San Francisco House Prices Plunged Faster (-29%) in 16 Months of Housing Bust 2 than in the First 16 Months of Housing Bust 1

But the Bay Area cannot keep up with the spectacular collapse of prices during Housing Bust 1. That had been a doozie.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In San Francisco, the median price of single-family houses dropped by 8.5% in July from June, and by 14.1% from a year ago, to $1,460,000 million, according to the California Association of Realtors today.
In the 16 months since the peak in March 2022, the median price has plunged by 29%, or by $600,000 (red line).
The three-month moving average (3mma), which irons out some of the monthly ups-and-downs of median prices, fell by 2.6% in July from June and was down by 23.1%, or by $474,500, from its peak in May 2022 (green line).
Housing market downturns are slow-moving. Prices don’t plunge overnight, as you’ve come to expect from cryptos. Housing market downturns take years to play out. Housing Bust 1 started in different markets at different times. In San Francisco, the median price peaked in May 2007. Nearly five years later, in February 2012, it bottomed out, having dropped 31% from the peak.
Housing Bust 2 started after the peak in May 2022. May was month zero, and we’re now in month 16 of this downturn.
So we started comparing the Housing Bust 2 in San Francisco against Housing Bust 1, in terms of the percentage drop from the peak.
In 2007, the median price peaked in May; in 2022, it peaked in March. So we’re off by two months, which adds some seasonality to the mix. But we’re using the 3mma for both periods, which irons out some of the seasonality.
So we find:
- HB 2: In month 16, the median price 3mma was down 23.8% from peak
- HB 1: In month 16, the median price 3mma was down 13.6% from peak.
- Both experienced a sucker rally of three months that started in month 10 for HB 1 and in month 12 for HB 2, providing lots of false hopes.
- The rally was steeper in HB 2, after prices had dropped a lot faster.
- After three months, both rallies died and prices headed south, extinguishing the false hopes.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the median price of single-family houses dropped by 5.2% in July from June, by 0.8% from a year ago, to $1,255,000, as the different counties moved to different drummers.
In the 15 months since the peak in April 2022, the median price has plunged by 16.3%, or by $245,000.
Given the large size of the nine-county Bay Area, with a population of around 7.6 million people and about ten times as many transactions as in San Francisco alone, the median price is less volatile. So the 3mma was not needed, and all comparisons here are between the unsmoothed original median prices.
The Bay Area’s Housing Bust 1 was atypical in how fast it moved. April 2007 was the peak. By February 2009, in less than two years, it had plunged by 59%. It then rose and re-dropped a few times, and by January 2012, it was still down by 54% from May 2007. Then it took off again.
In the Bay Area’s Housing Bust 1, the median price plunged over the first 15 months by 40%. Prices just kept plunging without any kind of rally. That was very fast for housing downturns.
Housing Bust 2 started out plunging even faster, but then had this magnificent rally, perhaps driven by the magnificent Nasdaq rally, that has now also ended, and prices turned south again:
Look, the Bay Area, and particularly the most expensive counties, are a part of the US where “Housing Crisis” means homes are too expensive, even starter shacks are too expensive, for people to be able to afford to live here.
So there is constant political juggling over creating taxpayer-subsidized “affordable housing” and other subsidies. The problem simply is that homes are too expensive, and creating subsidies – whether subsidized housing or down-payment assistance, or whatever – isn’t going to help, and may make the pricing situation worse.
What is needed is for the market to sort out this “Housing Crisis.” The market needs to be allowed and encouraged to sort it out. That’s really the only way to solve the Housing Crisis.
The Fed’s interest rate repression and QE, which drove up all asset prices, did an amazing job in the SF Bay Area to create this Housing Crisis. Higher interest rates (we just discussed them, good lordy) and QT (the Fed has shed $759 billion in securities) should be allowed to undo that damage, with the market letting home prices find their balance to where people don’t have to leave – and they did leave in large numbers! – in order to dodge the ridiculous housing costs. The local economy would function a lot better if home prices are allowed to find an economically sustainable level.
