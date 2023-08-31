“Core Services” Inflation Jumps to 2nd Worst since 1985, “Non-Housing Services” Are Red Hot. Fed’s Job Far from Done

Durable goods prices fall. Fed favored “core” PCE price index re-accelerates.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Services inflation is at it again. Year-over-year, the “core services” PCE price index accelerated to 5.4%, the second worst since 1985, according to data by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today, sharing that spot with January 2023. February had been the worst.
The Fed’s job is far from done. Powell has been fretting about core services inflation for a year, and today he got what he worried about he’d get: an acceleration of core services inflation, especially in the red-hot “non-housing services”:
Month-to-month, the “core” services PCE price index – services minus energy services – jumped by 0.46% in July from June (5.7% annualized), the second month in a row of acceleration, according to the BEA today (red line in the chart below). The three-month moving average (green line) accelerated to 0.36%.
In core services is where inflation has gotten entrenched. Durable goods prices fell on falling prices of motor vehicles, electronics, home furnishings, etc. But inflation in services is where it’s at, and where it is very hard and frustrating to eradicate from.
Note the massive increases in some of the non-housing services listed here (finance and insurance, transportation, recreation), which is precisely what Powell has been fretting about. The biggest month-to-month increases were in:
- Housing: +0.42% (5.2% annualized)
- Transportation services: +1.03% (13.1% annualized)
- Recreation services: +0.79% (9.9% annualized)
- Financial services and insurance: +1.64% (21.6% annualized), which people have already figured out from their new insurance premiums.
But the durable goods PCE price index plunged by 0.65% in July from June, the steepest drop since 2017, after having declined by 0.31% in June, with all four major categories declining, as some of the ridiculous price spikes, particularly for motor vehicles, have been partially unwinding since mid-2022.
- Motor vehicles, which dominate the index: -0.65%
- Furnishings and durable household goods: -0.23%
- Recreational goods and vehicles: -1.11%.
- “Other” durable goods: -0.37%
Year-over-year, the PCE price index for durable goods fell by 0.8%. The index was negative in the years before the pandemic as a result of manufacturing efficiencies, offshoring, competition, and the infamous hedonic quality adjustments that remove the costs of improvements from the cost base, on the principle that consumer price inflation is the change in dollars to buy the same product over time, and cost increases due to improvements are not inflation. Here is my explanation of hedonic quality adjustments, including my chart of prices of the F-150 XLT, the Camry LE, against the new vehicle CPI, to demonstrate the perverse effects of these adjustments.
The durable goods PCE price index is now normalizing. Absolute prices of durable goods remain high but are giving up some of the ridiculous price spikes of 2021 that had been caused when an overstimulated consumer ran into supply disruptions and was willing to pay whatever:
The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy products, was revised higher for June month-to-month (was 0.17%, now is 0.21%) and accelerated from there in July to 0.22%, on the mix of the surge of the core services index (+0.46%) and the plunge in the durable goods index (-0.65%):
Year-over-year, the “core” PCE price index, the inflation measure favored by the Fed, accelerated to 4.2%, from 4.1% in June, over double the Fed’s target of 2%, and going in the wrong direction (red line).
The overall PCE price index accelerated to 3.3% year-over-year, pulled down by the 22% year-over-year plunge in energy prices (now abating), which caused the overall PCE price index (green) to remain below the core PCE price index (red) for the fifth month in a row. And both are going in the wrong direction.
Wolf, this is being interpreted on Wall St. as a good enough report for the Fed to end its tightening campaign do you agree?
Did you read the article even??? It will answer your question. At least read the headline, LOL
RTGDFA
Inflation is here to stay forever unless we get human population under control. We have more babies coming onboard everyday means more consumers everyday sqeezing out ever dwindling everything. 50 % reduction honestly will be a good start.
I have a question. I am in the federal government retirement system currently invested in the G Fund which is tied to long term treasury yields. When I see PCE come in higher I expect the treasury yields to go up but that doesnt always happen. Is there something that I am not understanding?
