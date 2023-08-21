Powell’s Inflation Nightmare: Job Seekers, incl. the Employed, Suddenly Expect Massively Higher Wages in Job Offers

And the offered wages that job seekers actually received also spiked massively as employers comply with a new reality.
Wages of job offers received by job seekers, and expectations for wages by job seekers surged in July, in another sign that this inflation is making its imprint on the labor market, and it’s not backing off at all, on the contrary, and then the fretting starts that much higher wages will lead to still much higher inflation.
The wages that job seekers – not just the unemployed, but also the employed looking for another job – expect to get in their job offers spiked by $7,105, or by 11.8%, from a year ago to $67,400 on average, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) this morning. This portion of the SCE is conducted three times a year, in July, November, and March.
It was the biggest spike in job-offer wage expectations in the data of the SCE, which goes back to 2014. Clearly, job seekers feel encouraged – and it’s pedal to the metal for their wage expectations:
Employers, still struggling to find qualified employees, seem to play along in order to hire people. The average full-time wage of job offers that job seekers actually received spiked by $8,711 year over year, or by 14%, to a record $69,500 in July, according to the SCE.
The lowest wages that job seekers would be willing to accept to take a new job – the average reservation wage – jumped by 7.9% year-over-year, to $78,600.
These are massive increases in what job seekers expect, and what they were offered. And it comes amid the still unfolding scenario of unions pushing for much higher wages, and not shying away from labor action to underscore their demands. Minimum wages in states, counties, and cities that have them have also been raised, in some cases substantially.
So in July, actual average hourly earnings by “production and non-supervisory employees” – the bulk of total employment – accelerated sharply, rising by 0.45% from June, the biggest month-to-month increase since November, amounting to a 5.5% increase annualized. This is based on surveys of employers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that we discussed earlier in August.
Inflation has a variety of factors that push it forward – including those related to mass psychology, what I call the inflationary mindset by businesses and consumers that keeps propagating price increases. How these factors all interplay is still badly understood, amazingly, and because they’re badly understood, we get these constant “surprises” dished up by inflation.
One aspect of these inflation drivers is a surge in wages without matching productivity increases. This makes inflation watchers nervous – they’re fretting about another “wage-price spiral.” In the past, wage-price spirals have turned out to be painful and difficult to get under control.
Powell, in his press conferences, keeps pointing at wage growth as a factor in services inflation, which is raging at 6.2%, as service providers pass on higher labor costs.
The other aspect of wages and inflation is more general: People who make more money can pay higher rents, which landlords figured out long ago. And then landlords can pay more for services they need. And workers with higher wages can pay more for other products and services. And when the inflationary mindset kicks in, they tolerate paying more because they figure they’re going to make more too, or they already got a big increase, and now it’s all just part of the flow. And so now suddenly, we’re seeing these massively higher offer-wage expectations.
Unions now with a lot more power it seems.
Inflation marches on.
Hardly. Only about 10% of Americans have union job.
The American Airlines pilots did ok today with their new contract.
Yes, they got a very high raise as have other airlines (40% raise over duration of contract with 20% immediately). I think AA senior captains now will have $590k base salary not including benefits and my friend who is a retired SWA pilot tells me usually pilots fly 1k hours a year so nearly $600/hr in pay…add in OT/extra shifts and it is much higher. They are not anymore productive than 10 years ago (likely aircraft just as old, too) similar to how a barber isn’t more productive than 10 years ago, but pay still goes up and I fully expect prices to keep going up. I will probably be switching jobs myself soon for a pay raise to keep up with inflation (got the offer last week).
FAA requirements limit pilots to 100 hours per 28 days & 1,000 hours in a 365 calendar period.
Howdy Folks. Higher for Longer, the Disco Music era is coming back. We could see double digit interest rates……..
I was visiting a relative in Cary, North Carolina this last week. We, the two of us, went out for breakfast to a fairly nice chain restaurant and I ordered black coffee with my eggs. The coffee was $3.69…………Breakfast for two, including the “lowest” suggested tip on the bill (20%) came to $37.50. Good thing my companion ordered just water instead of coffee or juice!
This ain’t Starbucks or NYC either.
I guess the paid help has risen there also.
At my company I have been seeing quite a bit of turnover this year.
In around April, the main IT guy at my facility was let go. He had started here in 2012. He is 50 years old. He was replaced with a guy who is around 35.
The new IT guy quit last week.
Our old IT guy (the 50 yr old) found a better job no problem.
Also, 2 weeks ago a Quality Engineer gave his 2 week notice. I heard he went to work at one of the UAV companies in the area.
Credit to Zoltan Pozsar. “Volcker was lucky.” Volcker had energy prices, wages(Reagan fires PATCO workers) & Geopolitics moving lower in 1981. Today, energy is in short supply(50% less spending on exploration over past 10 years), wages goosed by a union friendly administration and Geopolitics on steroids.
You are very right. Reagan and Volcker had the best of all worlds to crush inflation. In addition to all the things you just mentioned the debt load on consumers, companies and government was also much lower so Volker’s Cudgel of high interest rates was painful but didn’t destroy the economy. At that time half the population didn’t even have credit cards and most car loans were 2 years. The Alaska Pipeline and North sea oil came online about then giving, us 25 years of energy cost tailwinds in our sails.
Now we have a future of energy cost increases, and a geopolitical empire that is crumbling like a month old wedding cake. Taming our current inflation beast will take a herculean effort, and I am not sure we are up to it.
Stop blaming unions. This inflation is service industry, mostly residential, the guys who put gasoline in the lawnmower. Hotel maids, not so much. All of them pay more for rent. Ca. never had a pullback in gasoline prices. So this will go on, meanwhile China is imploding. Real interest rates are positive, and you don’t imagine the Fed likes that? While both are nominally high? Colas and cost to service the debt move higher in lockstep? Crash the economy and then you end up paying expanded benefits to people who used to be paying taxes. They need to sell a whole lotta bonds, and where is the investment cash going to come from? Wanta buy some Nividia stock, cheap?
You are right. But don’t forget the union strength. Go Google UPS union wage increase.
When that wage increase hits the economy along with other union contracts it definitely affects inflation
I think it interesting, that when the corp tax rate was cut 6 years ago during the previous administration, no one complained that giving corporations all that extra money would lead to inflation.
So the drunken sailors expect an 11.8% increase in a 3.5% inflation environment. Employers were happy to play along when the could pass higher costs on to customers. Those days are over. So employers need to accept lower margins or lay off workers.
Either way, we are not going to see 11.8% raises.
Thanks WR for this report.
Your last few reports basically state that Inflation is on fire and would get worse before it gets better.
I am curious, if Powell think the same and would give out hawkish statement during Jackson Hole PC.
How can the bond market expect a return to low interest rates? They used to be at least a bit smart; remember the “bond vigilantes”? Now they just look at dot plots and believe what’s there. Return to low interest rates can only happen if something blows up. This inflation is sticky.
Our clients run the spectrum of business and occupational classification. We have heard from one, then another, then another, etc., that there are myriad professions that have hundreds upon hundreds of vacant positions. These are not pencil pushing, cush white colla jobs. These are front line, future impacting roles. Teachers. Nurses. Caregivers. They have had enough of our bullshit and are NOT coming to work any more for the pittance we’ve been paying them. We are going to have to offer these people a magnitude of what they have been earning.
Us retired folks are looking at an estimated 3% raise in Social Security checks for 2024. Doesn’t that just sound peachy?