Wolf, back to my post from the other day about how eye opening the 5.8% Fed GDP Now estimate is. I stated that being halfway through the quarter is an important indicator of where the final estimate might be. Your reply was something about the July data just now starting to trickle. Maybe we’re looking at two different sets of data on the Fed GDP Now website, but it clearly states that the latest estimate is based on 12 data points thus far this quarter. I’d hardly call 12 data points as just starting to trickle in. Again, we all know it’s going to move around quite a bit, uncluding to the downside, but it’s still pretty exciting that it’s shooting up so fast.
More inflation means more rate hikes for longer! Now, if we can just get our real estate sector to move in the same direction as China’s, then we get to see if E Warren trots out rent & mortgage relief. That’s the million, oops trillion, dollar question.
Cheers!
12 out of how many?
There have been NO data releases on “consumer spending” — that’s 64% of the US economy. The July data comes out on Aug 31. That’s the biggie. There are lots of others that are crucial.
Lots of the other important releases for July aren’t out yet either.
So far, Q3 looks strong based on the small amounts of data. But the GDPNow is really just a weathervane this early on. It’ll go all over the place.
The trend before 2023 looks like “buy the dip” in practice (bull trap?).
The housing market topped in Canada around early 2022, but the Canadian politicians are trying very hard to prevent a real estate price decline.
And our FED isn’t? They successfully isolated the most vulnerable group of people from buying/selling, while forcing a small group of buyers to overstretch their budgets due to low amount of listings. So if something was to break, only that small group will be affected, making their job easier.
The Federal Reserve isn’t in charge of housing policy, housing supply or immigration policy.
Well FED affected it with low interest rates and now with rising rates.
Did you miss Powell saying “The housing market needs to get back into a balance between supply and demand”?
Bingo. Until appropriate (tax) policy changes are made, don’t expect home affordability or inflation to get better. Housing costs and wages are the ringleaders now, in an inflationary doom loop that can’t be fixed without either tax policy changes or massive unemployment.
Yes they are, trying very hard to prevent a Canadian crash in the overpriced Canadian housing market. They being the fools that created the mess in the first place who now prefer to refer to the cluster explosion that may occur in the form of a 50 pct decline in the selling price of a Canadian home.
But my realtor said Real Estate never goes down!!!
I think maybe it’s time for Realtors be held to a higher standard.
Median prices often tell a misleading story – because they don’t comprehend mix
The market price of the median Bay Area house didn’t fall 59% in bust 1
Why not use case-schiller data ?
Median price works fine if you include a chart, so you can see. Sure, mix impacts median price. But over the longer term is washes out.
I use the Case Shiller ALL THE TIME, on the day it comes out, but it didn’t come out today, and it lags four months behind the median price data, and it doesn’t cover the city of San Francisco, but a 5-county portion of the San Francisco Bay Area, and those problems are big issues, you goofball.
The CS of the 5-country Bay Area plunged 46% during HB1. But that’s not the 9-county area — it excludes, among others, San Jose and the majority of Silicon Valley, where price plunged.
Just because you don’t read my Case Shiller articles, doesn’t mean they’re not there. The most recent one:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/25/the-most-splendid-housing-bubbles-in-america-july-update-3rd-year-over-year-price-drop-in-a-row-monthly-increases-are-just-seasonal-robert-shiller/
I’m just here to see Wolf “initiate” the uninformed new-to-the-site smarties. Lol
“The local economy would function a lot better if home prices are allowed to find an economically sustainable level.”
Agree with this common sense.
However, try telling that to a realtor.
I suggest that the powers that be believe that the current level of housing prices is sustainable and bullish.
The last thing these dip shits are going to do is crash the real estate market if they can help it.
You will probably expire before your wish of an economically stable level, comes to pass.
Waiting for this movie to play all around USA as all of USA was impacted by cheap money.
I am sure people would come out with vested interest saying:
Real Estate is Local.
Not in my neighborhood.
