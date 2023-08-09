Mortgage Rates Jump to Holy-Moly 7.09%, FHA Rates to Highest in 20 Years, Pulling Rug Out from Under Home Sales in August

Mortgage applications to purchase a home: -40% from 2022 and 2019, 3rd worst week since 1995, behind only two weeks in February.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 7%+ mortgages are doing their magic on the housing market as they keep buyers out of the market, and home sales sagged further in late July and August, from already dismal levels, as indicated by weekly applications for mortgages to purchase a home.
The average interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming balances jumped to 7.09%, from 6.93% in the prior reporting week, the third highest since January 2002, with only two weeks last November having been marginally higher than this reporting week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
FHA mortgage rates rose to 7.02%, highest rate since 2002. Rates on jumbo mortgages (greater than $726,200) rose to 7.04%.
“Treasury yields rates rose last week and mortgage rates followed suit due to a combination of the Treasury’s funding announcement and the downgrading of the U.S. government debt rating,” the MBA said.
Yup, the Treasury Department’s announcement a week ago of a tsunami of issuance of longer-term Treasury notes and bonds to fund the ballooning government deficits was followed the next day by Fitch’s downgrade of the US credit rating from ‘AAA’ to ‘AA+’. And they’re now getting blamed for the jump in mortgage rates.
In other words, the government’s reckless deficits and borrowing going back many years are now getting blamed for our holy-moly mortgage rates. It surely plays a part; inflation and the Fed’s reaction to tamp down on inflation play another part, as do a bunch of other interrelated things. The whole thing is a mess, and the result is that mortgage rates are over 7%.
And amid these holy-moly mortgage rates, home buyers have vanished, we have seen that for a while, and it got worse.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home dropped for the fourth week in a row, from the already low levels that had prevailed for months, to the third-lowest volume since 1995, the two lowest volume-weeks having been in late February this year, according to the MBA today.
Purchase mortgage applications, compared to the same week in:
- 2022 which was already in the middle of the downturn: -27%
- 2021: -41%
- 2019: -40%.
These are very big drops. Mortgage applications to purchase a home are a forward-looking indicator of where home sales as measured by closed deals are headed in a month or two, so for July and August. They show that demand for homes to be funded with a mortgage is at dismal levels compared to the period before the pandemic.
Applications to refinance existing mortgages dropped this week, according to the data by the MBA, and remain in the same low range since refi applications collapsed in early 2022.
The collapse in mortgage refis has crushed mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, which responded with mass layoffs in late 2021 and into 2022. Refis were a big part of their revenues, and they vanished.
No one who can avoid it is going to refi a 3% mortgage with a 7% mortgage. The only logical reason in this environment to refi a 3% mortgage is for cash-out purposes. And that’s what is happening.
Non-cash-out refis have collapsed by 97% from 2019, according to the AEI Housing Center.
There are some reasons for trying to pull cash out of the home with a cash-out refi, with the expectations that either mortgage rates will be back at 3% next year, LOL, to allow the homeowner to refi the home back into a 3% mortgage; or that the home will be sold within a fairly short time, and maybe some cash was needed to spruce it up, or whatever. And some people have been forced by a major medical or other emergency to pull cash out of the home.
So cash-out refis have also plunged, but not quite as much:
- by 56% from 2022
- by 86% from 2021
- by 80% from 2019
- by 60% from 2018
Chart by the AEI Housing Center, in thousand rate locks per week. Note how in 2018 (green line) cash-out refis also collapsed as mortgage rates headed to 5%, and in November 2018 briefly exceeded 5%. This is a very cyclical and mortgage-rate-dependent industry.
Historically, the current home mortgage rates are really very cheap.
This is true, but with housing prices also going up roughly 40% since 2020, and the increased mortgage rates, and many houses still going for over asking (at least near me in Boston) many wisely just don’t want to be house poor and don’t buy.
People don’t have to bid any more for houses than what they want to pay and if they don’t like the prices, then just don’t bid. It all comes down to simple supply and demand.
If I can get 20% down and 8%+ on mortgage
I’ll consider carrying
always willing to take it back and sell again
helps ROI
If you are not being sarcastic, please refer to adjusted for inflation home price back then with double digit rates to price now and 7%. It’s the most expensive housing market in the US in the last 3 decades, soon enough it will put Hong Kong house price insanity soon
I do not think that was a coherent statement.
I am more confused by reading it.
My 30 year fixed mortgage rate in 1993 was 7 1/2% when I purchased my home in San Francisco.
Today that home is worth roughly 7 or eight times what I purchased at four.
My pay has only gone up about 3 to 4 times what I was making then.
I was not even be able to purchase my own home back at today’s prices, even if interest rates were 0%.
I guess that the point that I’m trying to make is that because home prices have gone up so much and P has not kept up with that, a 7% mortgage today means a lot more than it did in 1993.
Not the case. Superficially they may look that way to you, but think about the last time mortgage rates were meaningfully higher and what home prices looked like back then. 7% on a million dollar SFH is a lot higher than 12% on a $200K back then – in fact three times higher in terms of interest you’d have to pay. And that does not even touch on the crazy insurance and property tax costs these days. Think about it.
