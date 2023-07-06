Fed’s Balance Sheet Drops $667 Billion fr. Peak to $8.3 Trillion, Below Aug 2021, as QT Continues, Bank Panic Support Unwinds

The Fed has now shed 20.5% of the Treasury securities it had bought during pandemic QE.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s total assets dropped by $87 billion in June, and by $667 billion since the historic peak in April 2022, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today.
In the 15 weeks since the height of the bank panic in March, the Fed has shed $435 billion in assets, the fastest-ever 15-week drop, as Quantitative Tightening (QT) continued on track and bank liquidity support measures continued to unwind.
At $8.298 trillion, the balance sheet is now at the lowest level since August 2021. This chart shows the details of the banking crisis, and how it is being unwound:
From crisis to crisis to raging inflation. Note QT #1 in 2018-2019, which removed $688 billion from the balance sheet. By the end of this month, 12 months into QT #2, the Fed will have unwound more of its assets than in the entire period of QT #1, despite the bank-panic bailout that at the peak had added $391 billion to the balance sheet.
The banking crisis measures.
Repos with “foreign official” counterparties: $0. It was paid off in April. The Swiss National Bank likely leaned on this program to fund the dollar-liquidity support for the take-under of Credit Suisse by UBS.
Bank liquidity programs.
Discount Window: $3 billion, down from $153 billion in March. Since the last rate hike, the Fed charges banks 5.25% to borrow at the Discount Window ( “Primary Credit”). In addition, banks have to post collateral at “fair market value.” This is expensive money for banks that should normally be able to borrow for less from depositors without having to post collateral. So they pay it off as soon as they can.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): $102 billion, declined by $1 billion in the week, first decline since May. Banks can borrow for up to one year, at a fixed rate, pegged to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. Banks have to post collateral, but valued “at par.” Still expensive money, but less expensive than at the Discount Window. It seems banks paid off the Discount Window loans with proceeds from BTFP loans.
Both facilities combined: $105 billion, down from $165 billion in mid-March. The chart shows loans at the Discount Window in red, and the loans at the BTFP in green:
Loans to FDIC: $188 billion, down by $4 billion in the week, and by $23 billion in June. That spike in the week through May 3 was caused when JP Morgan acquired the assets of First Republic from the FDIC for $182 billion, and borrowed $50 billion from the FDIC to help fund the purchase. The FDIC then borrowed from the Fed (we walked through the details here).
The FDIC is now methodically selling the loans and securities it took over from the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. As the FDIC returns those funds to the Fed, the loan balance declines.
QT continues.
Treasury notes and bonds: $5.11 trillion. Down $58 billion in June, down $665 billion from the peak in June 2022.
The Fed has now shed 20.5% of the Treasury securities it bought under the pandemic QE ($3.25 trillion).
Treasury notes and bonds “roll off” the balance sheet mid-month or at the end of the month when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value for them. The roll-off is capped at $60 billion per month, and about that much usually rolls off, minus the inflation protection the Fed earns on TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) which is added to the principal of the TIPS.
MBS: $2.54 trillion, down by $20 billion in June, down by $202 billion from peak. The Fed only holds government-backed “Agency MBS,” where taxpayers carry the credit risk, not the Fed.
Mortgage-backed securities come off the balance sheet primarily via pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off (mortgaged homes are sold, mortgages are refinanced) and when regular mortgage payments are made.
The reduction in MBS has been well below the cap of $35 billion per month because passthrough principal payments to the Fed have been slow, as fewer mortgages are getting paid off because home sales have dropped and refis have plunged:
I am sure the Federal Reserve officials are proudly waiting for fawning supplicants to applaud them for reducing their balance sheet by only 38% of what the European Central Bank did. Looking at the larger balance sheet of the Federal Reserve it is even more pitiful. Supposedly the #1 economy and it is a fraction of the EU’s collage of economies, including many weak ones.
Just an FYI: The ECB’s balance sheet at the peak was €8.8 billion, which was about $9.6 trillion. So it was larger in absolute terms than the Fed’s balance sheet.
And because the Eurozone economy is quite a bit smaller than the US economy, the ECB balance sheet was proportionately, far bigger than the Fed’s balance sheet.
The biggest balance sheet of all, in proportion to the size of the economy, is that of the Swiss National Bank.
So they’ve reduced the balance sheet ~8% from the peak of ~9 Trillion. Respectable, but not significant.
This level of reducton is not sustainable in the long term, but for now, the optics are good.
The balance sheet will never go to zero. It was never zero. It cannot go to zero. So your top-to-zero change is misdirected.
The balance sheet should grow with the economy and with inflation. It might go back to $5 trillion in a few years.
So a better way to look at it is in terms of pandemic QE. the Fed cut the Treasuries it bought during pandemic QE by 20.5%.
