I Love how Tesla Wreaks Havoc: Ford Slashes Prices of Electric Pickup Trucks, after 3 Big-Fat Price Hikes. Let the Price Cutting Continue

Americans got battered for years by huge price hikes, especially on trucks, amid oligopolistic pricing behavior by legacy automakers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pickup trucks are a huge business in the US with obscene profit margins for automakers that, amid oligopolistic behavior, hiked prices every year in a similar manner, making sure that competition didn’t come down to price, but to marketing blitzes, power, luxury, etc. Ford is disproportionately dependent on its business of full-size pickup trucks, after having killed most of its sedan business. Any threat to Ford’s pickup business is an existential threat.
After Tesla announced on Sunday via Twitter that its first Cybertruck had finally been “built” at its plant in Texas after years of delays and over-promises, with mass-production of salable trucks still months away, Ford came out on Monday to announce that it cut prices of its electric F-150 Lightning, depending on model by 6.1% to 16.1%.
Ford’s price cuts range from $6,079 to $9,979, depending on model. The MSRP of the base model, the F-150 Lightning Pro, got cut by the most, by $9,979, or by 16.1%, with an “updated” MSRP, including destination and delivery charges, now of $51,990.
The base Pro is a four-wheel drive, four-door crew cab with 462 hp and a huge 775 lb-ft of torque. That’s the low end of the line! A step up, the extended-range Pro has 580 hp.
At the high end, Ford cut the price of the Platinum Extended Range by $6,079, or by 6.1%, to $93,990, including destination and delivery charges. By comparison, a number of Ford’s high-end ICE trucks come with MSRPs well above the $100,000 mark.
All of the Lightnings are big four-door, four-wheel-drive crew cabs with ridiculous amounts of horsepower and torque. But hey, that’s the American way. We like big powerful equipment. And electric motors make that easily possible.
Tesla instigated the price-cut waves. “I Love How Tesla Wreaks Havoc among Automakers with Massive Price Cuts, Huge Sales Growth, Even Huger Production Growth, and Overcapacity,” I said in April. And with Ford’s price cuts, the havoc continues. It started last year when Tesla cut prices on its car and SUV models that then triggered price cuts across other EV makers, including by Ford of its Mustang Mach-E.
After Ford’s three big bad price hikes. The irony here is that back in May 2021, Ford originally priced the base version of the Lightning at around $41,000, including destination and delivery charges. Then came three price hikes that pushed the MSRP to about $62,000. With today’s price cut, the Pro is back at around $52,000, so only about halfway back, and still up by 27% from the original price.
Price cuts are great for consumers, after having been battered by decades of price hikes – particularly for pickup trucks, and particularly since 2020 – amid oligopolistic pricing behavior by legacy automakers, to the point where purchasing a new truck has become a luxury that fewer and fewer Americans can afford. Which is why price cuts are so crucial for consumers.
And price cuts are great for unit sales (deliveries), if the automaker can build enough of them, as serial-price-cutter Tesla has shown. Ultimately, these price cuts are good for the industry because they widen the customer base.
But price cuts pose challenges on revenues and profit margins, though the equation gets complicated. If a manufacturer can get unit sales and production volumes up, revenues will outgrow the price cuts and the per-vehicle costs go down. And it might all work out. That’s the hope.
Price cuts are despised on Wall Street. Ford’s shares tanked by 5.9% today upon the announcement. Tesla’s stock too got hammered with price-cut announcements.
It’s not a lack of demand: Ford says it has 200,000 reservations for Lightning trucks. It has been mass-producing them since April 2022, but in relatively small numbers compared to its huge F-Series business.
Sales have been hampered by Ford’s inability to ramp up production and get the supply chains built. All of this has been slow and fraught with costs, problems, and production halts, including now, as Ford noted today: its plant in Michigan, where the Lightning is made, “is temporarily closed to complete final plant upgrades to triple the plant’s annual run rate to a targeted 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks beginning this fall.”
