A Word about the Odious Ridiculous Massive Adjustments to Health Insurance CPI, which Now Collapsed to Jan 2019 Levels

It turned Medical Services CPI negative, pushed down core services CPI, core CPI, and overall CPI. But it will swing the other way in October.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I’m going to post my analysis of the CPI data in a little while – I’m working on it. But I need to get this odious ridiculous massive adjustment to CPI health insurance, and the perverse effects it creates, off my chest first (update, here is my discussion of CPI).
The odious ridiculous health insurance mega-adjustments started last October, and I’ve been pointing it out every month in my CPI reports.
By July, it caused the health insurance CPI to collapse back to January 2019 level, and turned Medical Services CPI negative year-over-year, pushed down core services CPI, core CPI, and overall CPI. And it will continue to wreak havoc through September. You will see the details in my discussion of CPI, which I will post soon.
And then in October, it will flip the other way, and will push up all measures of CPI, but particularly core services CPI and core CPI. So there’s that to look forward to.
Every fall, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which produces the CPI, undertakes annual adjustments in how it estimates the costs of health insurance. It then spreads those adjustments over the following 12 months. Last year, this adjustment cycle started in October, and it will go through September this year.
Inflation in health insurance is difficult to figure because numerous factors change, not just the premium but also co-pays, deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, what is covered and what isn’t covered, drug formularies, etc., and there are all kinds of insurance plans out there, and they all differ locally and by state.
So the BLS uses a different method to estimate price changes of health insurance, the “retained earnings method,” which the BLS explains here. In the fall each year, it adjusts the index as more data become available. The entire index is an annual figure, divided into monthly increments, based on the annual “retained earnings” of insurance companies. So the month-to-month percent-changes of health insurance CPI are about the same every month for a 12-month period, and then it gets adjusted again, usually the other way.
Normally the annual adjustment isn’t such a huge deal, but this time, the adjustment was ridiculously gigantic, with totally perverse effects.
For the prior 12 months through September 2022, CPI overstated health insurance inflation by some amount. By September 2022, the health insurance CPI had risen by 28% year-over-year, which contributed to the big increase in CPI at the time.
Then in October 2022, the adjustment kicked in. Every month since then, the CPI for health insurance, thanks to this odious adjustment, plunged month-to-month by a ridiculous 4%, give or take. In July, it plunged by 4.1% from June.
This 4% month-to-month plunge, as opposed to a 2% month-to-month rise in the prior year, represents a month-to-month swing of 6 percentage points!
This chart shows the month-to-month percentage changes of the health insurance CPI, including the last 10 months after the odious ridiculous massive adjustments:
Year-over-year, the CPI for health insurance has now collapsed by 29.5%!
The plunge will continue in August and September, which will cause the health insurance CPI to collapse by around 38% year-over-year!
The price index itself (not percent change) in July collapsed to the price level of January 2019. Which is totally ridiculous as health insurance costs have risen substantially, not just this year, but in prior years, and the four-year cumulative increases have been big.
By September 2023, the index value will have collapsed to the level of early 2018!
Here is the health insurance CPI, as index value, not percent change:
But it’s going to swing the other way in October.
In October, there will be a new adjustment that will be applied to health insurance CPI for 12 months through September 2024. In the past, those adjustments tended to swing in the opposite direction, as you can see in the chart above.
The ridiculousness of this odious adjustment in this cycle, and the base effect that it creates going forward, could cause the health insurance CPI to swing wildly the other way starting in October 2023. This will push up core services CPI, core CPI, and overall CPI later this year and into next year.
The Fed’s favored inflation measure, the core PCE price index, collects health insurance inflation via a different method and doesn’t suffer these odious ridiculous adjustments.
How does this reconcile with the fact that all medical expense insurance premiums have soared upwards over the past 4 years – in most cases by very large amounts?
I doesn’t. That’s the point. The next adjustment is going to swing the other way.
Not to worry it’s all just hedonic quality adjustment in reverse last October.
That’s gonna leave a mark.
Would be useful to mention how much effect this has on CPI/core CPI/Core services/etc
I remember you mentioned it in the past
But would be useful to mention it each time it’s discussed
Is this a 0.1% or 0.5% (for example) shift in the underlying index ?
Any idea if/ how this could affect the yearly s.s. cola adjustment?
Yes, it’ll push down the upcoming COLA adjustment. If it flips big for next year, that’ll help a year later.