“Is there something that I am not understanding?”
Yes:
1. the market. Treasure yields are the result of bets in the market, and currently short-term T-bills pay 5.5% and the 10-year yield is 4.1%, … the market.
2. Incessant pivot mongering for the past 18 months has kept the month-to-month hope alive that “soon” Core PCE will plunge to 2% and the Fed will cut rates to 2%, and then the 10-year at 4.1% would look OK.
If you can, I would highly recommend switching out of the G fund and into a shorter term bond/money market fund, which will provide you with:
a) better protection against inflation, and less potential for a drawdown in value if long term rates rise more.
b) a higher current interest return
Howdy Steelers Fan. Congrats on saving some of your hard earned $. If investing into the G fund is through the TSP? Good for you. NO income tax and can move the $ between funds. Win Win
“Fed’s Job Far from Done”
Agreed! I’m hoping for at least two more 25-basis point rate hikes. And, I also would like to see a recession, so in my book the Fed’s work isn’t done until the later comes to pass sooner than later.
Cheers!
What would 2 measly 25 basis point rate hikes do when 550 basis points have failed to deliver? The FED needs to AGGRESSIVELY sell off its entire balance sheet until it reaches pre-COVID levels, then continue back to pre-GFC levels.
Just what would that do to have any affect on ‘inflation’ at all?
Well, let’s give it a try and see, no?
Selling its long-term bonds will increase long-term interest rates and put downward pressure on the prices of stocks, bonds, and real estate. Decreased house prices should put downward pressure on rents and, hence, inflation.
Volker clearly thought so and turned out right that time…
Misread that – aggressively raise interest rates till inflation crashes is what I had in mind…
To answer your question, I refer you to the concept of tipping points.
A) While I agree that the Fed printed an obscene amount of money since the GFC, at some point soon the combination of higher rates and a smaller Fed balance sheet will cause a financial market crash.
B) The Fed will never be able to get its balance sheet back to pre GFC levels without causing a depression.
=================
Bottom line:
When financial markets start to crash, the over indebted sectors will collapse on themselves, and that will cause a meltdown in the banking sector, which will cause a dramatic shrinkage in loans, which will rapidly shrink the effective money supply…
Because so many people use stocks as savings accounts, and so much money is created by borrowing on real estate collateral, when these 2 mega asset classes collapse, the amount of credit will collapse, which shrinks the effective money supply.
=====================
If the Fed tried to shrink its balance sheet at the same time as Govt borrowings are going thru the roof, and the banking sector is in crisis… Well that is a recipe for a depression meltdown.
Yeah baby! It’s what we all deserve for letting government corruption to flourish.
What I am looking forward to is the $1.6T monies in reverse repo’s getting drawn down to zero. I would imagine that a lot of this money is being diverted into treasuries. Once that money gets soaked up, the demand for treasuries will start to dry up. This is a really big deal. This would affect the demand for treasuries dramatically which would push yields up further.
The problem is that it will take at least 2 years to drain this out of the system. Within that timeframe, we’re probably going to have some sort of recession that will cause the Fed to spin up QE which is the primary source of the RRPO funds. Then it will just start going up again. Basically, what is happening is the Fed prints all of this QE which sits in the system waiting to be used to finance deficit spending. The Fed is literally perpetuating funding the deficit spending through QE.
Absolutely agree with Depth Charge. From my personal observations, I see that nobody cares about the rates. Most people around me are still rushing to buy a house and upgrade their cars like crazy. Especially hourly wages almost doubled since pandemic. People are switching jobs like changing their socks. Fed MUST sell bonds and reduce its balance very fast. Otherwise, 2% inflation will be a dream.
“Especially hourly wages almost doubled since pandemic.”
Not in this poor southern state. A lot more people are having to scrape. Renting has turned into a terrible situation for most. Landlords are pouring it on. Food prices are a hell of a lot higher than 3 years ago along with everything else. I think at least the bottom 50% will have to grub out a living now.
