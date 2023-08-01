Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating on Fiscal Deterioration, Government Debt Burden, and Debt Ceiling Standoffs

Second major US ratings agency to downgrade the US to ‘AA+’. The first rating agency got whacked by the US government.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Following the shocker of an announcement by the Treasury Department yesterday that it would have to borrow $1 trillion in the quarter through September and another $852 billion in the quarter through December, on top of the $32.6 trillion the government already owes, Fitch Ratings threw in the towel today and became the second major US rating agency to downgrade the US of A.
Fitch cut the long-term credit rating of the US to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’. It already had the US on negative outlook, meaning a downgrade was possible. With the downgrade today, Fitch removed the negative outlook and assigned a stable outlook.
As reason for the downgrade, Fitch cited a litany of issues, which it summarized:
- “The expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years
- “High and growing general government debt burden
- “Erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”
Here are some key points that Fitch made:
“Erosion of Governance”: Fitch cited “a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.”
“The government lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and has a complex budgeting process. These factors, along with several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives, have contributed to successive debt increases over the last decade.”
This is what the last half of these “successive debt increases over the last decade” looks like:
Rising Government Deficits: Fitch said that it expects the general government (GG) deficit to reach 6.3% of GDP this year, from 3.7% in 2022, “reflecting cyclically weaker federal revenues, new spending initiatives and a higher interest burden.” Fitch forecasts the deficit to reach 6.6% of GDP in 2024 and 6.9% of GDP in 2025.
Rising Government Debt: Fitch said that the debt-to-GDP ratio at 112.9% in 2023 is “well above the pre-pandemic 2019 level of 100.1%.” It expects the ratio to reach 118.4% by 2025. “The debt ratio is over two-and-a-half times higher than the ‘AAA’ median of 39.3% of GDP and ‘AA’ median of 44.7% of GDP,” it said.
“Fitch’s longer-term projections forecast additional debt/GDP rises, increasing the vulnerability of the U.S. fiscal position to future economic shocks,” Fitch said.
Medium-term Fiscal Challenges Unaddressed: “Over the next decade, higher interest rates and the rising debt stock will increase the interest service burden, while an aging population and rising healthcare costs will raise spending on the elderly absent fiscal policy reforms,” Fitch said.
But the US of A still has some strengths, Fitch said: a “large, advanced, well-diversified and high-income economy, supported by a dynamic business environment.” And of course, inevitably, the US has the dollar, “the world’s preeminent reserve currency, which gives the government extraordinary financing flexibility.”
Fitch projects a US recession in Q4 this year and in Q1 next year, the same recession that has gotten moved out every quarter for over a year. Someday we’ll get it. Even the Fed has given up on its recession call for this year. Fitch is still clinging to it.
Fed Tightening: Fitch pointed at the rate hikes so far, and “expects one further hike” by September. “The resilience of the economy and the labor market are complicating the Fed’s goal of bringing inflation towards its 2% target,” it said. It sees no rate cuts until March 2024. And it cited QT, “which is further tightening financial conditions.” Though, however, but, uhm, the financial conditions have barely tightened outside the banking sector.
Second downgrade for the US of A.
Fitch has now become the second of the top three US rating agencies to knock the US off its triple-A ratings.
In 2011, S&P downgraded the US to AA+, from AAA, after another especially entertaining debt ceiling farce in Washington. But the downgrade did not go over very well. Politicians from both parties lambasted it. The Justice Department started to investigate S&P’s role in the rating of some MBS that blew up during the Financial Crisis and ultimately sued S&P and its parent McGraw Hill Financial, in 2013, accusing it of defrauding investors, and seeking $5 billion. In 2015, S&P settled the allegations for $1.375 billion. So that was an expensive downgrade.
Not that it mattered. Downgrades should make it more expensive for governments to borrow. But they don’t.
Japan, which is in even worse fiscal shape than the US — and which Fitch rates ‘A’, four notches below the US’s new ratings — has the lowest yields rates in the world, not because of any credit ratings, but because of central bank policy.
US Treasury yields continued to meander lower after the S&P downgrade in 2011. By August 2020, the 10-year yield had dropped to an all-time low of 0.5%.
