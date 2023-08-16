UK Services Inflation Spikes to 40-Year High. A Global Phenomenon: All Heck Has Broken Loose in Services

But motor fuel prices plunge, and inflation in durable goods and food cools – same as everywhere.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is a global phenomenon: Inflation has moved from energy products and durable goods to services. Inflation measures that track services are redlining, and “core” measures, that exclude food and energy products, are stuck at very high levels, driven by inflation in services, while overall CPI readings have been pushed down by plunging energy prices and by either slowly rising, flat, or even dropping prices in some major durable goods categories as the supply chain chaos has gotten largely resolved. And so, inflation has gotten solidly entrenched in services, where it’s very hard to combat.
The UK Services CPI spiked by 1.0% in July from June (12.7% annualized), and by 7.44% year-over-year, the worst services inflation in 40 years, edging past the prior four-decade record of May (7.35%), according to data from the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) today.
This was broad-based, not just one big item, driven by red-hot increases in insurance of all kinds, rents, transportation services, particularly by air and rail, water & sewer charges, various healthcare services, restaurants, hotels, etc.
It’s in services where all heck has now broken loose. A similar record price spike in services is raging in the Eurozone. In the US, red-hot services inflation was cooled somewhat by special effects that will flip in the second half of the year.
The UK Durable Goods CPI fell by 1.3% in July from June, the second month in a row of declines, and the steepest drop since January 2013. It reduced the year-over-year gain to 3.9%.
The month-to-month decline was a result largely of the CPIs for vehicles (cars, motorcycles, and bicycles), furniture, products for outdoor recreation, games and toys, audiovisual equipment, and computers. All the stuff that had gotten hung up in the supply chain chaos in 2020 through 2021 is now plentifully available, and the huge price spikes of yore are partially being whittle down.
So Core CPI rose by 6.9% year-over-year, same as in June (actually, unrounded, just a hair above June), the second-worst reading since March 1992, the worst having been May (7.1%).
Core CPI excludes energy products, food, alcohol, and tobacco. So this is not looking very propitious, and it’s driven entirely by services – not goods:
Food inflation is cooling from the horrible pace earlier in the year. The CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by just 0.1% in July from June. The month-to-month drop was driven by fruit (-1.0%); coffee, tea, and cocoa (-1.4%), milk, cheese, and eggs (-0.4%). But fish prices spiked (+1.9%).
Year-over-year, the CPI for food rose by 14.8%, and as bad as it is, it was the least terrible since September 2022.
Food inflation has been a global phenomenon, and not the result of Brexit: a number of countries in Europe had worse food inflation than the UK. And all of them are cooling.
Motor fuel prices plunged by 24.9% year-over-year, after having spiked by as much as 44% last summer.
Month-to-month, prices dipped 0.4%, after having plunged in 9 of the past 10 months, by month-to-month rates between 1.2% and 6.8%. This collapse of the price spike last year has taken a lot of pressure off the overall CPI:
Overall CPI rose by 6.8% in July compared to a year ago, the smallest increase since February 2022, pushed down by the collapse of the spike in fuel prices, cooling prices of durable goods and food. But fuel prices aren’t going to plunged 25% per year forever. And the price spikes in services continue unabated. So the days of the downtrend are numbered. In the US, the downtrend of overall CPI has already reverted to an uptrend.
The bond market is slowly buying into the concept of “higher for longer” – meaning higher inflation and higher policy rates for longer. The 10-year UK Government bond yield has risen above the pension-fund panic spike in October last year that had caused the Bank of England to intervene briefly. It reached 4.65% today, and this time, the BOE, facing further rate hikes, is smiling thankfully at the markets for carrying its water. Little by little:
“And so, inflation has gotten solidly entrenched in services, where it’s very hard to combat.”
We know US consumers are a bunch of drunken sailors and trying to out spend and out do inflation…are our UK comrades doing the same?
Products can be off-shored but most services have to make use of domestic labor so inflation in labor costs ( both in what you pay and what is added on to each paycheck) drive up the price of services. Its a good time to figure out how to trim your own nails, cut your own hair and fix your own furnace.
Holy Cow, Batman! The ATL Fed GDP Now Q3 forcast just rocked up from 4.1% to 5% to now within a hair's breadth of 6%.
Go team, USA! Inflation is GREAT! It ensures JPowell can’t take his foot completely off the gas.
More rate increases & higher for much, much longer. Woohoo!
It's a little too early in the quarter to pay a lot of attention to the GDPNow. It only has a few data points so far, and they were all strong.
I realize the forecast is subject to strong fluctuations and the usual solidifying as the Qtr wraps up.
But half way through is quite meaningful. And I would imagine that there recent surge in bonds is taking into all these strong economic growth signals.
I’ll be very surprised if the final number is below 4% even after the eventually revision.
We're not "half-way through" the data. The first Q3 data, for July, just started coming in last week.
Too early? We’re 45 days into the quarter and the real time (“Now”) data say “Pay Attention”.
Wage inflation around the world is interesting in demographics terms, but even more fascinating when viewed as a productivity dynamic related to technology. Obviously, this will be interesting to watch with the hype of AI.
Nonetheless, it’s worth scanning old ideas about cost Disease (baumol effect):
“ Economic growth and aggregate productivity
In his original paper on the cost disease, Baumol argued that in the long run the cost disease implies a reduction in aggregate productivity growth and correspondingly a reduction in economic growth.[6] This follows straightforwardly from the labor distribution effects of the cost disease. As a larger and larger share of the workforce moves from high-productivity-growth industries to low-productivity-growth industries, it is natural to expect that the overall rate of productivity growth will slow. Since economic growth is driven in large part by productivity growth, economic growth would also slow.”
Until something breaks yields especially on the long end will continue to rise. A bear steeping will continue. I found it funny that some posters felt that Bill Grosses predictions on bonds are irrelevant because of his age. I ve seen plenty of young bucks get destroyed when a bull market turns bearish. As with the UK the US has imbedded wage inflation. The smug response regarding the down grade of US debt by Yellen will definitely come back to bite her on her big fat a.. Her response shows they just don't care about the deficit. In the buggy whip days of bond trading we always had a risk premium over the inflation rate because faith in the government was minimal.If nothing breaks yields will start pricing a risk premium over inflation. Yellens complete disregard for the deficit telegraphs the administrations mind set regarding future spending.
Inflation isn’t a monolith. Some prices go down, some prices go up. Lots of factors besides interest rates go into this.
CPI to 2% won’t be graceful. There will be huge swings in both directions for different baskets of goods and services.
Whack a mole. Many moles breaking things. Will be interesting to see what national banks do with interest rates when CPI reads 3%+ but there are also several fires to put out…
I just watched a Milton Friedman lecture on inflation, and the parallels of the 1970s USA and UK inflation compared to today are astounding.

Milton Friedman literally predicted this inflationary crisis.
Milton Friedman literally predicted this inflationary crisis.
