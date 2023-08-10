End of “Disinflation” Honeymoon: CPI Accelerates YoY. Core Services CPI Accelerates MoM. Durable Goods Prices Normalize at Nosebleed Levels

Core services inflation at 6.1% year-over-year; Core CPI at 4.7%. Three factors make it rough for CPI the rest of the year.
Overall Consumer Price Index rose by 3.2% in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year acceleration since June 2022, marking the end of the period of “disinflation” when the year-over-year inflation rate cooled. There are three reasons that we already know (more in a moment) that will cause the year-over-year CPI rate to increase further in the second half of 2023 because the disinflation honeymoon (purple in the chart below) is now over.
The “Core” CPI rose by a still hot 4.7% in July, compared to a year ago, an increase that was a hair smaller than in June (+4.8%), according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. July was the smallest increase since October 2021. Core CPI is a measure of underlying inflation that excludes the prices of food and energy products, which gyrate wildly in both directions.
The chart shows core CPI (red) and overall CPI (green). The year-over-year plunge in energy prices (still -12.5% in July despite the recent month-to-month increases!) pushed the overall CPI increases below those of core CPI. When energy prices stop plunging on a year-over-year basis, overall CPI will once again be above core CPI.
The tougher second half has started. We already know this, no forecasting required:
- Energy prices don’t plunge forever. Gasoline CPI has risen 11% since December, but is still down 19.9% year-over-year. Gasoline prices collapsed in the second half of 2022, and it’s against these much lower prices that year-over-year CPI changes will be measured for the rest of the year.
- The “base effect” is starting to fade. The “base” for today’s year-over-year calculation is July 2022, which was the month the surge of the CPI started cooling sharply, driven by plunging energy prices. Those lower values in the second half of 2022 will be the base for the year-over-year calculations going forward, leading to bigger year-over-year increases.
- The odious ridiculous “health insurance adjustment” ends with September and will swing the other way. I discussed this earlier today here. It pushed down the year-over-year CPI for health insurance by 29.5%, to January 2019 levels, which pushed down medical care services CPI into the negative, despite maddening price increases. But starting in October, it will swing the other way.
On a month-to-month basis, held down by the huge odious and ridiculous health insurance adjustment, core CPI increased by 0.2% in July, same increase as in June (red in the chart below). The three-month moving average of core CPI rose by 0.25% (blue).
Core Services inflation accelerated.
The index for core services (without energy services) increased by 0.35% in July from June, a sharp acceleration from June (+0.25%).
This increase comes despite the odious, ridiculous, and massive adjustment to the CPI for health insurance that caused CPI for health insurance to plunge by 4.1% in July from June (my details here), which pushed the CPI for medical care services into the negative.
Year-over-year, the core services CPI rose by a still red-hot 6.1%, compared to 6.2% in July. Unrounded, the difference was minuscule, as the chart shows, 6.124% v. 6.159%.
Without the health insurance adjustment, core services CPI would have also accelerated on a year-over-year basis and would have been higher to begin with.
Note that the Medical Services CPI has turned negative, pushed down by the health insurance mega-adjustment.
|Major Services without Energy
|Weight in CPI
|Change MoM
|Change YoY
|Services without Energy
|62.4%
|0.4%
|6.1%
|Airline fares
|0.6%
|-8.1%
|-18.6%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.6%
|2.0%
|17.8%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.1%
|1.0%
|12.7%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.6%
|0.7%
|9.8%
|Food services (food away from home)
|4.8%
|0.2%
|7.1%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.6%
|0.4%
|8.0%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|25.5%
|0.5%
|7.7%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|5.1%
|Hotels, motels, etc.
|1.1%
|-0.5%
|6.6%
|Recreation services, admission, movies, concerts, sports events
|3.1%
|0.8%
|6.2%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.4%
|-0.5%
|6.5%
|Video and audio services, cable
|1.0%
|-1.3%
|-4.6%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|0.5%
|5.8%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.5%
|-0.4%
|-1.5%
|Education and communication services
|4.9%
|0.3%
|2.7%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.1%
|1.1%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|-7.2%
The two CPIs for housing as a service (“shelter”).
“Rent of primary residence”: +0.41% for July, +8.0% year-over-year (red in the chart below). The July rate of 0.41% amounts to annualized growth rate of 5.0%.
The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks what tenants, who come and go, are actually paying in these units.
Owners’ equivalent rent: +0.49% for July, +7.7% year-over-year (green). This is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.
But “asking rents…” The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) and other private-sector rent indices track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. The ZORI’s huge spike in 2021 through mid-2022 never fully made it into the CPI indices because rentals don’t turn over that much, and not many people actually ended up paying those spiking asking rents.
In late 2022, asking rents in dollar-terms began to dip. But this year, the ZORI rose again and has been hitting new records in dollar-terms.
The chart below shows the OER (green, left scale) through July as index values, not percent change; and the ZORI (red, right scale) through June, as index in dollars. Zillow has not yet released the July data.
