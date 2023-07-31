How Far Will Commercial Real Estate Values Have to Drop to Start Making Sense?

Some asset classes, notably industrial and self-storage, have scarcely declined at all, while others, having flown too close to the sun, have plunged into the sea.
By John E. McNellis, at real estate developer McNellis Partners:
Stick real estate in the time-out corner, and 2023 is looking far better than the experts prophesied six months ago*. The S&P 500 is up 16 percent, layoffs are dropping, and economic growth has been so strong—and inflation so stubborn—that Fed watchers are predicting two more rounds of rate hikes. Now, the ballyhooed recession may slowly wash out like a false trail.
Commercial real estate is a different story. Except for single-family residential and a smattering of robust towns across the country, development is DOA. Prices remain high, construction costs are steady, trending slightly upward and rising interest rates are having a twofold adverse effect: loans are that much more expensive and completion values that much lower. Every interviewee for this piece—from South Carolina to California—said they’re either sitting on their hands or slow-playing their projects, hoping to break ground several years out.
One sage labeled 2023 the new 1993, recalling how that wicked recession singled out RE for crushing. Another pointed out that the lenders still answering their phones are offering loans on terms few in their right mind would accept.
Developers wanting to build today must face reality: their proposed tenants are demanding emaciated rent, their contractors holding firm, and their favorite lenders just saying no. On the other hand, owners of existing properties can ignore all contraindications, and insist their properties as valuable as ever. With his amusing predilection for saying aloud what others dare only think, Donald Trump once declared, “My net worth fluctuates with… even my own feelings.”
Search for a good deal today and you will quickly note that Mr. Trump’s approach to valuing real estate is far from unique. The many professionals quizzed on this point swear they have yet to even see a truly good deal. Everything is either still priced at its pre-Covid peak or riskier than BASE jumping. As always, the more optimistic believe deals are just around the corner, while one astute investor said he’s seeing signs of “capitulation.” By that he means a few sellers are reaching for their white flags, about to acknowledge the breathtaking decline in their assets’ values.
Based on sales volumes nationwide, however, there’s been precious little capitulation thus far. One senior executive at a major title company estimates that its commercial transactions are off more than a third nationally, while its California business is even worse, with volumes down 75-80 percent.
For the commercial RE market to recover, either interest rates must revert to their historic lows—how likely is that? —or a lot more capitulation must occur. How much? In our narrow world of supermarket-anchored shopping centers, I’m guessing about 20 percent.
With few comparable sales to substantiate that estimate, you might inquire as to its provenance. By proxy. One way to gauge the rough value of privately-held assets is to check their publicly-traded counterparts. Privates may not have to mark to market, but the publics do. Wall Street resets the values of America’s 200 publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) every minute of the day.
Most REITs specialize in a single asset class—e.g., industrial buildings—some concentrating geographically as well, buying only, say, apartments in New York City. Thus, a REIT that specializes in office buildings can provide a benchmark for valuing a privately-owned office building.
If you wanted an idea of what your supermarket would fetch in a reasonably quick sale, you could investigate a shopping center REIT. While financial verbiage for the publics differs somewhat from that of the privates, it’s close enough—think Spanish vs. Italian—for one to get a rough take on value. In our world, Phillips Edison [PECO] is a decent bellwether because it only owns supermarket-anchored retail. This REIT’s share price today suggests that our centers, taken as a whole, should sell for an average return of 7.1 percent. This, in turn, implies that our valuations of these centers have declined from their pre-Covid days by roughly 18 percent. Do note, however, that individual centers will sell for considerably more or less, depending on their specific attributes.
In short, while a value reset is needed to kick-start commercial RE, it isn’t one-size-fits-all. Some asset classes—notably industrial and self-storage—have scarcely declined at all, while others, having flown too close to the sun, have plunged into the sea. And location plays an enormous role: some areas are thriving while others look like played-out mining towns. But without a reset to market value—whether it’s 5 percent or 50—commercial RE will continue to flounder.
*If economists could accurately predict anything longer range than their own dinner plans, they wouldn’t be economists – they’d be rich. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
I completely understand why self-storage is … booming.
