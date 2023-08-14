San Francisco: Homicides, Rapes, Robberies, Aggravated Assaults, Burglaries, Larceny Thefts, Auto Thefts, And Arson

Violent crime data and property crime data, by year, and by major category, going back to 2009.

The data here will be updated annually. It comes from two sources:

Data from 2015 through last year comes from the San Francisco Police Department’s CompStat reports. The publicly available data goes back to 2015.

Data for 2014 and back through 2009 comes from the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, under which the City submits crime data to the FBI.

Violent Crimes:

Number of Homicides in San Francisco, by year:

Number of Rapes in San Francisco, by year:

Number of Robberies in San Francisco, by year:

Number of Aggravated Assaults in San Francisco, by year:

Property Crimes:

Number of Burglaries in San Francisco, by year:

Number of Auto Thefts in San Francisco, by year:

Number of Larceny Thefts in San Francisco, by year:

Number of Larceny Thefts from Vehicles in San Francisco, by year.

This is a subcategory of Larceny Theft and is included in the above chart:

Arson in San Francisco, by year: