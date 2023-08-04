Powell’s Nightmare: Wage Growth, after Signs of Losing Altitude, Re-Accelerates

Inflation is just going to stick around for a while, it seems.

Powell, in his press conferences, keeps pointing at wage growth as a factor in services inflation, which is still raging at 6.2%. So we’ll start with wage growth. Because this is interesting: Average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” – the bulk of total employment – rose by 0.45% in July from June, the highest since November, based on surveys of establishments by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It translates into an annual rate of 5.5%, nearly double of where the Fed wants to see it to get inflation down to 2%. These “production and non-supervisory employees” include working supervisors and all employees in nonsupervisory roles, including engineers, designers, doctors and nurses, teachers, office workers, sales people, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, construction workers, plumbers, etc.

The three-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month zigzags, jumped to 0.41%, the highest since December:

Wages that increase at an annual rate of 5.5% are great for workers. And it looks like it might keep going, amid demands of huge wage increases that unions are now putting on the table across the country.

But on the inflation front, that annual rate of 5.5% in wage growth is kind of a shocker. This is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaction, as captured by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:

Year-over-year, average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees” rose by 4.8% in July, an acceleration from June (4.7%).

By comparison, the Consumer Price Index for all items increased by 3.0% year-over-year. So pay increases are easily outpacing overall CPI inflation. But overall CPI inflation was brought down by the year-over-year plunge in energy prices that is now beginning to reverse, and price declines in some goods. But the CPI for core services is still red-hot at 6.2%. And it’s in this context of services inflation that wages keep coming up:

Unemployment still near historic lows. The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job dipped for the second month in a row, to 5.84 million in July, and remains near historic lows.

We have seen this phenomenon in other data: Layoffs and discharges, after ticking up for a year from the historic lows in 2022 and early 2023 amid waves of tech layoffs, fell in recent months again and are back in the historically low range. And claims for continued unemployment insurance, after rising from mid-2022 into early 2023, have also declined in recent months as even tech companies with huge layoffs, such as Google, have continued to hire, and hired each other’s laid-off workers.

And this is one of the reasons why wages are re-accelerating.

Employers continue to hire at a solid pace, adding 187,000 payroll-type jobs in July, according to the survey of establishments. Over the past three months, employers added 653,000 jobs, for an average of 218,000 per month, slower than during the heady days of 2022 and earlier in 2023 but right in the range of the Good Times before the pandemic.

This chart shows the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the ups-and-downs:

The total number of employees at establishments rose to 156.3 million.

The total number of workers, including self-employed, rose by 268,000 in July, to 161.3 million, according to the survey of households, which tracks all kinds of workers, including the self-employed that are not tracked by the survey of establishments.

Over the past three months, the number of workers rose by 231,000 – increases in June and July, and a decline in May. This data is notoriously volatile on a month-to-month basis.

The labor force rose by 152,000 people in June, to a total labor force of 167.1 million. These are people who are either working or actively looking for work. Over the past three months, the labor force rose by 415,000 people. This chart shows the three-month moving average:

The prime-age labor participation rate ticked down a hair to 83.4% in July from 83.5% in June, which had been the highest since 2002 when the labor market came out of the Dotcom-Bubble period.

The three-month average rose to 83.4%, which is what the chart shows.

These are people aged 24 through 54 who are either working or actively looking for work. People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market at a rate not seen in 20 years. The prime-age data largely removes the issues of the large wave of retirements over the past few years.

The narrowest measure of the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, second month in a row of declines, and just one tick above the 3.4% in April, which had been a historic low. The rate has hovered in the range between 3.4% and 3.8% since February 2022.

The employment-to-population ratio ticked up to 60.4%, a hair above May and June (both 60.3%) and same as in April. All of them are the highest since before the pandemic.

