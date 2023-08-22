Home Sales Plunge Further as Demand Vanished at these Prices. Even Cash Buyers Pull Back. Supply Keeps Rising

Prices drop month-to-month and from peak (June 2022). Days on the market jump. Homeowners with 3% mortgages vanished as buyers and sellers in equal measure, entire market shrank.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of previously owned homes (houses, condos, and co-ops) fell further, by 2.2% in July from June, to a deep-dismal seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.07 million, the lowest since January, which had matched the March 2020 lockdown low, which had been the lowest since the Housing Bust in 2010, even as the median price fell, as days on the market rose, and as supply rose to match the highs in 2022, and beyond that to the most supply since June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
Year-over-year, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales fell by 16.6%. Compared to the Julys in prior years:
- July 2021: -32.5%.
- July 2019: -24.5%.
- July 2018: -24.5%.
What we’re seeing is that demand has vanished, and supply has vanished in equal measure because the homeowners who have a 3% mortgage are not buying a new home, and so they have vanished as buyers; and are therefore not putting their current home on the market, and so have they vanished as sellers. I estimated that the entire housing market – buyers and sellers – shrank by 20% because these homeowners vanished as buyers and sellers at the same time. In other words, there is less churn and increasing supply from other sources (historic data via YCharts).
This drop in demand is further documented by the plunge in mortgage applications, indicating that closed sales for August, when reported a month from now, will look even worse than those in July, reported today.
Actual sales in July – not seasonally adjusted annual rate – fell 18.1% year-over-year to 322,000 homes. The seasonal patterns are clear, the “spring selling season,” marked in green is over (data via NAR):
By region, year-over-year sales plunged in all regions:
Cash buyers and Investors pulled back too: All-cash sales – often investors and second home buyers – dropped by 11.2% year-over-year to 96,700 homes in July, or a share of 25% of total sales.
The median price fell to $406,700 in July and was down by 1.7% from the peak in June 2022.
The data today reflect sales that closed in July and were agreed to in prior weeks end months. The data reported a month ago of sales that closed in June and were made weeks earlier reflected the final hurrah of “spring selling season,” a phenomenon that occurs every year when prices and sales always rise, even during Housing Bust 1. Now spring selling season is over. Prices will decline in the second half into January, and it’s just a question of how much (historic data via YCharts):
A year ago, in July 2022, the median price had plunged by 3.6% from June 2022, a huge plunge after a series of huge spikes. In July 2023, the month-to-month drop was much smaller, -0.8%, and so year-over-year, the median price was up by 1.9%, though fell further from the peak in June in 2022 (-1.7%):
For your amusement, note the year-over-year price increases during the Housing Bust. Year-over-year percentage changes do that sort of thing:
Days on the market lengthened year-over-year, by both measures:
- Homes spent 45 days on the market in July before they either sold or were pulled off the market, up from 34 days in July 2022, according to realtor.com.
- Homes that sold, but not including homes that were pulled off the market, spent 20 days on the market in July, up from 14 days in July last year, according to NAR.
Inventory for sale rose to 1.11 million homes in July, the highest since November 2022.
Supply rose to 3.3 months, matching the highs in 2022 (October and November also 3.3 months) and beyond that, the most supply since June 2020.
Supply in 2017 through 2019 ranged between 3.0 and 4.3 months (historic data via YCharts).
Wolf, I see you mentioned homes being pulled off the market. I am seeing alot if this in my area, we had a dozen or so homes go up on the market in July, and most have disappeared from the market and are definitely empty. How do you keep track of this shadow inventory?
Thanks in advance!
Yes, the shadow inventory is one of the most mysterious figures. I’ve tried to put a number on it derived from Census figures. Now I’m just waiting as it begins to show up.
In terms of homes getting pulled off the market: I have seen this broadly and could document on Zillow, but only home by home, but not in total.
Interestingly, there are a couple of options in addition to just letting the house sit off the market.
What I saw on Zillow: when sellers can’t sell, they pull it off the for-sale market and many put it on the for-rent market at a rent that would cover the mortgage payments and other costs. Of course, that’s way too high, so the home doesn’t rent either, and after a few months it vanishes from the rental listings. A little while later, it may show back up on the for-sale listings.
