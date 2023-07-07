Landing Still Cancelled: Labor Market Cruises through Updrafts and Air Pockets

But all the breathless layoff-hype in the media scared workers and tamped down on wage growth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Job markets don’t turn around on a dime, unless some kind of meteor hits the economy. So we’re going to look beyond the artificial drama of the month-to-month changes, and we’re going to look at the trends, and by those trends, the labor market is cruising along, flying right through occasional updrafts and air pockets.
For over a year now, we’ve been waiting for the labor market to land. But that just hasn’t happened, though the Fed has jacked up its policy rates to 5.25% and is getting ready to push them higher, in order to bring the labor market to land. What has happened is that the labor market has come down from the stratosphere and is cruising along at a still fairly high altitude.
Employers added 209,000 payroll-type jobs in June, based on surveys of establishments by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the past three months, employers added 732,000 jobs, for an average of 244,000 per month, which is still higher than during the Good Times before the pandemic. So far this year, 1.67 million jobs were created. This chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the noisy ups-and-downs:
These additions raised the total number of payroll-type jobs to 156.6 million:
The total number of workers, including those with gig work, rose by 273,000 in June, after the decline in May, and after the jumps in the prior months. This data is based on surveys of households and tracks work of any kind including by the self-employed that are not included in the above establishment data.
The household data is very volatile, with big monthly ups and downs, so we’ll look at the six-month average: Over the past six months, the number of people who are working grew by 1.75 million, for an average of 291,700 per month, which is also largely above the Good Times before the pandemic:
This total number of workers, from employees at companies to the self-employed, rose to 161.0 million in June:
The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job dipped again in June to 5.96 million, after ticking up in May. The three-month average has been inching up from historic lows early this year but remains historically low:
The labor force gained 133,000 people in June, to a total labor force of 167.0 million. These are people who are either working or actively looking for work. Over the past three months, the labor force ticked up only by 220,000 people, held down by a decline in April. Over the past six months, it rose by 1.98 million. This chart shows the three-month moving average:
The prime-age labor participation rate – people aged 24 through 54 either working or actively looking for work – rose to 83.5% in June, the highest since 2002 when the labor market came out of the Dotcom-Bubble period. The three-month average rose to 83.3%.
People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market at a rate not seen in 20 years. The prime-age data dodges the issues of the bulging ranks of older people who are either retired or on the verge of retirement:
But all the breathless layoff hype in the media tamped down on wage growth, which is why companies that get a lot of media attention make such a big to-do out of their global layoff announcements. And the media jump all over it. It just scares workers, and they’re less likely to ask for a raise, and they’re less likely to push for higher compensation when they get hired. And we’re starting to see that in other data too.
Average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” rose by 0.38% in June from May, same as in the prior month. The three-month average was 0.36%, same as in the prior month, and has been in the 0.36% to 0.38% for the past five months. This translates into an annualized increase of around 4.7%. And that seems where wage increases are now stabilizing.
Year-over-year, average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” rose by 4.7%, in line with the annualized rates in recent months, but the smallest year-over-year increase since June 2021.
By comparison, the Consumer Price Index for all items increased by 4.1% year-over-year. And for now, workers are out-earning CPI inflation.
These “production and non-supervisory employees” are engineers, teachers, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, office workers, construction workers, nurses, etc. in non-supervisory roles. They make up the bulk of total employment.
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6%, as per the narrowest unemployment measure, from 3.7% in May, but up from 3.4% in April, which had been a historic low. The rate dipped due to the mix of an only slightly larger labor force but fewer unemployed people. The rate has hovered in the range between 3.4% and 3.8% since February 2022.
The employment-to-population ratio remained at 60.3%, same as in May, but down from 60.4% in March and April. All of them are the highest since before the pandemic. Since there is no upper age limit in this metric of “working age,” it includes retirees and points at the bulge of people who retired recently.
Other labor market data: No landing either.
The private-sector ADP National Employment Report yesterday raised eyebrows yesterday when it reported that 497,000 jobs were created in June. Wages rose 6.4% year-over-year, but that was down from prior months.
Initial claims for unemployment insurance, four-week moving average dipped a tad yesterday to 253,250. The metric has been inching up from historic lows and is now just a tad above the Good Time right before the pandemic (between 200,000 and 235,000). Somewhere near 350,000 might be the beginning of a recessionary labor market.
