The Collapse of the EV SPACs: Another One Goes Bankrupt, Others on the Verge   

The SPAC boom will surely go down in history as one of the biggest stock-market heists ever, made possible by Consensual Hallucination.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
EV maker Proterra, which makes mostly a few electric buses a year – when giant competitors make many thousands – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today, 25 months after having gone public via merger with a SPAC. It once had a market cap of nearly $4 billion.
It was by no means a record in terms of how long it took for an EV SPAC to go bankrupt; that record is held by Electric Last Mile Solutions, which took only 12 months to get it over with. EV maker Lordstown made the trip from SPAC merger to bankruptcy in a little over two-and-a-half years. The shares of other EV SPACS have totally collapsed, and most of them are headed for bankruptcy.
Proterra’s shares, or rather the SPAC’s shares before the merger, spiked after the merger was announced in January 2021 from around $10 to $31.06 and then began to collapse. Five days ago it was still at $2. Today, it plunged to 17 cents, down by 99.4% from the peak.
We’ll get to a bunch more charts like this in moment, with lots of scandals around them. The SPAC boom in 2020 and 2021 will surely go down in history as one of the biggest stock market heists ever. It has left behind a trail of investigations and settlements and scandals. Short sellers had a big party.
But it left no victims behind, just a bunch of eager players that tried to weasel out some money from other eager players, and some succeeded, and others got cleaned out. It was the era of consensual hallucination, when the Fed’s free money reigned. These creatures have long been populating my pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
Tesla is not part of this list. It is kicking the ICE vehicle makers in the nuts and is taking massive share from their ICE vehicles! And it’s very profitable, after a decade of losing tons of money. Tesla put EVs on the map. And legacy automakers gave it a decade to build its position, and now they can’t get their ducks lined up in a row to even defend their turf.
Rivian is not part of this list either because it went public via classic IPO. It’s actually ramping up mass-production and is on track to make 50,000 trucks in 2023. It raised its production target today to 52,000. But it’s losing so much money and burning so much cash ramping up production that it’s breath-taking. Today, it reported a quarterly loss of $1.2 billion. Its shares got crushed, down 86% from the peak just after the IPO. So it gets its own place right here:
Our EV SPAC heroes.
Lordstown and Electric Last Mile, since they filed for bankruptcy, no longer qualify for a chart here. Electric Last Mile has been sold in pieces, and Lordstown’s shares are still ping-ponged around over the counter, but forget it.
Nikola [NKLA], at $2.20 today, has collapsed by 97% from its high in June 2020 when the merger with a SPAC was approved. The outfit embodies the scandalous nature of these things that went to such heights during the era of consensual hallucination and then thankfully collapsed.
Canoo [GOEV], SPAC merger completed in December 2020. $0.56 now. From peak: -97.5%.
Fisker [FSR], SPAC merger October 2020, preceded by Fisker Automotive which made the Fisker Karma. Now $5.93. From peak: -81%.
Lucid Motors [LCID], SPAC merger announced in February 2021. Now $7.19. From peak: -89%.
Workhorse [WKHS], SPAC merger in October 22, 2020. Now $1.10. From peak: 97%.
Faraday Future [FFIE] SPAC merger in July 22, 2021. Tuesday special, $0.27. From peak -99%.
Lion Electric [LEV], a Canadian company, SPAC merger November 2020, now $2.32, from peak: -93%
Polestar [PSNY] SPAC merger completed in November, 2022; started trading in June 2022, at $11, giving it a market cap of $23 billion. Now at $4.25, down 74% from the peak. The company is majority owned by Chinese giant Geely, which had bought Volvo, which had bought a startup that became Polestar. The vehicles are made in China, and they’re ramping up production. Given its big corporate backing, and part-ownership, this one might be among the survivors:
Who could possibly have foreseen that SPACs (a vehicle whose sole purpose is to avoid transparency) would turn out to be a scam?
