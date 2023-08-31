Our Drunken Sailors Are Drinking Directly from the Punch Bowl: Powell, Did You See That?

But they’re earning more than they’re spending, and despite spending like drunken sailors, they’re saving a lot.

Income fuels spending. So here we go: The income from all sources that consumers earned, but without transfer payments from the government (Social Security benefits, unemployment insurance, VA benefits, etc.), has been outrunning inflation since July 2022 – and did so again in July 2023.

So “real” income (income adjusted for inflation) from wages and salaries, interest, dividends, rental property, and personal business, but without transfer payments, rose by 0.2% in July from June and by 1.4% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Meaning, consumers out-earned inflation by a significant margin.

The three-month moving average rose by 0.2% for the month and by 1.8% year-over-year. This income growth is a function of the rising number of people who are working and earning money, plus rising wages and salaries, rising interest incomes, rising rental incomes, etc.

Drinking directly from the punch bowl…

“Real” consumer spending (adjusted for inflation and for seasonal factors) jumped by 0.6% in July from June, which was a heroic feat.

The three-month-moving average, which irons out the month-to-month variation, jumped by 0.4% for the month, and 2.5% year-over-year.

The “real” spending growth of 2.5% year-over-year matched the average growth of the good years before the pandemic, but back then, interest rates were a lot lower. For example, interest rates on new vehicle loans have nearly doubled since then, as the Fed is desperately trying to take away the punch bowl to slow down this party, but consumers will have none of it. They’re still spending like drunken sailors.

In the insert, you can see the decline late last year. But everything accelerated this year:

“Real” spending on services jumped by 0.4% in July from June. The three-month moving average rose by 0.3%. Year-over-year, real spending on services jumped by 2.7%.

This means they’re doing a lot of spending on services because inflation is raging in core services at the second-worst rate since 1985, and they’re outspending this raging inflation with ease.

Services, which accounted for 62% of total consumer spending in July, include housing, utilities, insurance – talking about price spikes! – healthcare, travel bookings, concert tickets, streaming, subscriptions, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc.

“Real” spending on durable goods spiked by 1.4% in July from June. The three-month moving average jumped by 0.7% for the month. Year-over-year, the three-month average jumped by 4.3%.

This growth was helped by the unwinding of inflation in durable goods – the PCE price index for durable goods has turned negative – and the consumer dollar goes further than it did in prior months and a year ago when it comes to buying motor vehicles, appliances, furniture, electronics, tools, etc.

The pandemic-era spike of spending is far from being unwound, and instead consumers are spending in parallel the pre-pandemic trendline, but at a much higher rate. This is just astonishing:

“Real” spending on nondurable goods jumped by 0.7% for the month. The three-month average rose by 0.4%. Year-over-year, it rose 1.1%. Nondurable goods include food, fuel, clothes, shoes, and supplies.

Consumers saved $706 billion in July seasonally adjusted annual rate.

In terms of dollars and saving money, and in terms of Americans being so tapped out and poor that they have to borrow from their credit cards to pay for beer, well, LOL. All figures seasonally adjusted annual rates for July:

Total income from all sources, including transfer payments: $22.87 trillion

Disposable income (total income minus taxes and contributions to social insurance): $19.97 trillion

Spending on goods and services: $19.26 trillion.

Consumers saved (didn’t spend): $706 billion

This savings of $706 billion represents amounts that consumers earned but didn’t spend. That doesn’t mean it went into a savings account. It might have been used for buying stocks or paying down debts.

As a reminder, all these dollars are seasonally adjusted annual rates, meaning if everything continues at this pace for 12 months, the total savings would be $706 billion.

And these savings will add to the huge wealth that consumers have already piled up in their stock and bond portfolios, 401k’s, bank savings products, money market funds, Treasury securities, home equity, etc.

In other words, consumers are spending like drunken sailors, but they’re earning more than they’re spending, and despite spending like drunken sailors, they’re saving lots of money.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