Us geezer-boomers are – trying – to downsize and no one, not even our children, want any of our … stuff. :-)
The kids don’t even seem to want THEIR stuff they didn’t take with them when they flew the coop.
So into self-storage it goes. Or to charities that might want a bit of it. Or to the landfill.
With great plans on going through that … stuff in the storage lockers… at a later date.
All those things you kept because you thought would be worth thousands of dollars in future (NOW) years … everyone else kept them too. Good luck finding suckers … uh purchasers … to take it off your hand for actual money.
But the boom in self-storage is already over. You can see this from industry data, but also from the publicly traded REITs that track self-storage, such as PSA, which peaked in April 2022 and has since then dropped by 30%.
“But the boom in self-storage is already over.”
Yep, just posted my experience below. Didn’t see your post until after I posted mine.
except I saw LOTS of it going up all over
Salt Lake, Idaho, Montana, Denver
along with many other builders
crane cities I just mentioned
went by BRAND NEW 2,000,000 SF industrial warehouse in denver
let me know when free funny money is coming our way
I just sold my house in June after my wife died in 2022. I threw out enough furniture and other stuff to fill 1/2 of another moving van. The kids didn’t want ANY of this stuff (collectables, antiques (old furniture), knick knacks, you name it). All I kept was some furniture, some tools, and my clothes.
Downsizing is the theme these days. The youngsters are not into old things or family heirlooms.
you are exactly right
we have retired lady in church – husband died
she shut down their antique shop
lucky for her they have huge 3 car shop/garage(no vehicles)
and another 4,000 SF house FULL
she is selling online only now
she mention mils/Gen Z want nothing to do with OLD STUFF
I had a conversation with an antique dealer this weekend
All the Boomers are looking to unload at the same time.
The people who bought a house the past few years already have enough crap in them.
So your Hummel collection or prime china, besides sentimental value, has very little market value.
Self storage is handy. I can ship boxes to my indoor unit and they place them in the unit. Now all I need is an online camera in my unit so I can look in from time to time…
Something’s happening on the west side of Phoenix. I put some stuff in a storage unit out there because it was a good price. I talked to the two women who run the place last week. They said normally they get 60 rentals a month. They are now down to nine/month. It is a very nice climate-controlled facility and reasonably priced. With apt. rents also coming down here, I’m wondering if things are starting to break, in Phoenix at least.
Summer is the off season here, but for the past few years, it didn’t slow down even in the summer until this year. All anecdotal at this point, of course.
Building multifamily, especially build to rent, like crazy and all coming online at the same time. Forgot to mention that.
Problem with west coast cali,Arizona New Mexico is its a desert ,way to many people . Not enough water no water ghost desert in 3 days.Common sense
Flea,
Tbh there is plenty of water…
…if people didn’t waste it. Get ride of lawns, tropical plants and high water crops.
Farmers cry, but refuse to use drip irrigation. They plant the highest earning nut orchards w/o regard to water.
Oh ya and golf courses for days (in the desert).
The kids don’t want the old stuff right now, because they have money to buy new stuff. Once they’ve paid a couple months of student loans, they may start to feel differently about repurposing some of your old stuff.
I’m 36 with a family of 5 and we eat dinner on the table that I ate dinner on my entire childhood. Thanks Dad!
Always winners and losers. An incredible opportunity for companies to lower their office space costs and/or move up to better space. I’m surprised you did not highlight a commercial office building REIT for valuation analysis?
The cost of capital has increased so drastically, it’s hard to refi and positive cash flow at the same time.
Yet the “cost of capital” is at historical norms.
What we had for 14 years was abnormal which bred abnormalities of expectations.
People have very short memories. Rates were higher for most of the 1990’s and plenty of real estate deals were done.
Arnold, in 90s the affordability of RE was better… so you could afford the interest rates. The reason this period is unique is because we have higher interest rates and higher prices… eventually one will give way, or maybe both.
Houses (for example) also tracked inflation in the 1990s, and since 2000 they have diverged from inflation by almost 100%.
