Ten-Year Treasury Yield Hits 15-Year High, Market Wades out of Denial, Sees “Higher-for-Longer,” Tsunami of Issuance, QT

“Higher for longer be damned”: consumers and businesses.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year yield closed at 4.28% today, according to Treasury Department data, the highest since, well, let’s look here, November 14, 2007, so about 15 years ago, having edged past November 2022 and June 2008 by a hair. 2007 is notable in that it was the last year before the arrival of QE.
What is hilarious in a twisted way is that the 10-year yield had dropped to 0.5% in August 2020, and everyone and their dog were preaching to the world that longer-term yields would drop into the negative in the US, as they’d already done in Europe, because of course the 40-year Great Bond Bull Market – Great Bong Bull Market? – would have to continue for evermore, with yields falling deeper and deeper into the negative. I have a term for this: Consensual Hallucination.
The entire sucker-rally from November last year through May this year has now been mopped up.
So it has been quite a trip, from the all-time low in August 2020 via raging inflation to the 15-year high. And every step along the way, the longer end of the Treasury market has been in denial.
But gradually the market is grappling with the notion of coming out of denial. The thing is, in normal times a 10-year Treasury yield of 4.28% would be low, when short-term yields are 5.5%, with inflation and the uncertainty of inflation bouncing all over the place. Eventually investors would want to be compensated for inflation, no?
Mortgage rates today rose to 7.34% for the average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage, according to the daily Measure by Mortgage News Daily. This morning, the Mortgage Banker’s Association reported that the average rate during the reporting week was 7.16%. And the housing market is not exactly jubilating.
Higher rates mean lower asset prices. This goes in lockstep with yield producing assets, such as bonds and real estate investments. It doesn’t go in lockstep with other assets, such as stocks, but it goes. Just like lower rates meant higher asset prices all around for the past 15 years of interest rate repression.
Inflation, once it reaches this magnitude, tends to dish up nasty surprises, and we just got another one from the UK where services inflation spiked to a 40-year high, and we got one from the Eurozone where services inflation spiked to a new high, and we’re going to get some “surprises” in the US in the second half for reasons we’ve spelled out here.
Bond market has to grapple with a wild mess.
1. “Higher for longer” inflation, yup, still a huge thing, and still making the Fed very nervous, and not just the Fed.
2. “Higher for longer” Fed rates to tamp down on higher-for-longer inflation. Looks like one or two more are coming this year. Who knows, rates are already a lot higher than we had imagined in March 2022, when the rate hikes finally started.
3. “Higher for longer be damned.” The economy is not slowing down. Consumers are doing fine. Wages are rising. Businesses are hiring. The housing market hasn’t collapsed. Inflation has shifted to services. The federal government is deficit-spending its way to happiness. And rates may have to go higher still.
4. A tsunami of longer-term Treasury securities. The Treasury Dept. detailed it in early August, which we sorted out here. The tsunami of issuance is needed to fund the ballooning government deficits and to increase the balance in the Treasury Department’s checking account (TGA). The first ripples have already arrived via ramped-up auctions of notes and bonds in August, including 10-year notes and 30-year bonds last week.
5. While the Fed is unloading Treasuries. So far, the Fed has reduced its holdings of Treasury securities by $723 billion from the peak in June 2022. It reduces its holdings by not replacing maturing securities. At $5.05 trillion, its holdings are now the lowest since May 2021. It has shed 22.3% of the Treasury securities it had bought under its pandemic QE ($3.25 trillion).
Future investors lick their chops, but are edgy about inflation. Obviously, a 4.28% yield on 10-year money with no credit risk is a lot more attractive to future buyers than 3% was, or 0.5% LOL.
But a 5% yield will be even more attractive, and lots of investors are holding out for that 5%, because the unknown is inflation over the longer term, and it can spook investors that want to commit funds for 10 years or longer.
Inflation bludgeoned bond investors year after year in the 1970s and early 1980s. The survivors formed the bond vigilantes, and they refused to buy, and for years, Treasury yields remained high, even as inflation was falling. But thankfully, the crowd in the market today has no idea what that was like, and they’re still expecting inflation and yields to be a lot lower in a year or two rather than, God forbid, higher.
And when inflation gets bad enough, and keeps dishing up nasty surprises as it did in the 1970s and early 1980s, well then 5% may not be enough either to entice enough buyers to absorb the tsunami of new issuance. Ironically, looking back over the long term, that 5% to 6% range wasn’t a bad place to be for the economy, such as in the 1990s (circled in the chart below), but asset prices were relatively speaking a lot lower.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I could use 7% money market rates to go with
my 3% percent mortgage .
Why do you think asset prices – stocks and real estate are staying high?
Stocks – because companies are able to pass on inflation? Inflation good for companies?
Real Estate – gravity needs to work sometime. Even with the marginal buyer and seller?