“when 550 basis points have failed to deliver?”
How do you know this? Because inflation hasn’t dropped as much as we’d like? It’s highly likely, although equally unprovable, that inflation would have continued to rise and would be well north of 10% without those 550bps.
But I’m with you, dump the QE portfolio a hell of a lot faster than they are. The longer inflation lasts, the more it costs us. It has to be worth something to incur some pain from a more rapid QT.
I think it’s been 525. We started @ 25, right?
What part of “at least” did you not get? I don’t see the Fed pushing the FFR much past 6%. Just to get to 6% is going to require 10x more FUD from the gurus calling for the pivot.
Either way, 2 more MAY create sufficient downward pressure on equities. I’d like to start there with at least a 10-15% sell off. We need downward pressure on the wealth effect.
I agree with the Fed balance sheet selloff, but this isn’t going to happen.
Won’t happen, you’ll be lucky we get another .25 basis point hike….once again I am really I hoping I’ll be wrong so let’see.
Correct. The Fed is terrified of “overtightening” despite ample real-time data showing that the tightening so far has been insufficient. So we’ll be lucky to get one last 25 bp raise; and an increased rate of balance sheet reduction simply will not happen, no matter how necessary it may be.
I hope you are both wrong. Powell seems to be in this fight for the long haul, but I certainly understand being skeptical given the Fed’s track record, especially since the Bernank. Well, Greenspan too most definitely.
There’s another problem brewing that is going to become a direct problem for the Fed in the next year or two.
Wolf’s last article has a graph of the government’s interest expense as a percent of tax revenues. It’s showing a darn near straight line up, easily the steepest sustained period in Wolf’s numbers. And there’s nothing happening right now to even slow it down. It will climb aggressively while record low-interest gov debt matures and is rolled into new higher interest debt as the gov continues on its orgy of debt issuance with no end in sight.
At this rate, by the start of 2024 we’ll cross the line where the gov collects $1 in tax and immediately spends over $0.50 on interest alone. The gov danced around 25 cents on the dollar for the last couple of decades. Where will we be toward the end of 2024? 75% of tax revenue going straight to interest on debt? Either we see a blend of massive spending cuts with massive tax increases (politically impossible) or the Fed breaks under political pressure as they typically have for at least a couple of decades.
The Fed and Congress are in a game of chicken and Congress doesn’t have enough political will or even enough cumulative brain function left to flinch. We can’t be spending 70%, 80%, 90% of our tax revenue on interest, so we WILL print it and skew future interest expenses in the gov’s favor by breaking lower on interest rates. Not sure exactly when, but it’s seems almost inevitable. Welcome to the debt spiral.
“interest expense as a percent of tax revenues… will climb aggressively while record low-interest gov debt matures and is rolled into new higher interest debt”
This graph concerns me as well. Not only that, but if we start to have an actual recession (combo of stocks falling and/or job losses), then tax reciepts will fall as well.
The Fed will lose the chicken race.
Remarkably (cough), The Wall Street Journal and CNBC looked at the same data and are currently spinning it as good news.
Agreed. A lot of financial media was downplaying this; they were saying how the PCE data came in line with expectation while monthly inflation cooled. But MarketWatch was pretty honest in its reporting today – the PCE ticked up and leaves Fed with more work to do.
These young reporters with their recent degrees in journalism don’t look at the actual data. They wouldn’t even know what to look at. And they don’t have enough time to even download it and look at it. All they do is look at the top part of the press release from the BEA and make a story out of it. And in many cases, that story needs to be in line with the narrative of the paper. That’s what journalism majors learn how to do.
It sounds like those “journalists” could easily be replace by generative AI (unlike WolfStreet :) )
Yes, and they are being replaced. Major papers have been publishing AI-written (and maybe human-edited) stories for years. And they’re getting better.
I will defend my little human-to-human corner for as long as humans read my stuff…
They would Spin neutron bombs dropping on all Major US cities as “good news” because for some non-seqitur reason it would cause the Fed to “Pivot”.
