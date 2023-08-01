Layoffs and Discharges Fizzle, after Spurt in Early 2023

The layoff-hype wrung the sense of power out of workers they’d briefly enjoyed. But that’s about all that has happened.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There are always companies that let workers go for a variety of reasons. During the Good Times in the years before the pandemic, these layoffs and discharges averaged 1.8 million per month. That translated into about 1.3% of total employment that was axed every month for whatever reason as part of the normal way of business.
In June, layoffs and discharges declined to 1.53 million. The three-month moving average, which irons out the monthly ups and downs, declined to 1.55 million, the third month in a row of declines, well below the Good-Times average in the years before the pandemic of 1.8 million. In April, May, and June, the rate of layoffs and discharges was 1.0% of total employment. These are very low numbers, and they have come down from the spurt earlier this year.
During the Great Recession, monthly layoffs and discharges exceeded 2.5 million for four months in a row. In March 2020, there were 13 million layoffs and discharges; in April 2020, 9 million.
In early 2021, as companies tried to rehire, labor shortages cropped up, and workers quit in large numbers to take better jobs somewhere else – which was called the Great Resignation – and companies hired furiously, and wages rose at the fastest pace in 40 years. Layoffs and discharges plunged to historic lows, below 1.4 million in May 2021 and stayed in that range for a year.
But in mid-2022, mass layoffs started to be announced with huge fanfare in the media and took on momentum late 2022 and into early 2023.
Layoffs and discharges started ticking up in mid-2022, off the historic lows, and continued rising during the year and into 2023, and in March 2023 hit 1.84 million. The whole over-heated labor market was expected to unravel or whatever. Then it got kind of quiet. And layoffs and discharges have dropped since then.
This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 employment sites, the results of which were released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). This is not based on the layoff hype in the media.
And we have seen this play out with big companies: They made their global mass-layoff announcements last year and earlier this year – with many of the jobs not even being in the US – and all this was hyped endlessly in the media, and then over the past few months, it got quiet, as the big companies have continued to hire.
Alphabet, for example, had added 54,933 fulltime employees during the immense hiring boom in 2021 and 2022, increasing its headcount by 41%. Then in January 2023, it announced that it would lay off 12,000 people – even as it continued to hire. By June 30, its fulltime workforce had dropped by 8,913 employees from the end of December. But compared to June 2022, its fulltime workforce, despite the layoffs, was still up by 7,784 employees. And most of the laid-off workers found work quickly with other companies. It was all part of the big churn. I discussed this entire phenomenon here.
But all this layoff-hype and the actual layoffs did have the effect that workers got scared, and they hung on to their jobs, and they quit quitting; and that was the end of the Great Resignation, during which people went chasing after higher pay and better jobs on the other side of the fence.
Voluntary quits fell to 3.86 million (three-month moving average) in June, the lowest since May 2021, but still above the Good Times average in 2019 of 3.5 million:
So we can see the psychological impact these layoff announcements and the layoffs themselves have had: They wrung the sense of power out of the workers they’d briefly enjoyed during the labor shortages. And so, wage increases too cooled a little. And some companies shed some of the excess workers they’d hired during the hiring boom. And there was a lot of churn, with people cycling through different jobs. But that’s about all that has really happened. And the layoffs and discharges have since then fizzled.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
This did not age well. Yellow Freight? CVS?
Hang on to your hat. There’ s a bailout in the works.
No, there is no ‘bailout’ at all in the works.
LOL. What does it say in the article? During the good times, 1.8 million layoffs and discharges per month. In June, 1.55 million. Those 5,000 CVS layoffs are not even a rounding error in the 1.55 million.
There are ALWAYS layoffs and discharges, and some goofballs cannot get a handle on it?
There are 156 million employees in the US. During the best of times, like right now, layoffs and discharges are about 1% per month of the total, or about 1.55 million. Before the pandemic, about 1.3% of the total employees got axed every month.
BTW, most of the Yellow drivers will switch companies. The freight doesn’t go away. It still needs drivers and trucks to get delivered, no matter which trucking company is doing the work.
Yellow has been a bankruptcy waiting to happen for many years. Without bailout, it would have happened in 2020. They couldn’t even make money during the biggest trucking boom ever.