In support of the price cuts, Ford cited this soon-to-be increased plant capacity, “continued work on scaling production and cost, and improving battery raw material costs.”
The money-suck. Building the production capacity and then ramping up production of a new model with a new powertrain technology and new supply chain – new for Ford – is a gigantic money-suck. And it remains a money-suck until production and sales volumes reach higher levels.
Rivian – a startup that Ford helped fund – is the only other company that has mass-produced electric pickup trucks out on the road, and its efforts to ramp up production are also fraught with issues. Rivian is burning ungodly amounts of cash to ramp up mass-production.
GM has been mostly mass-producing announcements about electric trucks and is just dabbling in small-scale actual production. Stellantis is only producing announcements about electric trucks. Toyota isn’t even producing announcements.
All electric pickups now on the road are big four-door, four-wheel-drive crew cabs with ridiculous amounts of horsepower and torque and a long list of luxury equipment, even the base versions. But as the production capacity ramps up and competition heats up, will we will see two-door two-wheel-drive pickups at lower price points? I hope so. That’s the classic pickup.
For perspective, how truck prices spiked. Here is the WOLF STREET price index of the two-door two-wheel-drive base F-150 XLT and the base Camry LE, with no add-ons and without destination and delivery charges, which I release in the fall every year when the new model-year MSRPs are out.
F-150 XLT in red, left scale; Camry LE in purple, left scale; Consumer Price Index for New Vehicles in green, right scale:
I’m not buying the cause and effect here…
I guess, now people want to see cybertruck pricing before committing to F150 Lightning.
This and the recent price increases probably causes F150 orders to nose dive!
Ford has 200,000 unfilled orders for the Lighting. Nothing is nosediving yet.
I went to the website. It’s not even accepting new orders for the Pro. Ford can’t build the orders it has.
I’m definitely not buying “we’re dropping the price because we’re closing plants”. They have no inventory at dealers, but will cut price while they reduce production? Okay.
Maybe this kind of thing makes sense with dealer networks, everything on sale when no inventory to dealers, let them charge markup on preorders, increase price when production returns.
Please wait! Don’t buy a tesla while we retool! Look how cheap our non existing trucks are!
Yes, this is a big part of it.
Ford has already delivered a lot more Lightnings than Tesla has delivered Cybertrucks, LOL. Tesla is way behind. But pickups are Ford’s core business. And if Tesla or Rivian or some other automaker mauls it, Ford might not make it. It must protect its turf.
Do some of these big electric pickups come with sound generators so they can sound like a Turbo Diesel or a Hemi? Seems like driving a big hulking truck that sounds like a golf cart will have some marketing problems.
Surely there will be an aftermarket product out there to do that — maybe already is. You can dial in the sound you want: F-150 turbo diesel, diesel locomotive, Lambo, F-18 taking off, etc…. Select Mozart’s Requiem for the sound after the crash.
What is the resale value of these electric trucks / cars when the battery life is ~10 years. Surely, no one wants to buy one of these used when looking at 25k+ cost to replace the battery pack. Where do these electric bricks go to die?
Rather than predicting what a 2023 model-year EV will be selling for in 10 years, I can tell you what a 10-year-old Tesla Model S goes for right now, base version, good condition, 70k miles: $18k to $22k, Kelly Blue Book retail price. Much more for the good stuff at the higher end.
Noise pollution. Gee, drop your ego at the door and get over it.
Power does not require attention-seeking exhaust systems. When you drive an electric truck, you’ll quickly realize that silence turns more heads than a joy-ruining exhaust does.
Silence used to be a big selling point for Rolls-Royce, and BMW Rolls-Royce still makes that available and even more so with their amazing and wonderful new Scepter which is now out for 2024 in the US.
Howdy HC, your post helped me remember clipping baseball cards to my bicycle. Thanks…..
I will stay with my reliable Camry. Where do people get the money to chase around $100K truck!!!
Howdy Zard, YEP, pretty crazy on vehicle prices. Purchased a house in 1980 for only $16,000 …. True Story….
