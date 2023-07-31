US Government Debt Spikes by $1.2 trillion since Debt Ceiling, to $32.7 Trillion. Treasury to Add $1.5 Trillion in Debt by Year-End

Stunning numbers out today. Investors will buy the securities, plus those the Fed steps away from. But… Crystal ball sees rising longer-term yields.
To set the scene for what’s to come in a moment: The total US national debt spiked by $1.19 trillion since the debt ceiling was lifted, to $32.66 trillion.
And to set the scene further: This $32.66 trillion of debt is composed of two groups of Treasury securities:
- $6.9 trillion of nonmarketable (not traded in the market) Treasury securities that have been bought by US government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc.;
- $25.7 trillion in marketable securities (Treasury securities held and traded by the global public, from regular folks to central banks, including the Fed).
Marketable securities outstanding have spiked by $1.05 trillion since the debt ceiling was lifted on June 2, a huge amount of issuance in two months.
And in a moment, we’ll get into how much more will be issued for the remainder of the year: Another $1.5 trillion (as indicated by the green line and technical term for this phenomenon), according to the jacked-up projections released today by the Treasury Department:
Today’s debt-issuance shocker for the 2nd half.
The Treasury Department today jacked up its borrowing plans to deal with the lower-than-previously-expected revenues and the higher-than-previously-expected outlays, as the deficit keeps careening out of all control.
For the current quarter: $1.01 trillion in additional debt. This July through September quarter has only two months left, Treasury jacked up its borrowing plans by $274 billion, to total borrowing in the quarter of $1.01 trillion, up from the $733 billion it had imagined in May, according to its announcement today.
In other words, the government will issue over $1 trillion in marketable securities this quarter that the market has to buy this quarter, in addition to refinancing maturing securities.
Last time the government issued securities at this pace and faster was in 2020, but back then, the Fed was buying Treasuries hand over fist, including $3 trillion in March through May 2020. Now the Fed is shedding Treasuries at a pace of about $60 billion a month.
Markets not only have to digest the new issuance but also pick up the $60 billion a month that the Fed is walking away from.
The Treasury Department cited three main reasons for this $274 billion increase to this monster $1.01 trillion in new issuance this quarter:
- It raised by $50 billion the balance it wants to have in its checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA), by the end of September, to $650 billion, from $600 billion as planned in May.
- It started out the quarter with $148 billion less in the TGA than projected in May. So it was behind before the quarter even started.
- It now projects “lower receipts and higher outlays” than imagined in May, requiring an additional $83 billion new debt to cover this additional deficit.
For the next quarter: $852 billion in new borrowing. In the October through December quarter, Treasury expects to borrow an additional $852 billion, to end with a cash balance in its TGA of $750 billion.
The way things are going, with these big upward revisions of borrowing estimates, along with the less than projected receipts and more than expected outlays, we can expect an upward revision of this $852 billion by the next update.
Total new borrowing in the second half: $1.85 trillion. In July – the first month of the second half – the government already borrowed nearly $300 billion. So for the five months from now through the end of December, the government projects to issue $1.56 trillion in new debt. Some of it to refill the TGA to $750 billion (from $550 billion now), and the rest of it cover the budget deficit.
Bon appétit, investors!
This is a huge amount of supply of Treasury securities coming to the market, on top of the $60 billion a month in maturing securities that the Fed is walking away from, and as they’re refinanced, the market has to pick them up too.
Yield solves all demand problems. That’s what yield is for, and it’s a good thing, we know that. You can sell even the riskiest junk bonds if the yield is high enough. So there will be buyers, but the yields will have to be high enough to attract them.
So far, the government has only increased its issuance of Treasury bills (securities of one year or less) and Cash Management Bills – a veritable flood of CMBs.
CMBs are the most flexible securities for the government. They are sold at auctions on short notice and outside the normal auction schedule. Their balance is not included in the above charted $32.66 trillion in national debt. CMBs can have peculiar terms, from one day on up to several months. For example, on July 27, Treasury announced that it will offer $50 billion in 42-day CMBs at an auction on August 1.
Even though CMBs are not included in the balance of the US national debt, they will still have to be absorbed by investors and are part of what investors have to buy.