There is another option, but it doesn’t show up on Zillow, I have seen that anecdotally: Homeowners furnish the home and put it on the vacation rental market (Airbnb, etc.). There are now a gazillion homes listed on vacation rental sites. They’re putting the Big Hurt on hotels and on local tourist taxes because most vacation rentals, even if they should, don’t register and don’t pay those taxes. But they have to get some occupancy too to make that work. We’re going into the slower travel season, and those vacation rentals that are not working out, they’re also part of the shadow inventory and will come out someday after they eat up enough of their owner’s cash.
Yeah these aren’t even coming up as rentals, they are empty and the old for sale signs are sitting on the side of the house or against the fence. Meanwhile their lawns keep growing and growing and no one is living there.
I ask a realtor friend when I see him.
Yeah this is called pure freaking greed and in most cases, I hope every one of these sellers take a bath and chase the market all the way down.
If you price your home in a more realistic or dare I say a slight discount to market price, you’ll likely get a buyer but nope, they want to get every last penny out of the 20-30% artificial price increase last couple 3 years, then good luck just don’t be surprise the seller end up holding the bag…in this case, unlike what Gordon Gekko said, greed is not good…
This is what happens when the government turns housing into a literal game of Monopoly, whether by design or through gross negligence combined with pure self-righteous hubris.
Just buy and hold the “asset,” and it is guaranteed to “appreciate,” maintenance or occupancy be damned.
Agree with these sorts taking a bath. I am keeping an eye on an area I am interested to retire and a home popped up priced *way* too high on sq ft basis (and not a fit if it were priced decently). Then I scroll down and find the house sold just six months ago for almost $500K less. I assume they bought a fixer, dumped in $100K and are now trying to flip, but there is NO way they will get their asking in this market.
I plan to watch the listing to amuse myself as they crash and burn.
Agreed totally, good post. I don’t have it in for people trying to make a living and we even have some realtors and flippers in our extended (across states) family. But we’ve lost all patience for esp the big investors, unreasonable landlords, wannabe slumlords and FOMO up-bidders who bought at outrageously expensive prices well beyond incomes with the thinking that prices would only push up higher, and they could either drain tenants into poverty with rising rents or sell at an even higher inflated price. They’re a big reason something as basic as shelter is so unaffordable now, they and the Fed’s short sighted ZIRP and QE distortions created the mother of all housing bubbles and the Everything Bubble in other assets and goods, from healthcare to college to used cars.
These overleveraged slumlord wannabes are also a big driver of the pivot-mongering in the media that’s done untold damage to the US financial system and a big driver of the bank failures earlier this year, with all the “Fed will pivot” talk and failure to listen to JPow’s own words. A lot of them are big investors so even now they even get their nonsense on the front-pages of the big financial news sources. In fairness since I’ve called them on this before, the WSJ for once seems to be starting to get religion here (maybe the editors are reading WS lol). Still some squawking but the Wall Street Journal is backing off somewhat on the pivot-monger cheerleading, they’re even admitting that Americans just can’t afford these surging costs anymore and companies are starting to feel that pain.
Now it’s the Financial Times that’s holding the banner for the pivot-mongering and FOMO crowd with new rounds of hilariously clueless and flat wrong articles and comments. Maybe because FT is owned by Nikkei and Japan is basically the last hold-out now on supporting loose (at least looser) monetary policy and “inflation is actually good” happy talk, and the idea of a “capitalist economy” actually run by reckless central bankers inflating the currency into worthlessness. They’re living in a world of their own delusions now, the US won’t survive for long if even highly paid skilled working experts and professionals can’t buy even a basic starter home on two incomes. Much less the middle and working classes in America who’s incomes fall further behind cost of living with every new week.
Yep, as the old saying goes. Pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered. No point in being a hog in this market as most home sellers should have some gains in their properties so they need to stop drinking the Kool-Aid and price their properties to move as per another old saying, those that sell first sell best.
You might estimate the “shadow inventory” while tracking re-appearing ads. By comparing case-by-case you can infer the ratio of fresh inventory compared to the stuck one.
Usually, ads would have unique URL ids, descriptions, ZIP codes and other features that uniquely identify them on the market.
Drop me an email if estimating this figure is something important.
That’s only a small part of the shadow inventory, it’s not even actually the shadow inventory, it’s the part that already came out of the shadow.
The biggest part of the shadow inventory is the part that hasn’t been listed at all and is just sitting there, or may be on the rental market, or may be on the vacation rental market, and eating cash in both. We saw it come out of the woodwork in 2005. By 2006, listings had nearly DOUBLED, and by 2007, they hit 4 million, and they stayed in the 3.7 million to 4.0 million range for two years, which is what caused home prices to collapse because there were no buyers for this much inventory.
