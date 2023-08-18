Defaulted Crossgates Mall CMBS Loans Sold at 69% Below 2012 Appraised Value of the Mall

CRE debt keeps on giving. Retail CMBS have been a bloodbath for years. Thankfully, banks largely not on the hook.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“You can’t lose money in real estate” is funny in face of the mega-losses generated by commercial real estate (CRE), both debt and equity. Thankfully, so far, it’s mostly investors and not banks that have been getting mauled.
So here is this: Back in 2012, when three 10-year interest-only mortgages backed by the 1.3-million-sf super-regional Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY, were sold to investors, the collateral was valued at $470 million. This was a lot of value, as per this appraisal, and so the investors felt good about lending the mall owner, an LLC owned by Pyramid Management Group, $244 million against this property.
In 2020, when the mall was re-appraised, the value was lowered to $281 million, still above the three loans totaling $244 million.
In 2022, the 10-year mortgages matured, and Pyramid Management worked out a one-year extension until May 2023.
In May 2023, as the extension expired, Pyramid Management failed to refinance the mortgages and defaulted on the mortgages and failed to repay them. The lenders – the CMBS holders via the special servicer, can now foreclose on the property to take possession of the collateral.
But they didn’t do that. In June, the special servicer put the loans up for auction to sell them to the highest bidder and let someone else take possession of the mall.
Today, Trepp, which tracks and analyzes CMBS, reported in a note that the loans have now been sold for $173.9 million. After liquidation expenses of $29.6 million, net proceeds were $144 million, on collateral that had been appraised at $470 million when the loans were securitized.
So we note with raised eyebrows:
- The net proceeds ($144 million) were 69% less than the property’s appraised value ($470 million) that was used in 2012 to sell the loans.
- For the CMBS holders, the net proceeds of $144 million amount to a loss of $100 million, on $244 million in loans that they felt very good about in 2012, for a loss ratio of 41%.
- If the buyer takes possession of the collateral, Pyramid Management will lose whatever money it put into it over the years.
The buyer of the defaulted loans effectively owns the collateral for $173.9 million. Whatever the ultimate fate of this mall is, the buyer will have a much lower cost base in it.
Retail CMBS delinquency rates.
The delinquency rate of retail properties has been horrendous ever since the Financial Crisis which was followed by the Brick-and-Mortal Retail Meltdown, when brick-and-mortar retail got crushed by ecommerce one parcel at a time.
In July, the delinquency rate of mortgages on retail properties that have been securitized rose to 6.9%. The dropping delinquency rate between 2017 and 2020 wasn’t because the delinquencies were cured, but because they were “resolved” in some way, such as a foreclosure sale, or a loan sale.
The loans backed by Crossgates Mall that have now sold will “resolve” the delinquency and will pull those loans out of the delinquency rate:
A brief history of the bloodbath.
An endless number of regional and national department store chains and other retail chains, from Sears Holdings and Toys ‘R’ Us on down to Radio Shack and Bed, Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy and most of them were liquidated and vanished. All regional department store chains have vanished. There are just a few national chains left, including Nordstrom, Kohl’s, and Macy’s, and they have all closed hundreds of stores over the years and continue to close stores. J.C. Penney was bought out of bankruptcy by mega-landlords Simon Property Group [SPG] and Brookfield, because they didn’t want shuttered anchor stores to doom their malls.
Zombie malls dot the landscape around the US. Collateral values of the surviving and still functional shopping malls – as we saw with Crossgates Mall – have plunged.
The biggest landlords, such as Simon Property Group and Brookfield, have walked away from numerous malls, letting their lenders – mostly CMBS holders – take the losses. For example, Simon Property Group walked away from the 1-million-sf Independence Center in a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri in 2019, which generated what was then the largest loss ever by a retail CMBS loan; it walked away from 1.2-million-sf Town Center at Cobb in Georgia in early 2021 and the 1.1-million-sf Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Pennsylvania in mid-2021, etc. Add to them Pyramid Management Group, which is effectively walking away from Crossgates Mall.
Westfield, which is owned by the European mall REIT Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced in February 2021, that it would dump all its 27 Westfield malls in the US. The first two malls it walked away from were in Tampa Bay, Florida, letting the CMBS holders take the losses. It then sold and walked from other malls in the US. In June 2023, Westfield and co-owner Brookfield walked away from the Westfield’s mall in San Francisco, also letting CMBS holders take the losses.