Business owners. I picked up a 23 F150 Platinum and 23 F150 Limited this year. Both are hybrid Powerboost trucks. I wrote checks for the difference between the new trucks and the trades as I always do. Full-size pickups are one of the few business deductions worth a flip anymore.
Howdy nemo, YEP, small business owners should take advantage of Schedule C. Could never pull the trigger on power windows myself. Current vehicle still has window crank……
Multiplying a negative (per-unit loss on each EV sold) by a negative (increased loss due to price reduction) creates a positive?
Tesla has the biggest profit margins among major auto markets and can afford to cut prices. Others have to follow, they don’t get to choose. And so they have to get their production up and they have to improve their efficiencies to where their per-unit production costs come down. Tesla too went through this. EVs are cheaper to build at high volume than ICE vehicles, which is why Tesla has the biggest profit margins among major automakers.
Tesla went through this by building one type of vehicle – EV’s. Scaling up is proving to be a nightmare for Ford because they have to scale up while having to rely on ICE’s vehicles to fund the scaling. That funding just got $2 billion more expensive by cutting the price on 200,000 pre orders by $10,000.
The way Ford is going they will never get to the point where they can build EV’s at scale.
I was kidding (mostly), but Tesla also keeps it simple, with few relatively models, few exterior colors (no two-tone that I’ve seen), etc. And their far larger market capitalization gives them plenty of capital.
Almost 2M vehicles sitting on dealers’ lots. LOVE IT! I hope it grows to 4M and Ford and GM have to file for bankruptcy.
It’s absolutely unconscionable that they’ve stopped building cars. I’m officially a Toyota person nowadays. They understand that hybrids will be needed for many years to come.
I sincerely hope that EV sales are plateauing for many obvious reasons: high upfront cost, range anxiety, higher insurance, etc.
“I sincerely hope that EV sales are plateauing…”
EV sales are up 50% yoy in the US. Not exactly “plateauing yet.
“high upfront cost”
You can cross that off your worry list: read the article. EVs are now cheaper than ICE vehicles of comparable power, type, size, and equipment. Compare the Lightning to Ford’s ICE 4×4 crew cabs with 580 hp and 730 lb-ft of torque. Compare the Tesla Model 3 to direct competitor BMW 3 Series, but you have to go upscale with the BMW to get the same performance as the base Model 3. The base Model 3 runs circles around the base BMW 3 Series.
“range anxiety”
Anxieties are a personal thing. Maybe have a good beer and relax. Do yoga. Breathe deeply. That helps getting over anxieties, I’m told.
“high insurance cost”
Maybe. ICE vehicle insurance is jumping too.
But EV operating costs are a lot lower.
And if the power goes out in your house, you can plug in the Lightning, and its battery will power the house for days. Pretty nifty trick that Ford built into its trucks. I think that Lightning is the only EV that is equipped that way, but I assume this will become a standard feature of all EVs because it makes total sense.
“I think that Lightning is the only EV that is equipped that way, but I assume this will become a standard feature of all EVs because it makes total sense.”
It’s already happening. We have friends in Kansas City who lost power this week and were running their refrigerator from their KIA EV6.
Howdy Folks, old folks remember letting FREE markets and great ideas work things out. If you were the best, you got rewarded. Times sure have changed and this old fool is glad to be old. Very fond memories of the good old days…….Maybe Tesla should return the taxpayers those subsides?
1. Now Tesla has the biggest profit margins in the industry.
2. I hate subsidies. So….
Maybe homeowners should return the subsidies they got from the government’s and the Fed’s involvement in the housing market?
Maybe be airlines should return the subsidies they got?
Maybe the semiconductor makers should return the subsidies that they’re NOW getting? ($50 billion at the moment).
When companies set up a manufacturing plant, they get huge local subsidies. They all should return that, going back decades.
No industry is subsidized more than nuclear power.
Sure would be nice to live in a world without subsidies. But that’s just a dream. I can scream about subsidies all I want, and they keep coming.
But that has zero to do with Ford’s price cuts.
