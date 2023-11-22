Even Higher for Longer if Markets Keep Fighting Central Banks, ECB’s Wunsch Explains. The Fed Has Same Problem  

“If the markets don’t infer from this that it’ll be high for longer, we’ll have to use our rate instruments and hike to get where we want to go.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Rate-cut bets have been piling up and getting moved closer, as everything that central bankers say – no matter what – is either being interpreted as “dovish” or is being brushed aside. The “Powell-was-dovish” manta has been getting spread across the internet after every FOMC press conference since June 2022. In early 2022, just as the Fed had started hiking, rate cuts for later in 2022 were already being bet on. Then came the bets for rate cuts in 2023, and now there’s only one meeting left, and still no rate cuts. So the heavy breathing about rate cuts has shifted to 2024, and the cuts are getting bigger and closer.
Meanwhile, central bankers at the Federal Reserve, at the Bank of Canada, at the ECB, at the Bank of England, at the Reserve Bank of Australia, etc. have been flagellating their arms to tamp down on these rate-cut bets.
The Reserve Bank of Australia finally has had it and hiked by 25 basis points in November after a long pause.
There is a problem with markets betting against central banks. Central banks are “tightening” in order to tighten financial conditions in the markets – including higher long-term yields and wider spreads between government debt and risky debt, such as junk bonds, etc.
These tighter financial conditions make it more expensive and harder for companies and consumers to borrow which is then supposed to slow economic growth and take some of the froth off, thereby hopefully putting the kibosh on inflation. But it doesn’t work when financial conditions are loosening, with long-term interest rates falling and spreads narrowing, because markets are betting against central banks.
So ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch came out and made it explicit – not that anyone in the markets listened: These rate-cut bets could actually trigger the opposite: a rate hike.
“Is it a problem if everybody believes we’re going to cut?” Wunsch said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Then we have a less restrictive monetary policy. And I’m not sure that then it’s going to be restrictive enough. So it increases the risk that you have to correct in the other direction.”
“I think markets are relatively optimistic today that they exclude the possibility that we have to do more or that we have to remain at 4% for longer,” said Wunsch.
“If we arrive at the conclusion that inflation is not going down fast enough, we’ll communicate it through our projection and through our communication,” he said.
“If the markets don’t infer from this that it’ll be high for longer, then we’ll have to use our rate instruments and hike to get where we want to go.”
Which is what the Reserve Bank of Australia did earlier in November when it hiked by 25 basis points.
Wunsch doesn’t see any rate hikes at the next two ECB policy meetings thanks to “recent marginal positive surprises on inflation.”
“That moves the question to the next uncertainty: Are we going to see some inflation resistance at some point at 3% or something like that because of wages?” he said. “That is something we’re not going to know by December or January.”
It’s almost funny how markets have been betting against central banks ever since they started tightening. But recently, those bets have turned into a raging party, and as a result financial conditions have loosened a lot, instead of tightening.
In the US, there are various measures that track financial conditions. For example, the Chicago Fed’s weekly National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) is based on 105 measures of financial activity to track conditions in money markets, debt markets, equity markets, the banking system, and the “shadow” banking system (what goes into it is explained here). For the week ending November 17, the index showed further loosening, with the index value falling to -0.47, the lowest since February 2022, before the Fed even started hiking.
The Fed, the ECB, the BOC, the RBA, and the BOE have been facing the same issue: markets are not cooperating – markets are fighting them, financial conditions have gotten looser and thereby provide additional fuel for inflation, and the longer markets are doing this, the more they’re risking that rates will end up even higher for longer. The Chicago Fed’s NFCI:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The old ” the Fed decides when to hike rates and the bond market decides when to lower them” might be a little like the recession prediction models that have predicted 10 of the last 3 recessions
Time heals all wounds. Your dollars keep losing value permanently, it’s not reversible.
You will eventually get used to high inflation and I will keep talking about my intention to reduce inflation.
