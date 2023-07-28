Fed Favored “Core” PCE Price Index Rises 4.1%, Least since Sept 2021, on Drop in Durable Goods. But Monthly Services Inflation Accelerates

Housing, finance, insurance, recreation, other services jumped in June from May. Energy plunged 28% year-over-year, but also jumped in June from May.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is roughly what happened in June compared to May: Prices of motor vehicles, and of durable goods overall, fell in June from May. But gasoline prices rose in June from May, after plunging for seven months in a row. And services prices bounced off on hot inflation in housing, finance & insurance, recreation services, and other services, according to the PCE price index data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
So month-to-month, the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy products, rose by 0.17% in June from May, the smallest increase since July last year, on a big drop in durable goods (-0.3%) and an acceleration of inflation in services (+0.3%).
The month-to-month index (green line) is very volatile with big ups and downs. The six-month moving average (red) shows the trend. And the trend is moving in the right direction but remains high (0.34% in June, or 4.2% annualized).
Year-over-year, the “core” PCE price index, the inflation measure favored by the Fed, rose by 4.1%, the smallest increase since September 2021, and the first significant deviation from the 4.6%-range that it had maintained over the past six months. The Fed’s target is 2%:
The overall PCE price index rose by 3.0% year-over-year, pulled down by the 28% year-over-year plunge in energy prices, which caused the overall PCE price index (green in the chart below) to be under the core PCE price index (red) for the fourth month in a row.
Food prices dipped in June from May (-0.12%), which reduced the year-over-year increase to 4.6%, the lowest since September 2021.
The energy price spike had peaked in June 2022, and so the year-over-year increase in the overall PCE price index had also peaked in June 2022 at 7.0%.
Year-over-year headwinds for the second half.
The base effect. Today’s year-over-year comparison is against the base of a year ago, which was the peak of the year-over-year change in the PCE price index, after a very steep run-up of the index itself. And this high base of the index itself a year ago lowers today’s year-over-year increase.
But this “base effect” will begin to become less favorable and then unfavorable in the second half of 2023, and will become one of the headwinds for the year-over-year readings later this year.
In addition, energy prices stopped plunging and in June rose again from the prior month. Crude oil grade WTI is now back in the $80 range. So, combined with the base effect, energy prices (primarily gasoline) on a year-over-year basis will become an unfavorable factor in the price index in the second half. And then the overall PCE will revert to its normal place near core PCE.
Services inflation in June accelerated from the prior month, to 0.28% (annualized 3.4%), driven by much sharper increases among the usual suspects, with a combined increase when annualized at over 5%:
- Housing costs: +0.44%, the biggest month-to-month increase since February
- Financial services and insurance: +0.40%
- Recreation services: +0.53%
- Other services: +0.54%.
What helped keep the services index from blowing out was the sharp drop in prices of transportation services: -0.37%.
Year-over-year, the services PCE price index rose by 4.9%, the lowest since July 2022:
Durable goods prices fell in June from May by 0.31%, with all three major categories declining:
- Motor vehicles: -0.19%
- Furnishings and durable household goods: -0.29%
- Recreational goods and vehicles: -0.67%.
Only “other” durable goods rose (+01.16%). The index has now normalized, compared to pre-pandemic times:
In other words, some of the horrendous price spikes of durable goods, particularly motor vehicles, in 2021 and into 2022 have been getting partially unwound since mid-2022.
Year-over-year, the PCE price index for durable goods fell by 0.4%. In normal pre-pandemic times, the index for durable goods was negative year-over-year, driven by manufacturing efficiencies, offshoring, and competition, plus the infamous hedonic quality adjustments that remove the costs of improvements from the cost base, on the principle that consumer price inflation is the change in dollars to buy the same product over time, and cost increases due to improvements are not inflation (though they make the product more expensive).
Motor vehicles are the biggest example of hedonic quality adjustments. For example, the standard four-speed automatic transmission of a Ford pickup in 1990 gave way to the standard silky-smooth 10-speed automatic today. For the purpose of calculation consumer price inflation, the costs of that transition were removed from the cost basis because you’re not paying more for the same product, you’re paying more for an improved product.
The durable goods PCE price index is normalizing. Though absolute prices of durable goods remain high, they’re no longer surging, and some are falling (such as big price cuts for new EVs). Those ridiculous price spikes of 2021 had been caused by an overstimulated consumer who, awash in cash, decided to pay whatever to overcome the supply disruptions. And that’s over, thankfully:
Wallstreet will focus on the 3% overall increase as a reason to rally, will choose to ignore the rise in services.
