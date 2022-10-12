The WOLF STREET Real-World New-Vehicle Price Index, F-150 XLT & Camry LE, 2023 Models: Ford’s Truck Price Shocker

But Toyota barely raised the price of the Camry. Here are 32 years of real-world price increases compared to the CPI for New Vehicles.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s the time of the year again when I get to update the extra-special proprietary non-adjusted WOLF STREET Real-World New-Vehicle Price Index, or more precisely the F-150 XLT and Camry LE Price Index, with the MSRPs of the 2023 model year. The F-150 XLT is just above the XL model (low end of the F-series). High-end models of the F-series can cost over twice as much as an XLT. The Camry LE turned into the low end of the Camry line when the Camry L was discontinued. The F-150 XLT and the Camry LE both go back to 1990 and beyond, and both are bestsellers, which is why I use them for my index.
I use the base version of these models, with no add-ons and without destination and delivery charges, to show the price increases of the bestselling truck and the best-selling car in the US going back to 1990. And for an extra-special hoot, I compare that to the CPI for new vehicles.
The chart below shows the MSRP for each model year of the F-150 XLT (red, left scale), and the Camry LE (purple, left scale), and the Consumer Price Index for New Vehicles (green, right scale). We’ll get to the details and numbers in a moment:
Since 1990:
- MSRP of F-150 XLT: +231%
- MSRP of Camry LE: +77%
- CPI for new vehicles: +43%, including the 18% increase over the past 24 months.
The price increase of the 2023 F-150 XLT blew my ears off, compared to the 2022 model and the 2021 model, about +10% each year, two years back-to-back, total blowout price spikes. Over those two model years, from the 2021 model to the 2023 model, the base MSRP without destination and delivery charges jumped by $7,540, or by 21%, from $35,400 for a 2021 model to $42,940 for the 2023 model. Time to go on a buyers’ strike, no?
This is what the inflationary mindset is all about: Manufacturers think that people will pay whatever because people paid whatever plus big-fat addendum stickers last year, so here we go.
Ford has been whining all year about its cost increases, and used this whining as reason to jack up its retail pricing – the inflationary mindset at the manufacturer. A lot of media attention was focused on the multiple price jack-ups of the electric F-150 Lightning. But not much ink was spilled on the blowout price jack-ups for the second year in a row for the regular F-150 XLT – the truck that the average American is supposed to be able to buy.
By contrast, Toyota raised the 2023 Camry LE price by a benign 2.6% to $25,945 without destination and delivery charges, after having raised it only 1% in the prior year.
Trucks are just so profitable for dealers and automakers. The thing is – automakers figured this out long ago – Americans don’t mind paying out of their nose for big equipment while letting automakers and dealers pocket huge profit margins.
But when it comes to a car, suddenly, they’re very price conscious and they don’t want anyone to make any profits. This has been the case for 20 years. And that’s why the MSRP of the Camry, which until the year 2000 had been above that of the F-150 XLT, is now 40% below it!
Last year at this time, it was a huge mess. Supply chain chaos had tangled up production plans, and the ramp-up of production of the 2022 models was delayed. The whole thing was utter chaos. I delayed my update until November 20, and even then, I could only get the F-150 XLT rumor-price that was floating around among dealers, and that an exasperated dealer passed on to me, which turned out to be way low.
At the time, dealers were slapping big-fat addendum stickers on the few 2021 trucks that had, and MSRPs were suddenly no longer the top price, but the bottom price. I’d never seen anything this crazy in my entire life. Why were dealers able to do that? Because they could, because people were paying whatever, because the inflationary mindset had taken over.
This year, the chaos has settled down somewhat. The obnoxious addendum stickers are largely gone. Some 2023 Camrys are arriving at dealers. The first 2023 F-150 models may be arriving in November.
The CPI for new vehicles jumped by 10% year-over-year through August, and +7.3% in the prior 12-month period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, having finally picked up some of the price increases. But these increases in the CPI were from a low base that hadn’t really moved up at all for 20 years – due to the “hedonic quality adjustments.”