Howdy Mr. Wolf. Agree completely, subsides is just Government picking winners and losers and should not be done……
Guess you are against subsidies for the oil companies as well. They have been getting subsidies for decades.
Btw, I’m not against subsidies for innovations that are necessary for sustainable growth. At least in the early stages, it is not practical for individual companies to invest in newer technologies like EVs, solid-state batteries, solar, green hydrogen, etc.
When mature industries like oil can get subsidies, why not subsidies for the industries of the future? Doesn’t make sense.
@Sean
Farmers do too. Even when they are foreign companies growing food for their people.
Anyway, the subsidies in theory are paid by the citizens via taxes.
I think it is interesting that the Government let so much manufacturing go overseas and now is paying many of those companies subsidies to build manufacturing plants backin the US. Well played chip companies.
Whats the MSRP on the CyberTruck?
Is it above the new price for the Ford Lightening?
Musk today on Twitter after the Ford price cuts:
“The Ford Lightning is a good vehicle, just somewhat expensive, especially given the high interest rates these days for any kind of loan.”
So you can guess how aggressively the Cybertruck will be priced.
Subsidies contingent on the use of domestic over imported goods violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules; such has been reported for the “inflation reduction act.” These rules are enforced by individual WTO members through sanctions. Surprisingly the EU is maintaining an open market in this area when the legislation affects them with obvious harm.
when do you think the used car and new cars prices will be back to pre- pandemic levels?
Pre-pandemic prices are hard to envision. Used vehicle prices went down quite a bit, and then they bounced again this year. So maybe they’ll go down again some, and then bounce again? Supply will remain tight for years due to the production shortfalls of new vehicles in 2021 and 2022. Those new vehicles that didn’t get built won’t supply the used vehicle market over the next few years. We’re talking about 6 million vehicles that didn’t enter service in the US. So prices may drop some more, but I doubt they will get close to 2019 levels.
Funny how when the subject of the real estate market being short 4 million homes is mentioned, what follows is how the real estate market is going to crash because all the airbnb homes and rental properties and second homes are going to suddendly come flooding onto the market.
Makes about as much sense as me saying all the uber and lyft drivers are gonna flood the market with used cars because insurance rates are up 50% … and btw all those second and third cars and collectors cars people have are gonna get dumped too and crash vehicle prices.
Both are just wishful thinking
🤣 Comparing RE hype to new vehicle production and its impact on used vehicle prices. A used vehicle today will be worth salvage value in 20 years. You should have said that houses will be worth salvage value in 20 years? We already know that some older office towers are worth salvage value (land value).
That said, used vehicle CPI has dropped 8% from the peak 18 months ago, including the recent bounce. I said: “So prices may drop some more, but I doubt they will get close to 2019 levels” — the way we measure used-vehicle price changes, given that nearly all used vehicles will be worth salvage value sooner or later.
Here you go…..
It’s just a little gully.
Just a little valley.
Down in the valley, valley so low, hang your head over, watch your wealth go.
Watch your wealth go, dear, watch your wealth go, hang your head over, watch your wealth go.
Roses love sunshine violets love dew
Fed Reserve chairmen love to screw you
Love to screw you, dear, love to screw you
Fed Reserve chairmen love to screw you.
Just wait 2 years,your dreams might come true
In my view, never. The Fed increased the money supply by an incredible amount, and has no real intention of retrieving even most of it. They’ll stop QT once they’re confident that inflation has “stabilized” at 2%, and if that means leaving $3 trillion of those printed dollars out there, so be it.
Even if the inflation goes to zero, prices won’t go to pre pandemic level.
Zero inflation means no price rise and price stuck at very vey high level.
Basically means, poor and working class got really screwed even with zero inflation.
Such steep price cuts from Tesla, and now Ford, are driving the US toward deflation…
That’s a feature, not a bug.