In the long ago antiquated good ol days of 2002 to 2008, the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet was about 1 Trillion dollars. Who made the Federal Reserve the central marketplace of financial securities as the main and perhaps only buyer and seller.
I really wonder how we survived before 2008.
One way of looking at it is in terms of total assets as a percent of nominal GDP:
Wolf – is it right to read that chart as we are now more govt driven economy than we were before 2008?
MIKE R. didn’t say it was going to zero. I don’t know why are you so obsessed with this “going to zero”, Wolf. He didn’t write that. He said it was reduced by only 8 % and that is not sustainable, as it obviously isn’t, because there is going to be another recession, and everyone, including the FED will panic.
And you can not ignore the fact, that doing 10 years of QE has triggered disbelief in people, that the FED will try to fix problems in other was than QE.
As Keynes said, we are all dead in the long term, but the US doesn’t have a bright future ahead.
As I wrote before: All you need is another war and the debt will be 50T.
I think 7% mortgage rates will put the final nail in the Summer selling season.
That in turn should slow the rest of the economy eventually.
We can only hope. I look forward to seeing as many Realtors(TM) standing in bread lines as possible.
That would be one of the greatest things that could happen to America.
Probably can skip the bread lines though – plenty of lawns that need mowing.
They don’t do bread lines, they do OnlyFans.
Well I don’t know about anyone else but it has been a long time between drinks with my 2010 purchase of a leased MB with very low klicks, still under warranty, Off a very distressed RE agent. It had all the Fruit as well.
This is 2023 and 13 years on it was a great buy but now, sadly it must be replaced. Bring the Recession on, in all its glory.
I will relieve you in cash and your credit blackmark by screwing the Finance company big time while the lessee can shop freely for a used Hyundai
Yes, and 79.5% of the pandemic flood of federal paper is still floating out there and feeding the inflation beast. Rates are going higher for much longer, until the system breaks. Look at today’s ADP payroll data. The fact is the Fed is moving too slowly, even if Wolf is impressed by the effort. I understand pausing rates to assess where we are at, but if we won’t do more intense QT now, when will we ever? I suppose I answered my own question— never.
what is the time frame by when Fed will own more MBS than treasuries.
Won’t happen because the Fed really doesn’t like MBS on its balance sheet (for a variety of reasons that it spelled out). It’ll figure out a way to get rid of them. Last time it ended QT in July 2019, but it kept running off the MBS at a rapid clip until March 2020, and added Treasuries to replace them.
At least back then there were structural reasons why MBSes could roll off quickly (ie the hot housing market and low refi rates).
The Fed Reserve’s QT and the Fed govt need to refill its cash account and fund its deficit spending should drain liquidity from the market and pressure new debt investors to want to receive higher interest rates for loans. I expect dramatic consequences from the liquidity drain and the upward interest rate pressure, both short term and for 10 year bonds. This week has started the trend but I am not sure what to expect over the next few months as liquidity / M2 goes down and interest rates, both short and long term, trend up.
I look forward to Wolf’s comments in coming weeks!
The current way the Fed is getting rid of MBS appears to be a plan to hold to maturity. Only 25+ years to go on a lot of those loans.
Observations from the charts:
1. Rate of QT is slower than rate of QE, and much slower for MBS case.
2. The long term chart of Fed assets seems to be continuously increasing despite intermittent QT periods.
No wonder despite slowly crawling QT, the long term treasury yields show a distrust of Fed.
The balance sheet should grow and in the past has grown with the economy (such as nominal GDP). The problem is that since 2008 it grew a lot faster than nominal GDP.
Whoever created the BTFP at the Fed should get the Wizard of Oz award. They stopped an old fashioned financial panic and bank run dead in its tracks by waving away interest rate risk on long duration instruments posted as collateral by dumb and dumber banks. The BTFP is likely to last a lot longer than one year if higher for longer is for real. It’s much easier on banks than the discount window.
Wolf, you may have already covered this but I can’t find your article. Why did the balance sheet spike by about 300 billion in the June-July timeframe?
It spiked in “March” — not “June-July timeframe” — by $390 billion because of the bank-panic bailout and liquidity support, when SVB, Signature Bank, and the First Republic failed.
I explained this again in the article. All you have to do is read it.
The balance sheet dropped in June (not “spiked”). We don’t have the July balance sheet yet.
Reverse Repos dropped below $2T. I guess that money is going back into the banking system?
1) Fed Total Assets – RRP = Fed net. Since RRP is down Fed net ==> no change.
2) The Fed needs your money. Both Fed and the banks seduce
investors with higher rates. The regional bank charts look like Ford in 2008.
3) TNX in 8 months trading range. It reached 4.05%. It might be in distribution.
4) A major correction might start in July.
Hi Wolf. With ST and LT rates going up again in response to high job numbers and higher for longer thought process, do you see more banks reaching out to the Fed facility for liquidity? If yes, any thoughts on timeframe? Thanks
Slow and Steady Wins the Race!