MW: The U.S. dollar strikes back: What’s next after August’s rally
But CNBC is telling pivot coming
No, they most certainly are not, but IDIOTS have been saying that this entire year and into last year.
A 21.6% increase in financial services and INSURANCE? That’s highway robbery.
The problem with insurance is that so much of it is mandatory, legislated by law. Whenever someone is cornered by the marketplace, price gouging is soon to follow. Pair this with the fact that we live in an “oligopoly world” where only a few major companies compete for all the business there is to be had, and you’ve got the makings of a perfect storm of pricing.
Those insurance companies have exposure to USA gov bonds and don’t have access to the same facility setup to save banks from having to mark their bonds to market.
Many states allow you to put up a surety bond to forego having insurance for auto or home (if mortgaged) but that money sits there doing nothing.
Insurance companies take in your money and THEY get to put it into “the safest asset in the world”.
You zig, you zag – it don’t matter because it’s all stacked against you.
Most states allow you to post something like a $10,000 bond for car insurance. You don’t require home owners insurance if you pay it off. You don’t require insurance on paid off rental homes. You don’t require health or life insurance…
Not saying it’s wise to drop insurance, but the requirements primarily exist to protect the financial interests of those that hold your VOLUNTARY debt.
If you can afford to lose it, don’t insure it. If you don’t want to pay it, don’t take on debt that requires it.
It’s hardly mandatory.
Agreed. And in my view, the minimum amounts states require for car insurance are WAY too low.
Ohhh…those pivot folks are going to be disappointed….they got a major hard on yesterday when job opening data looked slightly weaker and rallied up the market, guess they are still in denial today as the market just barely down…
That’s some strong hopium there…junkies need their next fix soon…
The pivot is coming soon.
It just depends on how you define “soon”. It’s 2025 for me. And beware the pivot. Falling rates after a huge runup is almost always coincident with recession. Same goes for yield curve uninverting after being inverted.
Either way, the only thing that will get our world and economy back closer to on track is a good ol fashioned nasty recession. My guess is this time it will start from the top down….and wipe out a whole bunch of stupid money at the top of the heap.
I went into a store last night to buy groceries, and it’s truly insane to not take into consideration that food is a luxury item. It’s as if every product is a cog in the price gouging wheel.
Meanwhile, housing costs for buyers or renters seems to be connected to that same mentality, of testing the waters, to see how high or far things can be pushed — looking for a breaking point.
The pandemic resilience mentality is all about tunnel vision and tuning out everything about the past, as we embrace the dawn of a better AI world.
Additionally, nothing is going to break, because this time is different, primarily because people have unlimited incomes, backed up by a Teflon market that can adjust to ever expanding delusion.
I watch coupons. Pork and chicken has dropped to Pre-Pandemic levels on sale or with coupons. Eggs have plummeted but not quite to that level yet.
Even “luxury items” like soda have dropped. $3.99 for a 12 pack at Kroger this week with a coupon. I haven’t seen that price since 2018.
Most people are buying prepackaged food items. I see few people in my local store buying ingredients. The spice aisle is the loneliest spot in the store.
The spice aisle should be lonely, go over to the bulk food bins and buy your spices there for 1/10 the price!
I see that at my local grocery… ballpark 60% of the store is prepackaged food including deli and bakery, 25% dry goods and supplies and the other 15% ingredients (I include canned goods in that…)
Chicken dropped? B.S. unless maybe you live on a poultry ranch?
Whole Foods breasts went from 3.99 about 6 months ago to 4.99 and now 8.49 this week. Same pattern at Trader Joe’s, just take $1.50 off it. 4 rolls were 2.99 last week, 5.00 this week. I could go on and on.
