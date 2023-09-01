Labor Force Spikes, Wage Pressures Stuck at High Levels, Job Market Sorts Out the Distortions from the Pandemic

With the labor force surging, did they all get jobs? No. But many did.

So this is interesting: The labor force spiked by 736,000 people in August, and has been spiking all year. These are people who are either working or actively looking for work.

During the pandemic, the constrained labor force was a huge problem and caused some of the labor shortages and the sharp increases in wages.

So far this year, the labor force has surged by 2.87 million people, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. The surge started in December when the supply of labor exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time. For employers this growing supply of labor is good:

The prime-age labor participation rate ticked up to 83.5% in August, same as in June, and both are the highest since 2002 when the labor market came out of the Dotcom-Bubble period.

These are people aged 24 through 54 who are either working or actively looking for work. People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market at a rate not seen in 20 years. The prime-age data largely removes the issues of the extraordinary wave of retirements over the past few years.

The chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the month-to-month ups and downs:

With the labor force surging, did they all get jobs? No. But many did.

Unemployment is still near historic lows, but rising. The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job rose by 514,000 in August, after having dropped in the prior two months.

This data jumps up and down from month to month, so we look at the three-month moving average, which rose by 86,000 in August. And it shows the trend: a slight increase from the historic lows early this year.

The number of unemployed is a function of the surging labor force – meaning, not all the people entering the labor force now on a large scale are getting jobs:

So the narrowest measure of the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, after having dipped to 3.5% in July. These are historically low rates. The rate has hovered in the range between 3.4% and 3.8% since February 2022.

The employment-to-population ratio was unchanged at 60.4%. It has been in the 60.3% to 60.4% range since March, the highest since before the pandemic.

The ratio tracks the working-age population of 16 years and older. It’s not capped at retirement age, so the growing number of retirees are still part of the working-age population, and so the ratio is now lower than it had been pre-pandemic following the large waves of retirements over the past three years. An aging population does that.

People found work at a solid but not red-hot pace.

The total number of workers, including self-employed, rose by 222,000 in August, to 161.5 million, according to the survey of households, which tracks all kinds of workers, including the self-employed that are not tracked by the survey of establishments, which we’ll get to in a moment.

Over the past three months, the number of workers rose by 763,000 – which is a substantial increase. The data jumps up and down a lot from month to month, so we use the three-month moving average. You can see the sharp increases early this year, the slowdown in April and May, and now the re-acceleration:

Employers added to their payrolls at a solid pace, 187,000 jobs in August, according to the survey of establishments. The total number of employed by establishments, not including many of the self-employed, reached 156.4 million:

Over the past three months, employers added 449,000 jobs, for an average of 150,000 per month, in the middle of 2019-range and at the lower end of the range in the prior years during the Good Times before the pandemic.

What we have seen in other data is that the massive churn in the labor force has begun to subside, where people quit jobs on a large scale to take on a better job, triggering massive job openings that then needed to be filled by massive hiring. This historic churn is now cooling.

This chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the ups and downs:

Wage pressures have stabilized at high levels.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.24% in August from July. The month-to-month increases had ranged from 0.27% to 0.45% for over a year, but is very volatile from month to month.

Compared to a year ago, average hourly wages rose by 4.3%. The increases have been in the 4.3% to 4.4% range all year, and there hasn’t been any meaningful change. So looks like wage increases have stabilized in that range, which is still substantially higher than in the pre-pandemic years.

By comparison, the most recent Consumer Price Index for July re-accelerated to 3.3% — the end of the “disinflation” honeymoon. Pay increases have been outpacing overall CPI inflation this year, after having fallen behind last year.