Yes, so what will be the COLA adjustment for Social Security this year? In the neighborhood of 5%?
I bet 3%.
Wolf, what would be your estimate of the change in the MoM Core CPI figures if this Health Insurance CPI wasn’t being “adjusted” so much?
Or perhaps what kind of increase we would expect to see in October?
Would it be significant (ie. at least 0.1% increase in the MoM Core CPI)?
Yes, if health insurance CPI swings from -4% month-to-month to +2% month-to-month, so a 6 percentage point swing, it would increase month-to-month core CPI by about 0.1 percentage points, for example from +0.3% to +0.4%. And it would do that every month for 12 month, adding the effect each month to the year-over-year core CPI.
This article made me curious about my own health insurance premium “Blue Cross/Blue Shield HSA” so I put the calculator to the numbers and lo my premium has risen by 40% in the past 12 months. No changes in my health or anything else, just increased premiums. This has nothing to do with the article except to note that our health insurance system is an absolute disaster and their seems to be no rhyme or reason to how the rates are calculated.
We have the best health system in the world.
We have the best health care system in the world as long as you don’t get sick.
Anybody who has actually interacted with the US healthcare “system” knows that that old “best” chestnut is mostly political propaganda and has been for decades.
And even if other nations’ systems are absolute crap, the US system has come to equal or surpass them in that wonderful regard.
This is a nation with almost 4 million nurses (out of only about 150 million workers total – nurses are among the very most numerous, in occupational terms) and yet somehow ruthless medical inflation went on unimpeded for decades (very recently it may have levelled off).
And, technology in essentially every other industry *lowers* costs…but not in medicine.
Magically, the US “system” managed to repeal supply and demand…a large increase in health care personnel and treatments…did almost nothing to lower ruthless medical inflation.
(Another old poison chestnut…everything is the insurers’ fault. Insurers might be villains as well…but they are responsible for a small *slice* of HC spending…the HC industrial-complex *built* this sinking boat).
Ours is a system with incredibly perverse incentives and a wholly undeserved reputation for quality that has defeated reform for decades.
Over 20% of GDP goes to “health care” in the US (1 out of every five dollars spent for *anything*) and our actual medical outcomes are markedly worse than a number of nations spending markedly less in GDP terms.
If anything is *ever* going to get better, the delusional political myths of the past need to die.
We don’t have a health-care system, we have a death-prevention system. There’s a big difference between being healthy and being not-dead.
Not true. Finland, France, Switzerland and a few other countries have better healthcare than the U.S. by far.
That depends how you rate it. People from all over the world come to the USA for very advanced specific care. If you have means we do have one of the best health care systems in the world. But since it is tied to employment (I am self-employed) I can’t say that ours is the best.
Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany have better, more advanced healthcare than the U.S.
I’m not saying the healthcare in the U.S. is not advanced, just that there are other countries that are even more advanced in their healthcare.
Ven,
Why then, did Jamie Dimon go to Europe after his throat cancer
diagnosis and receive “treatment”? I’d say he has means to have the very best…….second, third, fourth, etc opinions, too……..
Just wondered, check your birthday… if you turned 50, 55, or 60 during the year, you got whacked by a higher age category.
This is true. Last year when I turned 55, my health insurance company (United Healthcare) sent me a letter saying they were increasing my rate because I had reached a “milestone” birthday.
It is clear that the pandemic distortions threw a wrench in all historical models. Most of the results are garbage, including government ‘statistics’. Worse, even interpreting raw data in a historical context is extremely challenging. We are at an inflection point, when predictions are hardest. Tread carefully.
“So the BLS uses a different method to estimate price changes of health insurance…”
A while back I went to the BLS website and looked at some of the documents on the methods they use. “Estimate” was appearing so frequently that I stopped reading and did a keyword search.
Thanks something never mentioned in any other financial news I read
Ironically this morning is the FIRST time I have heard the bobble heads mention this on CNBC when discussing the CPI print.
And in classic fashion, they used it as a way to suggest the Fed shouldn’t give as much credence to the upward moves in CPI after the fall because this adjustment and other base effects will be reversed… of course this was never mentioned as a drag over the last year.
Heads I win, tails you lose.
I think part of the reason they passed the Inflation reduction act was to reduce health care costs. I guess they nailed it from a government CPI data view
You have to give Credit where Credit is due.
Though with health insurance taking up less than 1% of total, total wouldn’t change more than a tenth or a couple hundredths.