Chicken hasn’t dropped for me, but has barely gone up in price for like 10 years. I buy Costco’s boneless skinless chicken breasts (like 12 breasts split into 6 plastic sections refrigerated). Anyway, it was $2.99/lb (about $20-30 a pack on avg) for as long as I could remember. Then it went to $3.49/lb earlier this year and it caught my eye. 17% price rise over prob 10 years at least (and same price in 4 different states I’ve lived in over that time). Eggs have gone up…lowest price was 90 count for like $5 back in mid 2010s, but then they switched to cage free and price went up then avian flu or something happened and went up again. Now it’s like $10-11 for 60 count. Bananas were always $1.39/lb for as long as I can remember and then up to $1.49/lb recently so my personal food inflation not much…
I went to eat at a resort hotel i am staying at. 9% tax and they expect you to tip a minimum of 18% but the good tip button but if you had great sevirce 22% and WOw service is 25%
You have to be prepared to add 30% to any meal these days.
I wish we would just get ride of the tip and pay service people a normal wage as in Europe.
Too little too late.
Higher for longer Fed has some early sept CPI but I say 80 percent chance of hike in Sept . Higher for longer . I was hoping things were cooling off more but not in the forecast and is staying sticky .
Meanwhile in Canada, this politician wants the Canadian dollar to become a peso or what?
Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 31, 2023 2:37PM EDT
VICTORIA – British Columbia Premier David Eby is calling on the Bank of Canada to halt further interest rate hikes.
In a letter Thursday to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, Eby urged him to consider the “human impact” of rate hikes.
The Bank of Canada is set to make an interest rate decision next Wednesday.
> Three major Canadian banks have disclosed that about 20 per cent of their residential mortgage borrowers – representing nearly $130-billion in loans – are seeing their balances grow as their monthly payments no longer cover all the interest they owe.
Close to the end game for Canada now.
Soft default or hard recession?
MW: October WTI oil gains $2, or nearly 2.5%, to settle at $83.63/bbl on Nymex
The monthly rise in Core PCE is the most interesting figure to me. The Fed will not reduce inflation by moving to a pretty much normal Fed Funds Rate (around 5%). Okay, admittedly they got there fast, but they also had a decade of ZIRP. Nobody knows where they have to go to get to their goal of 2%, but higher for longer seems pretty much assured.
I agree with many on this board, that .25% increments are not going to do much. The economy will adapt, as it has. I realize Powell does not want to upset the stock market, but maybe some sort of “intervention” or shock therapy is needed to get the pivot junkies back to some semblance of reality. But we have to realize Powell and his board and members of Congress probably own a lot of stock and don’t want to take a big hit. Death by a thousand cuts, or the slowly boiling frog.
It is interesting that everyone blames the Fed for inflation. I am not saying the criticism is not warranted but what would also help is for the government to reduce their deficit to zero.
Bingo. Let the damn government shut down at midnight September 30. No kicking the can with continuing resolutions either.
Bloomberg reported “Core price index posts smallest back-to-back gains since 2020”. They then gush from there how great things are looking. When I saw that I immediately came here to get the whole context.
It’s amazing how they can find one little speck of truth and extrapolate it to paint a narrative The core price index is a blend of goods (falling) and services (rising). The year over year increase in that index is still over 4% as Wolf mentions.
Thank you again Wolf for giving us the entire picture.
Bloomberg uses AI for some of its articles. So maybe that was the problem.
Of course inflation is rising again. Powell is trying to fight inflation while maintaining sky high asset prices at the same time (by slow-walking QT). It’s another game of kick-the-can.
Sell the darn MBS!! Asset prices will drop 10-20% and inflation will halt instantly.
Powell can’t sell the MBS ever. The Federal Reserve would have to discount the securities to reflect the higher interest rate environment, resulting in taking a loss. The Federal Reserve doesn’t produce any goods or services, nor do they have taxation authority: therefore, the Federal Reserve can only fund their experiments with inflation.
The Fed creates money and can therefore never go bankrupt. So it doesn’t care one iota about making losses. It’s already making hefty losses. It doesn’t matter if it makes more losses. It can sell the MBS just fine, and a few Fed governors have suggested that the Fed should sell some of them. But that discussion died down in March 2023 when the banks collapsed because the price of the securities (including MBS) had plunged.
