Labor Force Spikes, Wage Pressures Stuck at High Levels, Job Market Sorts Out the Distortions from the Pandemic

With the labor force surging, did they all get jobs? No. But many did.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So this is interesting: The labor force spiked by 736,000 people in August, and has been spiking all year. These are people who are either working or actively looking for work.
During the pandemic, the constrained labor force was a huge problem and caused some of the labor shortages and the sharp increases in wages.
So far this year, the labor force has surged by 2.87 million people, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. The surge started in December when the supply of labor exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time. For employers this growing supply of labor is good:
The prime-age labor participation rate ticked up to 83.5% in August, same as in June, and both are the highest since 2002 when the labor market came out of the Dotcom-Bubble period.
These are people aged 24 through 54 who are either working or actively looking for work. People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market at a rate not seen in 20 years. The prime-age data largely removes the issues of the extraordinary wave of retirements over the past few years.
The chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the month-to-month ups and downs:
With the labor force surging, did they all get jobs? No. But many did.
Unemployment is still near historic lows, but rising. The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job rose by 514,000 in August, after having dropped in the prior two months.
This data jumps up and down from month to month, so we look at the three-month moving average, which rose by 86,000 in August. And it shows the trend: a slight increase from the historic lows early this year.
The number of unemployed is a function of the surging labor force – meaning, not all the people entering the labor force now on a large scale are getting jobs:
So the narrowest measure of the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, after having dipped to 3.5% in July. These are historically low rates. The rate has hovered in the range between 3.4% and 3.8% since February 2022.
The employment-to-population ratio was unchanged at 60.4%. It has been in the 60.3% to 60.4% range since March, the highest since before the pandemic.
The ratio tracks the working-age population of 16 years and older. It’s not capped at retirement age, so the growing number of retirees are still part of the working-age population, and so the ratio is now lower than it had been pre-pandemic following the large waves of retirements over the past three years. An aging population does that.
People found work at a solid but not red-hot pace.
The total number of workers, including self-employed, rose by 222,000 in August, to 161.5 million, according to the survey of households, which tracks all kinds of workers, including the self-employed that are not tracked by the survey of establishments, which we’ll get to in a moment.
Over the past three months, the number of workers rose by 763,000 – which is a substantial increase. The data jumps up and down a lot from month to month, so we use the three-month moving average. You can see the sharp increases early this year, the slowdown in April and May, and now the re-acceleration:
Employers added to their payrolls at a solid pace, 187,000 jobs in August, according to the survey of establishments. The total number of employed by establishments, not including many of the self-employed, reached 156.4 million:
Over the past three months, employers added 449,000 jobs, for an average of 150,000 per month, in the middle of 2019-range and at the lower end of the range in the prior years during the Good Times before the pandemic.
What we have seen in other data is that the massive churn in the labor force has begun to subside, where people quit jobs on a large scale to take on a better job, triggering massive job openings that then needed to be filled by massive hiring. This historic churn is now cooling.
This chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the ups and downs:
Wage pressures have stabilized at high levels.
Average hourly earnings rose by 0.24% in August from July. The month-to-month increases had ranged from 0.27% to 0.45% for over a year, but is very volatile from month to month.
Compared to a year ago, average hourly wages rose by 4.3%. The increases have been in the 4.3% to 4.4% range all year, and there hasn’t been any meaningful change. So looks like wage increases have stabilized in that range, which is still substantially higher than in the pre-pandemic years.
By comparison, the most recent Consumer Price Index for July re-accelerated to 3.3% — the end of the “disinflation” honeymoon. Pay increases have been outpacing overall CPI inflation this year, after having fallen behind last year.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Perhaps we are seeing the beginning of the dreaded wage-price spiral. Biden just said he is going to increase all civilian federal workers’ wages 5.2% for next year. The next overall CPI number will come in hot because of a 15 percent rise in gasoline prices over the last month. I know the fed likes core inflation rates, but energy costs eventually filter in some form into services.
I interpreted Wolf’s just the fact’s presentation of the reported data in a more optimistic way.
The growth of the supply of the labor force during a period that demand exceeds supply is good for we mean citizens . And wages are rising to attract the talent, as one would expect given the simple rules of the simple model of a perfectly competitive model.
The perfect conditions to ignite social creativity.
Wait till all the Realtors @, stagers, and house flippers hit the job. market.
Nah, guess we are headed into a no landing and a ultra soft, plushie and super comfy landing based on these data…Pow Pow did it, mission accomplished
lots of the Government money from the IRA is hitting the economy now and over the next few years. I have no idea if that will boost the economy or just keep a flow under it.
But construction minus CRE and Housing is increasing. I know of a couple of projects that are 200 million and 300 million and 4 billion in my area are just getting started and they all are using the COVID or IRA money
This will end well….as MSM, Zillow and Redfin like to tell everyone, we simply don’t have enough residential houses, we need to build build build…population and buyer demand is exploding..
That won’t happen until after a financial crisis/stock market crash… and how many “realtors, stagers, house flippers are there really anyways?
Most realtors are contract employees =they do not get fired and become unemployed.