Three publicly traded US mall REITs have filed for bankruptcy since November 2020: the SPG’s spinoff, Washington Prime Group, CBL & Associates Properties, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
This bloodbath — we’ve been documenting it under Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown since 2016 — is a result of ecommerce which began to suck the lifeblood out of mall retailers, one parcel at a time, since the late 1990s. Americans have changed how they buy this stuff. It’s a structural change, and it won’t revert to where it was in 2002 at the peak of malls.
Since 2010, ecommerce sales have exploded by a factor of 7, from $40 billion a quarter to $278 billion in Q2:
Even as department store sales have collapsed, from $58 billion in Q4 2000 to $33 billion in Q2 2023:
Anecdotal, but a few months ago, the shopping malls I visited in Toronto (Eaton, Fairview & Yorkdale) appear packed with shoppers consuming $20 ice creams and acting like they don’t smell.
I wonder what today brings at those malls.
I noticed that too. American malls seem to be dying, but not those in other countries.
Strange..
Not many countries have a gazillion of these huge drive-to malls that USians have. Overseas, lot of retailers are in multi-story buildings in dense cities. But in terms of brick-and-mortar retailers themselves, lots of them went bankrupt, and we’ve covered some of them here, including a bunch in Canada and Europe that we covered over the years.
I guess there is a lag effect of consumer spending. Canada has a real estate bubble, and a lot of people took 3% home equity lines of credit (during 9% inflation) to spend money like there is no tomorrow.
On the other spectrum, the working class fight each other for a 25 cents dispute in the grocery store. Like literal fighting the Manager at a discount store.
A tale of two cities.
Here’s our series on Sears Canada, for example :
https://wolfstreet.com/tag/sears-canada/
Eddie Lambert was on Cramer’s CEO “Hall of Fame” and also a close friend, so he could vouch for him personally. Wolf wrote quite a bit about “The adventures of Eddie Lambert”.
Made PE in all forms scare the hell out of me…and it still does.
It’s where most all of my richer relatives have their money, according to sister (who kisses all their asses WELL, but still asks some questions for me. I’m still considered solid family, still same blood, and all that is VERY important to devout Southern Baptists….they all still believe I will return to the fold any day because I used to believe…it’s just that the devil has had me for a while now)
Here in the Philippines we have a few multistory mall operators. SM City, Robinson’s and a few others.
We also have our Amazon equivalent, Shoppe and Lazada. When you buy through the online stores delivery is to your house and it’s typically COD (Cash On Delivery).
Yes, and the SM malls as well as Robinsons are usually heaving full any day. Even more surprising given how much lower ppp is there versus the USA given the prices are not that much lower
Here’s your non-anecdotal answer as to “who” they are, Gen Z. I don’t think much has changed since this WS article and THE CHART came out.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/12/21/fed-tightening-reduces-horrendous-wealth-disparity-that-qe-and-interest-rate-repression-have-wrought-fed-data/
Very good article….so, obviously defaulting on debt and therefore the Jingle mail “lowlifes” that “caused” the GFC are no longer looked upon as having serious moral failings, yes?
Right and wrong DOES change……..
“Pyramid Management Group”, an apt name if there ever was one.
I guess “Ponzi Management Group” was already taken LOL
You seriously can’t make this stuff up.
Something tells me that the executives of this company didn’t put any of their own money in…and they probably milked the income and walked away just fine. Isn’t that how it works here?
Wonder what shell or PE company got all the “liquidation expenses” ?
Running the money “pipelines” allows one to put “taps” anywhere they want and extract what they want……within current economic “reason” and “law”…..I suppose. Also how that $30M was divvied up, kicked back, and “enjoyed” in other ways? Probably a story in itself….deep rabbit hole.
Plenty of walking cities have functional malls where the population density is high. My guess is Toronto fits that picture. Location is important. That said over time these may struggle or be repurposed as well. Real estate changes are slow to mature but all have gone through transformations. The small towns throughout the country have for the majority downtowns that are just a small portion of the 1960s and 1970s. This trend is not new and what’s a shame is the number of unaccredited investors that purchase these products
Sears pioneered the retail move from the city cores out to suburbia. And now Sears is gone. I just can’t see the other department stores hanging on much longer.