As fraudulent as this SPAC thing is its good to keep in mind that the same crap happened in the dotcom bust but through IPOSs.
Basic idea is do your homework when investing.
And where has Gensler been protecting investors during this?
Sometimes the gamblers get lost in the weeds. SP500 with earnings yield of 4% and standard deviation around 17% vs m/m with yield of 5.2% and standard deviation zero.
History teaches us that there is a reason yield on stocks is normally is a lot higher than money market yield.
“Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” is an early study of crowd psychology by Scottish journalist Charles Mackay, first published in 1841(!). I have read this book and it is impressive, not in the least because nothing in human behavior seems to have fundamentally changed since then.
I think it is more than time that somebody start writing a sequel. This whole SPAC fiasco would fit in wonderfully. And there are lots more in Wolfstreet’s history.
Maybe if Wolf has some time on his hands (just kidding) he could do such a book. He certainly has more than enough material.
There are sooo many examples of financial hyper-speculation right now that the only thing yet to be “invested in” is real estate on distant galaxies.
Black Tulips are the best
J Oskam-
Try this:
“There can be few fields of human endeavor in which history counts for so little as in the world of finance. Past experience, to the extent that it is part of memory at all, is dismissed as the primitive refuge of those who do not have the insight to appreciate the incredible wonders of the present.”
from John K. Galbrith’s A Short History of Financial Euphoria
Galbraith’s economic theories are messed up, but his observational powers and writing are top notch. This was written in 1993. Schumpeter, Minsky and Kindleberger are instructive as well…
Regarding opacity, Tesla is the king. It is “very profitable” you say. The profit margins are falling fast right now. In China, sales seem to be pretty bad.
The SPACs were not easy to short. Their moves were extreme and manipulated and shares hard to borrow when you wanted them.
SPACs were a sign of a super bubble. Because of its enormity markets will probably take years to deflate. At least it feels like that if you look at the indices.
The only reason TSLA is “profitable” is due to the Billions and Billions of tax incentives that have kept it going. Otherwise, that company would be insolvent
Someone taking half a day to read Ben Graham’s book could save themselves from these disasters. Three main rules:
1. Make sure there is no way company can go bankrupt.
2. Make sure company has history of making money.
3. Don’t pay too high of a PE.
FYI – Workhorse is not a SPAC. It didn’t have a merger in Oct 2020. …always seems to be lumped in though. :(
ZIRP and Yield Curve control, pounding long rates to all time lows…. by the unaudited, unmonitored, unaccountable Federal Reserve…..in order to FORCE investment….skewed traditional risk / return parameters and considerations.
Central Bankers are AFRAID of “free market forces”, and spend their time doing things that interrupt those forces.
Only when it suits them. Remember when the resident clown in the Eccles building said that the reason that rates were low was that there was a glut of savings?
Some of the enthusiasm for EV stocks is based on the knowledge that EV use is going to be more and more mandated by governments with connected firms getting handouts and subsidies, A side story of Proterra is the role of energy secretary former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm who served on Proterra’s board and had many options/shares that she only sold after she received criticism for not selling them when she became energy secretary. As governor she directed Michigan development money to EV related startups.
At the other end of the SPAC spectrum, and in the world of motorbikes, there’s a company in Scotts Valley, California that’s privately held.
Zero Motorcycles, Inc. was founded seventeen years ago by a NASA engineer. Zero also has a partnership with Minnesota’s Polaris that’s producing, among other things, electric all terrain vehicles.
However, IMO, a business practice that Zero does is not a good one. Now, they charge subscription fees for upgrades to their already purchased bikes, and these upgrades are already built into the machine. So, owners have to fork out cash, every month, to use something that they essentially have already paid for. To me, that’s bad business (though it may be profitable to Zero).
But hey, Zero makes E-motorbikes. They make them successfully & in a privately held corporation. That’s good business.
But yeah, the list of SPAC EV failures that Wolf highlights is pretty amazing, eh?