My theory is that as electric trucks become more popular the form factor will start to change. Even though the ong hood, tall cab, high bed style is popular at the moment I think that it will change as people adapt to a new fuel source. This happened early in the auto industry when cars went from looking like horse drawn carriages to aerodynamic cars. We could have modular trucks where the cab, battery and load bed could be rearranged to suit the customer. Or imagine a 1954 Ford F150 step side with a very low bed ( easy to load) and the battery in modules along the side where the spare tire or gas can went in the old days.
Maybe we’ll finally see a resurgence in small pickups.
I have parked my previously owned dually 1 ton long bed 79 pickup next to the modern Tacoma and it is roughly the same size. Yet I’ve had (illegally) 18k lbs grossed on a scale on and behind that poor 1 ton.
I’d for one just love to see a pickup truck with bed sides that aren’t 5 foot off the ground, an 8 foot bed for a full size truck, and something I don’t need to get a running start to jump up into or have to spend 15 minutes circling the home Depot to find a parking spot for a truck 4 foot bed truck.
Alas, these trucks are made an offered. I think all the American companies will sell a standard cab long bed in a 3/4 ton or better. It’s just nobody will buy anything but a crew cab lifted grocery wrangler. It’s the American people that are the problem. I work with guys that have gigantic lifted monster trucks and they just say they’ll pull a trailer if they need the bed for anything. No doubt it’s always some vastly overpriced bed framed tractor supply 5×8 trailer that will rust to nothing after 3 years.
I guess I’ll continue to be the irrelevant guy yelling at the sky about wanting a:
Manual transmission if applicable
8 foot bed
No lift kit
Naturally aspirated diesel fuel sipper or better yet EV
Manual locks and windows
Maybe extended cab at the most
Enough space for tire chains
An upgraded option for selectable lockers and dual fuel tanks
That’s for a full size. Then a smaller version of that like a first Gen Tacoma footprint.
Hell will freeze over while I wait with a disgruntled look.
+1 on wanting a stick.
One of the reasons they don’t make trucks the size of the Gen 1 Tacoma anymore is that the Governments CAFE standards for fuel economy are calculated with the footprint ( wheelbase x track) in the divisor of the equation. So a wide long truck that gets 20mpg scores Higher than a short narrow truck that gets 24 mpg. So you will probably never see small ICE trucks again. Maybe electric ones though.
Ford Maverick, ICE baby truck.
Great comment. The love for big pick up trucks are a personal taste that contravenes the vision of the other 70% of the population who view big trucks as a nuisance.
I drive a big truck.
The finish line is in sight ( retirement ).
I have one more work truck purchase( hopefully ) before I get
there. I spend way to much of my free time shopping for a 7.3
Thats what I started the business with….its what I want to finish with.
Long bed manual….and yes no d*mn lift kit.
I had a 1995 Tacoma first year. Regular cab. Manual everything. Only option was AC. I owned it for 21 years, and put over a quarter million miles on it. Everything was still good when I sold it. My needs changed so I purchased a different vehicle. Not one of the giant trucks.
Recently borrowed a relative’s Titan. Big, huge, tall, and expensive truck. I was getting some lumber for a home project. You had to climb up into it, and yet it has a little bed barely over 5 feet long. Smaller bed than my old Tacoma which btw was not so tall you need a ladder to get into it.
These modern new trucks are just big old 4 door sedans lifted with a vestigial bed to make it a truck. I guess that makes sense for CAFE standards, but why do people pay so much for such a misguided design?
Tesla is bankrupt in three years…
Contrarian opinion.
Trucks are now mortgage level investments…more bankruptcy for other manufacturers?
What do I know?
Not buying any of this is all I know.
For the life of me I don’t understand two things…
1) Why the Big 3 (Ford in particular) stopped making ICE sedans. You hardly have to know much about the history of the car industry to know that “legacy” models can last a LONG time. As Wolf said in a post a few months back… Toyota is just laughing all the way to the bank right now.
