Freight Recessions Crush Teetering Trucking Companies. This Time, Yellow. And the Freight Recession Continues

Every Freight recession takes out already teetering trucking companies, and this time, it was long-teetering and bailed-out less-than-truckload carrier Yellow, the largest trucker ever to file for bankruptcy liquidation. During the last freight recession in 2019, a slew of trucking companies were liquidated, including truckload carrier Celadon, which was brought down by accounting fraud, the largest truckload carrier ever to get liquidated in bankruptcy court.
This freight recession, which started a little over a year ago, came as consumers switched some spending from goods to services, such as travels, and services aren’t transported by truck. And it was then made worse as companies, from manufacturers to retailers, began destocking to bring their inventories back in line, after they’d over-ordered during the chaotic era of shortages, confounding levels of congestion, chaos, and huge spikes in freight rates. And when all this stuff finally arrived, the world had moved on.
Private fleets eat share of for-hire truckers, prolonging the for-hire downturn.
Private fleets – such as Walmart’s gigantic fleet of trucks, or the Amazon trucks – have grown to over half of Class 8 tractor capacity, according to the analysis by Cass, and they’re eating into demand that would have been handled by for-hire trucking companies. This expansion of the private fleets, according to Cass, is prolonging the downturn of the for-hire market.
“We think it’s unlikely that [for-hire] industry capacity will broadly tighten until pressure from private fleet growth eases, which looks unlikely this year,” Cass said.
In terms of shipment volume in the for-hire market, the Cass Freight Index – which is concentrated on trucking but includes rail and other modes of transportation – fell again in July, to the worst July since July 2020, and July 2016, which had been in the middle of another freight recession (fat red line in the chart below).
Year-over-year, the index was down 8.9%, and compared to the peak in this cycle, in May 2021, it was down 12%.
We’ve heard similar messages from UPS and FedEx. UPS reported a 9.9% drop in daily package volume for Q2, with June volume down 12.2%. FedEx reported an 18% drop in average daily shipments in its quarter ended May 31.
The Cass Freight Index for shipments tracks the for-hire market. Truckload shipments represent over half of the dollar amounts in the index, with less-than-truckload shipments in second place, followed by rail shipments, parcel services (such as UPS and FedEx), and others. It does not include private fleets, commodities, and new vehicles.
Freight rates plunge back to earth, but are still a lot higher than they were.
Truckload spot and contract rates, not including fuel and other charges, fell for the 14th month in a row in July, on a seasonally adjusted basis, and were down by 12.7% year-over-year, and by 15.8% from the peak in May 2022, which pushed them back to where they’d been in February 2021, according to the Cass Truckload Linehaul Index.
The Cass Inferred Freight Rates Index, which does include fuel charges, dropped again in July and has plunged by 21% from the peak of the spike in June 2022. But it’s not like freight suddenly got cheap: The index is still up by 21% from February 2020, before the spike began, and has thereby unwound about 60% of the up-spike.
The red line represents the three-month moving average that irons out the month-to-month ups and downs.
Diesel, after the plunge, is rising again.
The Cass Inferred Freight Rates Index includes fuel charges, and the price of diesel at the pump has been on a trip!
The price of diesel plunged by about $2 per gallon on average across the US from the peak of the spike in June 2022 to the bottom of the decline in June 2023. This plunge contributed to the decline in freight rates.
But the plunge ended at the end of June, and since that low point, the average price of diesel has risen by nearly $0.60 a gallon, according to EIA data today, though it remains far below where it had been a year ago.
This is the bullwhip effect from all the hoarding that has taken place as demand panic rolled through the asset classes, followed by inevitable collapse.
First it was toilet paper, food, and bottled water.
Next was hard assets like lumber, gold, silver, and real estate.
The hoarding of consumer goods has mostly come to an end, and high prices/scarcity are being driven somewhat by inflation but also due to corporations seeing what they can get away with.
The hoarding of hard assets is also in the process of unwinding, lumber already taking a significant plunge.
Unlike toilet paper, the hoarding of houses is particularly sticky because of mass seller delusion. Gold and silver have their own unique anti-fiat narratives which are keeping prices high, but as we saw in 2012-2014, there is a Rubicon where this sentiment reverses.
All that “excess” money not being used to panic hoard consumer items and hard assets is now being splurged on services, a large portion of which comprises “experiences,” as the chart for services has shown.
They picked the wrong time to stop hoarding. Drought in Central America is limiting the number of ships that can transit the Panama canal.
Toilet paper and bottled water are at all time highs in Canada.
