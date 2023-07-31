Runaway Services Inflation in Euro Area Spikes to Record. Core CPI Stays Near Record. Energy-Price Plunge Pushes Down Overall CPI

“The drivers of inflation are changing…. Domestic price pressures, including from rising wages and still robust profit margins,” are increasingly important: ECB’s Lagarde.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Energy prices have plunged from the peak a year ago, and red-hot food inflation backed off though it remains high, and inflation in some other goods backed off, but inflation in services spiked to a record in the 20 countries that use the euro.
The CPI for services spiked by 5.6% in July, compared to a year ago, up from 5.4% in June and 5.0% in May, another record in the data going back to 1997, according to Eurostat today. And another bad inflation surprise after pundits, following the brief dip in May, had proclaimed the peak of services CPI.
Services are huge. It’s where consumers spend the majority of their money. Many services are essential to modern life, such as housing and related services, healthcare, insurance, broadband and telecommunications, auto repairs, air fares, haircuts, etc. Inflation is notoriously hard to eradicate from services.
“Core” CPI (without food and energy products that consumers buy) remained at 5.5% in July, same as in June, and up from 5.3% in May. Core CPI had ended last year at 5.2%. And this year, it has gotten worse and stayed worse. But after that dip in May to 5.3%, pundits had come out in force and had proclaimed that core CPI was on the way down.
Core CPI is a sign that underlying inflation, now driven by inflation in services, has turned into a relentless headache.
The ECB’s inflation target is 2% pegged on core CPI. So not any progress here in returning inflation back to target:
Energy Prices have plunged from the peak last year when the CPI for energy had spiked by 45% year-over-year, and then stayed in that range from March through October 2022. But starting in November, the index has plunged.
In July, the index was down by 6.1% from a year ago. This plunge in energy prices was the big driver behind the much-hyped cooling of the overall CPI. The index includes the energy components that consumers buy: gasoline, diesel, natural gas piped to the home, electricity, heating oil, etc.:
Red-hot food inflation is cooling. The CPI for food, alcohol, and tobacco rose 10.8% in July compared to a year ago. While this is still a dizzying amount of inflation in goods that consumers buy on a daily basis, it has backed off from 15.5% at the peak in March and is going in the right direction:
Overall CPI, driven by the plunge in energy prices, has been cooling off for months. In July, the annual inflation rate, at 5.3%, was down by half from the food-and-energy-driven peak in October 2022 of 10.6%.
So in July, overall CPI (red line) dropped below core CPI (green line). Core CPI represents underlying inflation, and it’s near its all-time high, while overall CPI was pushed down by the year-over-year plunge in energy costs. But energy prices aren’t plunging forever. On a month-to-month basis, some have already risen, including gasoline. So the days are numbered before energy prices start pushing up overall CPI again.
The ECB is fretting about this inflation in services. And it has tightened its ultra-loose monetary policies.
Via its QT, it has shed over €1.6 trillion in assets from its balance sheet, over double the rate of the Fed’s QT.
And it hiked its policy rates by 425 basis points since July 2022, when the deposit rate was still negative (-0.5%), well behind the Fed’s 525 basis points in hikes.
When it hiked by 25 basis points last week on July 27, lifting its deposit rate to 3.75%, the highest since 2002, the ECB said that “underlying inflation remains high overall.” So that “underlying inflation” is captured by core CPI and services CPI. In its press releases, the ECB has started to specifically emphasize services inflation, which has become a relentless headache due to its link to wages.
At the post-meeting press conference, ECB president Cristine Lagarde added:
“The drivers of inflation are changing. External sources of inflation are easing. By contrast, domestic price pressures, including from rising wages and still robust profit margins, are becoming an increasingly important driver of inflation.”
Is inflation all that matters ? Doesn’t the new higher price level also matter or is the assumption that wages increase to catch up to the increased price level so that nominally everything is flat ?
Inflation is about the devaluation of money (purchasing power). There are different forms of inflation: Consumer price inflation, wage inflation, asset price inflation, producer price inflation, etc. This was about consumer price inflation. One topic at a time.
In case nobody has noticed, these reports are all based on old data and energy prices are soaring upwards with oil at more than $81.00 per barrel versus about $68 a few weeks ago. I’d say these reports are just useless garbage and should be entirely disregarded as irrelevant.
