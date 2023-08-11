Full Commercialization of Robotaxis Arrives in San Francisco

Not everyone is happy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Robotaxi regulator, the California Public Utilities Commission, after hours of testimony from supporters and opponents, voted on Thursday to allow GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo to charge riders for driverless robotaxi service, day and night, anywhere in San Francisco, with no cap on fleet sizes. They can now commence full commercialization of robotaxis in San Francisco.
We’ve been seeing them everywhere in San Francisco: Fully autonomous vehicles (AVs) from Cruise and Waymo with no driver and one or two people in the back, and vehicles with no one in them at all. They’re generally well-behaved. They smoothly roll up to a stop sign, come to a complete stop, stay there for a couple of seconds, and then softly accelerate away. They stop when the light turns yellow and don’t floor the accelerator to get through the intersection on dark-yellow or whatever. And they don’t do donuts in intersections.
San Francisco is a challenging environment to drive in, immensely congested, with steep hills that impede visibility at intersections, lots of pedestrians and bicyclists, and people on weird electric conveyances with one wheel or two wheels or three wheels.
Occasionally, a hilarious video goes viral of a police officer or firefighter trying to tell a robotaxi what to do. Someone came up with the prank of the year, or whatever, by getting a bunch of empty robotaxis to all meet in one intersection, clog it up, stop, and bring everything to a halt for hours until human drivers could sort it out.
Human drivers do stupid things all the time, from donuts in intersections to going down embankments. They injure and kill pedestrians, bicyclists, and each other and their passengers. And they constantly get into minor accidents that no one even tracks. That’s normal. But robotaxis are held to a higher standard. And they’re doing amazingly well in that regard.
But they do some things humans don’t do, like completely blowing off instructions from first responders and just freezing in place.
So this show has been going on in San Francisco for a while, to the great amusement and frustration of everyone around. But the robotaxi companies have been limited in the commercialization of the service. Waymo was allowed to only offer free driverless rides (to charge, a safety driver had to be in the vehicle); and Cruise was allowed to charge only for rides at night in limited parts of the City; the rest of the time, it could offer only free rides. But those restrictions were lifted on Thursday with the vote of the CPUC.
City officials, the fire department, and the police department have for weeks urged the CPUC to slow down the rollout of full commercialization because they worried about the interference of robotaxis with “the work of first responders,” as Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson told the commission during the public hearings on Monday. “Our folks cannot be paying attention to an autonomous vehicle when we’ve got ladders to throw,” she said.
Officials cited 55 incidents over the last six months where robotaxis got in the way of first responders.
Through June, City agencies – which last year began collecting data on disruptive robotaxi incidents to prove that robotaxis weren’t ready for full commercialization – tallied 600 such incidents, such as interfering with public transportation or blocking traffic. City officials that have to deal with these messes worry that full commercialization of much bigger fleets would increase those disruptions.
Other opponents, including activists and unions, worry about the jobs of drivers – the jobs of lots of drivers. And you can see where this is going by what GM said in its Q2 earnings call, via Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt:
“There’s over 10,000 human ride-hail drivers in San Francisco, potentially, much more than that, depending on how you count it. Those drivers of course aren’t working 20 hours a day, like a robotaxi could. So, it does not make a very, high number to generate significant revenue in a city like San Francisco, but certainly, there’s capacity to absorb several thousand per city at minimum.”
And people worry that large fleets of robotaxis will make congestion even worse, and they worry about all sorts of other mayhem.
Waymo said it has a permit for 250 AVs and deploys about 100 at any given time. Cruise said it operates 100 cars in San Francisco during the day and 300 at night. So the current fleets are relatively small. But with full commercialization, the fleets are bound to get much larger.
Both companies have invested many billions of dollars in developing this technology, and they will want to eventually get a return on their investment. So ramping up the fleet size would be the first step. But that also is a huge capital investment because the AV technology, for now, makes those vehicles expensive.