Right now the FDIC is selling those MBS at a rate of about $4 billion a week, and until those are gone, the Fed won’t even discuss it.
And as long as all three branches of government continue to spend trillions like they were millions, dumping loads of cash into the economy, interest rate hikes and QT will do nothing to slow inflation.
Surely delaying selling MBS delays the removal of those $$ from the economy? Or is it just a wash as the MBS could be used as collateral?
Wolf– About a year ago we had a disagreement about inflation. Your view that the price rises had virtually 100% to do with inflation that we were stuck with probably forever. My position was that we could not be sure that at least SOME of the price rises was do to goods shortage–as Economics 101 would expect.
I thought of an interesting test -using FUTURE data on Durable Goods price CHANGES that you showed have now gone down to zero. I’m glad you now agree that supply disruptions COULD have been at least PART of the cause:
..” an overstimulated consumer ran into supply disruptions and was willing to pay whatever:”
So we agree now. But– since your graph is for price CHANGES — and the CHANGES are now down to zero– the graph confirms that durable goods have now jumped up from 2021 to now.
IF this graph in the future for durables blips down BELOW ZERO for a short time that WILL NOT mean inflation has gone down. It will just suggest that PART of the cause for durable goods price rise was due to supply disruption rather than permanent inflation.
So will durable goods prices soon take a short, temporary blip BELOW zero– or not! If it does, that suggest that supply constraints were at least PART of the cause. If not– I’d have to say you were likely right, they are now stuck higher–there was no price effect on durables due to lack of supply.
LOL.
I went back to your comments (not hard to do for me since you haven’t posted that many comments).
You said inflation was caused by temporary shortages, and not by the Fed, and once the shortages were over, inflation would go away.
So that was cute.
I said that inflation was caused by a variety of factors including that consumers went on a buying binge and paid whatever because the Fed had thrown trillions of dollars out there, and the inflationary mindset had set in, which is what I’ve been saying for two years.
And now the inflation is entirely in services, and there are no more shortages. I told you then that you don’t get it. Inflation is a much broader phenomenon than just some shortages.
Sounds like a misunderstanding between us. Anyway, whatever happened then, I’m definitely a believer now that inflation is happening in services. A lot of service workers were getting under $15/ hour then. How they could survive on that with rents what they are I have no clue. So I’m not too unhappy that they are doing a little better.
This doesn’t seem to bad. People can do without a lot of those services and will when they have to. Durable goods are more important and they are coming down. In total this is ok. The economy is strong.
What was much more worrying to me today was the sales ban on AI-chips to some Middle Eastern countries. Cold War Two intensifies and is a drag in so many ways…
Yeah, but why should they have to so that the Fed can protect the banksters?
Thomas Curtis,
“People can do without a lot of those services and will when they have to.”
Jeeesus. What obliterating nonsense. You’re talking about being homeless.
Services include housing, healthcare, insurance, education, communication services (so you can post silly comments here), etc.
“People can do without a lot of those services and will when they have to.”
Yep, cut back and save money.
1. skip paying your property taxes and have the state put a lien on your house.
2. skip paying your local income taxes and get fined interest and penalties.
3. Drop your homeowners ins and pay out of pocked for a new $800K house in case of fire or natural disaster, or when someone breaks in and robs you, or someone gets injured on your property and sues you.
4. Drop your health insurance and then go bankrupt when you have a major illness.
5. Skip paying your electric bill, and have your power cut off to your house. Same with your water and gas bill.
6. Get rid of your high speed Internet, and go back to dial up internet with telephone (RS11 lines) or couriers to deliver important documents.
Most services that people buy are necessities. They are going up at near double digit rates of inflation already and will be accelerating more in the very near future.
