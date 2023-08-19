How Many Americans Have Interest-Bearing Credit-Card Debt?

Not everyone has credit cards, and only a portion of those that have credit cards have revolving balances that accrue interest: a stroll through the data.

The short answer: Only about 28% of adult consumers (18 years old and over) have one or more cards with interest-accruing balances. But amazingly, this is not something we can just easily look up in one place. But we can get there the hard way.

The discussion below is not based on some kind of internet survey of 1,000 consumers that eagerly volunteered to participate in yet another silly internet survey.

Instead, the discussion relies on hard data that has been collected by consumer credit bureau TransUnion based on credit-card activity and account holders in the US; by the American Bankers Association based on data from member banks; and by the Federal Reserve, based on banking data.

The long answer:

Credit cards are the dominant consumer payments method in the US. According to the most recent payments study by the Federal Reserve, $4.9 trillion in spending was paid for by credit cards in 2021. Debit cards were used for $4.6 trillion in transactions.

The amounts will be higher for 2023 because prices have gone up, and spending overall has increased, and people have gone on a travelling binge, and nearly all travel expenses are run through credit and debit cards. Credit-card balances are largely a measure of spending – not of borrowing.

Each of the other payment methods (ACH, checks, cash, etc.) lagged far behind credit cards and debit cards.

Most of these amounts that are paid with a credit card are paid off the next month and never accrue interest. And we’ll get there in a moment. Most consumers with credit card collect their 1% or 2% cash-back, or their double-miles, or loyalty points, or whatever, feel good about the kickback, and pay off their cards by due date.

Total credit card balances in Q2 rose to $1.03 trillion. But only a small portion of credit-card spending gets stuck as interest-bearing debt. The vast majority of that $1.03 trillion just flows through the accounts and gets paid off by due date the next month and never accrues interest. Credit-card balances are month-end balances: most will be paid off in full by due date and never accrue interest; some will not be paid of in full by due date and accrue interest.

The data from the Federal Reserve and others that report credit card balances don’t split out interest-accruing credit-card balances from balances that are paid off in full on due date and never accrue interest.

But we can use other data to approximate the portion of adults in the US that actually have interest-accruing credit card debt.

So step by step:

1. Only 166 million consumers have credit cards at all, according to consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion (Feb 2023 report). So that’s only about 64% of the 260 million adults (18 and over) in the US.

2. The remaining adult consumers have only debit cards or no card at all. Remember, debit cards were used for $4.6 trillion in transactions in 2021, according to Federal Reserve data cited above. Other people pay by check or cash. None of these methods allow consumers to incur interest-bearing debt (though fees may apply if they overdraw their checking accounts).

3. Only 43% of credit cards have “revolving” balances, meaning interest is accruing on those balances, and cardholders have to pay that interest. And 57% of credit cards do not have any interest-accruing balances, and there is no interest to pay. This data is from the American Bankers Association (ABA), based on data from banks in its latest report (for Q3, 2022).

4. The ABA doesn’t count “credit card holders.” It counts “credit cards.” Many people have multiple credit cards. So if someone has four cards with revolving balances, that counts as “4,” not as “1” in the ABA data.

5. With only 64% of adult consumers having credit cards, and with only 43% of credit cards accruing interest, it pencils out that very roughly 28% of adults in the US have one or more credit cards with balances that accrue interest (43% of the 64% that have cards).

That very roughly 28% of consumers who have interest-accruing credit card balances is still a pretty big number. And they have to pay usurious interest rates on their credit card balances. Among them are people that, for example, might have bought some furniture for their new house, who will make an all-out effort to pay it off ASAP to get rid of the interest charges. And it includes people who got into credit card debt way over their head, cannot even pay the 30% interest accruing on their balances, and end up falling behind and defaulting.

We discussed overall credit card balances in dollars and as percent of disposable income, total available unused credit, serious delinquencies, transition into delinquency overall, and transition into delinquency by credit score here. And to check on the Hangover of our Drunken Sailors, we discussed consumer foreclosures, bankruptcies, delinquencies, and third-party collections here. All this makes a lot more sense once we understand that very roughly, only about 28% of adults have interest-accruing credit-card debts.

