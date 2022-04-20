I Now Have to Add Netflix to my “Imploded Stocks” 

Shares collapsed by 68% since November. $205 billion evaporated. FANGMA without the N.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The final N in the erstwhile glorious FANGMAN – Facebook, Amazon, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix – has now earned itself a spot on my growing “Imploded Stocks” that I discuss periodically for the amusement of those who’ve been through this during the dotcom bust and know viscerally how a stock market bubble ends.
Shares of Netflix [NFLX] plunged 35% today, following its dismal quarterly earnings report last night, and closed at $226.19. Three months ago, after a dismal earnings report, shares had plunged 24%. Another earnings report is coming up in three months. Since their high on November 17, 2021, in just those five months, shares have already collapsed by 68%, and are now back to where they’d first been in January 2018. The stock is now on the verge disproving the WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line”:
The biggest culprits were a loss in subscribers for its streaming services globally (-200,000 subscribers), particularly in the US and Canada (-640,000 subscribers) and Russia where it suspended operations (-700,000 subscribers).
To top it off, it said it expects to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the current quarter (Q2), while analysts were expecting growth of 2.55 million subscribers. Gone are the days when the company grew its subscribers at a rate of 25 million a year. Now it cannot even hang on to them anymore.
Subscriber-growth-come-hell-or-high-water had been the name of the game for Netflix, given that it sells subscriptions. And now that idea of subscriber growth just collapsed.
OMG, competition!
As cause for this subscriber fiasco, it listed every imaginable problem in the world, from “increasing inflation” and “sluggish economic growth” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to, well, competition.
Turns out, competition “is creating revenue growth headwinds.” It said that “over the last three years, as traditional entertainment companies realized streaming is the future, many new streaming services have also launched.”
And the shares of its competitors also got roughed up a little today on fears of dropping subscribers:
- Paramount Global [PARA]: -8.6%
- Roku [ROKU]: -6.7%
- Warner Bros. Discovery [WBD]: -6.0%
- Walt Disney Co. [DIS]: -5.6%
- Amazon [AMZN]: -2.6%
- Comcast [CMCSA]: -1.5%
- Apple Inc. [AAPL]; -0.1%
If you don’t know what to do, do two U-Turns.
Netflix is going to combat those evils of competition and subscriber losses with two possible strategy changes: A potential dive into advertising and a crackdown on password sharing.
The company said that it is considering a move into advertising, which is precisely what CEO Hastings had spurned and brushed off all these years. Hastings said in an interview that they would try to figure it out over the next year or two.
In terms of the crackdown on password sharing, Hasting said that they have been working on it for two years. In its letter to shareholders, Netflix said that an estimated additional 100 million nonpaying households are using the accounts of its 222 million paying subscribers. The crackdown on password sharing would be an interesting turn of events after having for years blown off this well-known issue as largely irrelevant.
Hilarity broke out among analysts.
After the stock collapsed by 68%, and not a second earlier, analysts fell all over each other downgrading the stock and cutting their price targets. You just cannot make this stuff up.
They all should have put a sell rating on the stock in November to get their clients out of it in time. Anyone who took these analysts seriously before today got cleaned out by events. For example:
UBS analysts cut their rating on the stock to neutral from “buy” before the collapse, and they lowered their price target from $575 to $355 a share.
Pivotal Research cut its rating on the stock two notches, from buy to sell, and skipped neutral, and more than halved their price target from $550 to $235.
Wells Fargo analysts lowered their rating on the stock to equal weight from overweight, and slashed their price target by half to $300.
J.P. Morgan analysts, pointing out that “there’s not much to get excited about over the next few months beyond the new, much lower stock price,” lowered their rating to neutral from overweight, and more than halved their price target from $605 to $300.
The evaporated $206 Billion.
In dollar terms, the market cap of Netflix plunged to just $100 billion today. Since the peak in November, $206 billion have evaporated. This is money that shareholders thought they had and now don’t have. So we have to begin dismantling the erstwhile glorious FANGMAN. Now it’s just FANGMA without the N.
Once they no longer allow password sharing, I will cut them off. There are many other options.
The other N is also in a huge bubble territory. Unrealistic PE ratio and growth expectations. Soon within 2 years there will be a glut of semiconductors given the massive investments everyone is making. And data enter folks are all doing their own custom silicon for AI and cloud. Crypto mining is already stalled. Autonomous driving silicon will be a commodity shortly like other automotive silicon. Nvidia can easily drop by 80% and still be expensive.