Not enough inventory.
Everyone wants to live here.
etc etc
but bottom line is: its a game of monthly payment and something has to give in.
Mid year they forecasted we will have 4M home sales this year. It looks like that was way off and we will have 5M home sales in the US in 2023. Housing has stabilized at a high plateau. If rates are in the 6% range next year I think the frenzy might start again?
Kind of like Wile E. Coyote running off a cliff and continuing running in midair…until he looks down…
Richard,
Stabilized at very low sales you mean?
Mid 2021 through mid 2023 looks an awful lot like 2006 to 2009. We seem to be bouncing along near the bottom of these 18 or so years of sales levels.
Curious, do seasonal adjustments include adjustments for increases in the population eligible to purchase housing? Or is that not a meaningful factor.
Where is your data from? Existing home sales for July haven’t been released by the NAR, which is the first month after the middle of the year. Maybe your data is from another source.
It leads me to ask: when was the “mid year” forecast made, who made it, and what data shows a surge in sales since that forecast?
Links are always deleted here and references to other sites as well.
Just google
Number of existing homes sold in the United States from 2005 to 2023
When homes sales were discussed here mid year I was laughed at because I said we will have over 4M homes sales this year which I said in context to dispute the “there is no demand” argument. Now it looks like we will have 5M home sales this year.
I googled it and the first two results, Statista and Trading Economics, with results through May and June, respectively, don’t support the conclusion sales will be closer to 5 million. Statista put the annual pace of sales for 2023 at 4.3 million. Trading Economics had annualized monthly data and it ranged from a high of 4.55M in February to a low of 4.16M in June.
Sales in the second half of the year will need to average about 5.7M annualized each month to get to 5 million sales for the year. We’ll see the July numbers in a week or so. However, the Trading Economics forecast for July is only 4.1M annualized. I’m still not sure where you’re getting data suggesting 5M home sales in the US in 2023.
It does seem odd if you were laughed at mid year for saying “we will have over 4M homes sales this year.” Even in the depths of the first housing bust sales always exceeded 4M. They’ve also exceeded 4M annualized every month this year so suggesting mid year they’ll exceed 4M is certainly a reasonable prognostication.
And I am not sure why that seems odd to you. You can experience the same reaction. Just try this: When someone tells you there is no demand for houses and people can’t afford to buy homes at current prices/rates tell that person we will have north of 4M home sales for the year.
Richard,
It’s odd because the people you say were laughing at you must be ignorant of the data. First, you could have simply pointed out that during the depths of the first housing bust, house sales never fell below 4M. Second, the annualized rate of sales has been above 4M every month in 2023. Saying sales will exceed 4M is not a stretch even in the worst markets. Four million is a very, very low level of sales, but I get the sense you think it’s a lot.
Wonder if the whole supply is low and will be low forever will age as well as inflation is transitory…
It goes hand in hand with the “rich foreign investor” narrative, and “Zoning issues”, and “NIMBYism”, and “not enough housing starts”, durring the boom as to why the kids can’t afford housing without an inheritance or a job at Facebook.. or Meta or whatever. Somehow ultra low interest, “cheap money” was never to blame. Now the same kind of ideas are employed to explain why those same houses “can’t lose value” all the while central banks tighten conditions.
We’ll see what happens but I know here in Canada there’s already people who can’t keep up with their mortgages because they had variable rates or they needed to refinance their fixed rate mortgages. We don’t have those fancy 30yr fixed rates so the pressure from higher interest is applied quicker. I do not for one second believe that our “high immigration rate” (my new favourite scapegoat) is going to save everyone’s 800k 1bed Toronto investment condo. People can keep pretending like monetary policy doesn’t matter, but I don’t buy it, I think we are going for a ride and it’s not on a rocketship, I think it’s a toboggan.
However, if SoCal RE does go south and there’s still work in my industry stateside I’d consider it, absolutely gorgeous down there 😉
30 years fixed rate especially at 3% or Prop 13 in California that benefit people that bought long time ago before the price went nuts are definitely enablers to the extra sense of entitlement most homeowners have in California.
