I’ll Just Crush the Stupid Stuff in the Social Media about Disability Claims. In Reality, Claims Dropped to 20-Year Low while People with a Disability Are Employed in Record Numbers  

This is a big benefit to the US economy on many levels.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Look, I’m going to use some technical terms for a moment. I’m just a one-man show. I can’t lean against the tsunami of stupid BS washing over the internet. But this stuff got to me. So, there’s this stupid BS washing over the internet that disability claims have been spiking and that these spiking disability claims somehow hide the true nature of unemployment, or whatever. So I’m going to crush that with data: People with a disability are working in record numbers, while disability claims have dropped to a 20-year low, and people receiving disability benefits per 1,000 insured workers have dropped to a 40-year low.
The acceptance in Corporate America of working from home on a scale never seen before and the tight labor market over the past few years has been hugely beneficial for people with a disability who now no longer need to struggle with arduous or impossible commutes, and who may have special medical needs that are easier to attend to at home.
The number of people “with a disability” who were working in July jumped to 7.76 million, the highest in the data going back to 2008, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday as part of its employment report. This was up by 2.0 million, or by 35%, from just before the pandemic in January 2020!
The number of people with a disability in the labor force – either looking for work or working – spiked by 34%, or by 2.1 million people, since January 2020, to a record 8.3 million! Their number started rising in early 2021 amid the new flexibility by employers about working from home and a historic demand for labor and labor shortages.
These are huge gains that people with a disability have made in the labor market. Having these additional 2.1 million people in the labor force, who weren’t there in January 2020, is a big benefit for the US economy on all kinds of levels.
…while disability claims dropped to a two-decade low.
The number of people who applied for disability benefits in the calendar year 2022 dropped to 1.79 million, the lowest since 2002, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), which administers the Disability Program. Note how the long drop since 2009 is now flattening out. Obviously, it’s not going to zero.
This plunge of 39% since 2010 occurred even as the total US population has increased by 16%!
On a quarterly basis through Q2 2023, disability claims have flattened out at very low levels. We see this in the annual chart above. This data is volatile with big swings from quarter to quarter:
Disability awards – people actually getting approved for disability benefits – dropped to 543,400 in the calendar year 2022, the lowest in over 30 years, despite 30 years of population growth, and down by roughly half since 2010:
Disability awards in relationship to insured workers has plunged to 3.4 disability awards per 1,000 insured workers, a 40 years low. Only 1982 was lower, in the data that goes back to 1981:
The number of Disability Beneficiaries dropped to 15-year low.
At the end of calendar year 2022, the total number of people being paid disability benefits dropped to 7.60 million, the lowest since 2008. So far this year, the number dropped further to 7.52 million in June (green).
Sure, there are complaints that the disability system is hard to use, that it’s hard to get approved, that there are many bizarre rules and pitfalls, that the whole process takes forever, and that if someone finally gets approved, the amounts are small. These are policy issues, and it’s not my purpose here to weigh in on them. I just wanted to go out and crush some stupid stuff on the internet while showing an important aspect of the US economy.
Amazing that, even during a time when the disabled are successfully working more than ever before, employers still apparently can’t find enough workers.
One of the best things about this labor market and WFH is that people with a disability are able to find work in large numbers. This is the kind of econ stuff that warms my heart.
Something smells here. Work from home generally was due to the job not necessarily requiring a physical ‘work place/office’. This would have nothing to do with whether someone is disabled or not. The job is the job. I see WFH as detachable skills from a physical work place. Detachable skills are what determine WFH. Whether someone is disabled or not is immaterial. One must ask themselves, what job can a disabled person do now that they were not doing before. Skills are skills and and jobs are jobs. Something smells here.
” Something smells here.”
Yes, you. That’s the problem. To give you just one example: call centers. They went from big specialized office to WFH. There are a gazillion other examples. Just because you don’t know doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
I see the data suggesting that discrimination is real. There are many different kinds of disability so it’s hard to generalize, but take wheelchair users. If you interviewed someone on Zoom, you’d never even know they use a wheelchair. With an in person interview, you’d know immediately. May not matter at all for job performance, but first impressions count.