With an extra $1.5-2T in annual Uncle Same deficit spending, there’s not going to be a recession. Clearly, the Fed has been in all hands-on deck, full backstop mode for any & all possibilities.
The only question now is how much further core inflation will fall before a “possible” rise next spring? My bet is 3.7-3.9%. With 4% core inflation in October, we’re still 2X the Fed’s target, yet CME Group says there’s a 91.2% chance rates hold steady. That’s optimism for ya!
If the Fed wanted to tame inflation, it could easily do so.
It also doesn’t want to crash the economy and blow up the financial system to where you cannot turn on the light in the morning, though it could easily do so.
Tightening is a compromise: getting inflation under control without blowing everything up.
The Fed has hiked to 5.5% from 0.25% and has shed $1.1 trillion from its balance sheet, which is a good start. This stuff takes time, unless you want to blow up everything, which you and some others here apparently want.
Inflation has already come down a lot, though it remains high because it’s alive and well in services, but it’s very hard to stamp out in services.
People have been posting this idiocy that the Fed does not want to “tame” inflation. It’s just pure BS in light of what it has already done so far. My patience for this BS has been used up and has reached the zero level.
I don’t think people mean that the Fed does not want to tame inflation, in a vacuum. I think nearly everyone thinks that the Fed would, if it could snap its fingers and cause something to happen without causing anything else to happen, reduce inflation to its target.
What I think people mean is that the Fed is not serious about taming inflation if a consequence means a drop in asset prices.
“What I think people mean is that the Fed is not serious about taming inflation if a consequence means a drop in asset prices.”
This is precisely the bullshit I no longer have any patience with.
Alternative possibilities…
1) Market players are pitching/paying for dovish rate bets in order to lure in more/bigger bagholders to ultimately dump their remaining adverse positions onto, and/or
2) They look at DC’s behaviour of the last 50+ years and the soaring Treasury interest payouts (thanks to 50+ years of cancerous national debt accumulation) and reasonably assume that DC will be utterly compelled to cut rates (or otherwise destroy the Federal budget for good…as opposed to dumping the consequences on the public via inflation.)
I know you have laid out why higher rates won’t necessarily destroy the Fed budget (more or less for good this time) but I don’t know if your understanding/point of view is shared by enough in NYC.
Wolf, the S&P is only about 5% below all time highs. You might believe (as I do) that the market is deluding itself regarding a Fed pivot, but the fact is, the Fed hasn’t been tested yet, because no one has seen their stock or housing prices drop by 30-40%.
We’ve basically traded sideways for two years. There are a lot of people who think that the Fed has been able to continue its rate hikes, higher for longer and QT precisely BECAUSE the asset markets are still very high, and that if they weren’t, the Fed would be pivoting in a heartbeat, inflation fighting be damned.
I get it that you disagree. But it’s not a completely unreasonable belief, based on the past 15 years.
There’s a middle ground between approving of the Fed’s timidity and wanting everything to burn down, blow up, etc. Reasonable people can hold the opinion that the Fed could and should be more aggressive than they have been, and that they could do this without causing massive explosions, fires, or other cinematic special effects in the broader economy.
This is not to say that I agree with Bobber that the Fed doesn’t want to tame inflation. I believe that they genuinely want to, but are only meeting limited success because of a combination of 1) relying on flawed models and 2) an institutional bias toward excessive caution when tightening (but little or no caution, of course, when loosening).
I never said the Fed should “blow everything up”, whatever that means. The Fed can tame inflation very easily by accelerating QT and keeping interest rates above inflation. It may cause asset price reductions, but that wouldn’t cause long-term high unemployment. It might cause a recession, but so what. That is normal.
The Fed is obviously trying to fight inflation without tipping the economy into a recession, but that is not an inflation fight. That’s a timid bow to Wall Street and asset prices.
What is so controversial about this?
Bobber, I agree. They refuse to give up the fantasy of a soft landing, so they’re acting too slowly.
I however don’t believe rates are the problem. I think it’s the giant balance sheet.
I know that this comment will not generate any “at a boys” from the host, but I have to say it.