Continued claims for unemployment insurance: the four-week moving average, after rising earlier in the year, has been declining over the past three months, an indication that laid-off workers that filed for unemployment insurance are getting new jobs faster than newly unemployed are added to the list, which confirms the theory that people caught up in mass-layoffs can get hired fairly quickly. This is a sign of an updraft in the labor market.
Wolf,
Yes your final paragraph nails it. Continuing claims for unemployment insurance remain glued to all-time lows (relative to the size of the labor force).
Recession? Nope.
“Continuing claims for unemployment insurance remain glued to all-time lows (relative to the size of the labor force).
Recession? Nope.”
What about those who have exhausted their claims? This may be anecdotal, but I do know of a few who got laid off in high tech last Fall and are not collecting any more unemployment and have not found jobs either. I wonder how widespread that is.
I suspect that they could have found jobs, just not at the ridiculous inflated salaries they were getting before.
I am curious as to how you might define the ‘ridiculous inflated salary’ line. If someone spends most of a decade in college and graduate school, giving up wages during that time, at what salary do they deserve derision?
Most people in tech do not have a decade of schooling. 😂
mol,
If someone spends years honing a much-needed trade and will end up wearing their body out by their mid 50s, where are their inflated earnings for the sacrifice.
I’m going to say spare me the whining. Anyone making $150,000 or more in some unnecessary but lucrative tech job has it easy and if that never comes back society will not be worse off for it.
The people doing these jobs deserve derision when they refuse to take any job because it doesn’t pay as much as some other job they once held, especially if that job paid several times over the median salary in the country.
Our society deserves derision for structuring itself so that many not needed jobs are specialized and overpaid versus things we actually need, like affordable clean food, vehicles kept on the road and homes maintained.
No sympathy here.
Einhal,
You may be surprised about the brutality of what is happening to those who got laid off in tech. Jobs yes, but mostly posted by offshore Indian staffing firms demanding 8-10 years of experience for 40-50 dollars per hour with no benefits.
By the way, $60k a year is the poverty line for a family of 4 in Seattle, so offering 80k to a tech worker is no that far off.
I’m not talking about people being offered $80k in Seattle necessarily.
But the fact is, there were people working for Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc. making obscene salaries for their ages and experience, and only due to the ZIRP induced tech bubble was that possible. For example, the median (not mean, meaning that a few execs aren’t dragging the average up) salary at Facebook was $240,000 in 2017. God knows what it was in 2021 and early 2022.
So, in some cases, you had 28 year old marketing people and engineers making $300k a year. Forgive me for not being overly sympathetic that their gravy train has ended and they now have to earn normal (not low) salaries.
JohnA. – aye, ’twas, and is, always the rub…
may we all find a better day.
Its day 412 here at the Wolfstreet Recession watch.
Still bad news as the number of people working keeps increasing.
That’s good news, actually. And I’m sure Wolf would agree.
great news
MW: 2-year U.S. yield sees fifth straight week of advances after June nonfarm payrolls data
Recessions (or depressions) ALWAYS follow deep inversions in the US Treasuries markets such as we have now with the 2/10.
You can’t drive your car by looking in the rearview mirror.
You can if you are driving backwards……
Will that happen soon?
But you can write off any analysis with a single epigram.
dammit, bul! Sprayed me afternoon cafe…
may we all find a better day.
SoCalBeachDude: Is it possible that this inversion is not a normal indicator, because the Fed is manipulating rates, causing the inversion?
The average Fed Funds Rate 1971-2022 was 4.86%. I don’t see how the Fed expects to move the economy with a rate barely above average.
You really need to remove the last 10 years from that equation. The FFR has been held artificially low by the FED.
It’s a long term average. It has lots of fluctuations. If I exclude the near zero interest rate years, the average will be higher. Fed Funds Rate 1971-2008 was 6.43%, which strengthens my point. Higher, longer.
Thanks for crunching the numbers. Could you figure the median value for this time?
I’ve always been a mode guy personally.
The median Fed Funds Rate 1971-2022 was 4.97%.
The median Fed Funds Rate 1971-2008 was 5.62%.
Glad to see more analyst suggesting an additional 100 basis points rise to the FFR “may” be required. 50 seems almost a given at this point.
Again, $1.5T in Uncle Sam deficit spending and the local government spending from overpriced houses stuffing their property tax coffers will continue to create inflation
Now all that’s needed is for oil to return to $80 and stay there and rise throughout 2023.
And remember, like Wolf has stated, YoY inflation will start to rise once July is reported, since last June was the peak.
Remember, elections are coming
The prime age participation rate reached the 1995 backbone. Next year
the BB will disappear.