Let them have their fun with the overall index while they can. The 28% YoY plunge in energy prices will phase out starting in July due to the base effect. In addition, we already had a jump in energy prices in June from May, and with WTI at $80, more might be coming. So overall PCE is going to revert to its normal spot near core PCE, which is much higher. Services inflation is a wild card. Other than transportation, it’s still very hot and has accelerated recently month-to-month. So let them have their fun with the overall PCE while they can. Those days are numbered (ca. 32).
The stock market looks like a ship of fools to me…. and those buying long bonds are also semi fools…
The economy does not have to crash into a deep recession it can have no growth or a slight decline, and still have 3% inflation…
Then the Fed keeps rates at 5% or so and the yield curve un-inverts into a normal curve where long rates are about 1.5% higher than Fed funds = The 10 year bond crashes in price as the yield rises from 4% to 6.5%…. = Stocks crash and burn… I remember what happened in 1987…but, Shiller PE then was half what it is today, so long yields do not have to rise to 8% to cause a stock crash.
Meanwhile China, 2nd largest economy in the world, has run out of the ability to fuel growth through more debt.
Meanwhile, Japan, 3rd largest economy, is on the road to a massive debt crisis.
Meanwhile, EU is in deep doo doo with German auto industry facing massive losses as China floods the world market with cheap EVs.
Bottom line: People owning the stock market now have clue how much risk they are taking.
Haha, I noticed that too, just looking at market action without reading about this more in depth…all I see in MSM is, inflation trending down..
Just wonder how many of those “Mission Accomplished” they have printed out and ready to hang on top of an aircraft carrier….inflation has been annexed…
If you look at this article’s second graph, it clearly shows core PCE Price Index is trending down.
same with third graph.
It is indeed trending down.
Not only is it trending down, the real hit (based on depleted savings) is coming in q3/q4. This will wipe out service inflation.
Luxury goods spend (“stretch” luxury) is softening already. Big swaths of the US population were unaccustomed to having anything saved in their bank accounts. The additional cash of the last few years felt unnatural and those same groups are running back down to where they are accustomed to sitting – no balances. All that spend will come off in Q4.
We’ll have a mild/moderate recession right as inflation is sub 2% and trending to negative in goods. Fed will be cutting rates in Q1 2024.
“all I see in MSM is, inflation trending down”
Normal operating procedure when it comes to reporting on finance, always make sure Joe Blow is 3 steps behind at all times.
Durable goods are an occasional hit to the finances but food prices are still sky high.
What’s the grocery bill for a family of 4 or more. Must of doubled, at least.
Grocery prices are very low these days and typically only about 10% of a typical family’s income in the US.
You’re kidding, right? Beef is still up into the stratosphere, and rising. Bacon? All junk food, including fast food, is skyward yet. How can Americans live on dried beans and ramen noodles and keep their present (a bit plump) figures?
I was at a store the other day that had a wall cooler full of soft drinks. There were no prices listed.
I asked a manager how much a 1L bottle of Diet Coke cost, and if I could find a price list somewhere. He looked at me funny, as if those were such strange questions.
He checked the price at a register. $3.15. “That’s a great deal,” he proclaimed. “We should be charging more than that.”
Again, for a 1L Diet Coke. 35 liquid ounces.
It seems “the new normal” of unlimited absurd price increases has been embraced without any resistance whatsoever.
So don’t buy it. Diet soda is terrible for ya anyway, artifical sweetners are poison to older people but don’t expect your doc to tell you that. I you opt to drink this junk they figure you’ll pay any price they charge you.
People are addicted to their junk food.
Even if food prices stays at high point and does not go down or up, then it is zero inflation.
The point is: even with zero inflation, working class is scrwd.
Same with homes prices and rents.
But this would be celebrated with FED, Govt and WS as victory.
And if prices declined, the Fed would cut rates to get inflation back to 2%.
What I’ve noticed is that the prices of some processed foods have increased about 50 percent since Covid. For example, a frozen meal by Amy’s used to be $3.98 when not on sale. Now, the price is $5.98. A jar of preserves from France used to be $3.84. Now, it costs $6.18. I’m waiting for the politicians to declare victory over inflation.
In Canada all the low priced foods around the 50 cent to a dollar and 50 cent range doubled in price. 100 percent inflation.
Absolutely! This is a really good point- we tend to get these quick-prep meals for my kids, and it’s amazing how much they’ve gone up in price.
Thank you Wolf. You are a booming voice of logic and reason in a windstorm of BS.
The markets have little to nothing to do with logic and reason.
