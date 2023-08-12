Consumer Foreclosures, Bankruptcies, Delinquencies, and Collections: Checking on the Hangover of our Drunken Sailors

Not much of a hangover yet. Going to see more of these frying-pan charts
Our Drunken Sailors have been out there spending money, and some of it comes from their surging income that has been outrunning inflation finally this year, and they’re spending money from their investment gains and from surging interest income from CDs, money market funds, Treasury bills, and savings accounts. And some are spending money they’ve borrowed. And our Drunken Sailors have borrowed heavily in recent years to buy homes at fabulous prices. So now it’s time to check in on them, to see how their credit is holding up under these conditions.
The number of consumers with foreclosures edged up to 38,840 in Q2, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. But that was down by about 45% from the Good Times before the pandemic in 2017-2019, and down by 75% from the Good Times in 2003-2004 when the housing market was approaching the peak of the prior housing bubble.
The fiscal and monetary excesses during the pandemic, the forbearance programs, and outright foreclosure bans reduced foreclosures to near zero. And now there’s the slow return to the Good Times normal. This combination is creating a lot of these frying-pan charts:
The funny thing is that in some corners, a big deal is being made of the catastrophic 340%, OMG-WOW spike in foreclosures from near zero in early 2021 during the period of forbearance and outright foreclosure bans. But a big percentage increase from near-zero gets to a level that is still very low, as you can see in the chart.
Homeowners are at risk of foreclosure if the market value of their house drops substantially below the loan value of the mortgage while they run into problems making their mortgage payments. Homeowners in some markets who bought over the past two years or so and skimped on the downpayment fall into this category.
But if homeowners have equity in the home and run into problems making their payments, they can just sell the home, pay off the mortgage, and walk away with some cash.
The problem arises when home prices drop by a whole bunch, and they have started to do that in a few markets, but still not very deep, and not broadly across the US, and the declines come after the huge run-up in home prices in recent years, and so foreclosures remain near the historic lows established during the free-money pandemic of foreclosure bans and forbearance.
Mortgage and HELOC delinquencies have also edged up from historic lows. The rate of mortgages that transitioned into delinquencies in Q2 (30-plus days delinquent) edged up to 2.6%, but that was still down from about 3.5% during the Good Times in 2018-2019, and from 4.7% during the Good Times before Housing Bust 1, in 2005.
For HELOCs, the 30-plus-day delinquency rate dropped to 1.5%, the fourth-lowest on record (green line).
The handle of the mortgage frying pan hasn’t been installed yet. The handle of the HELOC frying pan already broke off.
Third-party collections plunged to historic lows in Q2. The portion of Consumers with third-party collections on their credit reports dropped to just 4.6%, the lowest in the data going back to 2003.
This is where defaulted credit card accounts and other revolving credit accounts, such as personal loans and payday loans, tend to eventually end up.
Third-party collections are registered on a consumer’s credit report after a lender sold a delinquent account for cents on the dollar to a collection agency which will then hound the defaulter to obtain a settlement amount, and they might use wage garnishments, etc., in the hope of collecting significantly more than the cents-on-the-dollar they paid for the account.
Consumer bankruptcies also hit historic lows during the free-money pandemic and have since then been edging higher but remain near historic lows.
In Q2, the number of consumers with bankruptcies inched up a tad to 114,000 consumers, still down by about 40% from the Good Times average of 2017-2019 of around 200,000, and down by 80% from the Good Times average in 2004-2005:
Still flying high. I see some hits in the used car market but they are bought up quickly.
Some people are desperate but the trough is full of piggies
If real estate prices come down then I’ll just cash flow via rental
hard to get below my mortgage ===== $0
Haven’t early 401k withdrawals been at a relatively high level? That’s a lot of spending money for those doing that.
Seems like we are in no man’s land as far as being between boom and bust where data sends mixed signals. Fed raised rates to where short term rates are very high yet average gold price for last quarter was highest ever. That usually doesn’t go together.
Tech stocks are priced like Cisco was 25 years ago, and Cisco has done pretty well as a business for 25 years, except if you bought at the top you have had a bad 25 years. Yet these high price to sales ratios are treated as no big deal.
The period of time when yield curve is inverted is only about 15% of the time. I haven’t seen too much discussion on investing during this time, other than stocks usually fall after Fed steepens the curve by cutting because something has broken. It might be the most rewarding or devastating time for investors because Fed seems to be tip toeing up to point of breaking things, but fiscal policy is pushing hard against that.
I think data can be pretty suspect at end of cycle and there are a lot of revisions when its a little late for making investment decisions.
Gold is the same price it was back in 2020.
And 2022.
Steadily losing ground to inflation.
Thanks Wolf. This is a great article. Best wishes to you!!
“number of consumers with foreclosures” graph: a bottom has to start somewhere, no matter how low, usually at a bottom. Looks like we have hit a bottom.
America household balance sheet looks to be healthy and in order, unlike to the Federal government. The Shock and Awe media platforms want us to believe the sky is falling, but there are far too many jobs and help wanted signs posted where I live. New cars and expensive new trucks are still pulling up in my neighborhood driveways, Amazon truck is noticeably here everyday. Last half will be a blow out for GDP, consumption junction nobody does it better than the USA. Great to see the raw data presented in laymen terms. All Hail Wolf!!
The hangover isn’t happening yet, because there’s been an extensive longer than normal binge of black out, alcoholic denial, lingering as if things are normal.
I was thinking today, one thing that’s distorted the Fed rate hike shock, is the infamous Dot Plot, introduced around 2012+/-.
The dots and all the weekly Fed telegraphing and excess jawboning, has effectively buffered the reaction and impact. Everyone talks about long and variable lags — from Milton Freeman, but that was from studying economic cycles, before 1960. The process of telegraphing rate hikes, with Dot Plots, games the system.