As always, a lot of interesting comments, feedback, input, etc. about the inflation rate to which I would offer two thoughts:
– First, service inflation can be more problematic to people than product/goods inflation as various services (e.g., auto/home insurance, healthcare services, doctors/dentist visits, haircuts, etc.) are generally viewed as “must” haves rather than “nice” to have. Goods and durable goods purchases can often be delayed/deferred if money is tight but certain services are absolutely essential. What I’m wondering is if we’re seeing the consumer having to trade between essential services and nice to have goods purchases.
– Second, everyone is focused on interest rate increases which Wolf has already documented appear to be a net zero sum game (i.e., some people paying more but others are earning more). What I believe the Fed needs to do is accelerate its QT program given the absolutely huge increase in its balance sheet over the past decade plus. If the Fed wants to get serious and begin to inflict some pain and deflate asset prices, a more aggressive QT runoff is going to be needed.
In any case, I agree with Wolf as clearly the Feds job is not done and actually has a long way to go. I suspect that in one fashion or another (barring an economic collapse and depression), the inflation fight is going to take years to finish and will need to be waged at both the monetary and fiscal levels (as government spending and deficits are out of control). The only question is, who wants to be the “fall person” for doing what’s necessary and instilling renewed financial discipline in the economy and markets. Certainly not the spineless politicians that have not displayed any backbone for the past two plus decades.
Man you guys are ripping on this poor guy but there’s some truth here. You can cut back some on some services. It’s possible to learn to fix your own house wiring, do your own plumbing, chop down your own trees, mow your own lawn. You may need to buy the car but you don’t necessarily need to pay someone to change the oil. I believe when times get tough and labor prices get high, people do cut back on services and will find a way to go without several. Yes, some services are impossible to eliminate. When times are good it’s easy to pay others to do things for you because you a)don’t have the time because you’re so busy working and making that $$$ and b) you made all that $$$ so you might as well spend it paying others to do the things you don’t feel like, which falls under services
ob Stokes: Social mood governs the actions of investors and central banks
The image of the Federal Reserve has been much like the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain — pulling just the right levers in the right way to keep the economy humming and the stock market climbing.
However, this is a misconception. As Robert Prechter states in his “must read” book, The Socionomic Theory of Finance:
I studied the Fed’s historical actions and realized that the Fed does not act; it reacts. Social mood pushes the economy around, and it also pushes the Fed around. I realized if you know the trend of social mood you can predict what the Fed will do, but the Fed’s behavior tells you nothing about what financial markets will do.
Nonetheless, investors far and wide still pay close attention to Fed announcements, wanting to glean what’s next for rates, the economy and stocks.
For example, consider this news item from May 19 (CNBC):
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that stresses in the banking sector could mean that “our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals.”
However, the bond market will do what it wants to do, no matter what the Fed says.
On Aug. 21, there was this Bloomberg headline:
Treasury Yields Hit Highest Since 2007 on Elevated Rate Fears
In other words, the mood of investors drives the trend of bond yields (and interest rates), and the Fed reacts.
Actually, all you have to do to know what the fed will do next, besides pay attention to what they tell us in advance, is follow market interest rates. The fed always FOLLOWS the market. They never lead.
Nope. Both of you are confusing cause and effect. Easy to do.
The Fed TELLS the markets well in advance and even in writing (Dot plot, etc.) what it will do over the next few months and further out, and I explain it to the market in my articles when the Fed says this, and then a month or two later, and further out, the Fed does what it said it would do, and what I said it would do months earlier, and eventually the market followed the direction and prices in what the Fed said it would do. That’s how that works.
My advice: unsubscribe from EWI marketing emails :)
I just bought 2 new tires. They cost the same as the 2 bought last year but the Replacement insurance and the installation charge doubled.
There are many dynamics inside the inflation story, but in the current context, I think the Fed plays a pivotal role in contributing to the current chaos. Some blame goes to congress and politicians, but one way to look at this, is to think about bird feeder.
If consumers, private equity and Wall Street are given easy economic conditions, where gorging is encouraged, then the normal economic environment is disturbed.
The Fed has stuffed the economic bird feeder with nonstop seeds, to a point where the birds are overly dependent on an easy nonstop stream of birdseed.
