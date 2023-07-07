Landing Still Cancelled: Labor Market Cruises through Updrafts and Air Pockets

But all the breathless layoff-hype in the media scared workers and tamped down on wage growth.

Job markets don’t turn around on a dime, unless some kind of meteor hits the economy. So we’re going to look beyond the artificial drama of the month-to-month changes, and we’re going to look at the trends, and by those trends, the labor market is cruising along, flying right through occasional updrafts and air pockets.

For over a year now, we’ve been waiting for the labor market to land. But that just hasn’t happened, though the Fed has jacked up its policy rates to 5.25% and is getting ready to push them higher, in order to bring the labor market to land. What has happened is that the labor market has come down from the stratosphere and is cruising along at a still fairly high altitude.

Employers added 209,000 payroll-type jobs in June, based on surveys of establishments by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the past three months, employers added 732,000 jobs, for an average of 244,000 per month, which is still higher than during the Good Times before the pandemic. So far this year, 1.67 million jobs were created. This chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the noisy ups-and-downs:

These additions raised the total number of payroll-type jobs to 156.6 million:

The total number of workers, including those with gig work, rose by 273,000 in June, after the decline in May, and after the jumps in the prior months. This data is based on surveys of households and tracks work of any kind including by the self-employed that are not included in the above establishment data.

The household data is very volatile, with big monthly ups and downs, so we’ll look at the six-month average: Over the past six months, the number of people who are working grew by 1.75 million, for an average of 291,700 per month, which is also largely above the Good Times before the pandemic:

This total number of workers, from employees at companies to the self-employed, rose to 161.0 million in June:

The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job dipped again in June to 5.96 million, after ticking up in May. The three-month average has been inching up from historic lows early this year but remains historically low:

The labor force gained 133,000 people in June, to a total labor force of 167.0 million. These are people who are either working or actively looking for work. Over the past three months, the labor force ticked up only by 220,000 people, held down by a decline in April. Over the past six months, it rose by 1.98 million. This chart shows the three-month moving average:

The prime-age labor participation rate – people aged 24 through 54 either working or actively looking for work – rose to 83.5% in June, the highest since 2002 when the labor market came out of the Dotcom-Bubble period. The three-month average rose to 83.3%.

People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market at a rate not seen in 20 years. The prime-age data dodges the issues of the bulging ranks of older people who are either retired or on the verge of retirement:

But all the breathless layoff hype in the media tamped down on wage growth, which is why companies that get a lot of media attention make such a big to-do out of their global layoff announcements. And the media jump all over it. It just scares workers, and they’re less likely to ask for a raise, and they’re less likely to push for higher compensation when they get hired. And we’re starting to see that in other data too.

Average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” rose by 0.38% in June from May, same as in the prior month. The three-month average was 0.36%, same as in the prior month, and has been in the 0.36% to 0.38% for the past five months. This translates into an annualized increase of around 4.7%. And that seems where wage increases are now stabilizing.

Year-over-year, average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” rose by 4.7%, in line with the annualized rates in recent months, but the smallest year-over-year increase since June 2021.

By comparison, the Consumer Price Index for all items increased by 4.1% year-over-year. And for now, workers are out-earning CPI inflation.

These “production and non-supervisory employees” are engineers, teachers, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, office workers, construction workers, nurses, etc. in non-supervisory roles. They make up the bulk of total employment.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6%, as per the narrowest unemployment measure, from 3.7% in May, but up from 3.4% in April, which had been a historic low. The rate dipped due to the mix of an only slightly larger labor force but fewer unemployed people. The rate has hovered in the range between 3.4% and 3.8% since February 2022.

The employment-to-population ratio remained at 60.3%, same as in May, but down from 60.4% in March and April. All of them are the highest since before the pandemic. Since there is no upper age limit in this metric of “working age,” it includes retirees and points at the bulge of people who retired recently.

Other labor market data: No landing either.

The private-sector ADP National Employment Report yesterday raised eyebrows yesterday when it reported that 497,000 jobs were created in June. Wages rose 6.4% year-over-year, but that was down from prior months.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance, four-week moving average dipped a tad yesterday to 253,250. The metric has been inching up from historic lows and is now just a tad above the Good Time right before the pandemic (between 200,000 and 235,000). Somewhere near 350,000 might be the beginning of a recessionary labor market.

Continued claims for unemployment insurance: the four-week moving average, after rising earlier in the year, has been declining over the past three months, an indication that laid-off workers that filed for unemployment insurance are getting new jobs faster than newly unemployed are added to the list, which confirms the theory that people caught up in mass-layoffs can get hired fairly quickly. This is a sign of an updraft in the labor market.