Yellow could have some impact – how many of those lost jobs (IIRC, ~22K union, ~8K non-union) will be regained as union?
But, yes, at the moment Yellow is a blip in the big picture, even for the Teamsters.
I believe all of us should be looking at the disability claims…just a thought
I Scott,
The number of people with a disability in the labor force (working or looking for a job) and the number of employed people with a disability is at record highs.
Bloggers look at this BLS data and think those are people claiming disability benefits. And then they publish all kinds of BS (lots of braindead bloggers out there). Nope, those are people “with a disability” in the workforce and working.
The shift to working from home has greatly benefited people with a disability:
Truck driving is a tough job. Drivers with good and even mediocre records can always get another driving job. Many will welcome a layoff and rocking for a while.
I must admit, I’ve been called worse. Goofball is almost a compliment. I always enjoy your website.
I salute you sir!
Kudos to you Greg Hamilton, for responding with maturity and civility.
There are so many that come to Wolf Street, and in society in general nowadays, that have closed minds and short fuses. The world of instant out/rage.
None of us are as smart as we think we are. We should come here to learn, to exchange ideas, and to consider the insights of others with open minds … with just a hint of an occasional rant.
We are privileged to be here. Goofballs one and all.
Thanks for showing us the real numbers Wolf! It is too easy to buy into hype without the real numbers.
Labor hoarding is easily paid for with ongoing price gouging.
Everyone is willing to pay $8 for a 1/2 pint of ice cream or buy a $600k second home
You can only be gouged if you voluntarily pay the price on a non essential.
As Wolf has said 743378853.6 times, a buyer’s strike would do wonders bringing down the price on many things……
Discipline in America? Ha!
Which of the following is less likely to happen?
a) American consumers spend less
b) Chinese consumers spend more (on something other than property)
Tough call.
PS – “Buyers strikes” rarely happen when there are entrenched expectations of long-term inflation.
So far no consumer strike so I vote for China first .
Behavior for the baby boomers is still all clear to spend in retirement stock markets all time highs. And 5 percent on savings !
.6? It’s not nice to cut someone off!
Hear hear! Vote with your wallet!
There’s no question that the conventional wisdom regarding “price elasticity” has been well and truly shown the door.
No one I know will pay $128/gallon for ice cream.
You can get a feel for the labor market by the number of views you attract on LinkedIn. Activity post pandemic has been strong, generally, but I noticed an uptick the past few months. Companies are hiring.
Loving the new higher for longer. This could drag on for years! Mucho interest me likey.
Why are you salivating over a 1% real return on a ST investment? That’s a negative yield after tax.
Have some dignity.
Because any real return is better than a 60% haircut when this bubble bursts. Lived through 2000 and 2008 and it’s the same mentality out there. Will profit handsomely for the third time while others earn their degree in reality.
It sure seems similar to the past, but in this case a housing bubble mashed up with a stock bubble with political risk thrown in for good measure.
“higher for longer” will shortly give way to “negative forever”.
Just watch.
Keep dreaming. The past 15 years were an anomaly that cannot be repeated. If you’re basing your retirement on that being the future scenario I feel sorry for you and your family.
You’re dreaming.
Compassionate Capitalism – companies feel sorry to trim the non performing staff
Revenge Retention – the stockpiling of non productive employees and depriving competitors from hiring and affecting their relative competitiveness
Environmentally Conscious Talent Management – companies retain and compost their deadwood instead of diverting them to the job market
Office Space Zombies – retain employees to justify occupying large, impressive trophy office buildings
People are obsolete.
It shouldn’t be that hard for AI to figure out how to replace CEOs, senators, and Supreme Court justices. The people who develop AI are already training them to do their jobs, presumably to make time for recreation and entertainment. I would not kid you about such a thing.
I suppose the people who make snarky comments on economics websites could also be replaced.
No., People are what make the world function.
some 10% ‘workforce’ unemployable
yet they still hire and fire at will
those with skills just keep rising
I caught the Y2K contracting bug for 8 years
wonderful, gainful experience
worked for some good companies and many who need to fire entire executive suite
I didn’t care – best 2 days – day hire and day walked off work floor
paid in CASH
This will just create its own market. When the bland lead the blind down the overly manicured path toward total homogeneity, we will see humanness become the ultimate nostalgia item. Anything of sentient origin will be reserved as a strictly boutique indulgence for the very same moneyed smart-but-dumb psychopathic technocrats who killed it all off in the first place.
