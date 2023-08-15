Drunken Sailors Partying Hard: Retail Sales Jump despite Cooling Inflation in Goods that Retailers Sell

They partied most at Restaurants & Bars, and at ecommerce retailers. If I hear one more time consumers are “tapped out,” I’m going to scream.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.7% in July from June, after the upwardly revised 0.3% increase in June, and the 0.7% increase in May. Compared to a year ago, retail sales rose 3.2%, seasonally adjusted. Not adjusted, retail sales were $703 billion in July.
The growth in retail sales came despite a sharp decline of inflation in the goods that retailers sell, such as motor vehicles, gasoline, electronics, etc., with some actual price declines. And it came despite the shift of spending from goods – which is what the retailers here sell – to services.
This growth in July from June was driven by the huge growth rates among the #2 and #3 largest categories of retailers:
- Nonstore retailers (mostly ecommerce): + 1.9%
- Food services & drinking places: +1.4%.
Retail sales are not a measure of consumer spending. They’re a measure of how well retailers are doing. We track consumer spending separately, which also includes services, which retailers don’t sell, and it’s adjusted for inflation.
The charts below show the three-month moving average to squash the artificial drama of the monthly ups and downs that can obscure the trends.
The three-month moving average of retail sales rose 0.6% from the prior month and was up 2.3% year-over-year:
Retail sales by category, 3-month moving average, seasonally adjusted.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (20% of total retail sales):
- Sales: $133 billion
- From prior month: +0.7%
- Year-over-year: +6.3%
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (17% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $115 billion
- From prior month: +1.5%
- Year-over-year: +9.0%
Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc. Americans are spending more here ($90 billion in July) than at grocery & beverage stores ($82 billion, next chart down):
- Sales: $90 billion
- From prior month: +1.2%
- Year-over-year: +10.4%
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail). Sales leveled off as grocery prices leveled off at high levels in recent months:
- Sales: $82 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +2.2%
General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail):
- Sales: $62 billion
- From prior month: +0.5%
- Year-over-year: +2.8%
Gas stations (8% of retail):
- Sales: $52 billion
- From prior month: -1.3%
- Year-over-year: -21.7%
This chart shows the CPI for gasoline (green, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis). Changes in sales are mostly driven by price changes, not because people drive more or less:
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail):
- Sales: $42 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: -3.0%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):
- Sales: $26 billion
- From prior month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +0.4%
Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores.
- Sales: $15.5 billion
- Month over month: +0 %.
- Year-over-year: +2.3%
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.6% of total retail):
- Sales: $11.1 billion
- From prior month: -0.4%
- Year-over-year: -6.2%
Department stores (1.6% of total retail sales, down from around 10% in the 1990s). Online sales by department store chains are included in the ecommerce retail sales chart above.
- Sales: $11.0 billion
- From prior month: -0.4%
- Year-over-year: -4.1%
- From peak in 2001: -40% despite 21 years of inflation.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.2% of retail):
- Sales: $8.6 billion
- Month over month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +0.4%.
Here is what is one of the reasons causing inflation.
“
Digger Dave
Aug 15, 2023 at 7:07 am
The people who are sitting around with $300,000 in savings, after previously earning zilch for far too long, are not awash in inflated earning. This is not PPP money or any other pandemic stimulus – it is a reversion to mean for people that live and save conservatively. Yes, after waiting many years of having no spending power, surely some are spending this interest income.
Sure some of it is from sales of inflated assets, but people who played that game are largely not conservative financially – it’s hard to imagine that they are just sitting on this money in insured accounts en masse. Plenty of them are full of themselves and vision themselves as great investors, so they continue plowing on and paying slightly less inflated prices for new assets.
Wolf hits on the fact that a lot of inflation is driven by mindset, such as FOMO. You can’t believe that a decade and a half of very loose monetary policy and the effects of that policy will suddenly turn reckless people into savers.“
Another interesting tidbit which is causing inflation. I spoke with several people living in US and Europe, who echoed the same thing that they have grown up kids, some even engaged or married, but live with them, because the rent is too high, or/and they cannot afford to buy a house at these prices and interest rates And their only chance to have a house is inheriting it from their parents, so these people are also spending a lot as they do not see an opportunity to buy a house in the income/price/interest rates which they have, so why save, might as well spend and enjoy.
.
There parents are irresponsible,should charge them rent in proportion to there income ,then in 5 years or when it is feasible have them buy a house .At which time parents give them rent money back .
Something tells me the purchasing power of folks living with their parents due to soaring rents is an inconsequential driver of inflation relative to, you know, soaring rents.
My wife in the 60s paid rent to her parents and our daughter paid rent to us in the 90s. Anything less is a disservice to all concerned.
hot dang…guess that SOB Pow Pow is going to pull off no landing scenario..who would have thought…maybe he is one of the best Fed chairman yet in the last 3 decades
Did u forget TRANSITORY. Best lie in history,
what we see ourselves and what we hear from friends and neighbors is its “balls to the walls ‘ spending !- with extreme spending applied to travel including europe and vacation homes – its FUN out there no end in sight! enjoy !
(Looking at my mortgage origination pipeline)
(sighing)
They sure aren’t buying houses, that’s a fact.
We put our lives on hold for three years. We’re now tapping all available resources to try to make up for lost time, recover some of what we lost, and have some feeling that our lives back to normal. If it costs more to do that, the attitude is basically, f*** it. Life is short and sucked for far too long. We see things are still not fully back to normal, but we’re tired of waiting. Sell assets, borrow, pay whatever it takes. We’re done. We’ll do it until we can’t and cross our fingers. Plus, it may ultimately be someone else’s problem. If/when it is, the Fed will bail everyone out anyway.
You forgot “WAGES.” The Biggie!! Record number of people working, making record amounts of money, and getting the biggest pay increases in 40 years. That’s where this money comes from.
People always pooh-pooh the employment data from the jobs report, unemployment claims, JOLTS, ADP, from whatever, and they say they’re all fake, and the labor market is in a deep depression, and then they’re stunned when they see that consumers are spending these huge amounts of money, and they wonder where it came from. Well, it came from the employment numbers these folks pooh-pooh every day 🤣
I hear your point, but no one except for the most crazy among us put their lives on hold for three years. It was morel like one year. Most people I knew (across a wide range of types of people) were back to normal by April of May of 2021, after the vaccines came out.
Department stores. Wow, talk about a dying industry!
Your charts definitely say Home Cheapo is getting kicked in the coconuts.
Does the $90 bil for bars and restaurants include the $5 bil or so collected in sales taxes?
No, sales taxes are not included. These are retailer “revenues.” Sales taxes are not part of revenues. They’re just collected by the shop and passed on.