Curse of Easy Money: US Government Interest Payments v. Tax Receipts, Average Interest on Treasury Debt, & Debt to GDP

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The gigantic US government debt is now approaching $33 trillion, amid a tsunami of issuance of Treasury securities to fund the mind-blowing government deficits and roll over maturing securities. At the same time, the Fed has hiked its policy rates where borrowing with short-term Treasury bills costs the government now close to 5.5% in interest, and borrowing longer-term costs over 4%.
But the higher interest rates that the government pays now apply only to the new Treasury securities to fund the new deficits and to replace maturing securities with lower rates. The securities issued years ago will cost the government whatever coupon interest they came with until they mature.
So the average interest rate that the government is paying on all its interest-bearing debt has been ticking up gradually from the historic low point of 1.57% in February 2022 to 2.84% in July. And it will continue to rise as new securities with higher interest rates take on a larger share. Back in 2001, the average interest rate was over 6%:
To what extent interest payments eat up tax revenues.
So first the primary measure of the burden of the national debt on government finances, and then into the components: The chart below shows interest expense as a percent of tax revenues. This measure of tax revenues – total tax revenues minus contributions to social insurance and some other factors – was released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its GDP revision. This is what’s available to pay for regular government expenditures, including interest expense.
The ratio of interest expense as percent of tax revenues spiked to 36.2% in Q2, up from 33.0% in Q1, and up from 20.9% a year ago, a huge jump in just one year.
- The ratio (36.2%) is back where it had been in Q1 1997
- In Q1 2022, the ratio had dropped to 19.3%, lowest since 1969.
- Between 1983 and 1993, the ratio ranged from 45% to 52%. Oh, those crazy times! Eventually, it triggered a lot of fretting, including in Congress.
Detox not yet. As we saw back when interest expense ate nearly half of the federal tax revenues in the 1980s through early 1990s, a high interest burden might be the only discipline available that will sober up our drunken sailors in Congress. But I’m not taking any bets on it. Drunken sailors don’t want to sober up. Free booze for this long is a terrible thing. Hard to detox.
Tax revenues and interest payments.
Tax revenues fell to $670 billion, from capital-gains-inflated spike. Tax revenues fell because 2022 was a lousy year for investors, with all kinds of asset classes getting bashed down, some brutally. As a consequence, capital gains taxes for the tax year 2022, paid by April 15, 2023, plunged.
The plunge of the capital gains taxes came off the enormous high that had been caused by the asset-price spike in 2020 and 2021, that the Fed had fueled with trillions of dollars of QE.
But personal income taxes have continued to surge as a record number of people worked, earning the biggest pay increases in 40 years, of which the government extracted its pound of flesh. Income tax revenues rise with growing employment and wage inflation.
The red line in the chart below shows tax revenues. The trend line shows how crazy the capital-gains-driven spike in tax revenues was in 2020 through Q1 2022 (biggest and final leg of the spike).
Interest payments spiked to $242 billion, having nearly doubled since Q4 2020. Ballooning debts funded with higher average interest rates did do that (green).
The chart shows tax receipts (red) and interest payments (green) together for a better sense of proportion of both of them:
Interest payments as percent of GDP edged up to 3.6% in Q2, the highest since 2000, but well below the budget-nightmare times of the 1980s when it exceeded 5% of GDP for a few quarters.
This ratio is quarterly interest expense (not adjusted for inflation, not seasonally adjusted annual rate) divided by quarterly nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation, not seasonally adjusted annual rate). So, it too gets our attention – not yet in the nightmare shape of the 1980s, but it doesn’t take much imagination to see where this might be going.
The US debt-to-GDP ratio edged up to 122.8%. This is based on the gross national debt at the end of Q2 (not adjusted for inflation) divided by the revised nominal GDP (seasonally adjusted annual rate, not adjusted for inflation) released today by the BEA. The spike to over 130% had occurred because GDP had plunged and the debt had spiked.
Economic growth and inflation increase nominal GDP, and the debt is growing with the deficits. If nominal GDP grows faster than the debt, the ratio comes down, and it did come down some from the spike, but in Q2 it edged back up:
All these reckless deficits over the many years, and still today, were made possible by Easy Money when the cost of debt just didn’t matter much. Now it matters, but now the country is stuck with this mountain of debt, and it continues to swell, amid the worst resurgence of inflation in 40 years. The interest payments will eat an ever-larger share of taxpayer money until hopefully, knock on wood, they will force our drunken sailors in Washington into detox.
Thanks for the report WR.
I don’t think Govt would ever curb spending.
Few things can happen:
Tax increase
and/or
Fed cute rates and QE happens, inflation can be tamed using manipulated metrics as usual.
It seems to me that the difference between tax revenues and printed money is not as great as it once was. As an example, say AWS ( amazon web services) gets a contract to provide web hosting services for the CIA. They then use that revenue to pay their employees and from that pay tax revenues are collected. Its kind of like giving your kid and allowance and then taking half of it back and calling it household revenue to pay the mortgage with.
In the old days when a significant portion of tax revenue came from corporate income tax and payroll tax of companies exporting products, or commodities or agricultural products.
To take my analogy to the extreme, what if 100% of all employees worked for the government, or business’s that only provided services to the government. At that point wouldn’t tax revenues be kind of an illusion, or a snake eating its own tail?
That’s not the correct way to look at it. Tax revenues reduce the buying power of the person paying the tax and increases the spending power (or power to distribute wealth) of the government. Printing money also increases the spending power of the government, but it does so by reducing the value of all other money held by people in the economy. Printing money is much easier for most governments in the short-term because the consequences are so much more diffuse than imposing a tax. In the longer-term it can become problematic. In any event, there’s an enormous difference between taxing and printing.
Your AWS example is too simplistic because it doesn’t account for differences in circumstances, and thus tax rates, paid by the AWS employees, as well as the varying government benefits they receive. Each employee contributes and receives benefits based on the tax and spend policies of the government, thus everyone’s outcome is different. Some pay more than the benefits they receive and others pay less.
Our social security safety net is a prime example of a tax on a tax scam. We pay taxes on money confiscated from us. Then we have to pay taxes on it again when we receive it. And we pay for healthcare again we have funded our entire working lives. The cola is also manipulated to suppress the benefits.
“They then use that revenue to pay their employees and from that pay tax revenues are collected.”
Nothing new. That’s how it has always been with government contracts. The gov pays you $1 million, and you pay your employees $500k, and they pay $100k in taxes. Then you got to deal with the remaining $500k to pay your expenses, etc. and what’s left over, maybe $100k is your profit, and you pay $20K in taxes on that.
So you get $1 million, spend $900k and make $100K profit before taxes, and pay $20K in taxes, and have a net profit of $80k.
The people and businesses who get that $900k also pay taxes on that, and it goes around and around. Government stimulus is powerful. But it’s not “printed money,” as you say, but it is borrowed money.
If interest/revenue is at 35% with an average interest rate of 2.84%, it would go to 74% if average interest rate returns to 6%. At 8% we are at 100%. This is assuming no new debt.
A small recession with low tax collection for a year can put us past 100% pretty quick. Bottom line is it looks like we are in better shape than 1986 only because of artificial interest rates. Seems to me we’re playing with fire.
Meanwhile, the concentration of wealth in this country is growing at an unprecedented rate.