I’m going to go read Walden again.
Future Shock
I worked for a big corporation that decided to appoint an ex-GE type as CEO. Good times or bad the GE system he incorporated dictated that roughly 10% of the (engineering) population be tagged as underperformers and be denied raises, bonuses, promotions and too often a job. Yeah and Wall St worshipped the ground this guy’s mentor (squeaky voiced Neutron Jack) walked upon.
I went to Lab Corp this morning for annual blood draw and my Phlebotomist told me that the company had to close 20 locations around Colorado for the lack of available labor. There is a new restaurant in our prestigious Southlands Aurora shopping complex called Waldo’s chicken and beer has some great selections and decent prices for the food quality, but I’m betting the biz will be closed due the employee training and retention. Your business has a line out the door and drive thru is packed, but you have employees telling customers “I don’t know”. I never seen so many retirees stocking shelves and literally running every department in my local Walmart and Sam’s. Infant mortality will be the death of a lot small businesses and restaurants, the quantity and quality of people willing to work, learn, and execute at a high level is just not there. A lot companies are pushing rope uphill, front line management burnt out, while the troops are surfing tic tock and watching the time clock.
What affect will the Fitch downgrade of the USA credit rating have on treasury yields?
You’re on the wrong article. This is the one, and it answers your question:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/08/01/fitch-downgrades-us-credit-rating-on-fiscal-deterioration-government-debt-burden-and-debt-ceiling-standoffs/
i didn’t see any of your AI bots on the waves this morning. none on the pull-up bars in the gym. maybe they’re out on the trail with their mountain bikes? i’ll let you know if i see any.
of course if the only world you call home is Zucks fake virtual one then yeh i guess you could be obsolete. and that fake virtual beach front property was never yours anyway. just like that virtual job that never mattered.
The real root of the problem is “job creation.” Right now there are a purported plethora of jobs waiting to be filled, but yet there are no products missing, Jerome Powell says the supply chains are just fine. He ought to know as he did quantitative easing for 2 years of 120 billion dollars a month so that every remote, lonely gas station minimart could have a full grave shift of minimum wage part time workers.
A worthy article that factually cronicles the flimsy employment data. No doubt there is a message in the bones. I just don’t see it.
I think the Bard may have said it best, so far :
All the world’s a stage,
And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances;
And one man in his time plays many parts,
His acts being seven ages. At first the infant,
Mewling and puking in the nurse’s arms;
And then the whining school-boy, with his satchel
And shining morning face, creeping like snail
Unwillingly to school. And then the lover,
Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad
Made to his mistress’ eyebrow. Then a soldier,
Full of strange oaths, and bearded like the pard,
Jealous in honour, sudden and quick in quarrel,
Seeking the bubble reputation
Even in the cannon’s mouth. And then the justice,
In fair round belly with good capon lin’d,
With eyes severe and beard of formal cut,
Full of wise saws and modern instances;
And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts
Into the lean and slipper’d pantaloon,
With spectacles on nose and pouch on side;
His youthful hose, well sav’d, a world too wide
For his shrunk shank; and his big manly voice,
Turning again toward childish treble, pipes
And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all,
That ends this strange eventful history,
Is second childishness and mere oblivion;
Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.
Organized labor is currently, not the brightest bulb in the tool box unless I consider alternative scenarios like self enrichment. I’m pretty sure one can catch up with the national labor leaders at the exclusive country club, teeing off with their corporate buddies.
If my ankle was twisted, I would probably admit that I was raised an FDR democrat. A data point that falls into the category of anti-social as judged by the democracy corporations from the Social Democracy of California. Surveillance and labeling individuals is big business.
By an untouchable elite that have been taught that preservation of their wealth is the most important thing. The ones that are selected to lead.
America is America because we have a history that promoted personal consumption expenditures as the principle driver of innovation and productivity which was a wise decision.
Based on the painful experiences of our shared history, beginning with our revolt against the English aristocracy.
To me, the lack of correlation between growth of GDP and productivity is an obvious result of the extreme monetarism that supplanted the former era of common sense.