Then it makes sense Brendan was talking about Wolf and not the markets.
YEP… Like the Unsinkable Titanic,,, Mr Wolf would have been the only person questioning that…….” It is made of iron Sir, it can sink “…..
My portfolio is 75% stock, 25% cash. When should I pull out of the stock market? Or should I keep stock to deal with inflation (since earning will be inflated too)?
Not sure what market is seeing with high valuations. I guess once inflation reaches sub 3%, market expects rates to go to zero and QE to start. Otherwise the high valuations cannot be explained.
Yes it can, and the explanation is pure delusional manic speculation.
A symptom of too many dollars chasing too few stocks.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Will Continue to Soar This Summer…
DM: Pain at pump as gas prices hit eight-month high: Average price rises 20 cents in a month to $3.73 a gallon – $4.95 in California – as it’s warned hurricane could trigger huge increase
Gas prices have surged to an eight-month high after suppliers slashed production, and experts are warning that a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico could trigger further increases.
I trade oil futures and would not be surprised to see $100 WTI by years end.
In the short term, another $3 up then a return to $78 before another push upwards.
Well…this is a fail for sure…only hope is lag effect and housing takes time to turn around like the Titanic…
“Housing costs: +0.44%, the biggest month-to-month increase since February”
Around FL, the new houses are a much better deal than the used ones.
No good deals to be had, but I’d take a warranty & a new house over a 30 yo fixer upper for the same price. A local Real estate agent disagreed with me recently, because of 18mo old comps.
Yes, easier here in FL to bargain with a homebuilder than a homeowner. I prefer older homes in central FL as they have larger lots and more privacy compared to the new stuff that have very tiny yards for SFH. There isn’t even room to plant trees for shade like the old homes come with already, too. A lot you can’t even build a pool as the backyard is the driveway and garage now rather than the older homes with garage door at the front or side at the most (and a lot of older homes have pools already). Not that I want to stay in FL much longer anyway…getting way too crowded and weather is horrific. Maybe another job change out of state next year while job market still good…
Same here Z33, we looked at new construction and in our price range the size of the lots was the deal breaker. My TV remote could change the neighbor’s channels. We grew up in suburbia and dammit give us a big American back yard!
If I can’t have outside space and privacy I would rather live in an apartment complex closer to a major city with its cultural attractions.
“I would rather live in an apartment complex closer to a major city with its cultural attractions.”
If that’s a big vibrant not-too-hot city, the whole city is your outside space.
Julie, you’re not kidding about the remote control thing. I had never thought of that as a possibility in a SFH, but my friend in Winter Garden (tiny lot SFH) had a ceiling fan that the neighbor was turning on and off remotely as they had the same one. Funny enough they both installed theirs after purchase and picked the same model by chance…not builder installed…
Although a rare situation, he sold his house end of last year to get the gains ($250k profit I think) and is now renting. He wanted a bigger house for the family as that place was small even though he had refi’d in 2021 a year earlier I think at a super low rate (bought house in 2016 new). Some people sell even with low rates as they want a bigger place…don’t blame him. The new rental they have is way nicer with an actual backyard, too. Both the home he owned and new rental one are not great quality with HVACs upstairs that fail and leak water through the ceiling in both…
Howdy Folks…. Good Deal… Higher for longer…. Interest rates that is…..
A straight line projection from core PCE peak suggests Jerry’s 2% goal might be reached some time in 2025. For what it is worth, which is probably not much.
Howdy William. Mr Wolf and the wack a mole inflation phrase will be fun to watch……. Where will it rise???? Will have to wait and see…..
Off-topic, but: Anyone (Wolf?) have any insights what will be the impact of Japan BOJ interest rate increase? BOJ is letting 10Y jbond rise to 1% yield.
The BOJ is moving at a glacial pace away from its Abenomics monetary policy. It made the first micro-move last December by raising the 10-year yield cap from 0.25% to 0.5%. Now it effectively raised they yield cap to 1.0%. It left its short-term policy rate unchanged in NIRP land. I mean goodness, what radical monetary policy change, LOL. For markets, this is essentially still a nothing-burger. Not even the yen gained from it, and the initial bump got unwound by now.
The BOJ will continue to move forward in micro-steps. Eventually, it’s going to jack up its short-term policy rate in an earth-shattering move from -0.1% all the way to 0.0%.
That’s the plan. If inflation begins to spiral out of control, especially in services, it may move faster.
Thanks for the update.
Wolf,
I think they could move faster than you suspect.