RTGDFA. This is NOT old data. You’re just clueless because you didn’t read the article.
1. The energy CPI figures reflect the year-over-year price drop in July. It said that in the article. And WTI is still down 13% YOY, LOL.
2. In addition, it said this in the article that you didn’t read:
“…overall CPI was pushed down by the year-over-year plunge in energy costs. But energy prices aren’t plunging forever. On a month-to-month basis, some have already risen, including gasoline. So the days are numbered before energy prices start pushing up overall CPI again.“
I suspect wage inflation will be a big problem for the US as well. Seems every week we have a huge labor union negotiating big wage increases which will have effects throughout the economy
There are a lot of businesses and corporations taking full advantage of the inflation situation, profits are high. Besides, labor has been beaten down for 40 years, it’s time workers get a break from monopoly corporations and banks.
Cant expect the average worker to just sit back and watch the cost of living explode while not asking for a raise.
In the 1970s, unions negotiated large wage increases for their members, but inflation soon nullified those wage increases. The Fed must tighten more quickly, and Congress and the President must quit spending so much borrowed money.
For services wage-based inflation to stop, someone has to hold the bag and not get their wages increased. Sucks.
It’s really something that after all these years, most still haven’t figured out that throwing money at the problems caused by inflation will end up causing more of it.
Minimum wage still holding steady at $7.25/hr.
The newsfeed today says “Eurozone inflation fell to 5.3% in July”!! HA! Obviously citizens believe they need at least 5.5% higher wages, as being seen first in the services sector; and that’s just the beginning if you look at the slope of the curve.
I sold my last stock holdings today which was an international index fund. Its was about 3% of my porfolio. Its all in short term treasuries or fed m/m because it meets my goal of keeping up with inflation now without the price risk that is everywhere. Only other holding is about 3% in precious metal coins.
Wouldn’t surprise me if we have a blowoff top, but no need to risk what you have if you don’t have to.
As an aside I took my dad to local strip mall. They had at least 7 Tesla chargers all empty. I ride out to another small town a lot on my scooter. It is a one gas station town with two old style gas pumps. Two EV chargers were installed at a tiny library. I have never seen a car get charged there in my 20 times passing the place. Maybe these chargers will be a good use of resources, but right now their money losers for someone (maybe part of VW settlement for all I know).
Howdy Folks, Good and more good. Higher for longer and NO more ZIRP.
Okay, I will bite. Where exactly did the ECB and Fed target core inflation of 2 percent come from, and why 2 percent, not 1.5 or 3? Inquiring minds want to know.
The ECB’s target, when it was formalized, was “below, but close to, 2 percent.”
The ECB changed that during its strategy review in 2021, at the eve of the greatest outburst of inflation it had ever seen. The new language said: “…aiming for a 2 percent inflation target over the medium term. This target is symmetric, meaning negative and positive deviations of inflation from the target are equally undesirable.”
The Fed had gone through a similar process a few months earlier.
In theory, the target range means that when inflation (as measured by core) gets near it or over it, central banks would begin tightening.
Thanks. “Two percent” must be based on a bunch of academic or in-house papers.
Supposedly the 2% target came from an off the cuff remark during a TV interview by Roger Douglas, New Zealand’s finance minister in 1988. As result, 2% quickly became official inflation target of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in September 1988.
This was shortly followed by Canada and the UK. The US, of course, was last to the party.
It came out of somebody’s ass.
I guess the central bankers want some control to cut to zero in periods of panics etc.
Unfortunately the desire to control it close to 2% causes booms and busts. For example the economy was improving till Bernanke failed to bring inflation to 2% and embarked on the deranged QE policy that has now bought us here.
Till GFC, the Fed did not have a 2% target or goal. It was informally considered a good inflation rate. But friendly Ben actually lobbied to have the Fed target fixed at 2% formally.
Therefore now the Fed is maniacally focused on 2% target irrespective of other social consequences (inequality, asset price inflation, high debt levels, unstable financial system) and willing to do anything it takes to be there.
We make systems and then systems make us.
Perhaps they should have thought about before they decided to do away with Russian energy (oil). Of course prices are going to go up when you rely upon far more expensive energy sources. Duh!
Of course the global financial elites would say “…robust profit margins…”. Makes pure greed sound noble.