The longer-term securities are coming. On Wednesday, Treasury is expected to announce a substantial increase in the issuance of longer-term securities – Treasury notes of 2 to 10 years and bonds of 20 and 30 years – most likely through increases of the sizes of its regular auctions.
This increased supply of longer-term securities will have to attract enough buyers with a yield that is high enough. Currently, Treasury bills are paying somewhere near 5.5%. But the 10-year yield is only around 4%. So this will be interesting.
It’s a typo. Should be $852 Billion. But you know what’s sad? $852 trillion doesn’t sound THAT far away from reality. I bet my son will see that headline someday and it won’t be a typo. Heck, I’m only 39 years old, so maybe I’ll even see it in my lifetime!
Oh, good point. What comes after Trillion?
GOLD
Quadrillion?
One Quadrllion dollars. Probably can buy Alaska with that much money.
Only need 7.2 mil fo Alaska.
Trillion, Quadrillion and then Quintillion. In a pure fiat monetary regime, the sky’s the limit. The miracle of the loaves and fishes is nothing compared to the miracle of modern central banking.
The money is NOT coming from any of the central banks.
Pure yang transforms to pure yin
Wolf,
Do you think that Bill Gross is on target with his prediction of 10 year around 4.75% by year end? He had 70% confidence rating on this, but he has been pretty good so far this cycle.
Sounds reasonable. 5% sounds reasonable too. But at 5%, there will be stampede of buyers. For yields to rise further, that stampede will have to be satisfied first. If we get big whack-a-mole inflation numbers later this year, the stampede at 5% will be much smaller, and it might go over 5%.
This is just absolutely disgusting. I don’t know how else to put it.
Forget about daytime drama shows and horror movies, just visit this site for gut-wrenching end-of-the-future reality.
And these corrupt-to-the-core Congresscritter maniacs continue to spend and pump inflation to the hilt. Like Wolf says, governments will always choose to inflate away debts. So, look forward to more massive inflation, and poverty….
We have 2 options to preserve the nation in the grand scheme of things:
1) We can find some blend of lower spending and increased tax revenue to run a balanced or even positive budget.
2) We can inflate the currency to “pay” our debt.
And let’s face it, option 2 isn’t sustainable forever, so option 1 is ultimately the only viable path. But it’s looking like there’s a 0% chance that voters and politicians will ever choose the viable path. So Depth Charge, you are 100% correct. The path ahead is one of inflation and an ever-decreasing standard of living for most Americans in the long run.
Depth Charge,
Uncle Sam’s monkey on the back just gets bigger and bigger. The question is, when it will it break Uncle Sam’s spine, the almighty dollar?
As Wolf says, “Yield solves all demand problems.” But this yield also has to be paid to feed the monkey.
As of May 2023, the CBO say that fiscal year 2023’s revenue will be $4.815T. We are two months away from fiscal year 2024, and the CBO predicts that in ’24, revenue will be $4.848T.
But a 5% cost to carry $33T = $1.65T (Yes, some of the cost to carry is held now @ longer term & lower interest rates than 5%. But in general terms, this works.) So, we are close to having the cost to carry equal to one-third of annual revenue. That might be one-half in the not too distant future.
You’re damn right, “This is just absolutely disgusting.” Nope, there is no other way to put it, without using some appropriate eff-bombs anyway.
Many Wallstreet funds believe that long-term treasuries will go down as we are headed into a recession. This happens in all recessions. They are all recommending bond-funds that have loaded up on treasuries of mixed duration as sure fire way to get a 20% upside within the next year.
Interesting to see how the issuance of new debt and no takers resulting in higher yields coincides with the recession message
Long-term yields went down for 40 years, interrupted by brief increases. But that ended in Aug 2020, when the 10-year yield bottomed out at 0.5%. So nothing in those 40 years can be used as a model.
Before 1982, long-term yields went up for 20 years, with only brief dips late in the recession (1970) or two years after the recession (1976), and only just a tad, before surging again.
For a model, you need to look back in time when we had this kind of inflation burst on the scene, and that period was the 1960s and 1970s.
If this isn’t inflationary, I don’t know what is. Higher for longer.