Also give a lot of people the sense of look at how smart I am in getting in the market at the right time and I can’t never lose…
Talk about talking BS..
My realtor friend in socal is saying that this is the best time to buy home because rates are very high so buyers are limited.
Buy now ans refi when rates go lower .
When rates go lower you’d have more buyers vying.
😀😀😀
Come on now… what’s wrong with importing illetrate, godless, scumbag 3rd world crap? They can work at the toll booths, or airport quick marts or drive Ubers etc. All they need is free housing, free cell phones, not to be able to pay any taxes, and sometimes riot. But they bring so much enriching diversity to the table. Don’t you feel enriched already? We here in the US love them so much we even give out free green cards via lottery. Fuck the tax payers; they can work harder and have less for all this wonderful diversity that our politicians tell us is very good for us.
Attention monitor:
‘what’s wrong with importing illetrate, godless, scumbag 3rd world crap?’
You will know HB2 is over when a bus driver in San Francisco can save for 3 years and buy a modest house within a 30 minute commute of his job.
Can’t wait to see all the not in my area comments (and look there’s still bidding war blah blah)
My guess is there will be plenty still saying the same thing about their LA/OC/SD markets, let it rip, it’s always entertaining
Don’t see bidding wars in my neighborhood. Some houses sit for a loooooong time. Sellers are not willing to reduce their prices and often take the house off the market and re-list many month later. One house that they were trying to sell for over a year now finally went pending. Curious to follow at what price it actually sells. Some houses sold much quicker. No bidding wars. And a lot of people that keep saying prices + these high rates is just insanity.
It’s really hilarious when sellers take their overpriced house off the market, wait 6 months, then re-list it with a $20K higher asking price.
I’ll bite. Somehow my family member’s dumpster fire of a house sold for $40k over asking, and truly the asking price was already ridiculous (no listing/withdrawing/relisting shananigans). Took them over 4 months to close (buyer has conventional mortgage) something about major issues with the foundation, septic, well, plumbing… house is The Money Pit but I wish them all the best with it, certainly nothing a bulldozer couldn’t fix. The appraiser must have been on some good drugs.
But, hyper local. Generally I’m seeing prices drop $15-20k+ in the area. Still pretty stupid prices, at least I wouldn’t/couldn’t pay them.
Thanks Wolf for a data driven and as always informative article. In addition to letting prices to drop to make our lovely region more affordable, there have some real legislative changes these past few years to make it easier to build across California. The ‘granny flat’ has had a small impact, now builder’s remedies are happening up and down California. Rich communities are gnashing their teeth and angry that more housing is going to be built near them.
These changes will also do a lot to restore normalcy by increasing the supply into the market – but that does take time.
There is also a downside to building more. It’s already very crowded here. I don’t like the traffic. If you ask me, I rather have less houses and less people. The more people I know the more I like my dog.
Cmon, Richard — they’re alright. Think about all the goodies previous generations of people left you so you didn’t have to do all the heavy lifting once you arrived on planet Earth: language, mathematics,
onomatopoeia, chronology, electricity, architecture, motorized conveyance, sailing, penicillin, fabric milling, corrective lenses, cinema, the fermentation process, cooking, transglobal communication, the periodic table, the pentatonic scale…a tiny tiny fraction of all the great things left here for you to unpack and begin to enjoy life with a quantum head-start.
Not the worst jerks, people.
That is the most convincing pro-human argument that I have ever encountered. Well done.
I am Not against humans, I just prefer my dog more. He’s not talking back and is always very happy to see me/spend time with me. he only gets upset when I give him a bath or run out of his favorite treat.
I do appreciate that we live in a time during crypto. Bitcoin has been good to me (bought below 4K). Shout out to natoshi nakamoto! Being a millennial I am unfortunately too young to experience space travel though. The other things “given to me” are not helping me with the feeling of getting annoyed at traffic and people. That’s why I mostly work from home :)
Has anyone heard of a recalculation of a house’s square footage?