Hedonic quality adjustments make sense on a conceptual basis. If you compare a current model-year F-150 to the 1990 model-year F-150, you see that they’re the same vehicles in name only. The new model is bigger and more powerful (the base engine is a 290 hp 3.3L V6 with a silky-smooth electronic 10-speed automatic transmission). It has better fuel economy (EPA rates the 2022 model at 19 mpg in the city and at 24 mpg on the highway) and comes with all kinds of safety features, including four-wheel-disc brakes (as opposed to drum brakes in the rear), plus antilock braking, multiple airbags, and all kinds of passive safety systems. The new model is loaded with convenience features (note the 8-inch “Productivity Screen” in the instrument cluster among many other features). It has 17-inch aluminum wheels, and a gazillion other things that buyers of the 1990 model couldn’t even dream off.
The CPI for new vehicles attempts to calculate the price changes of the same product over time. If the product is improved in dramatic ways, as vehicles are, then the CPI estimates the costs of those improvements every year and removes them from the index. My gut tells me that these “hedonic quality adjustments,” though they make sense on a conceptual basis, have been exaggerated.
The result is that the CPI new vehicles increased by only 21% since the year 2000, driven almost entirely by the 18% increase over the past two years. The last two years of the CPI make sense.
But it’s more complicated. The outcome is that CPI for new vehicles increased by 21% since 2000, while over the same period, the price of the basic Ford truck jumped by 121%, to $42,940 in 2023, from $19,410 in 2000.
Since 2000, “median family income” increased by 75%, according to the Census Bureau, from $50,732 in 2000 to $88,590 in 2021. This has the effect that these new trucks have moved out of reach for many more consumers.
On the other hand, the Camry, which has also gotten larger, more powerful, and better in myriad ways, has increased in price by “only” 27% since 2000 – and with median family income creasing by 75%, it has become more affordable. Its price increases since 2000 are not far above the new-vehicle CPI’s increase of 21%.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s very difficult to compare these vehicles. As Wolf notes, the 1990 Camry and 2022 Camry are the same vehicle – in name only. Otherwise, they are vastly different cars.
Hedonic adjustments are hard but if we go by size alone (which is factor that a lot of people consider when they purchase a vehicle) then I think it would make sense to compare the 1990 Camry with say the 2022 Corolla. Both those models are roughly the same size (the interior cabin of the 2022 Corolla is larger than the 1990 Camry but the 1990 Camry has a little more trunk space). Even then, the 2022 Corolla has a more powerful engine and is much more fuel efficient, plus has better amenities and sophisticated safety systems. The Corolla LE has a starting MSRP of just under $21,000. That’s about a 60% increase in 32 years compared to the similarly-sized 1990 Toyota model. Price increase-wise, seems pretty reasonable compared to overall inflation.
I say that Corolla is probably priced like a necessity, while Ford F150 is priced like a luxury.
Now price the corolla without all the forced options stacked on. Subtract $2000 for the dashboard screens / computers. A few thousand more for the lane following and other driver “assist” computers, push button start, keyless entry, etc…
Really compare apples to apples and the price difference is pretty modest.
I’d rather have my 1985 camry than anything on the market today. Too bad some kid drove into it in a parking lot.
Great points Harrold
Then you can buy a new Kia Rio sedan for $16.5K. It has about the same horsepower and cabin dimensions as the 1990 Corolla.
The fact is that although some folks may wax nostalgically about those cars from long ago, very few people actually want to buy the sort of stripped-down vehicles you describe nowadays – which is why very few car companies actually make them.
Correction: Rio has the same horsepower as the 1990 Camry.
and dimensions as the 1990 Camry.
I agree with this. People want everything but buy what they can afford. Aside from average household wages going up it’s also worth looking at financing rates because most people are not making cash purchases. I was too young in 1990 to know first hand so I had to look it up but it looks like even with rate increases since 2009 average financing rates were still more than double in 1990 than they are today.
I helped my mom (age 79 at the time) buy a new Corolla over Memorial Day weekend 2020. She perfectly timed covid bottom and got 0% financing. There’s stuff on there neither of us know how to get to or turn off. I don’t use the cruise control because it defaults to that “adaptive cruise” thing and brakes for vehicles in front WAY too early, with more than enough space for another car or two to fit in.
Then that giant screen. No tactile sensation, all the buttons are the same with just the words changed. Stupid graphs and charts everywhere. Figuring out how to change AM to FM to no avail while I’m trying to pass a truck on the interstate.
These don’t feel like “improvements” to me.
I agree that Toyota has some of the worst human engineering on the planet. On my Lexus (a brand of Toyota) for example, there is no dedicated A/C button. If I just want air but no air conditioning I have to go through several clicks on the remote interface. Very unintuitive; it drives me bonkers. At least for the adaptive cruise (which I use quite often as it is very convenient) there is a direct access button on the steering wheel to control the following distance (of which there are three possible distance settings). The car itself drives like buttah’ though :)
It’s amazing to me that in 1990 the Camry was actually more expensive than the F-150.