The only way to tame inflation is to do essentially what Paul Volcker did. He was the greatest Fed chief in the history of the country. He saved the country. We need someone in there like him who has the guts to do what is right. With Federal spending completely out of control, with NO END IN SIGHT, the Fed is the only game in town. I would say to them if I could, DO YOUR JOB!
Mkts are NOT acting as if Fed is going to tighten, if one follow the mkt action these days. S&P even came out of ‘correction’ zone. The FAANGS Keep inching up after a initial blow off. Santa rally (real or NOT) is approaching.
Does Fed dare to rise before X-mas or even in a election year? These are the perplexing questions, the investor is facing. Contrary to my inner self, I followed the momentum approach but reduce exposure by trimming and profit taking. Yes Mkt remains overvalued but investors are in a FOMO mood. To each his own
“Mkts are NOT acting as if Fed is going to tighten, if one follow the mkt action these days.”
LOL. RTGDFA. Markets fighting the Fed is exactly the problem as spelled out in the article!!!
How are you going to get inflation to go down if the markets refuse to tighten financial conditions, and instead loosen the financial conditions? That’s the topic of the article.
Last 2 months across all central banks there have been more rate cuts than hikes. It does seem that (globally at least) the tide has turned.
Since what central bank leaders say affect prices – there is a case to be made that they’re talking tough to hedge against overreaction from a hold or drop. Especially in the ECB’s case given their recent history pre-covid.
“Last 2 months across all central banks there have been more rate cuts than hikes.”
This is typical CNBC context-less headline BS.
For example, the central bank of Brazil has cut three times, but it cut from 13.75%, to 12.25% now.
This 12.25% is way restrictive still!! Inflation in Brazil is now 4.8%!!! It has come down from 12%.
Brazil started hiking a year before the Fed, and it hiked in huge mega leaps of 2 percentage points at a time, and got way high to (successfully) protect its currency ahead of Fed rate hikes.
Mexico’s inflation is now down to 4.3%, from about 8.5%. It hasn’t cut yet, and the rate is still at 11.25%!!! So it will cut eventually.
Unlike the euro and the yen, Brazil’s and Mexico’s currencies did well against the USD due to the huge and early rate hikes. And both of their rates are still in the double digits with inflation not much worse than in the US.
So when you talk about rate cuts in the headline, you need to say where from and to where and in which country!!! Obviously the morons or algos that write those articles don’t have a clue. So careful dragging this context-less BS into here.
I’ve been saying this for two years now. The fed has been very clear and up front about its intentions.
In November 2021 they told the world all about their impending rate increases and continued to tell everyone for the next two years, even the size of those increases
They’ve done EXACTLY what they said they were going to do. All the while, markets and individuals claim they’re lying and going to do the opposite. They didn’t.
The fed now says it’s going to continue restrictive policy until inflation is certain to stay below 2%. This will likely take years unless we have a bad recession.
Nonetheless, everyone is already predicting rate cuts in the spring. That’s just plain ignorant and a sure fure way to lose a lot of money.
Not really a surprise the markets can outplay the Fed. Pretty safe bet that the US will just decide increasing deficits are okay. If you are running a massive deficit during good times then imagine a downturn. Reality it seems as this game could be played out for decades will the occasional recession, printing of money, then rate hikes all while not addressing fundamentals. Next stop S&P to 5000 and beyond and Treasury yields at 4%. Markets struggle, no problem, increase the deficit and help them out! Just glad we have a functioning democracy of capable leaders who will sort this all out and take care of the people.
It would be interesting to see what the policy would be if we have a recession and no meaningful let down in commodity inflation and services inflation (which as Wolf points out is unlikely to be stamped soon or easily)
What policy would help us out of the woods then is anybody’s guess. That is the problem with debt fueled consumption….the end is ugly and solutions uglier (Perhaps a Japanese can add more color here)
Japans debt is 263% of GDP so we have a way to go to that. Seems like an apples to oranges comparison but not intelligent as to understand implications.