In other words, if houses were priced like they were in the 1990s, taking into account inflation, they’d be a bit over 1/2 the price of what they are currently.
But as we all know, a lot of chicanery has taken place since then.
Arnold,
Short term memories indeed! The average federal funds rate in the 90’s was around 5% vs 10% in the 80’s. Relatively speaking rates were low in the 90’s.
FFR is 5.5% today vs an average of 0.6 in the 2010’s.
all due respect, The norm changes daily. In 50 years what will be the norm? With an oversupply of capital floating around, one would think the cost of that capital would be lower not higher. As the capital becomes worth less and less, so would the cost of that capital. I for-see the interest rate norm in 50 years at 0.
The Cambridge, MA CRE submarket is the most expensive CRE submarket in the country.
In Cambridge there are lots of *unoccupied* spaces, but few actual *vacant* spaces because those unoccupied spaces are under lease and many of these have actually been executed since the March, 2020 start of the Covid pandemic.
It’s tough to get a complete picture of what’s going on there but it seems like this is mostly down to Biotech/drug companies are stockpiling office space for future expansion. In the past those companies were competing with Big Tech (Microsoft/Google/Oracle) along with Boston-based software companies (e.g. Pegasystems) for these spots. But those companies are no longer looking for space in that submarket.
Anyhow, nothing resembling even the faintest whiff of a CRE pullback there yet – even if it’s relying on a single industry group to keep it propped up.
While not Cambridge….the metro area is now leasing to Clean energy companies. FYI.. Ribbon tech co. In Cambridge just announced layoffs. So…sit back, relax. Massachusetts will catch up, we are always behind.
Yes, definitely some clean energy stuff going on W. of Rt 495 and in Metro North. Also some stuff in SE Mass regarding Vineyard Wind.
But the concentration of recent office leases for Pharm/Biotech around Cambridge/Somerville/Watertown/Newton beggars belief. If/when that reverts back to trend (already high) – it’s going to leave a mark.
Markets can get crazy enough without policy makers making mistakes. Once policy makers went zirp AND stayed there they were turning markets into momentum gambling. So zirp was a mistake, pandemic decisions were a mistake, twenty years of mid east wars was a mistake, too much fiscal was a mistake and Fed being late to do anything about inflation was a mistake.
The main problem in my opinion is it allowed the political class to not deal with reality for 15 years so that the mismatch between funding and promises has no solution until there is a financial crises of epic proportions.
With commercial real estate and banks under stress, how is it possible that stock market probably has the worst valuation compared to a t-bill in a very long time? There were buyers at the Japanese bubble peak (supposedly the biggest in modern history) and so we can say there is a certain delusion when bubbles mature..
I think Druckenmiller says the mismatch between government promises and funding is around 40%. With planned deficits at about 6% plus of GDP in good times, the funding crises will come in a recession.
The only broad US asset not over priced in real terms is short term treasuries. Stocks are probably in 99% percentile on a price to sales basis. Ten year is probably in about the same percentile being so inverted and inflation at 4%. Some smart money probably can dance until 11.59 at night, but most of us mortals can not.
“So zirp was a mistake, pandemic decisions were a mistake, twenty years of mid east wars was a mistake, too much fiscal was a mistake and Fed being late to do anything about inflation was a mistake.”
agree
But for some it was an avalanche of wealth.
One of the most illiquid markets…
subject to a cultural change from “work from home” to “shop on line”.
Malls being refit into apartment complexes and mini villages … the new “small towns”.
Financial districts? The brokers I use work from home or their oceanside condos….
exchanges gone electronic…..floor traders and support personnel gone.
The restaurants that served them….gone.
Urban cities in the rust belt do not have a bright future.
So, who owns these giant buildings that are 40% full?
Insurance companies? State Pension Funds? The ramifications of failures in CRE line up in a bothersome fashion.
I see more and more people act as if rate hikes are a good thing or that they don’t matter at all. In December 2021 at 4800 the S&P couldn’t handle a 1.5% ten year. We are now approaching 4800 again with Thetenyear at 4% and “two more rounds of rate hikes” baked in.