The 1990 Camry was far superior to the Ford F-150.
Small pickups used to be cheap transportation. In 1987 right after graduating from high school, my sister bought a brand new bare bones Ford pickup, two-seater, manual transmission, manual windows, no amenities (I think it did have a radio), fairly decent gas mileage, about the same price as an econobox import at the time. She drove it for like 15 years, it was indestructible. I think small pickups were the start the trend single women driving SUVs. All the single women I know drive either an SUV, crossover, or some kind of sport or lux like BMW. None drive a Camry ;-) My sister now drives a Mustang convertible.
I remember the commercials from the early 80s for a basic compact truck like that and it was “$4995”
I was making $4 an hour in high school in 1984 in a restaurant as an assistant cook. If I worked full time that would be around $8,300 in one year. Compare that to $4,995 cost for a car.
Now the same job pays about $15 an hour or $30,000 in one year.
No way I could get a small truck like a new Ranger for less than $30,000 out the door.
Maybe could get the cheapest Ford Maverick for $25,000 out the door if it is available.
.
It used to be trucks were a bare bone work vehicle.
No air-conditioning. No rear seats. No upholstery. No power steering, locks or windows.
AM radio.
Just four wheels, an engine and a bed to carry stuff.
About as inexpensive as you make something go from A to B.
Now, pickup trucks are to men as purses are to women. (Price is no object)
The price of F-150 is directly correlated with the price of gas, or diesel. It’s only logical.
??Errata stuff–>> Last section, first paragraph…$19,410 in 2020. Expect that was year 2000 data? (Disclaimer-Don’t do windows nor bowling scores.)
Hey, magic! That date changed over in a poof. A self fixing site!
An AI powered site: it acts while you’re still thinking about it :-]
When i bought my f150 xlt new in 2014 the msrp listed was 37k, i bought it for 32k. When i looked at 2020″s (not to buy) msrp was listed a 47k, ridiculous. Paid mine off a year and a half early on a 7 year loan. Never buying new again. Had to the last two vehicles because there weren’t any used ones to buy. Paid all three vehicles off that i ever owned starting with my first in 2000. 0 issues with the current truck (f150) so it’s ride till it dies.
You need some over priced thing that you actually don’t need. It is cool. People will like you.
What do you drive, Mr opinionated?
“My name is blurry face and I care what people think.”
Ditto. I have had 5 Ford [work] trucks and I expect to die before my 2015 F-150 kicks the bucket.
By them trucks might start at 100k.
PS my wife loves it.
Much of this is the mindset of the American executive – short term profits. The Japanese think of the long term.
A Ford F150 is a car with a truck bed. Small axles, small brakes, etc. When you want to do work, you don’t buy an F150. These prices are absolutely bananas.
What the FED and CONgress have done is unforgivable. They have basically stolen the purchasing power of the entire middle class and poor. Now most cannot afford a new vehicle or a house. This country sucks now.
How exactly did the Fed do that, and not dumb consumers? Toyota doesn’t seem to have the problem.
Roger that!
“Time to go on a buyers’ strike, no?”
Nope, sign me up for a 10 year loan. ;-)
As you say, there is a different mindset for pickup truck owners.
Years ago, one guy at work bought a new truck, then another, then another, and they parked them side by side. At break time they stood around admiring and comparing them.
Aren’t the slope of graphs shallower for housing and vehicle CPIs than real world prices? Shouldn’t they be the same, no matter the adjustments?
“Because they could, because people were paying whatever, because the inflationary mindset had taken over.”
But they’re not actually “paying whatever,” they’re BORROWING WHATEVER because a bank decided to loan them more money than they should have. This is a credit bubble, and the banks are just as responsible as anybody for the situation. They are fueling inflation. On what planet is 170% loan to value acceptable? This is a really disgusting business model.
Well Said. Bad times are in store for a lot of the people in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Take a look at the reporting # from AMD, NAVIDIA, INTEL, etc.
Wait till TMC reports. Wait till AMAT reports.
Good time to be in anything other than Stonks.
🤑🤑🤑
When you buy anything buy it with CASH so you can feel the pain right then and there. Your perspective on prices will sink in immediately and you most likely will change your mind about the purchase; even on the most minor items; give it a try. Go to the bank and pull out the cash; you’ll see. Credit Cards are a large enabler of inflation.