And the US has been at Dot com era levels the past year. It’s amazing.
What does this imply for prime age participation rate next year?
No landing here for at least 6 months. The 2023 backlog is sold out and we are trying to hire more to bring our lead time back within reason.
I just spent the whole day researching and adjusting pay bands. We did a 4% general increase for the company in April. Going to raise entry level weld and assembly by around 10%, and raise the whole shop another 3% on average. Considering some signing and retention bonuses too.
Guys working 55-60 hour weeks throwing sparks are pulling around $80k/year here. Not bad for flyover country.
It is easy to see how this wage-price thing feeds on itself!
Random guy, 60 hours/w x 52 weeks = 3,100 hr/y. // 80,000 : 3100 = $25/hr with overtime.
Your workers might save 25%/33% of their net income.
Not sure what you’re saying. There are bonuses for hitting goals too.
Starting base rate for someone off the street with no education who can hold a proper arc is $23/hr. A job at the most sought-after shop down the road is paying $26-34. The hellhole of a factory down the street is still paying in the teens and their turnover is outrageous. Different products and competitive landscape. We are somewhere in the middle of the two on pricing power to our customers, and our ability to pay is somewhere in the middle accordingly.
More experienced guys that can work off of blueprints here are making $29/hr base. This is in an area where a decent 3 bed 2 bath home is $100-150k.
Around 20 years ago our whole shop was making $7/hr. Just trying to add some perspective. There is still strong upward pressure on wages. I think it’ll persist as long as we employers stay busy.
Great to hear and those guys spend the money. Rising tide of middle class is the only one that lifts all boats. History shows the trickle up economy is the healthiest, most sustainable growth.
Yeah, rub it in. Retired guy here with stingy pension that doesn’t adjust with inflation. I’d rather be poor than return to the work grind and besides my 73 year old brain isn’t up to engineering work anymore and I doubt anyone would have me. I think I’ve got enough to make it to the finish line.
This data might send the EFFR to 6%. The 6% might send the 10Y to 3%.
The QQQ might breach Oct low.
Agree, 6% would kill the rally. A lower ten year has been the hallmark of sustainable recoveries. But needs to go much lower than 3% at these stock market levels.
The 10 year is already> 4%. This data is more ammo for a July hike.
interesting post from Zoltan Pissarro.
Zoltan Pozsar : Two percent inflation and going back to the old world, I don’t think it stands a snowball’s chance in hell. Low inflation is over and we’re not going back. There are a number of reasons for that:
Basically he said a tight labor market and the current Government spending on the energy transition (Inflation Reduction Act is going to require a lot of jobs).
Labor will be tight for a couple of years.
“Basically he said a tight labor market and the current Government spending on the energy transition (Inflation Reduction Act is going to require a lot of jobs).”
Really? EV’s are simpler to build and require less labor. Ford has been firing ICE labor jobs. What other new energy transition jobs are there coming that don’t mean a loss in employment elsewhere? I just don’t see it. The ‘inflation reduction act’ is a joke. It certainly doesn’t reduce inflation.
Ed ..you have to build the infrastructure.
Look at the picture.
No landing = No cuts.
Why would the FED cut if the stock market is strong (it is) and the labor market is strong (it is). However…
the stock market is strong because it expects cuts. No cuts will pull the rug from underneath the stock market which will weaken the labor market. The FED is in a no win situation.
Careful what you wish for!
The stock market has been called the casino of the rich. It is not interesting to me. I am interested in labor, inflation, and the bond market.
What about the effects of higher interest rates finally creeping into prices?
Talking to some small business owners the higher interest rates are starting to bite, and new purchase orders are reflecting the higher costs for them as well and they are planning to raise prices.
Wolf, I read recently that M2 has been contracting over the past few months. Does it matter? What will be the impact?
My buddy is a mechanical engineer. He was all set to retire in February 2020. I received an invite to his retirement party. His party then was cancelled due to the Covid lockdowns. I talked with him last week. He is still working part time, for the company that he was supposed to retire from (L3Harris). They want him to work full time but he doesn’t want to. He likes working part time. He is 70 years old this month. He has worked for the same company since 1983, so has a ton of experience. I am thinking there are a lot of similar situations out there, where companies are having a hard time replacing aging Boomers. I’m thinking the labor market is going to remain tight for quite some time. I’m thinking inflation will remain high for quite some time as well. Stocks? who knows.