The left and right axes are set so that they increase each by 50%, with the ZORI up by 45% since 2017 and the OER up by 30%:
Rent inflation vs. home-price inflation: The red line represents the OER. The purple line represents the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Both lines are index values set to 100 for January 2000:
Durable goods prices stabilize at nosebleed levels.
The CPI for durable goods – the index value, not percent-change – has moved up and down at nosebleed levels, with a slight downward trend, since early 2022, following the spike from mid-2020 into early 2022.
In July, the index dipped by 0.3% from June, and by 1.4% from a year ago. It seems to be normalizing at those nosebleed levels with the same slight downtrend that it had before the pandemic for many years (due to hedonic quality adjustments in motor vehicles and consumer electronics).
|Durable goods by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|-0.3%
|-1.4%
|Used vehicles
|-1.3%
|-5.6%
|New vehicles
|-0.1%
|3.5%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|-1.4%
|-8.5%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|0.1%
|-0.5%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|-0.4%
|2.2%
Used vehicles CPI fell by 1.3% for the month, seasonally adjusted (green), and by 5.2% year-over-year, following the 52% spike from mid-2020 through mid-2022. Not seasonally adjusted (red), it edged down 0.2% in July from June.
The chart of the index value – not seasonally adjusted in red, seasonally adjusted in green – is an illustration of the wild pricing turmoil that persists to this day:
New vehicle CPI dipped by 0.1% for the month, the fourth month in a row of slight month-to-month dips, amid big price cuts by Tesla and other EV makers. But year-over-year, the index was still up 3.5%.
This leveling off follows a stunning price spike over the past two years. Very little of that spike has been reversed over the past four months, as this chart of the index value shows. Here too, prices appear to be normalizing at nosebleed levels with a slight downward trend:
Nondurable goods.
The energy prices have begun to rise again month-to-month, with the CPI for gasoline rising all year. But year-over-year, energy prices are still way down.
|CPI for Energy, by Category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|0.1%
|-12.5%
|Gasoline
|0.2%
|-19.9%
|Utility natural gas to home
|2.0%
|-13.7%
|Electricity service
|-0.7%
|3.0%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|3.7%
|-21.2%
Gasoline accounts for about half of the total energy CPI. It has been rising for seven months, and over the next few months will turn positive on a year-over-year basis, measured against the plunging prices in the second half of 2022. This will further push up overall CPI. You can see this dynamic in the CPI for gasoline as index value; the low-point was December:
Food prices have begun to inch up again on a month-to-month basis, after a slight dip, following the devastating 24% spike during the pandemic.
The CPI for “food at home” – food bought at stores and markets – rose by 0.3% in July from June, driven by increases in beef, poultry, fish and seafood, fresh fruits, and fresh vegetables. So the inflation game of whack-a-mole is returning to store shelves? Year-over-year, prices rose 3.6%.
|Food at home by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|0.0%
|4.7%
|Cereals and cereal products
|0.1%
|8.8%
|Beef and veal
|0.4%
|2.7%
|Pork
|-1.9%
|-3.8%
|Poultry
|0.8%
|1.4%
|Fish and seafood
|0.8%
|-0.9%
|Eggs
|-7.3%
|-7.9%
|Dairy and related products
|-0.3%
|2.7%
|Fresh fruits
|1.0%
|0.3%
|Fresh vegetables
|0.7%
|2.1%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|-0.2%
|8.6%
|Coffee
|-0.6%
|3.3%
|Fats and oils
|-0.5%
|8.7%
|Baby food & formula
|-1.3%
|7.5%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|-0.2%
|3.2%
Wolf,
Bill Gross made an observation about treasury yields and the potential stagflation scenario.
He said that the interest rate on 20 year zeros would provide the best guide for long term interest rates for the short to intermediate term.
Specifically, he is looking at the 1 year to 20 year zero spread (currently about -80 basis points).
He is looking at the 20 year zeros because central banks tend not to buy those and there is less manipulation of them.
He is expecting this spread to narrow to plus or minus 25 basis points at some point, probably by the end of the year.
How do you think about this yield curve/stagflation scenario, and do you think it is likely to play out this way?
Well, taking ownership of bond for twenty years seems like a risky proposition. A bond which currently pays less than the rate of inflation, which is as likely to be 7 % as 4 %. I think the the 20 yr is a sure loser.
Correct.
The issue is asset valuations.
The 10 year coupon can be artificially held down which makes things look better than they are.
The 20 year zero doesn’t have those dynamics.
So the 20 year zero is a better forward indicator.
There’s a large contingency of investors who thinks a return to ultra low rates is inevitable and that what we’re seeing now is a momentary blip. Their argument is essentially that Uncle Sam has no choice but to inflate its way out of debt, and can’t afford to operate beyond the short term borrowing money at current rates.
I don’t agree with these people, but for those who do, locking in today’s rates for 20 years looks like a sure win. If they’re right, they’ll able to flip those bonds for profit when rates drop again, regardless of how those rates match up to inflation.
The shelter inflation for rent will continue until services inflation comes down. Try being a landlord and have the gas valve replaced on your rental’s furnace, have the garbage disposer fixed, have the dishwasher fixed, etc. God help you if the problem is electrical. If you have landscaping service that has gone up a lot too.