= The key factor is the huge number of baby boomers that are retiring, which will continue to limit the size of the labor pool
= Labor will continue to be able to mount strikes to get much higher wages
= Profit margins will be under pressure……
combined with record stock market valuation levels
= Strong potential for a stock market crash
Job market strong but the 3 month average looking for work is rising. No alarm bells as Fed has no reason not to give us another .25 percent please
The Federal Reserve will likely increase rates at least another 1% but that won’t do anything to stop rampant and egregious price gouging.
I think even Powell has realized there is no relationship between inflation and employment rates.
Canada is heading into a recession. 0% growth this month, -0.2% annualized, despite record population growth and the body packers in Ottawa giving student permits like candy.
This is what real estate bubbles do to an economy. America, despite its flaws, is a very innovative and diversified economy.
Also don’t forget that 20% of borrowers at Canada’s big banks are on “negative amortization”. They pay what they can of their mortgage (less than the interest) and the mortgage term *increases*.
TWENTY PERCENT.
And that’s the latest figures, every month more and more people come off their 5 year fixed rate and onto the new rates.
“Invoosters” are banking (no pun intended) that the unlimited student permits will generate real estate passive income, by packing dozens of people inside a basement on a cash basis.
The slumlordization of Canadian housing is a sickness to the quality of life for a developing country. At least people living in real slums hardly pay any rent. They squat on the land.
Canada is always in a recession to hear them tell it. Meanwhile they enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world. Has Canada been on a QE keggar ? Yes they have
Will the hangover be painful ? No doubt.
Canada has all the natural resources required for a fine Canadian life for at least the next two centuries.
The big money is hovering in the wings to buy when the people are forced too sell.
A different angle, but companies seem to be overheated with investment, causing these excessive job problems.
“The rule in the US is that corporate bonds are “securities” and corporate loans are not.” Bloomberg.
It seems like these loans are being packaged in funds that small investors buy, the rationale for the “securities” determination. Perhaps making these corporate loans into securities would produce a more prudent flow of capital into those companies, reducing the overheated labor demand.
Good point. Security, for a while, meant an investment which value can be based on a predicable criteria that can be ascertained by analyzing the three financial statements, the income statement, the Balance Sheet, and the statement of changes in cash flow.
Systemic fraud is always solved by slight changes to the accounting requirements. For instance, America’s financial infrastructure was technically bankrupt until the FASB agreed to suspend the mark to market valuation of the balance sheet assets.
The assets the crooks couldn’t sell were the lowest tranche of the MBS that the had sold. The credit quality was so bad that they couldn’t sell them so they sold them to themselves as assets;
Much of the regulatory structure, designed to protect individual investors was codified during the great depression by the Pecora commission.
It’s almost a Goldilocks economy. If inflation is cooling.
Rico:
No cigar! Inflation, rather than cooling, is stabilizing!
A high level of inflation and Gov’t stimulus is still here. There’s an election in about a year: So government MUST prop up the economy!
They cannot restrain energy prices, wage prices or exchange rates.
Powell is reluctant to keep hiking, and would rather rest, as that makes it easier to pat one’s back.
Also political and economic pressure (banks failing, elections, and the profiteers) are clamoring for the pause indefinitely. Not caring if it is actually fueling the next major bout of inflation.
J Pow is idolizing Volcker, in Bernake’s suit!
Right! Just the past few years, the Fed gave us 20% CPI inflation, 100% asset inflation, and at least 100% money supply inflation. They are expert inflators.
Inflation is increasing, not stabilizing even. The Fed is behind the curve by 2% which may become Volker’s panic if they continue to maintain the asset value bubbles in stocks, bonds, and housing.
Allowing the reflation of the stock market bubble, IMO, was a foolish rookie, unforced error. Powell needs too punish inflation which means to krimp demand, the only hammer available.
My takeaway is that high inflation is driving people back into the labor force, which explains the 4M labor force increase from 2019 until now.
What happened during that time frame? The value of savings and pensions lost 25% to inflation. In addition, future prospects are not bright. Aspiring retirees are putting little faith in the Fed’s ability or willingness to control inflation.
The Fed has ALWAYS said it would be vigilant in the face of inflation, and they’ve ALWAYS said they have the tools to control inflation. Yet, we’ve suffered 25% inflation in four years.
Fed leaders, what happened? Why do your actions not reconcile with your words? Your words and expectations seem very unreliable and unrealistic.
I literally talked to a guy last night that had just re-entered the work force.
Prime age (younger than me? Mid-30s?), with the pandemic circus had just decided to hangout with his young family.
NOW, broke: back to work!
Anybody who didn’t put 4% inflation and stagnant stock/bond prices into their retirement forecast is getting a wake-up call.
I shiver to think how many well-paid financial advisors built in 8-10% stock markets gains and 2% inflation. Either they were negligent, or the Fed was negligent.
Glad to hear things are starting to make sense, I don’t know what to make of talk of covid money fueling huge new investment, if true great but wasn’t that $$$ 3 years ago. It wasn’t socked away? Wasn’t spent, New covid money, what am I missing?