Honestly this FMOC has shown more spine than has come to be expected of Central Bankers of late. I think they should get credit for that even if it a correction to their fantasy policy for nearly 15 years.
I guess the market doesn’t seem to get that this new economy is all about the supply side. Therefore loose monetary policies will not work anymore. This is a very different economy than that after the dot-com bubble (drop in aggregate demand plus China based disinflation) and housing bubble (outright deflation from asset bubble popping)
The new economy has lots of demand and insufficient supply. Likely that China will also focus on domestic consumption to fix its economy…adding more fuel to inflation over the medium to long term.
“China will also focus on domestic consumption to fix its economy”
How is it doing? Chinese are saving now more seeing that their investments in RE is going south every month. Where is domestic consumption come from?
The chance to teach the market players “not to fight the FED” was missed in March 2023, when FED instantly printed $400B with the early signs of panic. Now markets learned that FED is weak. Whatever stupid thing they do, they believe that the FED will be there to rescue. FED is like a father who repeatedly tells his son to be careful, but every time the son goes to jail, he pays the bail.
If your policy is to not allow anyone to fail, corporations will take all kinds of stupid risks and loosen the financial conditions, as they assume you are always ready to rescue with your finger on the money printer button.
This is such dumb manipulative bullshit. I cannot believe I have to keep reading it.
In March:
1. The banks FAILED and investors lost all their money.
2. The Fed helped bail out depositors to avert a broader bank panic due to the Fed’s high interest rates that had caused the unrealized losses that triggered the run on the bank.
3. Throughout, the Fed HIKED and continued with QT.
4. It was a short-term end-the-panic moment. And it was gone after two months.
I think his point is that it’s more psychological. It doesn’t matter what actually happened with the bank panic programs, it’s the message that was sent, that they won’t allow anything to happen in a disorderly manner.
But any recession, by definition, will cause some disorder. So the market inferred that they won’t really allow any strong pain with cascading consequences, and acted accordingly.
“So the market inferred that they won’t really allow any strong pain…”
The market may have inferred that, but it’s bullshit. There has been all kinds of pain already since late 2021 (outside of 10 giant stocks), and the Fed has kept at it, hiking o 5.5% and QT. All kinds of investments have already crashed, from CRE to crypto, and bond holders have taken huge losses, and most stocks are way down from their peaks, to where Wall Street is trying to force the Fed to end QT. But the Fed has just marched forward.
Yep, the bank bail-out was a classic case of moral hazard. “In economics, a moral hazard is a situation where an economic actor has an incentive to increase its exposure to risk because it does not bear the full costs of that risk. ” With the recent bank crisis, should the FDIC have guaranteed deposits only up to $250,000, instead of bailing out all depositors by letting Chase take over the failed banks (on pretty good terms and increasing concentration in the bank industry)? I say yes. All depositors with over $250,000 should have lost everything over $250,000. Because now every large depositor (>$250,000) knows he will be bailed out, so he can dump a ton of money into a bank in return for cushy incentives (easier loans, lower cost loans, whatever deals they make) and he no longer needs to care if the bank is engaged in highly risky activity or not. He will be backstopped by government action (tax-payers). The maximum $250,000 “insurance” per account no longer applies.
The question is, if my scenario played out, would that have caused a crescendo of bank runs. I doubt it. All depositors under $250,000 would have been fine, which is probably 99.9% of all bank depositors (I don’t have the actual number). Anyone with over $250,000 would be looking long and hard at a bank’s Statement of Condition, which they should do anyway.
Even the $250,000 guarantee is moral hazard. It is a classic economic inefficiency, ultimately paid for by the government (tax-payers). I recall the first thing the government did when the Reserve Primary Fund broke the buck in 2008 was raise that limit from $100,000 to $250,000. The regulators were scared. It is a serious problem, and we have been skating by, barely.
“outside of 10 giant stocks”
Ay…but that may be the rub.