It absolutely is the case. The fact that prices, and thus mortgage payments, are batshit high with those historically normal mortgage rates doesn’t make the rates not historically normal.
Which doesn’t help at all when the houses themselves are soul-crushingly expensive.
Very good news.
We expect them here in Europe soon
My first mortgage in 1972 was 7.5%
Normal is all about expectations.
In ’82, my first was 13% – OUCH!
And the house was probably $35,000?
And he had 32 acres “for the kids to roam”
Hehe
And their annual income was probably 50% of the home value and probably increasing pretty rapidly with a fixed mortgage.
Be careful standing on any rug these days.
you think mortgage rates are high now? just wait! After factoring in real inflation they still are too low
And, yet, in my neighborhood in San Jose, there is still very little inventory and homes that come on the market are gone in a few days. Zillow (yeah, I know) predicts a 5-6% increase in homes prices in the next year. Apparently, 7% rates don’t faze these buyers.
California does probably take the FOMO cake to another level. Doesn’t seem to faze SoCal buyers either apparently…
Perhaps thou art fortunate, Bill C, to live in an affluent neighborhood where the buyers are wealthy – largely unrestricted in their spending by inflation – and paying cash ?
Yes most houses that sell in my state are all Cash, 85% are from other states that sold for nose bleed prices, so they bid up and pay way over value. The do not have a Mortgage and they do have new “everything”… But they are either retired or working part time because the jobs market is tight for “blow ins”
Such a fantastically dull town, too. Climate’s nice enough, though.
Building and selling tract homes like crazy in Sacramento region. I get investor cash offers to buy my rentals 3-5 times a week albeit at a 30-70 grand discount. Looking at land in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Still extremely pricey and there are places still selling. I’m not phased at all by this. As long as jobs are abundant and two people work then the buying will continue.
Don’t confuse automatically produced junk-mails from a marketing company under a quarterly or annual contract with actual “investor cash offers.” Those emails will keep coming until their contract is up.
I cannot tell you how many of the “buyout offers” for this website I have gotten in my inbox. Some of them are already tagged as spam. It’s just junk email that gets sent out to a gazillion people.
So so so many house deals are failing appraisal right now. While home sellers still think they can price at 21/22 prices, mortgage underwriters and appraisers are not on-board.
What’s more delusional is I see those houses come back to For Sale after sitting on Pending, and they don’t come back with any price drop. Like they just cannot believe that the value of a home can go down.
Isn’t it America’s main religion now that housing and stonks only go up?
With ZIRP its true. The question is how many years till the feds’s handlers demand they bring back ZIRP.
I have never once overheard anyone in Vegas discussing the vital guttage they had pulled out from this that or the other orifice by the house. It’s always about the winnings…no matter where you go.
…typing the word ‘stocks’ like that — like your qwerty had inflamed adenoids.
why
This is happening in my neck of the woods in the East Bay Area.
Heres to praying this gridlocked market leads to the mother of all overbuilds in the new construction front and craters home values for a generation so no one else has to play this game again.
Seems like nothing but apartment complexes being built in Omaha and there full,
Went past a new *luxury* apartment complex under construction in Gilbert, AZ yesterday. Architecturally, they rival the Russian apartment blocks from the 1960’s. Of course, they had an exciting name…. “Trevi”.
They looked about as Italian as a packing crate.
$400,000 @ 7.0% running about $2600 mo. Affordable options out there in no man’s land. This means more money will be spent on T/E for upcoming holidays. USA last half will be a blowout spending spree, America loves Santa clause. I’m not hearing the same thirst and chatter about homeownership these days. Almost like when everyone was getting a Peleton delivered to their residence. All smiles STOP together.
Where the housing prices and interest rates meet, not a soul to be found,
All these Fools buying houses think one or two things will bail them out ,wage inflation, or lower interest rates .Blackrock is on a different page ouch
Where do you get this BlackRock junk??? They don’t buy houses. Or neighborhoods.
He could have really meant Blackstone,
which if I recall, is more directly involved
in single family homes. I sort of expect
that they chose the name just to sow
confusion.
Blackstone doesn’t buy very many either, compared to “mom and pop” investors.
Blackstone bought entire portfolios of already rented out SFH from another big landlord and it bought build-to-rent communities from homebuilders. That’s all its doing.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/06/22/no-blackstone-didnt-buy-17000-houses-out-from-under-desperate-homebuyers-and-blackrock-didnt-buy-a-whole-neighborhood-but-built-to-rent-is-a-h/
They sold IH in late 2019 too.
As always terrific analytical. A point of view from a Global Retiree with homes around world including USA>
Prices for homes in the USA compared to almost anywhere in the world are extremely high eg in the key “global” cites like Bi Coastal LA SF NY Boston Philly Miami and adjacent burbs,
What makes the USA absurdly expensive is unlike most countries in the world have a permanent penalty legal expropriation in the form of property tax which in most areas (ex California ) are in the 2% of value of home and absurb mantainance HOA etc costs another 2% . Many countries around the world follow Latin model or Asia model of no property tax and low maintenance ,
Key point of above when you take in real costs USA higher end properties are priced to perfection and have escalated due to money printing , inflation and income gains at top 1% range, Go short ………..