The shadow inventory is ultimately tied to vacant homes. There are gazillions of vacant homes, but there are some good reasons for some of them to be vacant (remodeling, etc.). So the number that could be the shadow inventory is a lot smaller than the total number of vacant homes. But it’s still huge. I gave this math a shot here, using Census figures:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/02/02/what-is-the-actual-housing-vacancy-rate-census-bureau/
woohoo first!
Sorry not in my area. SoCal still have bidding wars and everyone wants to live here so price not dropping anytime soon. Plus, who doesn’t want to live in paradise where you get tropical storm and earthquake at the same time..talk about timing… /S
The same thing happened in 1996 during Typhoon Herb. An earthquake hit Taipei at the same time as the storm. More adventure than I planned for…
“Plus, who doesn’t want to live in paradise where you get tropical storm and earthquake at the same time..talk about timing… /S”
I do! /not S
But I can’t afford that market. /also not S ☹️
Wolf,
Excellent work.
More intended ‘unintended consequences’ of 15 years in solitary confinement for price discovery.
Will have lasting impact on the U.S. economy for at least a decade or at least until home prices correct meaningfully (at least 60% lower from here).
Lots of realtors will switch careers…again. Happens in every bust.
Agreed, a 60% drop and even sharper in some markets. The home price corrections have barely begun esp in the bubbliest markets, from Austin (and just about anywhere in Florida) to Boise and busted boom-towns of the Dakota oil patch and they a long, long way to go down to be anywhere near in line with Americans actual incomes. Especially since the cost of living of everything else has gone up too.
Some are already headed back to OnlyFans, where they came from.
In my little neck of the woods, I’m finally seeing some small signs that prices are sliding. The number of listings with price drops has become noticeable whereas for a long time they were nonexistent. There is still a fairly low number of listings in the low-end price range I’m following, but seeing any price drop is better than nothing.
My daughter and fiancé’ are trying to find a decent house in their price range before they get married. I’m just hoping they have enough patience to wait a bit yet while things settle out.
insert anecdote about my local market behaving differently despite being provided contradicting data in 3…2…1…
Here we go: In my neighborhood, there are bidding wars all over the place, and houses sell as soon as they hit the market, and prices are shooting through the roof, and there is zero inventory and nothing to buy, LOL.
The funniest part is that this NIMBY rhetoric has gotten so over-used and stale by now that the FOMO and “house prices can only go up” crowd don’t even have to write original posts to claim it anymore. The AI bots from ChatGPT to the old fashioned forum bots from years ago already know the script and will regurgitate wording just like this. It’s practically a reflex by now.
I’m still mostly just watching in the
close-in Boston market. I cannot
tell that prices are moving in either
direction over the past few months.
Things that I look at (bottom of the
market) are still selling fairly quickly,
I did however, see one place stay on
the market for nine days. Which is
the first time in a year or so that has
happened to a place that caught my
eye. (“Normal” has been to sell on
the Monday or Tuesday after it goes
on the market. Normal also has most
used house salesmen end listings
with “offers due on Monday, xx/yy”.)
J.
“NIMBY, Not In My Back Yard”
Ironically Realtors are as bad as anyone for not being able to see further than the last couple closings they’ve had.
I’m still not exactly sure what skillset makes for a “good” or successful realtor, but it’s clear the ability to predict the market is almost completely irrelevant to their earning power.
I don’t know why we collectively expect them to have a clue.
Their compensation tells you everything you need to know. They only get paid when a transaction occurs. Price doesn’t really matter, a little higher or lower – little effect on their compensation. Not ragging on them. Just they way they are paid, a consumer needs to know the incentives for any professional they hire and how that might effect their dealings with said professional. Typically, a Realtor is pushing for the deal ASAP, it may be in your interest to wait for better offers. An additional $10K is a lot to you, but peanuts for the Realtor.
No one is good at predicting the market, too many variables (similar to the stock market).
On a serious note, did notice I am starting to get more listing emails from Redfin on home being listed in areas like Chino Hills, Chino…IE. Price is still delusional and once in a while you get a sprinkle of price increase as well I guess to try to drum up that FOMO buying.