Maybe like the early 80s, there may be corporations with falling market caps, on the block for sale. Cash (or credit) rich buyers can do lots of M&A.
Maybe Musk’s doings with Twitter are a sign. He has been resurrecting some of the rhetoric of 80’s raiders, and later activist buyers.
I bought some PayPal today.. I’ll buy Netflix and Facebook too. Nothing wrong with these companies in the long run. I actually hope they fall further so I could buy more.
No, nothing wrong other than still being ridiculously overpriced.
Netflix is a company with current P/E of 22 and 3X+ revenue. They have never paid a dime in dividends and shareholders have seen nothing since the company went public. Earnings aren’t even real money either. It’s only an accounting number.
Its valuation is based upon an asset mania. Yes, still.
The biggest problem with the Netflix business model is the inferior revenue stream for the same assets versus traditional media.
With the traditional model, you sell a series or advertising. With film releases, there are ticket sales, DVD (or downloads now), followed by pay TV.
Streaming constantly needs more content to grow or even keep subscribers but the incremental revenue from a series or film is unquantifiable.
How many subscribers did they get and keep from a series like “The Crown”? (This is an example only.) It’s a series that cost them boatloads of money.
On a constant treadmill to create more intellectual property content but the current business model falls apart as soon as subscriber growth flatlines.
To generate meaningful growth, Netflix needs to either raise the monthly fee, add the advertising option as indicated, or find a way to keep their subscriber base while spending a lot less money on content.
It’s a matter of opinion but when I subscribed to the service, I considered most of their content garbage anyway, not substantially different from the channels on cable not worth watching. It’s just a lot cheaper.
I’m definitely not going to be jumping in with both feet.
I hope they drop another 50% from here.
Thing is, these are still solid companion and 5years from now they will probably be higher than they are now.
This is one that I will hazard a guess will come back. Some companies are like that… just part of the culture. Like Chipotle after the Salmonella AND Norovirus outbreaks.
The valuation is not based upon the cultural appeal. It’s based upon the asset mania.
Look at the price of the “Nifty 50” stocks prior and subsequent to the 1973-1974 bear market. Many were equally if not more so part of the culture then, and now. Like Coca Cola. Others are gone, like Eastman Kodak.
The DJIA fell 45% into the double bottom in October and December 1974. It took well over a decade for those I once tracked (including the above two) to recover, in nominal dollars. This was also during a period of rising stock prices where revenues and profits also increased, the entire time.
These culture stocks (and the stock market as a whole) are far more overpriced and the economy is in much worse shape today.
Why is Apple on the FANGMAN list? It’s been teeter tottering within 8% of its high the past several months
The FANGMAN were the glorious stocks that drove the market. Now we’re starting to remove the letters as the stocks plunge. The N is the first letter to go. The As are still in the FANGMA though.
The world can live pretty easily without Netflix.
N is for NVIDIA, not for Netflix. NVIDIA will join the imploded list sooner or later.
FANGMAN has two Ns.The first is for Nvidia.
NVIDIA makes graphics cards that are popular with crypto coin miners. If crypto starts looking like a loser, that’s when NVIDIA may take a plunge.
Also that ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) mining now is way faster and leaving GPU mining trailing, so unless Nvidia can quickly get into ASICs and master them too, its on a losing path.
It has begun developing its own TPU in this category, but that might be a long shot gamble..
Password sharing also has a subscriber upside easily overlooked.
Sharing can be to spread the cost. If it can no longer, participants may balk at the now higher cost for each of them
Or it is shared and the paying person who is not eatching sufficient to justifies, keeps the subscription knowing e.g. the child who went to college is still watching. But if no longer, why keep? Plenty of alternatives that are cheaper
My two TVs are 9 & 11 year old Panasonic plasma sets. I watch a lot of sports. As I watched Arsenal beat Chelsea this afternoon, the picture coming in from USA Network and streamed through Hulu via a ROKU device was very clear @ 1080P — the limit my sets have.
But for those with newer 4K sets, and especially the OLED, QLED & Neo QLED, the game was broadcast in 4K via three sources. DIRECTV, YouTubeTV and FUBU. It will be interesting to me to see when 4K becomes more standard with other streaming services for major international sports.