True question is – when will the highly levered part of the corporate sector throw in the towel? Why has spreads not reflected that? When will the credit event take place that crashes the party?
Stocks are already down from their peak at the end of 2021. Many of them a whole bunch. Slow process though.
The national median home price is also down a little. In some places, housing is down a lot. An even slower process.
I’m waiting for the Magnificent Seven to crack. Very close now. Still holding key levels. Nvidia Aug 23 report should be interesting – AI hype on steroids. Once these seven stumble, the traders will short the s*** out of it. Pardon my French.
Messy headwinds 1-5 in Wolf’s article make TIPS interesting as a port in whatever storm develops — but what rates and what maturity? 1.9% (over unknown inflation) on the 10 year is near 10 year peak…
Any thoughts?
“10-year yield closed at 4.28% today” beautiful 😁😉
This is really good news. Having lived through a variety of times and inflation it does seem that we are a little low on the mortgage interest. Definitely should be at 10% like the end of 1980s early 1990 when inflation was cooling; however, it doesn’t seem like we will need Volcker’s 13 to 14% mortgage rates. Definitely should make sure “creative finance” is outlawed this time around.
So, we may well be at the ‘holding one’s breath’ point in time.
As some of us have been doing since the repo crisis of, i don’t know, 4 years ago…?
The housing bubble popping…getting so close now…
It’s the suspense that get me! – BB
The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last! – WW
“Mortgage rates today rose to 7.34% for the average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage, according to the daily”
There is still massive Consensual Hallucination among used house sellers.
Michael Bordenaro (YouTube) visited a guy in SoCal who is trying to sell his house for $3.75 million. You can sort of see the ocean far away from the porch, but it is not on the beach. Been on the market for months, and seller refuses to drop the price.
Seller bought it in 1987 for $237,000.
The entitlement of used house owners is at epidemic levels. The ideology of endless house appreciation is deep seated and has created something similar to market collusion amongst house owners. You have to wonder when and how that will pop.
Saw that video and I totally agree about the entitlement part. It’s all about passing the bucks to the younger generation and they cash out. I have no sympathy for these people if they end up losing everything. Be realistic and cash out at $2M or $2.5 which he already said has gotten offer before but nope, be just a little less greedy apparently is like asking them to chop off their legs…
My father likes to say “Your first offer is usually your best offer.”
By that he doesn’t mean that you won’t necessarily get a higher offer… but that it may take a lot LONGER than you think for it to arrive. And you lose the chance to seize a lot of opportunities in that time.
Know several people who recently bought the second house with proceeds from the first house. But the first house is not sold yet.
Poor Private Equity titans. Hard days ahead for them! (Of course, they’ve taken to siphoning off insurance premiums into their deals…and that looks to grow).
There are rumors about heavier QT as rates get cut a bit…..which only strikes me as funny b/c Fed rate hikes coincided with a lot of fiscal stimulus. A lot of “yes but no” “brake and accelerator”……
The great bong bull market will never end, too many stoners!
Currently struggling with the mortgage rates going up and assets refusing to go down. Partner and I make decent coastal money in the Midwest. Have our eyes on what could easily be a forever home, but the price vs 7+% pushes monthly payment, and lifetime interest, higher than I like. Even if we can afford it, I’d feel so bad if we miss-timed.
But on the other hand, even worst case scenario we still afford it. Real tough to make that decision, cause no guarantee the price drops, or who else is watching the house, or it doesn’t just get pulled off the market.
Patience.
I would advise you to grab it while you can. Forever lasts for a long time… inflation does not.
-You can always adjust the mortgage payments by refinancing once inflation subsides. Moreover your INCOME is likely to rise with inflation.
-You can NOT always find a “perfect” house
-You CAN always drive past that house after someone else buys it thinking to yourself “We could have bought that house back in 2023 for just XXXXXX dollars.” I have been in the car with my dad for decades as he plays that game of regrets. It is excruciating… and “forever” lasts a long time.
-You CAN always sell it if it doesn’t work out.
Howdy Folks, aint this fun??? Really is for this old timer… What a mess to unwind before our very eyes. But wait, this will take years to unfold……
Looking forward to tomorrow’s 4-week T-Bill auction to see if the short term T-bill yields follow suit.
The term spreads are friggn incredible, like the us10y-us2y. It seriously is frightening how these types of spread ranges are behaving now, and how long this is dragging out. I’ve recently been watching the 30y more lately, because of the stress banks are under, as these prices drop. The current price on a 30 doesn’t get this low very often, so we’re in a pretty complex when yields to maturity are higher than face values. The last time this stuff was this twisted was at the epicenter of the GFC — or back to the 90s.
Oh but wait, even during those heightened crazy stress blowups, the budget deficit was microscopic and we didn’t have all the excess fiscal and monetary distortions. The Fed BTFP is basically taking temporary pressure off banks and the FDIC, because literally everything is screwed up. That bailout program is becoming far more popular with lots of banks, as these yields drift higher.