Are you being intentionally obtuse? Let’s take a place like New York City. There are tons of professional jobs there.
Having lived there for several years, I can tell you that the subway system for disabled people SUCKS. Many of the stations don’t have elevators, and those that do often have them out of service. So a commute that takes 40 minutes for a non-disabled person can take two hours by the time you deal with buses and other “workarounds.”
Those people can now work jobs for which they’re intellectually qualified without worrying about a commute that is really tolling on their health and safety.
I see the charts. I believe I’m more concerned with the labor participation pool. I believe it’s at an all time low. When you factor in people on disability, people who are no longer counted, seniors, people working gigs, non employees, etc. I believe this to be the case.
People getting approved presently or recently may have dropped but that doesn’t discount the large numbers of people who are on disability.
I do commend those who wish and desire and do work part time while on disability.
On the other hand some or many receive disability who can surely work. Those are the type that played the system so to speak and don’t even have any or ambition to work.
“I believe I’m more concerned with the labor participation pool. I believe it’s at an all time low.”
It was your repeated BS a year ago about people with disabilities that caused me to start to cover this topic back then because I got tired of having to deal with your BS in the comments.
So now you’ve come up with some more BS, and so I hafta post another chart in the comments to crush your BS all over again.
The labor participation rate of people with a disability hit an ALL TIME HIGH of 24.6% of the population with disabilities — not an “all time low,” LOL. Your BS is just astounding.
Please get better sources of information. The ones you currently use are taking advantage of your lack of knowledge.
There’s two arguments about this:
One is going to say, “it’s so expensive to live that it has forced disabled folks into work to survive.” Which takes agency away from the disabled cause, generally speaking, people want to work in some capacity. Not many actually want to just idle.
The other is that, work from home opportunities have been a HUGE benefit to people who would have otherwise had to live on disability, which isn’t exactly a life of luxury.
Well sorted Mr Wolf. A blend of knowledge, common sense and keen observation, all supported by employment figures … present and past. Well said indeed.
It’s a bigger benefit to employers having those extra 2.1 million employees in the workforce.
Imagine how much wages would have to go up to attract enough workers with a potential pool short 2.1 million workers.
Thanks again for your data and fact based reporting Wolf.
As a person with disabilities and having hired disabled folks in the past, folks FKA ”HandiCapped” , I am glad to see this vast improvement in the hiring levels for disabled folks.
My experience as an employer was that disabled folks made excellent workers who just might have been a bit more appreciative of having a job and independent income.
I hope these levels continue, to the benefit of everyone.
“When you reach your full retirement age, your disability benefits will switch to Social Security retirement benefits, and the amount remains the same,” source SSA website. Thus, as the boomer generation reaches retirement age, there will be a drop in disability. If your analysis didn’t control for age, then your analysis is meaningless.
This is the stupidest comment of the day. Generations don’t move in two years, but in decades. The spike took place in two years. Duh.
Did you stop to consider that, as (for example), 61 year olds on disability transition to 62 on normal SS benefits, that a working 42 year old becomes permanently disabled and enrolls in SS disability? Why does your analysis assume that people are only leaving disability, and not joining it?
So during ~2013-2023 the number of disability beneficiaries dropped by ~1.5 million. During approximately the same time, number of disabled in the labor force grew by ~2.2 million. Of course the definition of “disabled” between beneficiaries and labor force probably differ, but it seems that there are more disabled folks in the US now than ten years ago. Of course there are more people, and the average age is higher, so that would explain at least part of it.
Work from home is a pretty solid trend, which is likely to impact commercial real estate and city revenues.
Random thing:
“ If remote work persists at current levels or rises in the years ahead as Bloom expects, it will be due in part to Americans’ desire for flexible working arrangements. But there are plenty of reasons for businesses to be fans of fully remote or hybrid models as well, Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury, an associate professor at the Harvard Business School and remote work expert, told Insider.
“When you allow flexibility, it expands your talent pool,” he said. “The reason I think this model will stick and become the equilibrium is every company is fighting for that same talent pool, and flexibility allows companies to attract and retain talent.”