Cruise CEO Vogt addressed some of the issues of ramping up the fleet size:
“As for what it would take to blanket a city like San Francisco, our goal is – I think I’ve said on previous calls – is to make sure as we ramp-up manufacturing capacity. We’ve got a variety of markets to absorb those vehicles. And there are practical reasons to ramp-up gradually in a city … as it’s transitioning to a new form of mobility. So, it’s not our intention to sort of produce vehicles and sort of direct them all into a single city.”
Vogt also said that Cruise exceeded 3 million miles in 49 days in the cities it operates in; that it’s now doing over 10,000 rides per week; and that its rides are growing at 49% per month on average over the last six months.
Investors can be an impatient bunch, and analysts are poking around during earnings calls. After sinking billions of dollars into robotaxis, these companies are under pressure to show significant revenues. Uber and Lyft got lots of revenues, but they lost eyewatering amounts of money year after year – in part due to the cost of human drivers and related expenses.
Cruise and Waymo are now replacing the cost of drivers with other costs, including the much higher costs of the vehicles and the much higher costs of the people who are building, expanding, and maintaining the technology. So that equation isn’t going to be easy to work out.
Meanwhile, we cannot wait for this to be truly commercialized to an every-day-for-everyone level to where it’s cheaper than car ownership, so we can get rid of our car that is mostly parked somewhere, and get rid of all the hassles and costs, and just let the machines do the driving when the driving needs to be done. We’ve already waited for a decade; what’s another decade?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
There are people and places for which any kind of public transportation could never replace a personal vehicle. Some people use theirs as an extension of their home … a kind of rolling suitcase that carries belongings they might need at any time or place and which exceeds the capacity of wallets, purses, etc. These services will become very popular, but not completely supplant what’s become a part of the American way of life.
Was driving with my daughter to the Springstein concert at Wrigley Field last night. I remarked about a woman carrying a gigantic purse. “Dad, she doesn’t have a car to put her stuff in so she carries it all with her in that bag.” Urban living is different than the suburbs.
the faster safe autonomous cars and trucks are rolled out the better – now for the screams of the luddites they are always with us
First, penicillin. Now, driverless vehicles. What will they think of next?
I suppose that all those unemployed drivers can be retrained as coders or surgeons. I’ll bet that surgeons will eventually be replaced by machines, too.
Don’t worry too much about us Luddites. Worry about hundreds of millions of hungry, unemployed, armed-to-the-teeth Americans.
It certainly doesn’t seem like we are anywhere near that problem right now.
Full employment, despite the endless march towards “robots taking our jerbs,” and consumers at every economic strata spending like drunken sailors, outstripping inflation.
I understand. All those buggy whip makers and blacksmiths are still out of a job.
Thanks for this level headed post. Autonomous cars are not without their challenges, but folks who don’t live in Phoenix, San Francisco, or West LA/Santa Monica where these cars are widespread don’t realize that the technology is actually here to make this is a reality – with the caveats of growing pains.
The amount of people who still believe driverless cars are never going to happen or more than a decade away blows my mind. The technology issue is mostly solved; the challenge is at this point one of economics. The cost to map areas in detail, equip the cars with sensor data, continuously evolve the algorithms, and have a remote support network for situations the car can’t handle on its own is not cheap.
Public transportation is already robust in San Francisco. Compare to, say, Vallejo, where there are only 8 bus routes covering a similarly-sized (50 sq mi) city. There are appropriate places for this kind of technology. In San Francisco, these robotaxis will generate privatized profits for Google & GM while producing negative externalities for everyone else. The fares that will be charged also suggest they will mostly be used by upper-middle income tech bros rather than the working class.
Will the inevitable taxi operated by Microsoft only drive on Microsoft roads? Will it use Bing to find your address? Will it randomly lock your 90 year-old mom out and then not allow a text verification code because she still has a LAN line?