“inflationary mindset had taken over“ – Wolf is correct, pretty accurate, ahead in his reporting and assessment about inflation (as compared to msm). Talking to lot of people it seems that this mindset of pay what ever has taken over as people have low mortgage (refinanced at low rates), and increase in salaries/income of last few years (also with stock market gains from last 10 years) so they don’t care.
It is going to hard to dislodge this inflation with out massive deep recession (high unemployment rate).
I wonder with all the refinancing at low rates, will it effect people’s sending mindset when they are unemployed as they might be able to cover their low rate mortgage payment from unemployment benefits (I know they can not get paid unemployment benefits forever) or from the huge saving.
Looking at the inflation, employment (labor force participation), house prices, vehicle prices, etc the economy is completely distorted.
Life just feels getting harder for peasants (falling back further in life as compared to others who have assets like house….)
You may have a house and the asset of whatever equity you have built up – but it doesn’t help put groceries on the table.
Just because I own my house in retirement doesn’t mean I can take a year and travel the world.
I’m still seeing more and more brand new (60-80k) pickup trucks on the roads these days. Have to wonder if the census bureau made a rounding error and median household incomes are 1.5 million instead of 150k in some of these MA and NH towns.
I also can’t believe still seeing so many brand new vehicles with paper plate numbers waiting for their registration. It’s almost like people don’t anticipate a recession, and are not trying to save as much cash as possible. Blows my mind.
So in 2019, I moved back to the Midwest and started a landscaping company (I had a bunch of experience in CO). Showed up to the first job in a little Ford Focus to do an estimate. It was a big job. Two large retaining walls and four paver patios. She looked at me and my Ford Focus and asked, “are you going to be able to do the job.” I said, “yes, I’ll figure it out.” I won the bid. With how much I made, I figured I needed a crappy truck that just needed to do this one job and then I could use the earnings to buy a better truck. I went on the hunt and found a 1993 F-250 automatic to go check out. The guy said it had 78000 miles. Now I was skeptical because in CO we had a 1983 Chevy that had 134,763 miles and I know it had that mileage because the odometer never moved. So skeptical. Went to go look at it. Tiny bite of rust, no oil leak, the pedals weren’t worn, interior was right out of 1993 with no tears, and the best air conditioner I’ve ever experienced, bed liner, extended bed, and whoever ordered this truck went all out. Also it was the v8 big block 7.5 liter (460) and gets 8 miles whether you are going for a drive, hauling something, or going down hill. Got it for 2,700 bucks and have spent about 700 on new brake lines, spark plugs, oil changes, brake pads and rotors, and starter. No longer do landscaping but it is a fun truck and after looking at this feel great as 30,000 dollar difference can buy me a lot of gas and repairs!
I can destroy a half-ton truck in my line of work in just a few years. Oddly enough, half tons of the 90s were much tougher in terms of the abuse they could handle. My late model 3/4 ton GMC can barely handle the abuse, and that’s after I swapped out the rear end with a 1-ton axle and springs (so it’s really a 7/8 ton now). F-150s are toys. Most men like to pretend that they are good consumers – out for a deal, but the F-150 pricing trend proves the exact opposite. Middle age men, the typical F-150 buyer, it turns out, are really poor consumers. Half ton trucks today, and I don’t care if you pull a boat on the weekend with it, scream vanity. The more of these lifted and big wheel varieties I see, the less impressed I am. I guess you can say my impressions are inversely proportional to how dumb you make your truck look. Ford is laughing all the way to the bank at American collective male inadequacy.
Had 1948 ford pick up in high school ,would drag around these yuppie trucks all day long
Look at the Japanese Yen. They are worth so much less. The cheapening of the yen leads to a bargain priced Japanese car – assuming it was built in Japan with Japanese labor and parts.
The Camry is made in Kentucky. Most Japanese cars and trucks that you can buy in the US are made in US factories (in Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, etc.) or in Mexican factories, with components from the US, China, Thailand, and some from Japan, and so the exchange rate of the yen is largely irrelevant.
It’s the “Personal Pick-Up Truck” that is mainly the 10% of vehicles that use 30% of the gas. That usually has just a driver and an empty bed. Terrible efficiency for moving even two bodies around. Excessive weight, air drag and geared to tow. Please, people, buy a small car to transport your body. I’m no Greenie, but we’ll all need that gas when supplies shrink.