Japan has some big LNG contracts expiring right about now. The short- & mid- term contract market for LNG is in chaos right now. It’s going to need a stronger currency to chase those (long-term contracts are just out of the question right now) – or get raked over the coals on the spot market. If that happens – you might even see the odd month where Japan runs a trade deficit to the USA. Never thought that would happen!
The other thing that I think you are missing is Japan’s commitment to doubling its defense spending. These sorts of pledges among non-US NATO countries mean absolutely nothing – but Japan is not part of NATO and would likely be in immediately-difficult circumstances if the US responded militarily to any Chinese attack on Taiwan. To finance that expansion they are either going to need to offer greater Treasury yields or sell some of their trove of US Treasuries or both. Regardless, some of their excess savings will need to make their way home.
I missed your monthly rant on inflation is going to the moon in Japan when they released the latest stats.
Was that because it came under expectations and was cooling down to just over 3%?
IMO the dumbest trade right now in the world would be to be short Japanese anything especially Japanese bonds.
Why?
Because you have one entity that owns a substantial portion of the outstanding issues, you have one buyer with unlimited funds, and a market that could see huge volatility against you should there be a black swan event. Not only that you have no idea what the BOJ is going to do and when it is going to do it.
How are you going to deliver if there are no bonds available? Classis short squeeze on a massive scale.
There will be substantial repatriation of funds back to Japan that could force the yen to increase in value at the same time cause the price of Japanese government bonds to soar.
And once Japan gets its head out of its collective rear end and gets its nukes running again the balance of trade energy component will greatly reduce the pain in that part of the financial arena.
1. “I missed your monthly rant on inflation is going to the moon in Japan…”
My apologies for this oversight and laxity. The only inflation rant I do “every” month is for the US. There is no monthly rant about inflation in other countries. I only do “sporadic” rants about foreign inflation.
For Japan, I did 7 rants in 13 months. These 7 rants were published in:
June 2023
May 2023
Feb 2023
Jan 2023
Nov 2023
Sep 2022
May 2022
2. Shorting JGBs has been the favorite widow-maker trade for two decades. I’m not sure there’s anyone left doing it.
What would the rise in Social Security benefits be if the present figures are used here in the 3rd quarter?
Brant,
COLA percent is probably watched more closely by the federal retirees organization (smiley face): http://www.myfederalretirement.com/fers-csrs-cola-watch/
They try to estimate and are currently at 2.6%. They used the June 2023 cpi number against the Jul-Aug-Sep 2022 average # of 291.901 to get their 2.6%. The number will probably be closer to 2.8% if we get similar increases in the next 3 months that we saw in June. Just my 4 cents worth (inflation adjusted).
Social Security COLAs are the average of CPI-W for July, August, and September. In June CPI-W was 2.3%. If it stays at 2.3% through September, that’ll be the COLA. But that’s very unlikely. The overall headline inflation indices will bounce over those months due to the base effect and energy.
In September, when the August CPI-W comes out, I will post an article with my first estimate. In October, when the September CPI-W comes out, I’ll post an article with the actual COLA.
There is no such thing as “lag effects.” The only thing that looks like a lag is simply the duration of the reporting period; i.e., end of month, quarter’s results, and constant waiting to compare some random year ago irrelevant period with some period coming up; might as well be next Christmas. This lag effect nonsense is to calm the public backlash with a false future hope like spews from any con-artist narcissistic liar.
Conclusion: The inflation problem is right now and 2 years of false future waiting is long enough.
MW: 10-year, 30-year Treasury yields finish with biggest weekly rise in three weeks…
What about today’s real GDPNow result from the Atlanta Fed, our future?
Latest estimate: 3.5 percent — July 28, 2023
The initial GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2023 is 3.5 percent on July 28. The initial estimate of second-quarter real GDP growth released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on July 27 was 2.4 percent, equal to the final GDPNow model nowcast released on July 26 after rounding.
It’s way too early in the quarter to pay attention to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow. Q3 just started (Jul 1), and the Atlanta Fed’s formula has no input data yet for anything that actually happened in Q3.
“Motor vehicles are the biggest example of hedonic quality adjustments. For example, the standard four-speed automatic transmission of a Ford pickup in 1990 gave way to the standard silky-smooth 10-speed automatic today. For the purpose of calculation consumer price inflation, the costs of that transition were removed from the cost basis because you’re not paying more for the same product, you’re paying more for an improved product.”
Some of these hedonic adjustments are horsesh!t, though, in terms of quality. The products are not improved, they are just overengineered, expensive electronic gizmos designed as profit centers for dealerships and parts producers. The older transmissions were bulletproof, which is why at every race track you will see GM TH400s and Mopar 727 Torqueflites putting the big power to the ground. Newer is not always better.