I follow a few homes near me and one home increased by 200 Sq. feet between sales.
They did zero improvements.
Someone was saying on another forum that Fannie Mae or mac changed their calculations.
Seems unfair because this home made an extra $40,000 on this recalculation alone.
In the San Fran area you could add $100,000 easily with these changes. Really helps the seller offload that house with little out of pocket except to the buyer. And their costs are being rolled into a complicated mortgage, so do they notice?
Check to see if that extra 200 sq ft comes from a little sleight of hand trick known as a “finished basement.”
Slap up some drywall over the concrete, install a drop-in ceiling, and roll out a shag rug – and voila, you can add $40K+ to your list price.
Double benefit is that it hides water leaks in the foundation and damage to the upstairs floorboards from that one time the toilet exploded!
Carlos were you featured on HGTV’s house flippers? Ha
Unless these people finished their crawlspace out with some crown moulding… pretty sure it’s just a new formula for calcs. But hey, Airbnb that crawlspace. “Cozy surroundings”. ;)
I would keep all of that on the down-low if in the jurisdiction of Crook County Illinois.
How much for a tulip?
Oh, ok.
That’s crazy that prices have dropped that much in the Bay area. I’m down the coast, just south of San Luis Obispo and our prices are down some from the very peak but not that much. I live in a pretty desirable area and I get calls from realtors asking if I want to sell, that they have buyers who will pay full price, cash.
I figure prices will stay high in most areas until interest rates drop. Then prices will fall as there will be a pent up demand to sell by people who are now trapped due to their current low mortgage “preventing” them from selling.
Wondering about your opinion regarding if/how China’s Evergrande finally deciding to seek Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection (in NYC) will have any effect on property values in areas like SF?
Just a hunch that any Chinese entities investing/finding financing in property/resources outside of China would probably be involved in property deals/financing inside China as well, so might that hurt in terms of funding for future foreign-sourced property purchases…plus the fact that Chapter 15 typically deals with “cross-border” insolvency cases? Many Chinese offshore bonds now trade at low double- or even single-digit cents on the dollar, and their share values have shrunk 90%, for example.
Will such sector uncertainty lead to a further squeeze on the number of foreign “bottomless cash bidders” who’ve historically helped push up local property prices in certain favored foreign regions, or no? Thanks.
The facts speak for themselves. It is humanity that is tasked with interpreting them.
I’m just not motivated to but a house in San Fran Cisco for 1.4 million rather than 1.5 million before. The San Fran is in a league all it’s own.
Not representative of the average, nor the mean. It is what it is.
A community of snobs, yearning for creative friends. Not the kind of neighborhood I prefer.
Either San Francisco is not a fit for you, OR you are not a fit for San Francisco. It is what it is, like you say. But which is it?
The working class grandeur that made San Francisco what it was has been bought and sold to the point that it is the antithesis of what made it famous in the first place.
Last chance dreamers as opposed to the current trust funders that own the real estate.
Wolf,
Why do you think the local economy would function A LOT better “if home prices were allowed to find an economically sustainable level” in the Bay Area? We can certainly debate how efficiently the Bay Area economy is functioning, but let’s also keep in mind that the Bay Area is extremely small – population wise – relative to the rest of the country yet has so much economic impact on the world. And let’s remember that some of the worlds best economies come with some of the highest real estate prices – just think Switzerland – of similar size to Bay Area in population – where mortgages are taken out over 50-100 years and one can keep 65% of the debt on their property forever.
For a measure of comprehensive narrative, have your readers check out areas an hour away from the Bay Area where home prices are similar to much of the rest of the country – think Stockton or Manteca and their surroundings. They should know that you can live an hour plus away from one of the worlds greatest areas and the Pacific Ocean for the same price as folks pay to live say in Ohio. It’s just not that bad, dude.