Looking at the VOLUME of sales and the resale values we see the truth of how these are valued.
Camry’s volume has been pretty stable over the years where as the f150 has declined significantly. It’s been discussed before how these ridiculous truck type vehicles are over-priced because the wheeler-dealers are making higher priced sales on less and less volume.
As for resale value, especially in a world where petroleum costs will continue to climb, the Camry has always had excellent resale value. Toyota is top of the line in petroleum vehicles now so of course….
Where as these flimsy, over priced gas guzzler truck type things, with all the optional junk that no one needs…..
It’s terrible AND one can find videos on line now where dealers are talking about how 72 and 84 month loans are standard these days BUT banks are pulling back now and not lending on these over priced, quickly depreciating piles of scrap metal.
Do people really believe there is status in driving a truck? lol ridiculous. Not good enough for me. I wouldn’t be caught dead driving that. The only truck I would drive would a Uhaul or Penske sticker on the outside. Let them service and take the depreciation while I use it for a few hours. lol.
“piles of scrap metal” – Amen!
The Camry of today is a much safer faster car.
Same with the f-150, it would be great to be able to buy a bare bones of either with crank windows, manual locks etc WITH the more powerful engines.
If they had a Camry with an auction jack and manual everything except safety features (auto braking, ABS, stability control) etc I’d be all over it if it came with their most powerful engine. Same with the F-150, but their best engine comes at the top tier trim because those add-ons are where the profit is.
Imagine a Camry LE with the 3.5 that weighs less than the trd by a decent margin and a manual and AWD? That car would be fast, fun and cheap cupeled with toyo reliability? Done, I’ll get one this weekend.
Me 2
What use is a faster car? To lose your license or kill yourself?
I wonder if cost to lease small pickups trucks played a role in how their sticker price evolved over the last 5 years.
I had to look this number up, but apparently up to 34% of new vehicles were leased at some point in 2017 – which I would say is a pretty significant number. One interesting tidbit is how leasing math is (or at least used to be between 2017 and 2020) vastly different for passenger cars and pickup trucks. Most passenger cars have a residual value of around 50-55% after a 12k miles per year / 36m lease. Trucks, on the other hand, sometimes have residuals of 80% or more which drastically changes the whole calculation.
Basically, when I was in the market for a new leased vehicle in 2019-2020, I could’ve gotten a tiny Buick Encore with questionable reliability for ~$280/month … or a Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab for $250/month. Any mid-sized SUV was well into $400+/month range.
With that in mind, truck manufacturers could’ve easily jacked the prices up on trucks and still be in a very competitive position for those leasing their trucks.
Not sure if it works this way though, just a wild guess based on what I’ve been seeing in the market over the last 3-5 years.
Realistically the F-150 is just not that great a vehicle. I still drive an ‘08 Chevy Diesel Crew Cab and you never convince me to trade my old truck for that Ford.
BTW, while we are on vehicles here, for those with a limited used car budget, one of the cheapest & best used cars out there is your grandma’s old 199-2005 Buick LeSabre. Bulletproof motors, lots of parts available, and can often be found with very low mileage for under $3500. These can easily run 3-400k miles.
I’d love to hear about why there is this everlasting chip shortage. Nobody seems to explain this. Who makes them? What kind of chips are these? Why can’t they supply what they did 3 years ago?
The PC industry now has more supply than demand. But nobody in the world can build a car any more. This is all very strange.
Not strange at all. You just need to get informed. There is lots of good stuff out there on it. What the automakers are short are microcontrollers (for door locks, mirrors, sensors in the engine control system, etc.), they’re relatively low cost, trailing edge tech made in aging fabs where there isn’t a lot of money in it. And so no one wants to invest in it. But they’re also very specialized for vehicles. For example, the chips in the engine compartment and especially near the exhaust system have to be able to endure the heat.
I mention it from time to time, including here in my article about cutting-edge semi glut:
“All this comes even as cheap, low-end, tailing-edge semiconductors and microcontrollers used in automotive components continue to be dogged by shortages, and continue to hamper global auto production. In other words, there is a glut in high-end chips, and a shortage in the cheap stuff coming out of aging chip plants that companies weren’t motivated to invest in because there isn’t a lot of money in it.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/10/cutting-edge-us-semiconductor-makers-crushed-by-one-thing-after-another-in-2022-after-mind-boggling-bubble-in-2020-2021/