This is really encouraging, that as rents had slightly been headed lower, at a glacial pace, the landlords have to rethink inflation versus disinflation and crank rents higher to gouge people a bit more — this’ll also play out well with Airbnb and the unlimited amount of income everyone has.
Obviously, in our booming recovery, 7%+ mortgages don’t matter, because people still have tons of endless stimulus money — and stocks are making everyone rich, including a tsunami wave of students who all have excellent jobs, and increasing income growth. Between massively wealthy baby boomers and rolling in dough millennials, this is tribal — & AI and the Fed have everyone’s back. Additionally, this gives banks some breathing room going into Fall, and everyone knows stocks are going way higher in a Santa Claus rally— there’s nothing going to stop the expansion of this pandemic hallucination!
One of my family members is a realtor and her two buyers just dropped out of the market, presumably from mortgages rates pushing above 7%. Unless you’re a cash buyer, there’s really no reason to enter the market right now. With so many mortgage holders in the 3-4% range, I suspect mortgage applications and consequently home sales will suffer significantly as we head into a more seasonally weak period for home buying activity.
Despite this collapsed home buying activity, I don’t foresee much downward momentum in housing prices beyond what’s seasonally expected. The job market remains too tight to lead to an increase in forced sales. I suppose rates going even higher could erode enough demand to force prices meaningfully lower, although rates going to 8%+ through the end of the year seems fairly unlikely.
From my perspective, the likelihood of home prices going down is quite a lot and home prices going up is minimal.
I think its a matter of time for home prices to go down unless something drastic happens..
I agree mostly with you. No matter what a certain number of life situations will bring forced selling to market. I think even cash buyers are out however at these prices. I wonder how many veterans of the GFC are on the sidelines. Maybe history wont repeat exactly but maybe it might rhyme somewhat. I think the sellers really haven’t gotten the memo yet. But I think some warning bells in their brains might start going off if Powell bumps in Sept and we continue to get dismal stats out of the housing sector, which seasonally is expected. But if you think about it, if you ever tried selling anything you list high and incrementally come down depending on your motivation level. Motivation usually requires some reason or duress, else it’s just fishing. In line with mortgage applications falling off a cliff, I’m looking at ‘time on the market’ going up. Another thing I am on the look out for as the market slowly gets the memo with ‘higher longer’ is those who bought a second home years and years ago are still sitting on big appreciation wins. The old adage is he who panics first panics best. Pretty sure that’s a Wolfism. These are folks who can still sell their properties and make significant money while the getting is good. These are also the people who start putting the newer buyers in trouble with negative equity. Once enough undercutting starts happening — that could change some of these dynamics.
Here is one reason the 3% mortgage holders do not want to sell
A 30 year $400k loan @3% means you will pay 207k in interest over 30 years. Total cost of your loan is 607k
A 30 year $400k loan at 7% means you will pay $558k in interest over 30 years. Total cost of loan e is $958k.
At 7%, you will be paying more way more interest than principle.
But most people are still only concerned with monthly payments and not the total cost.
Does that seem myopic to you? Focusing on the monthly payment? I used to think so, too. I also to make finding a “forever home” as my main objective. I guess from a purely bookkeeping vantage, that may still be attractive, but I’m moved away from that thinking.
I know of only one person in all my years who stayed in their home for more than 30 years — Mr. Wheeler. I’m not even sure if he paid it off — I think he double mortgaged when he hit a hard patch in the early aughts. The point here, though, is that he’s rare; people stay in a place ~ 7-8 years on average. As a homebody even I have never lived in a single domicile for ten years across 45.
Mr. Wheeler’s wife left in the 90’s, his kids are all middle-aged and his grandkids are all grown and moved far away. All the neighbors he was once so familiar with have long since gone three or four waves over…his pride of ownership in the place started to evaporate, too, with blue tarps on sections of the roof and overgrowth needing a month of Sundays with a machete. I would think one would feel utterly haunted staying in any place that long. Way too many memories and reminders everywhere.
Rates “higher for longer” is going to mean a return to 5% minimum rate mortgage for decades. These are just normal rates. What’s obvious to everyone (a timely return to 2% inflation) is obviously wrong.
I got another letter from Opendoor last week. I average about 1 letter every 2 months. I’m in Southern California.
These mailouts are on automatic pilot. They’ve been farmed out to a marketing company on a contract. So they’ll keep coming until the contract is up, come hell or high water.
Gasoline is up 20% since July 1.
Rates aren’t coming down anytime soon.
SPR drawdown has stopped, or paused.
“In other words, the government’s reckless deficits and borrowing going back many years are now getting blamed for our holy-moly mortgage rates.”
Every unit of purchasing power the government spends comes from somewhere. It’s not manna from heaven. If it’s not taken in direct taxes, it’s extracted through the capital markets, in the form of more expensive money or it’s reduced purchasing power, or both.
Yeah. Everyone wants their free government cheese and then complains about gas prices or (insert complaint here). Few can (or are willing to) connect the dots.