The birds are so addicted to gorging that they’ve forgotten how to forge for food. The spilled grains on the ground are unimportant, because the feeder is constantly refilled.
Nobody understands scarcity, nobody understands sacrifice or the concept of cutting back — everything is based on the illusion that everyone can have anything, because failure doesn’t happen and everyone knows the bird feeders will be refilled.
Inflation has rotted my brain
The US government alone has spent something like $25 TRILLION since the beginning of the COVID drunken sailor mania, over 3 years.
That’s like a 3rd of GDP conjured out of thin air.
That means for every 2 units of value you created through blood, sweat, and tears – bureaucrats at the top magically willed 1 unit of value into being.
Of course that would rot any normal person’s brain.
With Federal spending completely out of control, the Fed has no choice but to jack up interest rates and trigger a major recession or depression. I wish this were not true but it is. These crooked brain dead politicians will not get the message until this is done. Currently, I see not even the beginning of a recession here. Every place I go is packed with people spending like drunken sailors. They are using credit cards like it’s real money. Traffic jams are worse than pre-pandemic.
Swamper, I see no slowdown at all either. Probably because there isn’t one. You’ve seen GDP, you’ve seen consumer spending. All solid growth.
I’d go so far as to say places like $6 cappuccino shops are busier than ever. And two homes in my watch area just sold at shocking record per sq ft prices above $6 mil. I couldn’t believe it.
Problem with the Fed cracking the economy, Congress will just raise spending even more as stimulus. How to take the Congressional credit card away?
It’s amusing how the same (older) folks who were gloating and bragging about how much their house and stock portfolios had “appreciated” are now starting to complain incessantly about how high property taxes, insurance, HOA fees, vacation and travel expenses, hair and nail salon fees have soared – and act like we now should feel sorry for them because they live on “fixed incomes” or whatever.
Like, for real…you thought that Gen Z and Millennials, the young people who were unable to benefit from lower house and stock prices because they weren’t born in the right time period, were just going to toughen up and take a financial reaming in the hindquarters, but that somehow you would be spared a similar fate?
“It’s amusing how the same (older) folks who were gloating and bragging…now starting to complain incessantly”
Where did you get that from? Did you imagine all these people, or do you know tons of “older” folks who really did brag and now complain? I know of no such people. Jeez, man.
Electric rates Texas just checked current rates online. I have a 11 cent/kwhr rate in Jan for 3 years that was 50 percent higher than my previous rate . The latest quotes are 13 cents/kwhr for 3 years which is 10 percent higher . Please we need higher for longer rates and get services inflation under control!
Is electricity really something people can cut back on in Texas?
That’s 1/4 the rate in So Cal. How is that even possible?
The emerging trend seems to be disinflation or outright deflation in durable goods, but stubborn inflation in services and a likely rise in non-durable goods inflation later this year.
Call it the “we have too much stuff” effect or something.
Lol. Don’t worry Carlos. You have not missed the next big run in house prices. 15 years from now you will think todays prices were a bargain when the government debt is at 50 trillion and the fed is printing and buying 1 trillion a year of treasuries.
That is the path we are on
ru82, you really think the Federal debt will be only $50T in 15 years? That’s basically our current deficit x 15. I’ll take the “over” on that one.
> Three major Canadian banks have disclosed that about 20 per cent of their residential mortgage borrowers – representing nearly $130-billion in loans – are seeing their balances grow as their monthly payments no longer cover all the interest they owe.
Fed continuing to raise. Goodnight Canada.
Please place your bets:
1. depression or
2. soft default via depreciation
3. insane ramp up in immigration
4. Canadians agree to do actual work
Feeling more and more confident in stagflation for a long time.
Inflation numbers in September here should be interesting. August CPI could come in around .8 MOM.
GDP growth is supposedly picking up so here comes more entrenched inflation.
Yield curve flattens rates keep ticking up and assets watch out below. This is more when not if imo.
Gonna be rough out there