Rates matter despite the 16% YTD gain on the S&P, lower layoffs and better economic growth. Bottoms happens when rates at lows not 22 year highs. Don’t believe me? Just ask 2000, 2007 and 2020.
Here in Reno with Tesla expanding I am in one of those areas insulated from declines so far. One large Multi-Family project was halted 8 months ago and is still not moving forward. Is this the canary in the coal mine?? In 2008 Reno was hit hard. I follow a condo complex perfect to gage the market and the high was set in 05-06 @ $215k by 2011 they were selling retail for around $65k [ I passed on many foreclosures in the $45k range ] that was over a 50% decline indicative of what happened here last time. Now the units are @ $300k. 6 months ago they were down to 260k. This fall and winter should put pressure again on pricing but without more inventory not much will happen till something breaks big like a big layoff at tesla or banking crisis. Been looking for a large correction/ crash since 2019. Beginning to think it will never come and as a contrarian I look for this sort of complacency.
You didn’t steal a few units @45k? why not?
I was rehabbing up to 5 at a time and at the courthouse steps those days you could bid on 20 -30 properties a week. I have a great team and can turn homes around in a mater of weeks but Either there were others I had more interest in or was out of money from an earlier purchase. I bid on a few but in the beginning of the crash. I just liked other properties up for bid that day more. I can’t tell you how exciting it is going up against the big boys ” Wedgewood, Blackrock ” and winning. The bigger they are the more they can be off on value!
Reno benefits from the CA retirement community as well wonderful city!
Self storage is bananas in the Hudson Valley. Climate controlled bins have been scapped up by people who sold before they could find another home/are renting til their next house is built probably somewhere in the Bible Belt. Months long waiting lists for even 5×10’s and 5×5’s, forget anything bigger. I debated giving my bin up (its a godsend when renting and DIY moving frequently) but the financial guilt got the better of me.
There’s a narrative forming, on the information highway, that there’s lots of overlapping lags and buffers that obviously part of a very complex economic mish mash — starting before the pandemic and continuing to play out.
Among the interesting mix, is cash hoarding by corporations during much of ZIRP, allowing treasure chests to grow into the pandemic, which acted as a buffer, during a time where these chests increased in size from stimulus — which is now being enhanced by higher for longer Fed rate hikes.
That type of buffering was further enhanced by a tsunami of consumers who have ignored higher costs, as corporations go about the business of price gouging — pushing up earnings growth.
Various lags in Fed hikes are seemingly offset by Fed and Treasury financial engineering that basically allows QT to be glacially slow, prolonging impacts from higher rates. Theoretically, it’s likely that rates will stay higher for longer, especially with a massive amount of short end treasuries flooding the market.
Obviously student loan repayment, is going to influence consumers, just as many commercial loans need refinancing, so that collision, seems to be a point where the lack of capitulation in commercial valuation probably will become far more visible.
Although, this slow moving train wreck has been delayed, it eventually will show up at the station. The concept of a rolling recession and easy soft landing is amplified far louder today, because of the lag dynamic.
Then, there’s work from home and lower productivity and endless waves of social change …
I totally agree that prices have to go lower, and then lower…. Probably a good time to go long on demolition for shopping malls and old office buildings.
“Work from home” is starting to die out.
The traffic into the city from Rt 93, the Rt 90 (The Pike), the Tobin, etc. blew past 2019 levels as recently as last year.
In other words, “Working from Home” was only ever really thing among urban tech workers who took two hour lunches at food trucks and attended their local Democratic Socialist of America chapter meetings in their spare time. In addition to lowering productivity, WFH has supercharged job offshoring and starving public transportation of badly-needed ridership.
But, as I said, it’s on the way out even with that group.
Ha! I love a good parody!
20% as an average seems entirely conceivable. Since a “you caught us sleeping on the job” 2009 ruling from the SEC, non-traded (broker-sold) REITS must also reappraise their portfolios periodically (qtrly seems ridiculous, annual maybe? Can’t remember) and disclose the per share/unit value to shareholders. That struck a mortal wound to the non-traded REIT bus.
