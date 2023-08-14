What Consumers Earn in Interest Income vs. What they Pay in Interest Expense

One reason why the drunken sailors are in no mood to slow down. Lots of them make a lot more money on T-bills, CDs, money-market funds. Others pay more.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Treasury bills up to six month all yield over 5.5%. One-year T-bills yield around 5.4%. This is money that is deemed to have no credit risk, and minuscule duration risk. Lots of FDIC-insured brokered CDs (sold through a broker), and some CDs sold directly by banks are offered at around 5.5%. Money-market funds yield over 5%. FDIC-insured high-yield savings accounts yield over 4%. Consumers have many trillions of dollars in these investments, especially older consumers that are more conservative with their nest egg.
And after having gotten ripped off for years by the Fed’s interest-rate repression and QE, and after having gotten screwed by their banks that pay 0.2%, they’re taking their money where the income is, and this movement of funds has forced banks to pay more or lose deposits and collapse, and interest income has surged.
Consumers, lots of consumers, with many trillions of dollars in these instruments are finally breathing a sigh of relief, and they’re spending some of this money, which is in part why consumer spending has grown, despite the higher interest rates.
On the other side are the consumers that are paying higher interest rates on money they borrow. But 70% of household debt is in mortgages, and after the refinancing boom in 2020 through 2021, the typical mortgage is a 30-year with a fixed rate of about 3% or even less. Those rates won’t change: 70% of the consumer debt won’t get higher interest rates until the homeowner sells the home, and the buyer has to get a 7.2% mortgage, but purchases of previously owned homes have plunged; or unless the homeowner refinances the loan, but refis have collapsed.
With the biggest portion of household debt just about locked in at these 3% rates, only new auto loans, interest-bearing credit-card debt, personal loans, etc. have seen higher interest rates and higher interest payments.
So how much more interest income did consumers earn from higher interest rates on their interest-bearing assets, and how much more in interest payments did they make due to these higher rates on their debts?
Interest income earned by consumers on their assets jumped to $1.82 trillion seasonally adjusted annual rate in Q2, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Note, this is their interest income on tens of trillions of dollars in interest-paying assets. This income was up by $175 billion since the beginning of 2022, when the Fed started hiking interest rates (red in the chart below).
Interest payments on consumer debt rose to $462 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate in Q2, up by $180 billion since the Fed started hiking interest rates (green):
Red (interest income) went up by $175 billion and green (interest payments) by $180 billion since the beginning of 2022. All data below in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Interest income is always much higher than interest payments. About one-third of households own their home free and clear. Another third has substantially paid down their mortgage over the years, and the interest portion of their mortgage payment has become much smaller. Over one-third of households are renters. Many of them are renters of choice” that live in higher-end houses, rented condos, and higher-end apartment buildings. Many of them have plenty of assets and no debt. Then there is a smaller portion of households that is up to their eyeballs in debt, including recent homebuyers. And a small portion of households is drowning in debt.
So, the growth of interest income (+$175 billion) is nearly the same as the growth of interest payments (+$180 billion).
And total interest income of $1.83 trillion minus total interest payments of $463 billion leaves American consumers in aggregate $1.370 trillion in net interest income in Q2, which has changed very little and is just a hair where it was on the eve of the rate hikes:
Not the same people, but in aggregate…. Consumers with credit card debt at usurious interest rates and expensive auto loans, and especially consumers with subprime credit ratings, are not the same people as those that have a lot of money in T-bills, CDs, money-market funds, and savings accounts, though there surely is some overlap. But in aggregate, all consumers combined, that’s what matters for overall consumer spending, inflation, and the economy.
In other words: higher interest rates are not constraining consumer spending in aggregate: they constrain the spending of some consumers, and are filling the wallets of other consumers.
This additional spending power is particularly important for retirees who are on a fixed income, such as Social Security or a pension. If they have $300,000 in savings, two years ago they earned nearly nothing from it, and now they’re earning $15,000 in interest income a year, and they’re plowing some of that interest income back into the economy, creating new demand.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Canadian banks give around 4-5% on 5-year guaranteed investment certificates. There are tax-free options.
The stonks like that guy mentioned in a previous blog post has gotten me cognizant that many new companies were in it to get investors’ money to talk on YouTube all day.
Stonks are too risky. I read the news, and there are a lot of delistings and bankruptcies like the bed, Bath & Beyond stonk.
Hmmm, so it would seem there isn’t much need to hurry up and cut rates. :-)
Taking a step back, no one could have predicted this economic scenario. Like it or not I’d say that it’s here to say for awhile…
Mosler did — he’s been banging on about it for months now.
Great charts and very insightful comments and I agree with everything you said. I have no doubt the Fed will continue to look foolish as it tries to reduce inflation while not understanding what the cause and effects are of their policies. This article points to a major lack of understanding by thr FOMC. Yields were pushed too low during COVID and then raised so quickly to 5% that the Fed caused the failure of 2 large banks and started a major banking crisis that required special programs to address. This committee has proved over and over that it is incompetent but nobody will change it. Expect more policy mistakes. (I have 50 years of experience in high finance)
Interest payments are going to be going up dramatically pretty soon with student loan payments resuming
LOL. I will believe that federal student loan payments resume when I see lots of payments being made. Until then, I will consider these things grants, rather than loans.