The “magnificent 7” (sounds a lot more macho than the equally doomed “Nifty Fifty” of 1970-72) have managed to keep the equity indices from taking the sort of fast, really dramatic hit that scares the crap out of equity owners and gets them to stop YOLO consumer spending.
The Fed can’t really undo its 2000-2022 phoney-baloney, ZIRP driven “wealth effect’ (“Spend, spend, spend!! My fools for the Fed!”) without, you know, actually taking a pretty big axe to the phoney-baloney “wealth” (actually nothing more than an artifact of how DCFs are naively calculated and Fed manipulation of the money supply).
The equity indices have fallen, but punters have (repeatedly) retreated to the Mag 7…truly globe-straddling companies sporting the PEs (30+) of small startups with true room to grow.
(In other words…Apple/Microsoft ain’t gonna be doubling sales to $600 billion unless another planet is discovered…but the punters want to keep equity exposure…and the Mag 7 are the marginally least absurd way to do so…).
If the market was overvalued 40% (pre-pandemic!) then an equity hit of 20% just ain’t enough.
(And that is ignoring the profoundly stupid pandemic spike…which maybe took overvaluation to 60% at its worst).
“and most stocks are way down from their peaks”
??
YTD
DIA —– +7.76%
SPY —— +19.85%
qqq —— 46.53%
All recovered and recaptured the loss this year from their peak
Those waiting for the BEAR lost or clobbered if they bet against BULL.
Financial conditions are still relatively loose!
sunny129,
Nasdaq composite: -12% from Nov 2021, TWO YEARS AGO exactly.
S&P 500: -5% from Jan 3, 2022, nearly two years ago.
Bitcoin: -45% from Nov 2021.
No one knows what CRE is worth anymore, but values of the few transactions that there were have plunged. The sector is now in total upheaval.
Sure, Nvidia is up a bunch, MSFT just passed it Nov 2021 high, Apple reached a new high in July but is now off that, etc. And those huge stocks cover up the pain in the stock market. Thousands of smaller stocks have gotten totally crushed (-70% to -100%)
Yes, but then the Fed needs to work harder to convince people that it will not pivot. Powell should come straight out and say “Those models projecting a rate cut in March? They’re not happening, so stop the BS.”
But he doesn’t. Why?
Einhal,
He said precisely that at the press conference, except he was a lot firmer with a longer horizon. And everyone said, Powell was dovish.
People REFUSE to listen to what he actually said and come up with fantasy stuff about what they want him to have said.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/01/well-probably-still-be-left-with-ground-to-cover-to-get-back-to-full-price-stability-powell-at-the-fomc-press-conference/
“The Committee is not thinking about rate cuts right now at all. We are not talking about rate cuts,” Powell said.
“The question of rate cuts doesn’t come up, because it’s so important to get that first question as close to right as you can,” Powell said.
“We are still very focused on the first question, which is, have we achieved a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time sustainably? That is the question we are focusing on,” he said.
“The next question will be for how long will we remain restrictive? We said we will keep policy restrictive until we are confident that inflation is on a sustainable path down to 2%. That will be the next question. But honestly right now, we are tightly focused on the first question.”
Correction:
Re-captured most of the loss from their peak
Thank you, Wolf for responding with data to purely emotional comments from poorly informed commenters. Many still do not understand the difference between shareholders, bondholders and depositors of the failed banks.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is down 11%
where as SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE) is up 14%
Find out the holdings at Yahoo/Finance
Banks are getting 5.4% for their deposits at the Fed.
T Bill Mfunds like VUSXX (Vsnguard) get 5.2%
Who is complaining!?
Main point is the indexes recovered ‘most of their losses’ from the previous 2 years, this year b/c the financial conditions are relatively still loose.
” Looser Financial Conditions Pose Conundrum for Central Banks
Despite sharp monetary policy tightening, financial conditions have eased around much of the globe, posing a challenge for central banks
Tobias Adrian, Christopher Erceg, Fabio Natalucci
IMF Blog
The central banks should stop worrying about the opinions of the markets they gave trillions and do the needful. Instead of telegraphing that things may be higher for longer make them higher and the markets will adjust accordingly and make the job easier possibly negating the longer. Waiting for them to stop partying with the free cash is a fools errand.
