Might be tough to get off, but with interest rates as the main hammer it will be autos and residential construction that get hammered.
Seems like policy makers are nuts with estimated $50 Trillion capital investment required for net zero while governments are already hitting a wall on existing promises. Maybe tighter money will force governments to have to say no to something.
I would imagine that the lighter Central Bank balance sheets will come handy when it’s time to fund the re building of Ukraine and trillions that will have to be backstopped by the Central banks, for the private sector to rebuild