Another thing is that the SPR has been drained long enough so gas prices are reflecting that as the Saudis continue with their output cuts.
The “markets” have had a great time so far with the disinflation narrative. I hope it will hit them over the head like a 2×4.
Not to mention property taxes.
Condo in Atlanta – property taxes this year went up from $5,756.94 /yr to $7,614.25 /yr. That’s a 32% increase in one year.
The flip side of that is if the tenant’s income doesn’t keep up with the rent, it’ll wind up vacant and a money pit all the same.
Rent prices have nothing to do with the landlord’s costs. Sucks to be a landlord when your costs are rising but you can’t squeeze anything else out of tenants. Really sucks when the cash tied up in the rental could be making 5% risk free.
In Manchester/Nashua NH there’s a new wave of first time investors buying up 2-4 families paying 50-60% more than they were worth in early 2020. They then raise tenant rents from say $1300 to $1900 in order to cash flow on their mortgages. If tenant can’t afford it they start the eviction process. It’s a tough time out there.
This is why I would not rent from an individual. Market rate is market rate, no matter what some dope thinks the rate should be based on his costs or whatever. Apartments[dot]com says Manchester, NH average rent is up 3.8% YOY, and it looks to me like there are some really nice looking places for rent for a reasonable price. Rent on a property doesn’t spike up 40% just because some new idiot is trying to make some money off the property.
Sorry for the double comment, forgot to add:
There are also plenty of equity groups out there who are scouring for multifamily units that are renting below market, scooping them up, doing such great updates like painting front doors (eyeroll), and then jacking up rent to what the software says it should rent based on area income, location, condition of the units, etc. Small time and new investors don’t stand a chance against these guys, whatever they are buying is the absolute crap bottom of the barrel.
From my experience, being a landlord is a role that disassuades one of the premise that human beings are endowed with a sense of decency.
Gas, where I live, just popped 10% from yesterday!! (40 cents)
The algos certainly had themselves a day today at the expense of the headlines, didn’t they?
The propaganda’s thick out there today:
“Don’t be fooled by the uptick in inflation, says economists. Prices are falling, and the Fed now has the ammo to pause its rate hikes.” Lolol.
You can’t make this crap up. Do they think we are that stupid.
Yes, they know we are stupid. So the 1.5 B of lotto money was invested which may have caused the “retail” market to rise until that allocation was satisfied.
The “market” is like a one octave over tuned string on a string instrument. Likely to snap at anytime
The cavernous gap between house prices and owner’s equivalent of rent is stunning. Nothing good can be happening as it reverts to the mean.
The answer to this question is the ONLY thing that matters, when the recession arrives: Does Congress trot out rent & mortgage relief?
No gives your “nothing good” prediction a chance.
Yes, translates into housing doesn’t take a hit and that gap remains cavernous and widens as the Fed lowers the FFR.
We should all step back and ask ourselves how far down the MMT rabbit hole have we fallen? My guess is all the way to the bottom and there’s no turning back.
There’s almost 33 trillion reasons to support this premise that has wrought upon us a $970B annual interest expense and climbing.
Inflation isn’t dead. A 6% terminal FFR is likely at this point and possibly higher. Bullard last December predicted 7%.
I’m not convinced that a recession is the likely outcome, especially if the overpriced asset markets retreat 40 to 70 pct. There is huge money on the side lines when, as you cited, the world spins again.
We have to remember that the asset valuation market has been a pawn of “our” Federal Reserve Bank, which in turn has distinguished itself as a useful tool of the swashbuckling bankers.
Well. now their cowardice has created the reality that we face.
Prices Normalize at Nosebleed
And thats just where they’re gonna stay until JPow or our profligate congress get serious.
What landing??
Bill Ackman is expecting 3% to become the new 2% inflation target.
So, he’s shorting the long end of the yield curve and expects the 30 year rate to increase to the neighborhood of 5.5% from it’s current 4.25%.
Such a flattening out of the yield curve would be welcomed with open arms by individual long term bond investors, but banks would not be very happy.
3%? Try at least 3.5%, Ackman!
Powell has stated numerous times that their goal is 2%. The reason why, I do not know, but I would expect them to stick with 2% but extend how long the “long term inflation goal average” actually means. So if the long term means over a decade then maybe they consider a long average for 2% which would allow them to run at 3% like that guy predicts while still claiming that the goal is 2%.
every Mainstream Media outlet Screaming what a great report this was – time to stop raising rates and get back to the zero rate gravy train asap ! cognitive dissonance on steroids !
Yeah, all over I heard talking heads saying “rate cuts could come in 2023 with this report”. Give them back their free money spiked punchbowl!
Blue line is missing from the core cpi monthly percent change chart. I like the light blue. I still think you should plot it as a centered moving average. Just move your blue line one unit to the left.
Your cpi write-ups are the best I have seen. Thanks. With gas prices taking off again, next month’s cpi should be entertaining. Gas prices filter into some components of the core cpi as transportation costs, so even core cpi will be affected.