Quarterly but they tell the appraisers what to put …. assuming they want to keep their job that is, and updating a portfolio is easiest/most lucrative job for commercial appraiser.
Self storage..boom over. Next step…dumpsters. Why are we saving all this crap? Mom passed away 2 years ago. And thrust me….we ordered a dumpster. Moving on!
@Candyman,
Don’t be so sure. People are saving this crap for fear that it will cost a lot more in the future if they want it again. Inflation is like that.
We’re going to put things out on my sister’s driveway and just give it away. She has a lot of good (and expensive) things but I don’t want to go through the brain damage of trying to sell it only to be overwhelmed with scammers. I’d rather people just take it rather than try and steal it.
I only left things in the house so it’s considered “occupied” for insurance purposes.
When my wife passed away in 2022, I gave away a beautiful all wood dining room set (expensive in the 1980’s), china, flatware and all. It took weeks to find a taker! LOL!
All the wife’s clothes and other stuff went to a county battered women’s shelter for resale.
@Anthony A,
Yeah, that’s pretty sad. My mom had this really nice wooden dining room set that her and my dad bought in the early 1960’s. She never let anything go on the dining room table unless she had a table cloth on it. We only used that table when company came over. The furniture was in excellent condition. We had to move her into memory care in 2017. We could barely give away that furniture.
It’s crazy. I have colleagues who’ve made sizable careers out of vintage or antique reselling. Guess it all depends on the nature/origin/manufacture of the pieces?
I am surprised at the difficulty in selling furniture in East Texas everything sells in a weekend
“*If economists could accurately predict anything longer range than their own dinner plans, they wouldn’t be economists – they’d be rich. ”
There you go. I suppose the ultra-rich just keep their mouth shut and continue to rake in the dough, nothing is changing in that regard.
That’s why I am glad to have Powell at the FED. He was an investment banker. He provides balance to all of the economists.
A quick way of calculating the cap rate of REIT is to divide the Operating Cash Flow by the enterprise value. For PECO I get 5%, which is OK. Hotel REITs are looking attractive – Host and Park for example have cap rates 9% and 7%.
LOL, Park has shed dozens of hotels including by walking away and letting lenders take the losses. It booked big equity losses. And it continues to shed hotels. That REIT is sick. Hotel REITs in general are sick, and delinquency rates on hotel properties are spiking.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/11/third-wave-of-hotel-cre-defaults-has-started-triggered-by-cmbs-maturities-and-variable-rate-mortgages/
Wolf,
Would you mind writing a similar article on multi family real estate?
Most articles out there are either not based on current data like yours or written with certain conflict of interest.
Thanks in advance.
The economic and financial experiences were are seeing are very interesting to say the least.
No other time was there such a huge printing and handing out of money during COVID.
There are such weird market dynamics right now because of the easy money.
Some observations:
Hotels stock are hitting an all time high yet some hotel CRE companies are struggling because they bought hotels properties with ZIRP floating rates. The hotel servicing company is leasing or servicing the hotel customers is doing well but the higher interest rates are hurting the hotel property owners. LOL
Then you have the airlines stocks who are very busy and oil is at a reasonable historical pre covid price, yet we are seeing stock prices close to COVID lows when they barely had any customers. Stock prices are below pre-Covid prices.
Home builders stock prices are higher than they were during ZIRP and free money periods. LOL
Crazy
Solution to real estate price discovery is easy. Definition: “A contract is a promise that the law will enforce.” Simply stop court enforcement of the REIT contract clauses that limit withdraws from the funds either by legislative action or judicial via “public policy” or the US Constitution commerce clause, possibly that withheld money does not allow people to participate in interstate commerce. The famous case of “Wickard vs Filburn” might be an interesting case for an enterprising corporate lawyer or Federal antitrust lawyer to analogise; even a pro bono case with inherent publicity and name recognition seems interesting.
Mr Richter
Could you please explain how Mr. McNellis estimated the 7% return for PECO. I would like to use this as a price estimate method in the future.
Thank you for your help