If the Fed tightens in response to this loosening of financial conditions, the market will immediately then price in cuts just a bit further out. “OK, NOW the Fed really IS done.” Guaranteed. If they tighten, I’m going long duration.
The markets all think the Fed will cut eventually. Today’s inflation expectations came in high. Initial jobless claims today were 209,000, well below the forecast of 225,000 and last week’s 233,000. Fed’s 2 percent inflation target seems like a pipedream.
The average Fed Funds Rate 1971 to 2022 was 4.86%, median 4.97%. Taking out ZIRP years, the average 1971 to 2008 was 6.43%, median 5.62%. Pretty much where we are now. I don’t want to shock anybody, but 5.5% is pretty much normal. Don’t expect it to slow down the economy much. It would be amusing if the Fed kept it at around 5.5% pretty much forever. However, historically it would not seem like a particularly high rate.
True, but companies across the globe and all financial markets have tasted 0% rates.
Once they realize it’s gone they may change the way they do business (actually producing stuff instead of taking out cheap debt to buy back their own stock).
However it will probably take some time as they are used to reserve banks flooding the markets with money whenever skies turn cloudy.
Junkies will always want free junk, and will whine and moan like you wouldn’t believe when they can’t get it. The markets need their junk, and Powell, the dealer who got them addicted to it in the first place, is not giving it to them. For now.
Perhaps it might help if the Federal Reserve released explicit numeric criteria for what it would take to cut rates. For example, “PCE +0.2% or less for 4 months in a row.” Or “unemployment rate above 4.25%.” This will get markets on the same page instead of just being left guessing.
Strangely, despite having a staff filled with quantitatively-oriented PhD economists, the FOMC voting members themselves (which include non-academics) prefer to be deliberately ambiguous & not bound to any numeric targets in their public communications.
It’s less surprising when you consider that Keynesians and neoclassical economists still don’t agree on whether saving is due to fear or willingness to delay gratification.
The more I’ve learned about economics (granted, not very much) the more shocked I am by how much disagreement there is over really basic facts. And the tribalism!
The Fed has shown it ultimately cares most about the stock market. It’s bigger than the economy, after all. If the stock market were to crash, they’ll panic and ease just like they always do, regardless of what inflation is doing.
This argument sorta makes sense if we consider that a whole lot of banks, which are traded on the stock market, are mostly only solvent these days based on their share price.
Maybe when the Fed is really only worried about the banking sector specifically? (Never mind, I just remembered GM and Chrysler — but those were Congressional decisions, right?)
Wait, that doesn’t make sense. Solvent means that your assets exceed your liabilities. What does a bank’s share price have to do with that?
Amen!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Cheers,
B
When people say interest rates will be higher for longer, they are really saying inflation will be higher for longer, because higher interest rates are a response to high inflation.
In that sense, “higher for longer” is just another dovish excuse to prolong the inflation fight, allowing inflation to remain elevated and permanently embed.
Central banks can’t fight inflation if they allow Wall Street to tie their hands.
The comments on this site are a microcosm of how stock market investors feel in this country. Its like when a hurricane hits the Gulf of Mexico. Rumors start that there is going to be a gas shortage in Texas where I live. There is no basis for a gas shortage but everybody gases up and hoards gas anyway which causes a temporary shortage so the rumor becomes reality. Everyone is preconditioned now for the Fed to save the market no matter what. It might not be true but we may hit an all time high in the markets anyway even with higher rates and QT. Nobody wants to miss out on the Santa rally even though there is no basis for one. It will be interesting to see if the market can beat this drum long enough that even when the recession finally hits they are able to say we told you so even though they were fundamentally wrong the entire time and kept the market higher than it should have been the whole time.
“The market can stay irrational a lot longer than you can stay solvent!” Trite, but true.