But that era is over. Since August 2020, yields have jumped, thanks to Fed tightening — and not due to any downgrades. Today, the 10-year yield is back over 4%.
But does this say more about the US, or more about Fitch?
Debts don’t matter. Until they do.
Amen, and the latest FRED data shows that we’re now running an annualized $970B interest expense.
AND!!! This is only through Q2. As such, it seems extremely likely that Q3 will push it past $1T.
AND!!! We still “MAY” have 1, 2, or possibly even 3 more rate increases before it’s all said and done. More on that Friday with the July jobs report.
Higher for long says JPowell, and he seems to mean it. Oh, and tax revenues have turned south and will continue to worsen.
Yes, deficits now matter and so do treasury yields. Unfortunately, Congress doesn’t get it . . . YET.
What is wrong with the tax revenue? GDP growth is better than 2% and unemployment is at all time low. And yet — GOV tax rev is not keeping up. Something is stinking here.
1. The reason treasury TGA is to acquire as much debt as possible since ceiling is suspended until 2025.
2. ratings do not matter and long rates are not going to raise much from here. If anything they will go down.
The fact that the government retaliated against S&P’s downgrade utilizing the judicial process was a sign that banana republic habits were becoming ingrained in US governance. The US fiscal position in the eighties was very much stronger than it is today. Both parties now have embraced deficit spending because the GFC taught them that taxes and spending need not be correlated. The inflation of the eighties had a happy ending; it really is different this time because the US, its government, its people and its fiscal position are all very different.
Back in the late 90s and early 2000s, we used to talk about how we eventually need to pay back the debt. No, everyone accepts that it’ll never happen, and can’t happen.
Operation Choke Point, Letitia James using her office to punish gun related businesses, the current admin using social media to censor, are all also banana republic type actions.
I’ll take the other side of that bet on duration. Yellen did too when she sold bills instead of lower-yielding bonds to re-fill the TGA.
The only way long rates will go up is if economy grows gang busters for a long time.
Then why did she sell bills at a higher yield?
Or if inflation remains subbornly high.
(It totally will)
I am taking the other side of that bet. Specifically short the 20 year.
Yellen is not happy.
She’s yellen!
She’s the clown who said in early 2021 “Go big because rates are low.” What a fool.
According to Bloomberg US Treasury Bond Futures are up on the Fitch downgrade announcement, because of a flight to quality. Same as when S&P downgraded the US debt rating in 2011. It never ends.
It was too early for Bloomberg to comment on what the market did. The market already changed course, and the 10-year yield bounced back to 4.03%. And it’s still too early to comment. But ultimately, over the week, months, and years, the downgrade has no impact.
Inflation and the Fed are the biggies. The credit rating is just decoration.
Yellen re-filled the TGA with bills, rather than lower-yielding bonds. So, she must have had the same concerns privately — otherwise why borrow at a higher rate?
Because she thinks that short rates will soon be dropping rapidly and she doesn’t want to lock in higher rates on longer term instruments? Maybe that’s why Wall Street also thinks rates will soon be going in reverse.
Bills will mature within a year. It would seem that she thinks bill yields will dip below notes & bond within 12 months or so.
Perhaps this was done to keep long yields from going up too much, which may have happened if there was not enough demand for the new issuance at current long yields.
On one hand a lower credit rating is bad as more interest needs to be paid back. However, couldn’t a low credit rating work as an interest rate “hard deck” that the Federal Reserve would be unable to go below? The Federal Reserve apparently suffers from pressures (Wall Street, oligarchs, government, etc.?) that seemingly they cannot resist; a low credit rating would take the load off their back helping them to do their job easier and better. Maybe some credit rating that would give 4% interest rate, in the “B” would be just right; like the goldilocks finance they talk about, not too hot and not too cold.
It’s shocking that the USA Credit rating is a notch above F——.
10-year treasury yield made a big jump today. Is this because of the increasing yield needed to entice people to buy these bonds? I know Wolf has written about this, just trying to confirm my understanding of what happened today.
It’s still far from enticing me, LOL. I still don’t why anyone would be enticed by 4%, in this inflation scenario, but there is a lot of demand at this yield, which is what makes a market: people disagree … for one to dump it, the other has to buy it.