A 3 speed transmission is just not as fuel efficient as modern transmissions.
Correct.
And the cast aluminum cases on the GM TH400 were known to split easier than peas.
And you only see TH400 and Mopar 727s at *drag racing* tracks. That’s it.
And those 1980s 3-speed automatics were rough shifters, good grief! What a pile of trash that was. That’s why people wanted 5-speed stick-shifts because they were smoother and performed better. Now I prefer a 10-speed controlled by a computer. You can barely feel it shift, and it keeps the rpms in the optimal range. Actually, the CVT works too. It doesn’t shift at all.
One of the biggest cost adjustments was those stupid air bags which no one wants yet they stuff them into all the new cars and fleece the buyers. No option to opt out.
Depth Charge,
Maybe I was born in the wrong generation. But I’m a car guy, and I love the new stuff, conveniences, comfort, handling, safety features, performance… some of this stuff I completely take for granted, backup camera, tire-pressure gauge in the dash, automatic headlights, keyless driving, 40-50 mpg in our big hybrid Fusion (depending on who is driving), 80,000 miles without repair…
BTW, those old trannies were not “bulletproof.” We made tons of money fixing them and replacing them, LOL, back in the day (through 1995).
Wolf
I’m with DC. I want the old cars back into production. No frills. None of the gadgets which break down and require expensive repairs. None of the functionally obsolete screens which take your eyes off the road and lead to more accidents. I’m putting my money where my mouth is. I’m getting to register my 2000 Toyota Corrolla as a historical vehicle. Next will be my 2003 Subaru.
Real car guys would never take ‘cars’ like that to any Cars & Coffee here in Southern California where BMWs and Ferraris and other real cars proliferate. Just saying.
🤣 I figured there’d be a “real guy” telling me what car to drive to be a real guy. But dude, I’m mostly on foot. I walk all over the place, out and back to the doctor = 8 wonderful miles. People come from all over the world to see what I see just on my walks to anywhere. Healthy too. A lot healthier than playing real guy. My wife commutes with the car to work every day. And she has no ambition to be a real guy either, thankfully. So we’re all set.
‘For the purpose of calculation consumer price inflation, the costs of that transition were removed from the cost basis because you’re not paying more for the same product, you’re paying more for an improved product.’
I think adding quotes to improved is justified. I learned about this marketing strategy on this website. If you want to charge more for your product it’s easier to attract customers by explaining that’s it’s not the same old (perfectly decent) product. You add a spurious feature, use a cheaper existing element and bingo, a better (probably inferior) result.
The trouble with hedonics: You don’t have the option of buying yesterday’s nonimproved product. Its price has become effectively infinite. And technology is supposed to improve living standards. Attempting to cancel it out of goods prices is tantamount to the government claiming unto itself all the benefits of technological advance.
Inflation is a monetary phenomenon. Cost reductions due to technology improvements are real phenomena, having nothing to do with inflation. In a world without inflation, nominal goods prices would decline and living standards increase due to people being able to buy more with each hour of their labor. It is human time, not things, that is the true unchanging measure of value.
It’s better for nominal prices to stay the same and the nominal value of an hour of each person’s labor to go up over time. Otherwise people hoard the currency too much.
Greedflation is most certainly NOT a ‘monetary’ phenomenon and is entirely based on greedy companies just jacking up prices in order to post ever and ever greater profits for shareholders.
Until the money supply returns to pre-2020 trendline growth, we will continue to have high inflation, mostly in services. The monetary impulse from the pandemic knee-jerk reaction will continue to circulate and recirculate throughout the economy over the next year or two until QT and tighter credit does its job to get us back onto pre-2020 trendline growth. My two cents.
Do you expect CPI report will revert to the upside next month due to new base effect and some insurance adjustments?
Thanks
The base effect will start phasing out in the July report. so for the year-over-year numbers, we might see the first increases in July or August (obviously, there are other factors that go into YOY inflation measures, not just the base effect).
The insurance adjustment only impacts CPI, not the PCE price index. Those adjustments started in October 2022 and I expect them to run through September 2023. October should bring the new adjustment. And my guess is that it will swing the other way. But note that in the past (2019, 2018), they shifted earlier, with the adjustment running through July, and August got the new one. So I’m not sure that they’re married to running the adjustment through September. But that’s what it looks like now.
Peter Schiff just predicted mortgage rates will hit 8% in the very near future. Look for foreclosures to go up and housing to go into a 2007 style meltdown.