You also see different tactics like back on the market after contingency..etc or just relisting after 200 days on the market like my friend that’s currently trying to sell their place in Bakersfield…200+ days, then relist and not even a price decrease significantly since asking is over Zestimate…
This market might be the best Mexican standoff we ever had in modern history…who’s going to win at the end? the logical side of me says buyers will but given all the craziness we have seen in the last 20 years and how much QE, cheap money, and forever-up narrative have rotten people’s brain forever, I wouldn’t rule out sellers will end up winning this standoff
Fortune Magazine has article out today saying housing is most unaffordable since 2006.
hmm….and what happened after 2006? I only remember people telling me RE will continue to go up in a straight line, must have been terrific years after 08-12…I just can’t remember
Im watching the number of for rent listings on apts.com. If it continues to increase that means the renters are buckling and rents will come down. They are holding up prices. I’m also keeping my eye on stocks which I theorize that all the massive gains over the last 5+ years have fueled the investor speculation in housing to a large degree. A stock bust should halt a lot of prior speculators. Lastly I’m watching psychology, which if it turns from say constant negative news articles, then housing bubble 2 might finally fully enter its long decent. I dont trust the Fed at all whatever they say or do, to me they have lost credibility.
The home market is still strong here in the rural red south. It isn’t 2021 hot, but it’s still strong. And with so few quality/turnkey homes for sale, many people are building owner-financed custom homes.
I had a contract on my last home in two hours with a cash closing in two weeks with no concessions. Last year, I built my dream second garage with an apartment above it, and we start framing the home in October. The basement is already poured.
NIMBY is strong with this one.
We should start a similar version of slug bug (Punch buggy) in the comment section but instead of getting punch for spotting a VW bug, every time we spot a NIMBY commenter, we get a punch in the arm…
Have a feeling I might get a sore arm real quick…
“All art is propaganda. It is universally and inescabably propaganda; sometimes unconsciously, but often deliberately, propaganda.”
Upton Sinclair
Wolf,
What the housing markets desperately needs is a mechanism allowing those with 3% mortgages to transfer them to other properties so as to jump start the housing market. I’m seeing inclinations of this already happening as sellers are willing to finance to make a sale in a sort of mortgage sublet situation. I’m surprised that some nationwide realtor hasn’t capitalized on this to boost closures. I believe it would be worth diving deeper into the housing market to track this trend to provide a more finely grained view of just what is going on behind the numbers.
“What the housing markets desperately needs is a mechanism allowing those with 3% mortgages to transfer them…”
No-no-no-no, not at all. You completely missed the entire point. The people with 3% mortgages VANISHED AS BUYERS too. That’s why demand is down by 24%. They have no impact on inventory. When they sell a home, they also buy a home, and inventory remains unchanged: +1 -1 = 0.
Only Realtors get hurt by these 3% mortgage people because Realtors make money off the churn, they get commissions twice each time a 3%-mortgage-person sells a home to buy a home. That’s why Realtors and the NAR spread this BS that the problem is the people with the 3% mortgages not wanting to sell. That’s only a problem for Realtors’ commissions, and not for inventory. And I’m tired of this BS, and I’m shooting it down.
The whole entire market, buyers and sellers, shrank by about 20% because the 3%-mortgage-people have vanished. So there is little demand, and supply is rising from other sources, and prices are coming down, and it takes longer to sell a home. The pieces are all lining up.
I linked the article that spells this out. But it seems you didn’t click on it. So here it is again. READ IT:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/21/entire-housing-market-buyers-and-sellers-may-have-shrunk-by-20-25-because-of-the-3-mortgages/
“You completely missed the entire point. The people with 3% mortgages VANISHED AS BUYERS too. ”
Didn’t Tom mean that people with 3% mortgages would be happy to be buyers, if they could only transfer their current mortgage rate to the new property?
Why would any lender have any interest (pun intended) in doing that for anyone?
The 3% mortgage people don’t need to be buyers. They’re happy with their mortgages. Quit blaming them for the inventory. Those people retreated into their corner and are going on with their lives.
Lenders HATE the 3% mortgages. If they try to sell them, they lose their shirt. The banks that hold them now are in trouble because of their unrealized losses on those mortgages. No way in hell will they allow you to transfer the, for them, toxic mortgage to another property. That would just force the banks to perpetuate their losses on that mortgage. No way in hell. If you want to move, you sell your home and pay off the mortgage at the full amount of the remaining principal and get a new mortgage at 7.5% to buy a new home, and save the banks a lot of trouble. That’s how that works.