I hope you’re right.. I’d imagine a majority is owed by the percent with the most outstanding debt, namely millienies and Z’ers
Agree with wolf on the payment side . Just read about an actress searching for work from Baylor University with 225k student loan debt who is still in her 20s. Earns around 3k a month but her student loan payment is2/3 if her low end income. The math does not add up for repayment . Turnips have a better chance of making these payments .
I wish. I hope. If SCOTUS would rehear the 1980s Chevron case sooner rather than later, maybe we can rein in this government that has become out of control at the agency level, i.e., Dept of Ed. That would rein in some of the vote buying capabilities. I keep hoping.
“This additional spending power is particularly important for retirees who are on a fixed income, such as Social Security or a pension. If they have $300,000 in savings, two years ago they earned nearly nothing from it, and now they’re earning $15,000 in interest income a year, and they’re plowing some of that interest income back into the economy, creating new demand.”
This hits the nail on the head. Unless this wealth is somehow sequestered, consumer spending will not decline. Though asset inflation a tremendous amount of paper wealth was created, and this wealth is now generating revenue via interest. It would seem the asset inflation of the past couple decades may not continue in the future.
Interest payments on a percentage basis increased about 50%. Interest income on the other hand only increased about 10%. Does this indicate that a substantial portion of interest income is termed out and only a few are able to capture the large increase in interest rates?
The interest income plateau, in the last chart, does show this wonderful spike in Fed graciousness, but the sad reality is, this flood of income started as a trickle a little over a year ago, and has increased at a glacial pace. Sure, it’s been nice to get a little pop from a money market fund each month, but unless you’re sitting on a million buck account, that extra couple of hundred bucks a month isn’t exactly a huge windfall.
Yes, I’m thrilled to be making more than I used to get at a bank, and I’m thrilled to feel fairly safe, but I’m not thrilled that every corporation in America is gouging as much profit out of every product and service that exists.
If anything, I have to continually look at the stock indexes, and realize the five year average performance is almost as bad as my money market fund. The only thing that really makes me happy, is to review the 5 or 10 year performance of almost any vanguard mutual fund, and be grateful to not be paying them fees to burn cash. I’d probably be happier owning Apple and just shutting up…
Yes, I’m pessimistic!
“the growth of interest income (+$175 billion) is nearly the same as the growth of interest payments (+$180 billion)”
But isn’t the income growth taxed? Even taking tax into account I suppose it remains a small difference, but doesn’t it suggest that hiking even higher could work and cool down the economy? Or at least to some extent mitigate the gigantic budgetary splurging?
Awesome article.
We’re talking taxable income on the 15k?
And if (for example purposes) someone did have 300k in savings. What would they have left in their 401k, on average?
Or maybe their 401k is the savings.
My savings is 401k savings in money market accounts . Taxable when I spend
Fair return on money IS an economic engine.
Suppressed rates take this away and place the benefits in the hands of the government and other borrowers.
We saw this for 13 years…..and the mantra was “low rates stimulate”. But in fact there is a depressing factor with low rates on the consumer, conveniently lost on those who push the suppressed rates to the benefit and delight of leverageres and govt spenders.
Things would be better NOW, IMO, if Fed Funds had stayed at 2% and 30yr mortgages at 5% for that Fed manipulated period from 2009 to 20221.
Central bankers believe themselves smarter than free market forces….free market forces have cleansing cycles and self correct. Central bankers will have none of that.
So there is a tipping point for interest rates to fail to cool inflation, whereby they increase disposable income and create additional demand.
This is just another angle that interest rates are not the tool to control inflation while QT isn’t finished.The additional money supply has to be shrunk back in and the US taxpayer stiffed for the losses. The UK faces a 10K per worker loss for reversing QE, the BoE having got indemnification against losses. Over the last 5 years UK rpi inflation is at a stunning 37%. US cpi (typically lower) at 21% over the same period. US actually increased the money supply less dramatically than the UK so I think would be lower anyway.
The tragedy of course is that unprinting money requires foregone consumption, so you can’t achieve without the involvement of the government, and the Fed imagines that they can simply book the loss as deferred, but if its deferred its not unprinting.
High inflation over 5 years is going to set the base for a generation. I’m starting to wonder if they can ever get inflation under control, presumably Argentina thought ah inflation is easy to control like Bernanke with all the policy tools. If the US government doesn’t forego consumption then how can it happen?
Finally savers like me are getting rewarded. But I’m not spending. I don’t trust them to not screw us again. Plus, I’m the type who enjoys watching my accounts grow more than I like buying stuff.
Argentina is a great example of a country under siege from inflation. Spent 6 months there in 2019 as inflation took off. The locals were desperate and every dime was spent on food . Yet things still functioned though I don’t know how. From my observations the elderly were struggling for sure . Higher for longer and continue Qat please which I do believe will continue.