2) Why the Big 3 didn’t start with EV delivery vans instead of EV pickups. Obviously there is more profit in a pickup… but there is also more problems in getting that production line up and running. As Wolf says here, “Any threat to Ford’s pickup business is an existential threat”… and there are few threats as big as your “truck of the future” getting a bad reputation right off the starting block. It just seems to me that instead you would want to work out the kinks on an EV model that has buyers willing to buy in bulk each year (Amazon, Fedex, UPS, etc.) and work with you to improve the performance.
Agree re vans. They also seem like the vehicle with the most to benefit from an electric motor: frequent stops & starts but with a limited overall route distance. Plus the fleet can easily be charged overnight.
Electric buses would similarly benefit. I used to ride a “trackless trolley” to work and found it to be a nicer ride than the regular (diesel/CNG) buses.
Not that I have any more knowledge of what the hell is going on in the head shed atop the corporate empire of the so called ” big three “.
I suggest that they have been legacy, brand corporations that long ago ceded the engineering expertise to their foreign competitors.
That being said, the truth is much more mundane than the romantic.
I owned a 1982 Cadillac Cimarron, four cylinder, fuel efficient ( 30 mpg) peppy SUV that was panned by the popular press.
The imports all copied it while the domestic industry introduced the dawgs of the 80’s, 90’s, etc.
1)The CPI new cars barely moved between 1998 and 2021. It popped up in the last two.
2) If QQQ is turning around new vehicles CPI might test/ breach the 2009 low.
3) A good CEO must navigate and prepare his co to survive four scenarios, a stress test for each, in the next 5 years.
4) Ford and GM bosses were fully committed to the short term to sleaze, executives perks and bonuses.
5) TSLA will be toasted in the next recession, because TSLA is mono EV.
If I understand what your saying, that price of a plain jane, F-150 half ton electric work truck is now of $51,990. Definitely competitive with the ICE alternative for the less altruistically include climate crusaders. With the let’r rip crowd, way too expensive.
No, you completely misunderstood. What is $51,000 is a 4×4 four-door crew cab with a monster 480 hp and 730 lb-ft of torque. And it’s amazingly well-equipped. Got all kinds of stuff you couldn’t even dream off a little while ago. It will power your house during a blackout for days, for example.
The Lightning doesn’t have a “plain jane” 2-door, 2-wheel-drive 300-hp version yet. But it would have to be a lot cheaper.
Even the most basic low-end bottom-of-the-barrel Lightning is a high-powered huge fast luxurious cruiser.
Thanks for clarifying.
It sounds like my kind of vehicle. Perhaps my preference for reliable power stems from my birth and early life in a place surrounded by wilderness.
In those days, there was one third of the current world population. If you broke down you were likely to have a bad day.
There was a 30 year time period that I owned trucks with four wheel drive and an eight cylinder, carburetor engines. The 28 feet of average annual snowfall instigated the notion.
1) Since Nov 2021 peak Tesla is making lower highs, lower lows.
2) TSLA reached Jan 8/11 2021 BB, 294.83/267.87. Today (H) : 292.23.
3) TSLA might breach it and turn around.
4) TSLA might close July 1/6 2020 open gap…
So Ford plan is to continue to die by 100k pickup and hemorrhage money on production costs, they deserve to go out if biz. Why not make a Mid and full size electric SUV and sell 4x as much. They refuse to learn, don’t rescue these idiots.
Ford already as the Mustang Match-E, a midsize SUV. It’s selling as many as it can make, which isn’t many, because it’s having a hard time ramping up production.
Also, about 40% of Ford’s total unit sales (Ford and Lincoln) in the US are F-series trucks. This is a huge business for Ford.
Staying true to the old adage that ” a glimpse of the simplicity of the needs of humanity sometimes softens a hardened heart “, seems to be the message trying to be sold by the domestic automakers.
I’m positive that Ford intends to build and sell quality vehicles as it has done for the last 100 years.
so do we buy calls or puts on Wednesday?
Well, that all depends. Since puts and call options are a bet, a gamble, there is no certain outcome.
As a former Nevada resident, I would say that the premium, and the bet, are lost when placed.
What do you suggest.