Again, I am not against debating high home prices and efficient economies but I worry how your readers interpret such commentary. Like that socal beach guy and the phoenix dude, who are rooting for housing to crash for crashing sake, without considering that other folks choose to make it work paying premium prices to live in premium places AND that some of those very folks from that very economy in the Bay created technologies that enable them to read your posts and share their comments, however constructive and well intentioned they may not be.
Alternator-
I’m not trying to speak for Wolf, but as a reader and commenter.
I’m not in the camp that pines for a collapse in asset values. What I yearn for is a market free of government intervention, wherever that leads price-wise.
Concerning intervention into real estate prices, some primary government policy includes:
– Interest rate manipulation (FFR and Fed portfolio)
– Mortgage price supports (acquisition of MBS)
– Mortgage subsidization (FHA, VA programs, etc.)
– Mortgage interest deduction (IRS)
These policy tools are used, ostensibly, to stabilize the economy. The RESULT is that bubbles develop, and exist now, that are both “unsustainable” and “unfair.”
Sustainability of current prices is not possible forever, as it requires an ever increasing policy support. Cut back on the policy support, and crisis ensues. The desire for economic stability (i.e. stamping out downturns by increasing supports) leads eventually to the weimar experience, dire and old fashioned as that may sound. Irving Fischer’s comment about “permanently high plateau” comes to mind.
By “unfair” I mean that the government picks winners (e.g. banks, who are allowed to keep large profits when times are good, but are bailed out with taxpayer dollars when periodic and inevitable financial crisis occurs), and creates losers (e.g. young family formers ravaged by general inflation and high prices for starter homes).
I believe that this “unfairness” is a big part what you hear from commenters who look forward to a bursting of the real estate bubble or for a steep decline in the stock or bond markets.
Respectfully submitted.
John H,
Your post is super well thought out – no counter arguments from me on your reasoning other than it perhaps gives too much credit to some who repeatedly pine for a collapse in asset values on this site without giving ANY reason.
My comment was more challenging the notion that the Bay Area economy could function a lot better with lower housing prices. But if the argument is that it could function a lot better without government intervention (which is just one reason for high housing prices throughout history) then no argument from me.
This can work two ways. A country like Switzerland can have high real estate prices because it is desirable. But a country can also be subject to the whims of a poor government which can debase its money, offshore its industry and ruin it geopolitical standing in the world.Eventually that country can become an inflation-racked banana republic with poor economic prospects, no friends around the world and no law and order. Then the value of its real estate can drop very low.
As life progresses, the new becomes the normal and the past becomes more distant, in normal discourse.
All the while, the past is the principal measuring stick of the present.
Hey Wolf, any plans on an article about the slowing Chinese economy and it’s possible repercussions? While I feel that there is certainly risk of financial contagion, I also understand that one of the side effects of the pandemic era was the mass exodus of manufacturing to countries like Vietnam, India, Mexico etc.
Free money turned brains to mush, possibly even in S.F.
Are these real dollars? HB1 didn’t have inflation like today…
This website has lead me to believe that the 30-year fixed subsidized mortgage is a bad idea. When the Fed recklessly holds rates down too low for too long everyone should have to pay the piper when they go back to normal levels. Instead there is a whole lot of homeowners that get to take advantage of these low rates for many many years are not allowed to feel the effects of the collective decisions that they participated in (pushing prices up beyond the reach of many). 5 yr ARMs would change a lot of people’s tunes.
Good comment.
I wonder if that isn’t a large part of Canada’s apparent success at minimizing banking crises over the decades?
Canada has gone through some whopper residential price swings, but at least the decision-maker (home buyer) seems to retain most of the risk fallout.
The key word is “subsidized”. There is nothing wrong with borrowers taking advantage of foolish lenders, so long as the taxpayer is not ultimately on the hook…
When did it become “unfair” to benefit by prudent borrowing at low rates for a long term? Some bureau committee inside HHS? Sounds more like punishing the responsible for the folly of the irresponsible.
I wonder where mortgage rates would trend in a world of mostly ARMs?
Down? Ha!, thats a good one.