WFH was not something invented in 2020.
I remember the story of David Solomon CEO ( and DJ ) of Goldman becoming angry after running into an employee at lunch in the Hampton’s during the pandemic.
This lead him to demand employees return to the office.
CEO’s are an emotional bunch.
I would suspect you have not dealt with CEOs 1 on 1. They are cold calculating strategists who’ve slit may a throat to get where they are.
I think Apple was making a joke. Humor is probably lost on cold calculating strategists hyper-focused on slitting someone’s throat for personal financial gain.
WFH may not have been invented in 2020, but infrastructure and company culture made significant changes in 2020 to adapt to it. Before 2020, barely anyone had heard of Zoom. Before 2020 it was strange at most companies to have a meeting where 80% of the attendees were in the room and a few were remote.
Now it is normal.
The pandemic forced infrastructure changes on companies and forced culture changes as well.
Not so JL:
Clients I worked for starting waay back in the early ”oughts” had full on meetings of local staff in the room and many others spread around USA, sometimes even in EU or Asia.
There were basic abilities to connect shared audio and basic spreadsheets by early 2000s, and those connections continued to improve to the point that we were dealing with video as well as audio connections frequently, maybe majority of time by 2015.
Last client had design professionals connected on ”Go To Meeting” and other software all over USA and Australia and EU all at the same time watching, live, one of the engineers make changes to his drawings while we commented on cost implications, conflicts with, for example, the needs of the plumbing drains locations superseding the HVAC, etc., live, and it appeared to me to save a ton of time for all concerned…
Many of us must work part time just to pay rent & necessities. Povery my friends.
The internet was mainly talking about a graph that you didn’t show:
St Louis Fed
Population – With a Disability, 16 Years and over (LNU00074597)
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00074597
This shows a large recent spike in disability in the total population, working or not. It would appear that a large number of people became disabled, but continued to work.
Thank you for illustrating my point that the internet and its clickbaited denizens are stupid.
The population with a disability includes the people who are working. DUH. The population with a disability goes up with the population overall, and over the years with the larger number of older people.
So here is the population with a disability:
And here is the record portion of that population with a disability who is in the labor force — either working or looking for work:
“2nd generation” not “2nd generating”
The only ‘disability’ that is still scorned and very much avoided is old age. Unless things have changed radically in this brave new employment world age discrimination is still very much a thing. It relates to the high cost of medical care and insurance which, in our system, companies are saddled with.
How does VA disabled figure in this? There are 4.9 million of them as of 8/2022. I know many of them and their disabilities are often “disabilities” and they just draw an extra check. In these cases, it’s not a matter of the workplace becoming more accommodating but of the government paying disability money to people who have no problem working.
VA disability claims and benefits are not included here. The VA has its own disability system for veterans, and they’re paid out of that system, and not by the SSA, so they’re not part of the data here of the SSA’s disability claims and benefits.
Wolf,
This is an excellent article on an extremely important topic.
It also helps highlight how we actually had something positive come out of this pandemic financial fiasco.
People with disabilities have been excluded from the labor force to a significant degree, and this underutilized talent is now finding a home.
Many (myself included) can get too sucked into the doom and gloom of the financial mess the country has gotten itself into, and lose sight of some of the very positive developments.
Very well done.
Is the stupidest comment of the day taken? Can I submit Nasdaq is going to crash inside six weeks?
More than likely Wolfstreet is right about the base year effect which will flip-flop upwards in an uptrend starting this September on the year over year inflation numbers. That certainty won’t help the NASDAQ at all.
I’d be watching for profit taking on the NASDAQ at the very end of August. It would be rare for no profit taking on the NASDAQ at the end of this month if its going to crash on the inflation data from August that’s reported in September.
SSA deals with SS Disability recipients. VA handles military disability cases, something in the 5 to 8 million range (depending on which blah blah reports it). Is BLS reporting a mix of both numbers?
The BLS doesn’t report disability claims and benefits at all. That’s what a lot of people don’t get. They misunderstand what the BLS reports.
To get disability claims data, you need to go to the SSA.