Yes, that’s one of the big problems with this scenario.
The end game is currency devaluation and inflation.
People ( working class ) not sitting on assets would be punished.
But… but…all the MSM business news said today there will BE NO RECESSION.
I don’t think there would be any deep recession.
The moment we drive towards some serious recession.. FED would crank up its money printing. Inflation be damned.
Govt. Wont stop spending.
Govt needs to sell bonds to fill in deficit.
Govt may not afford high rates
Fed would be the buyers.
End game would be Inflation currency devaluation and more money printing.
Asset market can sense this and thus going up and up.
With this kind of deficit spending — a huge stimulus! — how can you even have a recession?
But you can have inflation!
I’m not sure who, but I do recall that someone said ‘debts don’t matter’. We’ll, we’re about to find out but it’ll probably take awhile…
IIRC it was Dick Cheney, in the early Reagan days, who said “deficits don’t matter”. He was correct back then, because Reagan inherited a debt to GDP ratio of about 36% from Jimmy Carter. Fast forward to today, with a debt to GDP ratio of about 112%, and deficits really do matter, especially when they’re huge and piled on top of trillions in Covid spending.
No wolf said that in his previous post, declaring Debt doesn’t matter because the debt-to-GDP ratio is not increasing. I still remember it lol. Looks like he changed stands afterwards.
DebtsDoesntMatter,
Your brain has deteriorated too much. Booze? Or maybe you never had a brain. Could be. Happens. Here is what I said, my entire comment on July 26:
“Once a quarter, I do an article on how much tax revenues the governments gets and how much interest it pays, and what percentage of tax revenues goes to interest. This chart was the latest. Bloggers that just talk about the spiking interest without talking about the surging tax revenues are morons:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/05/29/update-on-the-us-governments-holy-moly-debt-interest-expense-and-tax-receipts-and-how-they-stack-up-against-gdp/
Howdy Folks and YEA HAW. Don t lock in on 10 or 20 yr T Bills. We is just gettin started. Long way to go and only a few months have passed……
Minor nomenclature fix:
1-year T-bills (everything of 1 year or shorter is a “bill”)
10-year T-notes (2-10 years are “notes”)
20 year T-bonds (20-year and 30-year are “bonds”)
Don’t ask me who came up with this, but that’s what it is.
It’s not clear how inflation gets better from here. At any given time, there is a finite amount of stuff available for purchase. So every unit of purchasing power spent by the government has to come from somewhere else. If it’s not taken in direct taxes, it is taken by indirect means. Either the cost of money goes up or its purchasing power goes down, or both. It’s not manna from heaven.
Whether you’re trying to buy a home or groceries, the uphill battle gets steeper.
Quantitative Easing (QE): Around May 2023, the Federal Reserve sent out the news that in 2024 they will start buying back long term treasuries, for “Liquidity” purposes. Financial reporting is that they are hard to sell. This sounds like either QE or the so called “Twist;” both designed for interest rates to avoid market price discovery; i.e., down. interest rates. Seems like that balance sheet graph is going to stop going down.
BS. Bloggers out there who say this is QE are ignorant morons. Don’t go to their sites and don’t read their braindead shit. They’re lying to you.
QE is done by the Fed with newly created money.
The Fed is NOT the Treasury Department.
The Treasury Department cannot print money and cannot do QE.
The Treasury Department is planning to exchange old securities for new securities. This has to do with the fact that if you have a 10-year note that was issued three years ago, it’s hard to sell, and if you do sell it, you will get a lower price due to the liquidity issues. I learned my lesson with that. So now I hold Treasuries to maturity because when I sold them in the past, I got screwed because there were few buyers for older Treasury securities (lack of “liquidity”). This happens to everyone. It’s a well-known issue in the Treasury market. By exchanging some of the older bonds with new bonds, which are easy to trade, the liquidity in the market increases.
“You can sell even the riskiest junk bonds if the yield is high enough. So there will be buyers, but the yields will have to be high enough to attract them”. Wolf
NOT IF THERE’S ZERO CHANCE OF PAYBACK.
As Confucious once said “that which is unsustainable, cannot be sustained”.