I think one reason the drunk spending spree continues, is because the Fed has zero credibility and rate hikes have become unimportant.
Speaking of drunk sailors, the Fed BTFP is very interesting, because the 30 year Treasury yield is higher today than than during the mini-crisis in March, while the BTFP screams higher, with not so stealth QE. The banking crisis is obviously not contained, as banks attempt to buy time, hoping they can stay solvent with Fed support.
Semi-related, good thoughts from Keith Wade from Schroeders, related to the background of the drunken spree:
“ Of these four effects the low starting point for rates, fiscal largesse, and the pandemic effects have been most unique in making it harder for the Fed and other central banks to interpret and then tame the economy and inflation.
Monetary policy started from an ultra-loose level and while the Fed and others might have realised the need to tighten sooner, this came against a very uncertain backdrop of the ongoing pandemic. In addition they had to offset the stimulus from fiscal policy as well as contending with the unusual effects of Covid on spending and the labour market.
Notwithstanding the support from the Inflation Reduction Act and the excitement over AI, our view is that the tide will begin to turn in favour of the Fed as we go forward. Monetary policy is now in restrictive territory and the benefits of fiscal support and excess savings are diminishing.”
Cheers
We’re NOT going to see a recession with the amount of deficit spending we’re seeing. The FY23 deficit will approach $2T. Based on my research we are now looking at ~2T structural deficits going forward. These huge deficits are single handedly keeping a recession at bay.
By sometime next year, could GDP slip back to 1% or below? Sure but for GDP to slip that much, we’ve got see a real erosion in housing which traditionally leads the economy into a recession. Right now, housing could care less if mortgage rates continue to stay at or above 7%. And why is that? Well, that’s because home prices are going back up, the cost of materials like lumber have dropped dramatically and builders, in general, are sitting on 40%+ gross margins. The wild card with housing is what happens as these funky fixed / ARMs start to adjust in the next 6-9 months? There maybe just enough numbers for that to become a bigger deal by mid 2024.
In addition, the labor market remains on solid footing. A recession isn’t going to happen until 1st time unemployment claims move up to 300K and then towards 350K which will then push the continued claims toward 3M with them currently being at 1.7M.
We still are a ways off from the sustained levels of bad news for a recession to be around the corner.
disagree. Drunken stock ponzi investors keeping the euphoria in housing afloat imho. When stocks start going down this year(maybe this week) greed turns into panic and both stock and housing ponzies start losing trillions and trillions..and lots of trillions, much more than deficit spending debt that dont matter does anything. Drunken spending sailors sober up real quick when dreams are turned into nightmares just like that. Then it will be clear to everyone, that 60% were already broke from inflation even before the bad times started. Denial is always a tough one(to learn). nonsensual halucination… more please, money for nothin and chicks for free.
Best economic analysis,..
“of what could happen” that I have ever read anywhere.
And I follow this shit every single day.
Wolf..are you listening ?
TLDR
I read all of that comment AV8R. Shame you don’t have anything of meaningful substance to contribute in the comments, besides TLDR.
Bank failures: If people don’t default on the essentially low interest loans, perhaps the stress will be transferred to the banks that have to pay higher interest rates for the money backing those loans. Seems a bank is “bankrupt” by definition having loaned out depositors money that is represented by those loans (the actual money went years ago to whomever these borrowers bought the house, etc. from).
Absent a bank run (maybe some kind of short selling), the pressure is just going to build and build with depositors wanting a real rate of return over inflation. Investments overseas in “friend shoring” by “captains of industry” may help to remove excess private equity liquidity from the domestic financial system as well; better to be multiplied many fold in wealth turning India into China then as a boat anchor in some overpriced shack’s mortgage or clunker car loan.
Howdy Folks. YEP, drunk or sober lets keep enjoying life by living within your means and purchase what you want. With the captains and generals never stopping, what should we expect?????
From those those charts, it appears as though being an average American ain’t all that bad…
Sir, can you say something about “Bric currency”. Is the talk real or just talk?
You want me to say something? OK, here we go: “Bric currency” = blogger BS.
It’s not even a currency.
Emil,
Anyone talking about “BRICS currency” is either trying to scam you or an idiot.
Think about this: what is the likelihood that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are going to get together in a monetary union, a la Euro?
Zero. All of them have serious debt, inflation, etc. problems, much worse than the Dollar, Euro and Yen.
Russia has been de facto kicked out of the banking system, so any adoption of a BRICS currency risks sanctions on adopters, so no US, European, etc. involvement.
China has their own currency and will never surrender authority over their domestic monetary policy to anyone, ever.
Brazil and South Africa are too dysfunctional to manage their own currencies, let alone anyone else’s (and politically things are quite touchy in both countries with major polarization).
India is the only major rising star here, and despite tons of problems, won’t carry water for the other 4 and will bolt at the first signs of trouble.
Never going to happen.
So the Bankruptcy Act of 2005, signed by Prince Bush, supported by Biden and opposed by Professor Warren, helped our fellow Americans out of the need for Bankruptcy.
Oh, Ho, Ho In 2005, Congress passed the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA) after heated debate. The new law was designed to deter people from pursuing bankruptcy by making filing for it more difficult and expensive, as well as less financially advantageous.
The report says it brought down interest rates, but target results were not successful overall.
https://www.ipr.northwestern.edu/news/2019/assessing-the-bankruptcy-law-of-2005.html
Who knows?
That law certainly changed debtors attitudes during the great financial crisis of ‘08. Debtors walked away ( strategic default ) from mortgages, but kept current on credit card debt since it was now much harder to default on.