Even in the 70s and 80s they were stupid to be part of a suburban mall rather than free standing.
At one time the idiot Chicago Brennan brothers ran Sears and Montgomery Wards.
Hopefully the Fed sets up a new SPV with the Treasury to buy CMBS at par. No good, God fearing American investor should EVER have to take losses. If we don’t make them whole, the terrorists will have won.
Investors could always start a “Fund Me” page.
“The terrorists” This is subject is about the ever changing business environment. It has nothing to do with terrorists or trashy republitard talking-point dogma.
You missed the sarcasm?
90,000 packages/day are stolen or lost in transit in NYC, so the criminals certainly are aware of the shift to e-commerce. But no flash mob porch pirating yet, like brick and mortar shops experience!
Reminds me of an article I read many years ago. I don’t have the link for it unfortunately. Uncle Warren was given Arnold investment advice for his new found wealth. “Strip malls,” Uncle Warren said. “Strip malls,” he added for emphasis.
Reminds me of the line from the Graduate. “Just one word. Plastics.”
Sears and Montgomery Ward were blue print Amazon and online shopping.
Both are gone.
Trend to the left – trend to the right.
Treasury yield curve is destined towards 5.5% on all durations 30 days to 30 years, a laser flat lined AI engineered outcome.
AI will will also live your life for you…post comments to Wolf Street while you lay like a corpse waiting for Amazon and Tesla to enrich your digital soul.
Or, it will fade away like the floppy disk.
Thank you Wolf and the regulars for focusing thoughts in sphere of reality.
GY.
Malls have been failing in droves across America for 50 years. So, why are any of them even left at this stage?
$178 million sounds like a steal for sure, but the existing realities for malls and commercial properties continue. If they end up demolishing it or whatever, even just making repairs and remodeling this aging structure….it’s more $$$ that will need to be spent.
So 1.3M sq feet for $173M, or $133/square foot beats hell of out $361/square foot if was appraised at in 2012. Still not sure that’s a good deal unless you have a use for it. Anyone know if the 1.3M square feet is the total property or heated and cooled square feet under cover?
Anyone remember the TV commercial that aired in (I believe) Christmas 1999?
It opened with 3 or 4 people staring into locked doors but you couldn’t tell what the building was that the doors led to. Then the light dimmed as it became dusk and a few more people had shown up. Then the camera panned back and you suddenly realized that it was a closed shopping mall. Then the name Amazon appeared on the screen. It may have included the words, “The future of shopping.”
I am curious about how it works.
Are the the original CMBS sharte holder at Special Servicers requiered to sell their shares to the new investors at auction, Do the cmbs shareholders vote to sell at auction. or does the Special Servicers people make that decision.
Recently, I have heard rumblings that Amazon will stop free returns. If true it could impact e-commerce and help in person retail.
People have for 20 years come up with reasons why brick-and-mortar will somehow be able to fight off ecommerce. Not happening.
Brick-and-mortar returns are even worse because the processing of the return is a lot more expensive than an ecommerce return to a special return center. And returns have dogged brick-and-mortar retailers just as much.
Returns cancel out the original sale, plus add costs. So returns reduce ecommerce sales, and add costs. They’re really bad for revenues. Slowing down returns is going to be helpful.
So… people who intend to return it when they order it, but with a changed policy don’t buy-to-return, and don’t buy at all, then that’s not a lost sale for the retailer because the return would have cancelled the sale.
It won’t change the power balance at all between ecommerce and brick-and-mortar, but it will cause people to think twice when shopping and when returning stuff.
Forget RE investing, I want in on the business that collects ” $29.6 million in liquidation expenses…
Anyone who invested in malls in the last decade must have been insane. It did not take much insight, everyone saw their local malls slowly dying.
“Westfield, which is owned by the European mall REIT Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced in February 2021, that it would dump all its 27 Westfield malls in the US.”
What does dumping a mall mean? We got a Westfields mall here in Bethesda, MD. Is that going to be dumped? What happens to all the stores?
I need some clarity.
It will be owned by someone else. If the stores are profitable you may notice no change. Handovers in CRE CAN happen seamlessly. You just have to hope that new owner who bought for a huge discount on original value is then not also taken out, until the mall is abandoned. There is a sort of cult of young folks, not vandals or thieves who get into abandoned malls and make videos.