Press: Ctrl + Alt + Delete to restart the car and let your 90-year old mom in.
Some German PhDs just jailbroke the Tesla by hacking the supposedly secure inner processor, in a way that cannot be overturned with a remote software patch, using hobbyist hardware. So…free heated seats and ludicrous mode upgrades for all.
I’m sure the big corporate plan to control the future will go equally well.
I am all for it, but in the, considering the less than stellar law enforcement in SF, once the criminal crowd find out that these cars freeze in place if you step in front of them, they will have a field day thieving from ride customers, food/stuff being delivered, etc. Or what the heck, I’ll just step out in the roadway and stop traffic because I can….
Maybe a more law abiding city would be a better place to prove the concept.
A good human driver will try to stop too if you step in front of the car. No difference. Meanwhile, you risk your life. These kinds of BS objections are just astoundingly silly.
And try to steal or carjack a robotaxi ❤🤣
Nobody carries cash these days, so I am not too sure what a thief would get from stopping an automated car with passengers?
Would a thief make everyone Venmo him money?
I think this is awesome, personally.
Even better that it’s on the other side of the country from me where it can be perfected after mayhem and then make its way here in a few years.
Paging Tesla…Paging Musk….SF gave you the greenlight to unleash your fleet of Robotaxi…after all, it would be insane to own anything other than Tesla if it’s suppose to make you $30K a year running it as Robotaxi according to the man himself..
Cybertrunk as Robotaxi….now that’s an idea for you
“Human drivers do stupid things all the time, from donuts in intersections to going down embankments. They injure and kill pedestrians, bicyclists, and each other and their passengers. And they constantly get into minor accidents that no one even tracks”
Ain’t this the truth, just one drive down here in SoCal on the 405, you’ll be amazed at how many dumba$$ do not know you’re not supposed to go 55mph on the fast lane
I can’t wait to see what the “unhoused” come up with for these
I can’t find any stories about robotaxis being hijacked — whut up with that?
I read people are placing orange traffic cones on Waymo and Cruise autonomous cars, which disables and forces them to stop. Interesting hack.
I hope the driverless cars work out, but I am glad they are not now in my neighborhood. I would gladly give up the expense and hassle and insurance of owning my own car if I could get one of these robots to give me a ride any time I wanted, without having to wait too long for it to arrive, and without increasing my risk of being in an accident. I’ll wait and see what happens in SF.
What I like is that the robotaxis have to scrupulously follow the rule of the road. As a cyclist this is great because I can use a robot taxi as a kind of escort. Find a busy road you want to ride on, look for a robotaxi and then get out in front of them and ride down the middle of the road ( which is legal) and the robot taxi has to follow behind you keeping the required distance like an obedient pooch.
I am reminded of “I Robot” where robots infiltrate everywhere, then they are programmed to be evil and lock everyone in their homes. So when everyone has gotten rid of their cars a hacker or authoritarian govt can do some really evil stuff. They can shut them all down (if they want to impose another “lockdown”) or they can have the things crash into people as a depopulation tool. Sorry, but I’m not fond of giving the govt yet more control through technology. Never give up rights you have or you never get them back. “You can vote your way into communism, but you have to fight your way out.”
I was driving behind what I thought was an automated car as I couldn’t see a body in the drivers seat, and then when I got closer it was an elderly tiny lady who probably barely reached the pedals, an elf-driving car if you will.
In the long run this will have the biggest effect on car companies as most of the people who live in cities will no longer have any reason to own cars.
“Human drivers do stupid things all the time, from donuts in intersections to going down embankments. They injure and kill pedestrians, bicyclists, and each other and their passengers. And they constantly get into minor accidents that no one even tracks”
I must confess, from age 17 to 22 I drove like an idiot. I often think how lucky I was to not hurt anybody or myself.
Howdy Folks. Very Interesting. Going to go listen to John Denver records now. Thank god I m a country boy…