The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: After a Rocking & Rolling BoC-Pause Season, the First Price Drops Reappear

Short-term yields spiked from the pause-low in March of 4.0% to 5.3% today, mortgage rates with them: First results of the Bank of Canada’s unpause.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The spring selling season, or rather the Bank of Canada “Pause” season, which had been a rocking and rolling hoot, is over, and the first price declines are here. The Canada Home Price Benchmark Index for single family houses fell by 0.5% in July from June, and by 0.9% year-over-year, to $834,500 (all prices in Canadian dollars), the first decline since January, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) today.
Note in the insert the rise in the prior month, June, of 0.8%: it had been the slowest rise in the entire upswing, with the others being two to three times as big, producing a classing rounding off pattern.
Since the peak in March 2022, the index has now dropped by 12.2%, or by $116,100. These kinds of free-money-spike-charts are just sort of funny.
Canada’s housing market reacts quickly to changes in shorter-term interest rates since mortgages are typically variable-rate or fixed-rate for short periods, such as five years. For a look at the complexities of the Canadian mortgage market, see our Introduction to Canadian Mortgages and Mortgage Insurance.
The Bank of Canada announced in January that it would “pause” its rate hikes at 4.5% going forward to see how much more it needed to do, which was then followed by a four-month-long pause, the result of which was the conviction in the markets that the next moves would be cuts, the result of which was a drop in short-term interest rates, with the 1-year treasury yield dropping from 4.75% in January to 4.0% in mid-March, the result of which was the rocking and rolling BoC pause season in the housing market.
The Bank of Canada also noted this rocking and rolling BoC Pause season and in June unpaused by hiking 25 basis points, and in July hiked again by 25 basis points to 5%.
And we’re now seeing the first signs in the housing market of this new interest rate environment of higher for longer. Today, the 1-year yield reached 5.3%:
Greater Toronto Area: The MLS Home Price Index for single-family houses fell by 0.8% in July from June, the first decline since December, to $1.389 million.
- From peak in February 2022: -12.7% or -$202,100
- Year-over-year: -2.9%
Greater Vancouver: The MLS Home Price Benchmark Price for single-family houses rose by 1.1% in July from June, to $2.015 million:
- From peak in April 2022: -4.1% or -$87,200
- Year-over-year: +0.7%
Victoria: The single-family benchmark price rose by 0.5% for the month, to $1.178 million:
- From peak in April 2022: -9.0% or -$116,000
- Year-over-year: -3.8%
Hamilton-Burlington metro: The single-family benchmark price inched up 0.1% for the month, to $943,300. Note in the insert that the price has been essentially flat for the fourth month in a row:
- From peak in February 2022: -18.4% or -$213,600
- Year-over-year: +0.6%
Ottawa: The benchmark price of single-family houses dipped by 0.1% for the month to $737,700:
- From peak in March 2022: -10.5% or -$86,200
- Year-over-year: -3.1%.
Calgary: The single-family benchmark price rose 0.8% for the month, and by 6.2% year-over-year, to a new record of $629,800:
Montreal: The single-family benchmark price rose 0.6% for the month to $611,900:
- From peak in May 2022: -5.5% or -$35,700
- Year-over-year: -0.7%
Halifax-Dartmouth: The single-family benchmark price inched up by 0.2%, after having dropped by 0.5% in the prior month, to $543,500:
- From peak in April 2022: -6.2% or -$36,200
- Year-over-year: +6.9%.
Quebec City Area: The single-family benchmark price dropped 0.5% from the record in June, to $386,200, and was up by 5.3% year-over-year:
Looks like Canada pulled forward an entire generation’s worth of demand. They’ve spent the future. Now what?
Import massive amounts of immigrants and keep the money printers humming?
Truly nosebleed prices.
What is the point of this policy anyway?
Funny “haha” or funny “strange?”
Maybe a little of both…
“These kinds of free-money-spike-charts are just sort of funny.”
Both renting and buying in Toronto are difficult these days.
Our anecdote — We were “reno-victed” from our lovely rental in downtown Toronto in Dec 2020, and then bought a 2bdrm condo Feb 2021 for $850K in order to stay in our son’s school district. It was the most affordable option to own. Our unit sold for $350K a decade ago. Maintenance fees are $1000 per month, and our 1.5% 4-yr rate will be up in 2025. Emergency low interest rates for 13 years, FOMO speculative mania, foreign money, and investor friendly regulations really juiced RE prices this past decade, and there really wasn’t any correction during the GFC 2008-2010. Toronto RE just kept rising from the low in 1996 after the last crash that began in 1989.