Harvey, I am in a similar situation as your buddy. I am 70, my college degree is civil engineering, worked in oil and gas industry then moved over to IT data management (30 years). I left a IT position that I did not like back in Feb of this year thinking I should retire as full Social Security and decent investments. I just took a permanent position as enterprise data architect and they are paying me north of $140K/year. Even though those tech companies had layoffs, if you have good technical skills in the data management space, companies want to hire you either as contractor ($75/hr +) or permanent ($120K/year +). I don’t see any slow down in demand for labor for a while especially for skilled labor of any kind.
Shock and Awe fear mongers walking tight rope as US labor market continue to outperform. Folks need to put on their shoes a take a look around before stoking the fire with pessimism. Who walks around with a $1500 iPhone, $1500 car note, and refuses to buy that $15 hotdog at Disney World. Anyone who is in business small or large should be passing along inflation cost to the American consumer. We are overweight, well paid, home equity rich, PPP loans subsidized, credit card wealthy, and Buy Now Pay Later utopia driven.
Sure — when the going gets tough, Muricans go shopping.
stoppit, bul! just stoppit! (…I know Wolf has illuminated this for awhile, now, but you’ve run me outta coffee…).
may we all find a better day.
So on the Stocks & Jocks podcast show out of Chicago towards the end of the show yesterday (7/6), The Chief (host) says that the economy is doing great because he knows so many people who bought Taylor Swift concert tickets for over $2000/each.
The supply part of the Treasury market exploded in 20-21 and is projected to be very high for the next 2 years at least.
The demand part of the Treasury equation has changed radically in the last 2 years .
The Fed is no longer a buyer.
Due to the threat of sanctions China and to a smaller extent India will reduce their purchases of dollar denominated debt to a minimum.
Other countries are bypassing using the Dollar in transactions , thus reducing the amount of dollars that they accumulate and creating less need to recycle these dollars via buying US debt
The dollar is expected to be weaker over the long term . A lower dollar means inflation on imported goods and a loss for buyers of US debt.
Given the strong labor economy , no need for the Fed “PUT”to bail out the stock market , and poor supply / demand dynamics in the Treasury markets, translates to Fed continuing to keep rates”higher for longer “. The idea of rates exceeding %6 is no longer a low probability event.
“….labor market has come down from the stratosphere and is cruising along at a still fairly high altitude.
Understatement of the year. Good one Wolf.
Robots depreciate after 5Y. Engineers are good for 50Y.
The Dow is in Apr 12/19 2021 BB, 34,256.75/33,687.01.
If the Dow drops to a lower BB forget about the 6%
The economy cruising along….with 5.25% rates..
Why were they near zero for about a decade?
Books will be written about this question. We may end up getting a better economy with 5%+ rates than we had with 0% rates, while assets prices decline and go back into balance.
Starting in 1987 cutting the FFR became a Fed reflex every time the US economy wobbled or an external tremor was seen as a threat to US growth. In 2023 a financial panic and bank run started, and this time the Fed balance sheet ballooned by 400 billion courtesy of the BTFP etc. but rates didn’t get cut. Maybe now the Fed will try to use special liquidity programs and its balance sheet as its preferred method of addressing threats to growth and try to maintain stable interest rates at long term median levels. If a regime change like that occurs, the stock market should be revalued by about 20% to the downside, and savers will no longer be abused. Let’s see what happens.
What I don’t understand is how these numbers are possible. I personally know 4 people at my company (a health insurance company) who recently got laid off, and I don’t know that many people at the company, less than a dozen. A good friend of mine at a competitors company just told me they are going through layoffs. A doctors office I work closely with just laid off half of their growth/sales staff, about 5 people. Not a single person that has gotten laid off had a salary/benefits of less than 150k per year. I’m supposedly in a recession proof industry that doesn’t go through layoffs. My marketing budget has been demolished as has my friend at the competitors company. The growth staff at the doctor office went from an expense account of 20k per month down to $0. Something isn’t adding up with the data and what I’m seeing with my own lying eyes.
I don’t know anyone who got laid off. Something isn’t adding up in your story that you saw with your “own lying eyes,” as you said, LOL.
Wolf, the ADP report noted that those who switched jobs saw their annual wage growth go up almost 2x versus those that didnt switch jobs. I looked at the report on the ADP site but could not find how many had switched jobs versus those that stayed. Any idea? I’m guessing its a fraction of 1% but the permabulls were using that fact to crow that housing will remain strong. They conveniently ignore the major cities like LA, SF and Seattle.