Still wild.
If would change core CPI for example from 0.3% month-to-month to 0.4%. Annualized from 3.66% to 4.91%.
Every month, for 12 months.
Looking at it annualized, that really is wild.
People depending on Cola or iBonds getting taken until 2024 then.
Local universities said they will raise tuition cost for 2023-2024 calendar year by 5%.
I am guessing the professors want their raises?
College tuition inflation averaged 4.63% annually from 2010 to 2020. Absolutely nothing new there.
Football coaches are always the highest paid employees at universities.
With the changes to college football conferences, paying the players, all the television money, etc., coaching staffs should be contract workers of some type and not public employees. University Presidents should be contract employees also.
WSJ today, top center:
Colleges Spend Like There’s No Tomorrow. ‘These Places Are Just Devouring Money.’
No bailouts for schools, which is really what student loan forgiveness is all about.
That and to secure the vote of the next generation of “elites” because that is whom it helps, especially the payment limits being adjusted down to 5% of income.
How did Energy CPI rise only 0.1% when WTI crude rose from $68 to $82/barrel in July?
Some experts were saying that the increase in oil price will be reflected in August’s CPI report. Expect next month’s headline CPI to show the effect.
WTI is not in the CPI because consumers don’t buy WTI.
I’ve noticed that financial media loves to pick and choose whichever fits their narrative. Thanks to that healthcare adjustment, CPI has been indicating that inflation is solved, profits are saved! But once it swings the other way, they’ll go to using Core PCE because the swing won’t be so drastic.
From inside the healthcare industry, many insurances are dealing with cataclysmic events that took place over the last three years. A good portion of young healthy people are no longer participating in health care insurance. The pool is now spread out over a larger sickly population. No true data explains why at this time. Also, the cost of shipping from everything made overseas, has increased costs greatly in Med and Pharma. Very little is made locally. Those 2K shipping containers that went to 22K overnight caused all products increase between 40-60%. Someone has to pay for it!
So riddle me this, Batman…. how can a certain online drug company sell their drugs for 1/3 to 1/2 of what the pharmacies charge? Same made in India stuff… same bottles and manufacturer in some cases….. with the prescription filled and shipped to your door?
The answer is simple. It’s a rip off. One item my wife needs is $65 at CVS plus tax. Bought it from online purveyor (shipped from Hayward, CA – so U.S. based pharmacy and pharmacists) for $20 including tax and shipping. Another one was $60 for 30 pills. Got 90 for $90. One of the items isn’t even in the formulary for the $90 a month Part D coverage she has.
It’s become a blood sport in our house to deprive these ripoff artists of profit. The only thing I buy at CVS is beer as it’s a loss leader and they’re usually $2-4 less per 12 pack than anyone.
A lot of us folks on Medicare (Part D) are using GoodRX and Single Care to buy prescriptions when Part D drug plans providers are overly expensive. I just bought a steroid cream for $14.00 for a skin condition I have that my Part D provider was charging $81.00 for. Screw them!
Another older friend has been prescribed a drug for his Type II diabetes that his Part D plan provider wants $392.00 for 90 pills. For $60+, he gets the script of 90 pills from a supplier in India. It takes a couple of weeks to get the pills from India, but it saves a bunch.
Let me tell you, there is a lot of this stuff going on these days if you are on medicare Part D.
The interesting thing is that if you are a Medicaid recipient, a lot of these drugs are free to you! Gotta love this stuff.
Don’t forget costplusdrugs.com Cubans discount site worth a check as well.
It seems the rule of thumb is they always understate the inflation rate when the 30 year mortgage rates move above 7 percent.
Ok, if we take out this insurance from CPI, does the inflation still increasing or decreasing?
When you say it will flip the other way in October, does this mean the flip will first be reflected in the October inflation figures published in early November, or the September figures published in early October?
Asking for a friend who might want to gamble a couple hundred bucks on puts before the CPI print in either November or October.
Danielle DiMartino Booth, recently speaks about all the downward revision magic going on with government reporting. She thinks NBER is slow to adjust its data…
Several analysts still suspect these delayed revisions will eventually surface and be far more serious, because they are being suppressed.
It’s possible that’s ridiculous, but believing a massively monster bull market is unfolding, is much more ridiculous and unfounded.
I disagree with Danielle. I fully expect govt reporting, emboldened by the lack of push back against their garbage stats, to even more aggressively amplify the revision magic to the insanity side.