The BLS tracks the population and whether or not they’re working via its jobs surveys that are done monthly by the Census Bureau.
The BLS data on “people with a disability” is NOT based on disability claims data, but on what people that receive the jobs survey report on the jobs survey where they report if they have a disability, and whether or not they’re working.
Search for “ Population – With a Disability, 16 Years and over”.
How do you reconcile those numbers with the data from this article?
“Population with a disability” that is working is what this article is about.
“Population with a disability” by the BLS has ZERO to do with “disability claims” — you have to go to the SSA to get that data, and my article shows that data.
“Population with a disability” includes the people who are working, just like “Population of the US” includes the people who are working. Both have been going up, LOL. Population growth.
Since you don’t want to read anything, I will just repost what I already posted: first chart is the “population with a disability” and the second chart is the labor force participation rate of the population with a disability:
The population with a disability includes the people who are working. DUH. The population with a disability goes up with the population overall, and over the years with the larger number of older people.
So here is the population with a disability:
And here is the record portion of that “population with a disability” that is in the labor force — either working or looking for work:
Numbers in Europe are very different, here we have choice between unemployment and disability, with the latter not being temporary and without conditions and both with pretty much the same remuneration. So lots of people not wanting to work chose for disability (often ‘mental’ problems or pain, things that can’t be proven they are not real).
Do you have legitimate sources showing that the numbers in Europe are different? I would bet against it.
I recently did some WFH marketing work on Upwork for a disability advocate. He was struggling to find clients. He mentioned that employers were more likely to offer a reasonable accommodation to employees now as well. I have seen things like stools for older workers to sit on at the grocery check out or at a hotel desk. Warms my heart as well.
He also mentioned that wage vs disability check was a big factor in people’s decision to stay on disability. Wages are higher and disability is not livable in my town on the West Coast anyways.
Within the past week I heard an internet expert on SS say disability claims are backlogged for years right now. Nobody is getting approved due to staffing shortages.
This coincides with my experience with the system over 30 years ago. My employer required me to file for SS disability due to a workers comp claim. My SS application was rejected after 18 months. I didn’t know when I applied that every application gets rejected and then you need a lawyer to appeal the claim. I walked away from money I needed because I didn’t know how to play in their FU system. Stupid me thought, I pay for these benefits I should receive them when I need them. That is not how the system is set up to work.
The SS, Workers Comp, and disability insurance system is a make work welfare system for lawyers and doctors. No lawyer, no benefits. Claimants need lawyers because doctors serve the insurance system that pays them, generally not patients.
Side Note:
I got rejected by SS and was forced to sell my house. It was purchased by my Chinese neighbor whose immigrant mother, who had never worked in the US, was on SSI while baby sitting her grandchildren.
It has long been my impression that getting a disability claim approved generally requires a disability lawyer who then takes a significant percentage of the claim.
As someone in a wheelchair, I am glad to see employment opportunites rising. WFH certainly helped a lot I suspect. Einhal mentioned commuting as an issue. Yes. And one can imagine how it is like, but until you sit in chair and stay there for a few days getting around, you will only get close to reality.
My father was a quadriplegic and had a motorized wheelchair. He somehow lived to age 92.
Wolf, thank you for being a ray of sunshine in a world of misinformation. The saddest part is that many people seek out misinformation. They do not want to be informed. They want to have their preconceived views validated, even if untrue.
Amen
Does the number of new disability claims reported by SSA only include SSA or private disability as well? I thought the big spike in claims was among the young and employed.
Therefore, I am reading all your government numbers that pertain to the disabled and the one that caught my eye is that the disabled are now employed or looking for work. The US Government makes you work even if you are disabled. Disabled awards are down a remarkable 534,000 even though the population is larger and the workforce has increased over time. Most everyone are denied disability. Desperate for workers and money after the Pandemic killed off at least one million US workers and millions retired or are Long Covid? The illness is so new there is very little treatment and diagnosis? And the absence of further education during the Covid lock down, panic and distance rules? Many workers might not unqualified and are hired due to the labor shortage including disabled people? This is all Pandemic Related.(?)
WFH as a means to avoid potential disability.