One we need the other is a luxury somehow I manage to use a thermos of water and yea the goods boom increased inventories and home basic needs with the spend shifting to services but they too need trucking
How much impact will the resumption of student loan payments have on demand destruction?
I’m shorting Revlon because I think the demand for blue and pink hair coloring will plummet.
I’m with Wolf on that. I don’t think it’ll ever resume. Where I might differ from Wolf is that I think the Fed wants to maintain sky high asset prices if possible, meaning I think they’d consider it a “win” if stocks and housing have a floor set at nose bleed levels while inflation goes away (assuming that’s possible).
It will resume, but it will be “$0 payments” and then discharged after 10 years of those “payments.” I’m not making this stuff up. They are changing (unless sued again) the minimum amounts to pay back a loan where in their words many borrowers will make “$0 payments.” So then politicians can claim they resumed student loan payments, but then also not taking any money from borrowers…the entire system is a joke. More inflation and falling productivity as far as I’m concerned.
Well on one hand education borrowing was ridiculous. Like made up amounts of crazy.
Kinda like when you go to the doctor, they charge you $1,000 but your insurance reimburses the doc $125.
The economy does benefit from the educated jobseekers by having an edge on most of the world.
So in a way, this is just the government rewarding those who got the education because in the end it benefits the government (by the people), citizens and the economy.
And apparently no one wants to see middle men companies like banks profiting off the education people need to get jobs to pay the same bank’s mortgages.
Most of what people borrow to “learn” doesn’t benefit society at all, much less the economy.
I doubt if the student loan payment would ever resume.
The tax payers are on the hook for this and Govt won’t allow resumption to win incoming elections.
As a UPS shareholder, I’ve read all of the articles about the Yellow trucking bankruptcy. Nowhere have I seen anyone mention the tremendous growth of the private sector truckers at Amazon and Walmart. Everyone can see that they have expanded greatly but I was stunned that they now comprise over half of the class 8 trucks! Thanks Wolf, you provided insight no one else did.
Wonder if their pay and working conditions are abysmal?
It will be interesting to see which of Yellow’s assets are attractive to private fleet operators.
Full truck load are more an indicator of consumer demand and compete more directly with Walmart and Amazon shipping. ‘
LTL trucking is more closely tied to manufacturing and construction activity. Almost no one brings in a pallet of toilet paper via an LTL trucking firm. But a pallet of bearings or gearboxes is commonly shipped from one business on another via less than truck freight. Less and less of America’s manufacturing activity is carried by LTL trucking.
As an example, when Traeger Pellet BBQ’s were made in Mt Angel Oregon , 10 LTL trucks a day left the factory loaded with pallets of BBQ’s headed out for various dealers. Now they come in a container from China and go to a consolidation warehouse near the port of entry. They are grouped with other goods bound for big box stores or Hardware chains and sent on single truck loads to those places.
From just in time…..to “destocking”.
We did a lot of destocking during the GFC.
Am curious, because I know nothing about trucking, but the drivers / carriers getting whacked of course is somewhat bad. But my question is- if Amazon & Crapmart are almost half the total volume, are those not good jobs for truckers? I would think it’d be at least equal, truckers work pretty hard and so Bezos’s boys probably don’t scare them with the demands.
“But my question is- if Amazon & Crapmart are almost half the total volume,”
Just to clarify: I used them as examples of private fleets. There are other private fleets. All private fleets combined total about 50% of the class 8 capacity.
So, like almost everything else in America, trucking is becoming monopolized. Boy will we pay for that. Remember the railroads?
I don’t think it’s quite that tragic, Private fleets might be eating a bigger share of the pie but unless Walmart or Amazon want to get into hauling construction equipment and material or there’s some kind of revolution in how building is done then some trucking companies for hire will have to exist. If I remember correctly Walmart went in house because they figured they could do it for less and be more reliable, yet driving for Walmart from what I’ve heard is a decent gig, if true then it sounds like they’ve introduced a lot of efficiency rather than simply crushing competitors with their size and might.
The railroads owned the tracks. The truckers don’t own the highways.
Went on a road trip a few weeks ago. Couldn’t believe how many Amazon trucks were on the road. Must have been close to 50% of all of the trucks we saw. Small sample size, but I can understand how that would cut into trucking companies.
Are all Amazon trucks actually owned by Amazon? I thought they actually do use a lot of “for hire” truckers that they just contract it out to but use their logo.
No, they are not, but they may be financed by Amazon. Amazon also still uses a massive amount of independent truckers also.
Independents have been involved in transportation throughout history. Tough bunch. A lot of these guys, and gals, would never go to work for a private company.