My ridiculous, uneducated, wild assumption is, we’re about to see major mergers and consolidation of lots of banks, in addition to significant earnings revisions and more ratings downgrades.
As all these yields higher, this literally cannot continue very much longer imho, but maybe this time is different and that infinite amount of cash being spent by consumers will save the crashing economy?
Atlanta is predicting Q3 GDP growth at an annualized rate of 5.8%. This is a monster forecast that may or may not last as new economic data comes in. But analysts have also been revising their projections upward, from 0% in June to 2% now. In any case it’s clear the economy is still extremely strong.
Ain’t inflation great? Everything goes up! Higher for longer!
GDP growth rates are adjusted for inflation
Keep them rates nice and high Pow Pow for very long, I sure do enjoy my money in Tbill paying my rent now. Sure I won’t get that high from seeing my home value still up on Zillow like my friends and family like to brag about but then again I am ok with not paying half a mil in down payment and still pay 2-3K more compared to rent. The math sure is hilarious though, especially when you see non-RE people telling you buying is still cheaper and better..lol
Cherry on top would be to see home prices and overvalued asset come down then again this inflation has prove to be sticky and wealth effect still well and alive and everyone still a drunken sailor so I am not holding out my breath.
You’re right, the math has completely flipped.
Even if you paid $400K in cash for a house, you’d still owe $500 / month at a minimum in property taxes and insurance.
With 5.4% T-bill yield on $400K and the $500 / month you save, you can rent a luxury apartment or townhome for $2,300 / month.
Luxury apartment for $2,300? Where would this apartment be?
This is a fine addition to think about as yields drift higher:
“ The second trillion worth of balance sheet reduction is likely to have more of an impact. The first trillion occurred against the backdrop of the federal funds rate moving rapidly higher, and the second trillion matters more because it’s coming against the backdrop of a quicker increase in the pace of Treasury supply.”- The Rates Strategy Group at J.P. Morgan
Translation, from Wolf:
“ then 5% may not be enough either to entice enough buyers to absorb the tsunami of new issuance”
I remember when everyone and their dog were telling people that Bitcorn and dogcoin were hedges to inflation at US$50,000 and US$0.65-0.70 respectively.
Bitcorn is now at a decline at give or take US$28,000 and dog coin is at 6 cents.
When everyone and their dog tell you something is certain, run the other way fast. People say and do a lot of stupid S$$$
Just look at Vinfast IPO, even after today’s drop we are still at peak stupidity.
Investors put nearly a 90% chance on the prospect that the central bank would leave rates unchanged at its upcoming Sept. 19-20 meeting. Lots of I could have, should have, would have post COVID investors watched the opportunity of a lifetime go bye bye. The agony of having wealth in assets you have not sold, may be far greater opportunity cost if cash or capital is left not deployed. America economy is more resilient today, just as its people. I now believe anything is possible, one man single handily took over and entire political party back in 2016 and has not given it back to the plutocrats.
The housing market is stalled imo (not finished) because actions that discourage credit expansion i.e. mortgage loans, are a principal policy lever of the Fed. Given that the US money supply is shrinking now, at some point prices will have adjusted to the higher quantity of money in circulation, whether thats accompanied by a recession or not.
Crucially at this point, interest rates will be relieved in an environment where wages that underpin mortgage affordability are permanently up i.e. house prices -might snap back up more dramatically-.
I see skittish sellers in a rising market the same as skittish buyers in a falling market, but as long as the seller can come some way to meet what are going to be temporary affordability constraints, then why not consider now a good time to buy? At peak credit repression.
Who knows, rates are already a lot higher than we had imagined in March 2022, when the rate hikes finally started.
Uh no… I have been expecting the Fed to take the Fed Funds Rate up to 6 percent (to 6.5%) this whole time unless inflation got seriously out of control in which case they would have to do a Volcker and go MUCH higher. It doesn’t look like inflation will explode at the moment so the Fed will still inch higher this year but will let Quantitative Tightening keep the pressure on the economy going forward (after rates reach that level).
If banks were wobbly with a 3.5% Ten Year….what now?
Seems we are on the brink of bank downgrades and worse.
I will say it again,
Yellen’s decree to cover ALL deposits was the most important and far reaching move by one person in the history of American finance.
Limits on insurance for deposits IS a form of market discipline, and she, having no concept of free markets and the like, dismantled the concept.
This is a step, whether intentional or not, toward a Nationalized Banking System. And with the bailouts coming, MORE inflation.
The Fed may not need to raise rates….as the flood of Treasuries for auction and the QT will likely serve the purpose…the old and forgotten “supply and demand” concept.
Hopefully, this will put a positive nature to the yield curve and absolutely destroy the Fed’s “Force” investors to the markets with suppressed long rates idiocy.