“reflecting cyclically weaker federal revenues, new spending initiatives and a higher interest burden.”
This would have a been another wonderful opportunity to pull out the most recent Woflstreet graph of gov interest payments as a percentage of tax receipts. The one showing that our government went from paying under 20% of receipts toward debt servicing to nearly 35% over the course of only 4 quarters beginning in 2022. 1 year of reporting took us from the lowest percentage since at least the 70s to the highest percentage since ~1998! At this rate we’ll easily blow past 50% and Wolf will have to re-scale the Y-axis in another couple of years.
With more rate hikes against manic deficit spending and debt issuance, our gov will be stuck collecting tax money and handing half of it over in interest payments by late 2024 / early 2025. High outflow to interest income is stimulative. It was in Volcker’s time and still is now. Short of some surprise financial implosion, we’re in for hot whack-mole-inflation for a long time to come. Do we really even deserve an AA+ rating?
Here we go:
What they did from 1992 to 2001 to go from 50% to 25%?
No wonder the BRICS wants a new currency..we have total morons and idiots running our finances! Greg Mannerino is right, they must exponentially increase the the debt in order to sustain our corrupt and evil system.. if our financial system is based on worthless debt, then what happens when some other system is backed by reality.. such things as commodities, gold and industrial growth? We live in a world of fantasies and lies..!!!!
“No wonder the BRICS wants a new currency..we have total morons and idiots…”
The BRICS don’t use the dollar, they have their own messes on their hands. None of the BRICS are even close to AAA. China is AA- at S&P and A at Fitch. Brazil is junk-rated at Fitch and S&P (BB-). Russia is deep-junk (CC and C at S&P and Fitch). You can look up the others.
Thanks as usual! If you need a paywall sign me up. I will gladly pay for information that is this good that is also dumbed down to my level like you always do. You are the best!
Fitch is doing the USA a favor with this warning. I seriously doubt this government will go after Fitch. The bondholders might though…😛
Thanks. I will not put my readers up against a paywall. I want everyone to be able to read this site.
However, readers can donate to support the site (and many do, thank you!). Here’s how:
https://wolfstreet.com/how-to-donate-to-wolf-street/
yes oh so shocking and so surprising (sic) and yes indices are within spitting distance of all time highs … oh but wait, let me check the dxy … surely the $ has crashed and burned by now … nope … nothing much to see there. but i do see a lot of digging in my neighbors yard. it’s either his cans of gold or his wife. i better check.
If we are running 6.5% of GDP deficits during good times, I shudder to think what the deficit will look like when the inevitable recession arrives. Perhaps it might be the time when the mythical “bond vigilantes” finally appear.
Fitch said our whole country is Wolf’s drunken sailor
I guess the CBDC’s and suppose to help them manage nominal and real yields, but I don’t see how it’s going to work. The CBDC’s are still a form of fiat money and the amount them them that will need to be created should bring on terrible inflation
The US is in a ginormous speculative everything bubble of epic proportions, in conjunction with an out-of-control, deranged CONgress who are spending the country into complete and total destruction.
It’s a start, but Fitch is still dancing around the US debt issue.
Did Fitch mention the US has been monetizing debts the past 15 years? A quick look at the Fed’s balance sheet expansion over time leads to that obvious conclusion.
Also, did Fitch mention the US dollar just devalued 20% in three quick years, in the form of inflation? If inflation of 2% per year is the base expectation, that’s a 14% default over three years.
Fitch is pretending to be a ratings agency. After the debacles of 2008, it’s a wonder Fitch even exists.
Credit ratings are supposed to help an investor weight the risk of default. That’s it. Well, the USA isn’t going to default, at least not for long if there’s some congressional hissy fit that causes one. No one should worry about that.
What everyone should worry about is the debasement of the currency by said borrower to repay. I don’t think Fitch or S&P has a rating for that!
Hey, I would love a bond that requires the Treasury to repay me in a fixed proportion of the money supply. The print 10% more, my bond gets 10% more interest and at maturity. That would be way better than TIPS. I’m suuuuuure Yellen will rush right out and support that one.