Netflix is not in on the game of HighRes video transmission of Premier League matches. Why not? I have never used Netflix BTW.
Up until recently, when an event was on broadcast TV, it was the most clear picture. But no longer. Now the picture is better with my ROKU device streaming from a few source providers that play at 1080P.
In the Twin Cities from the broadcast towers & free:
Public TV = 1080I (interlaced)
CBS station = 1080I
ABC station = 720P (progressive scan rate which is double the rate as interlaced, but not as many lines across the screen)
Fox station 720P
NBC station 1080I
It seems to me that the future for streaming is higher video quality. That does require good internet & WiFi source though. US Internet has a fibre optic line directly to my home underground with 500 Mbps @ $60 per month (my plan) or 1 Gbps @ $70 per month.
The technological advancements have been awesome. No more worrying about weather issues with my Dish TV satellite of a few years ago!
One of these days, I’ll upgrade to a 55″ 4K NeoQLED, but not until there’s more programs in 4K. Are you listening Netflix and other providers?
There is only so much of streaming bs that is nothing more than a pile of steaming bs. Everybody wants to sell you a service on a service you are providing to them to sell to you. Can’t find anyone that wants to work on my Snapper Mower, except moi. It’s an f’ing wasteland and it needs to be trimmed.Netflix is a a good start.
Carb trouble?
Netflix could have come up with a way to prevent sharing of passwords. The fact that they didn’t shows what a s$ithole company they are. Just look at their board of directors. All losers.
“FANGMA without the N.”
I think it is safe to say “FANGMA without the F & N” following the market cap loss of both Facebook and Netflix combined.
Wolf has shown how many stocks have been wiped out so far this year (some by over 90%). This is a repeat of 2000, when we had momentum stocks like Cisco and Intel carrying the whole market to hide the ugly truth beneath.
CSCO fell from $82 to $8 back then. It’s still lower now. It’s grown the whole time, makes big money, has a decent balance sheet, and pays a decent dividend by today’s standards.
It’s a solid business making something actually useful, as opposed to current “disruptors”.
If CSCO still sells for less now (noticeably less) 20 years later during the biggest asset mania ever, what’s going to happen with these overpriced bags of hot air when the asset mania crashes?
(It’s a rhetorical question.)
Netflix only allows a certain maximum number of simultaneous streams (2 to 4, depending on the subscription plan). Given that they impose this limit, why should they care who is doing the actual streaming?
Plus, this sharing is not new… been around for years. Seems like a poor excuse for the fact that they have simply reached their limits of growth.
Good thing I didn’t buy it when Cramer told everyone to back in January (?). Hardy har har…
I am showing current price to sales at 3.4 so it’s not dirt cheap. Price to Sales could be less than 1.0 if it’s a competitive industry.
No one is talking about Netflix’s idiotic woke programming. No one wants to watch this BS.
Anthony,
Let me put some numbers to your statement that “no one” is watching Netflix.
They have 221 million paying subscriber households and 100 million nonpaying subscriber households (password sharers), for 321 million households that are regularly watching Netflix content. If each household has 2.3 people on average, you might multiply 321 million households by 2.3 to get 761 million people who are watching it more or less often. 761 million people are a lot more people than “no one.”
You may hate it. Other people love it. Just because you don’t watch it, doesn’t mean no one watches it. That’s a common fallacy to extrapolate from your own preferences to everyone else.
BTW, if you don’t watch it, how would you know that you hate it, or what its content is like?
Imagine how much worse the results would have been without Midnight Mass and Squid Game.
In all seriousness, the password shares might be higher, a lot higher in my experience. Hight inflation is making people very creative (I will buy you a 6 pack every month if you share your password).
Very sound argument, Wolf. Maybe its associated with the name but I have to chime in and say I do extrapolate my own preferences to everyone else sometimes (especially for millennial generation consumption behavior) . It’s funny to hear see you call that out here.
And I can’t type. It’s funny to see you call that out here*.
Sadly improving the video quality does not improve content quality. I haven’t had cable for 15 years.
Good point. But sports with athletic women in Lycra looks better in good video quality.
Just saying’ …
We do like Netflix but their pricing has changed.
Were not looking to move for now.
Nothing exciting except “the low share price” (!). Thank you JP Morgan; if you liked it at $700…