All this whining about trying to hang on to a 3% mortgage while moving to a new home is just silly and tiring. Is that a sign of a new “entitled generation?”
If the 3% mortgage people want a change of scenery, they’ll get a 7.5% mortgage and go from there. And if that doesn’t work, they don’t change the scenery.
Of course, the government could do anything to buy votes, from forgiving student loans to letting government-backed mortgages be transferred at taxpayer-rip-off so that a new “entitled generation of whiners” that got their student loans forgiven at taxpayer-rip-off can now hang on to their 3% government mortgages at taxpayer-rip-off so that they’ll vote for these crooks.
How in the hell would that even work? In a real estate market where prices have just started to spiral down (and at these rates there is along way to go) these 3% sellers would still have to unload their properties to buyers assuming 7-8% mortgages? And buyers would buy at the same price point that the 3% loans were made? Follow the logic from here. I can’t see that this makes any sense.
“They have no impact on inventory. When they sell a home, they also buy a home, and inventory remains unchanged: +1 -1 = 0. ”
You’re correct that inventory remains unchanged, however…
I’d counter that with the fact that liquidity matters in ANY market.
Market opt-outs may not change inventory stats, but it could drastically change the perception/experience of buyers and sellers.
Realtors play a little bit of a market maker role, the easier they can match buyers with sellers the more likely the market will function efficiently. That function tends to increase based on the number of market participants.
Rob B.
A housing market is by nature illiquid, and it’s hard to sell a home under normal times (which is why you pay someone 6% to do it). During the bubble, there was a lot of craziness, and that created “liquidity.” But that’s drying up in a hurry. So the market is crawling back to a normal housing market where it takes a lot longer to sell a home, and you don’t get for it what you want to get for it.
I remember assumable mortgages that used to be sort of common in the 1960s, 1970s. Basically the buyer could assume your mortgage (and your interest rate) when you sold your house.
Yeah. That worked great unless the mortgage balance was far less than the sale price and the new buyer couldn’t come up with the difference. Then the new buyer had to qualify on his credit.
Then there were them fees, so it wasn’t as advantageous as you might think. It wasn’t all that and a bag of donuts.
No, the mart does not need a mechanism for another entitlement. The price of money fluctuates, tough luck for all!
I just got back from “resort country”, sorting out a family members estate. I saw what I suspect to be the beginning of a bursting real estate bubble. A huge number of properties have gone on the market this summer. This includes some abandoned properties that have sat unused for probably 10 or 15 years at least. At the very least, people are probably putting second homes or family properties on the market. Some of the shadow inventory is making it to market finally. It may be too early to say whether this is the start of a major bubble bursting, but I honestly have not seen properties on the market like this for a long time. It seems to have happened all of a sudden. So anecdotally, my experience backs up the headline.
Where is this “resort country” if I may ask?
We just went under contract last Saturday, but there was no FOMO, we got under asking on a gorgeous forever home with character and privacy (and a ridiculous pool) after a price drop. If all we needed was a place to live, we wouldn’t have done it. We already have a condo with no mortgage. But as two elder-millennials at mid-career (mfg engineer and data science), dual-income, no kids (ever), no debt, we wanted to get to living for all our hard work. The economy can do whatever, if rates go down enough to refinance, we’ll do that. If asset prices fall, our wages won’t. Housing isn’t an investment for us, it’s where we can relax and enjoy not being at work.
Be very careful of the term ” forever home”. A friend of mine does high end metal work for late career or retired folks building their dream homes. In every case over the last 15 years these have been ” forever homes”. These are very high end with stuff like ” whiskey rooms’ and elevators. But in every case he can think of they end up on the market in 3 to 5 years.
Not a build, existing home. Nothing fancy like elevators, and not so big we can’t clean it when we’re old. It’s fancy for us, not fancy as far as houses built after 1977 are concerned. lol.
Yeah one of the big drivers of home sales in the US is divorce, at over half of US marriages, one of the highest divorce rates in the world–though monkee and spouse might be in better shape as DINK, seems it’s the stresses (financial and others) of having kids that really drive the US divorce rate up to disaster. Anyway, that’s indeed why the “forever home” concept is flawed, there are plenty other reasons for having to move too, from basic things like getting a new job or helping family, and not to mention the string of natural disasters taking out whole neighborhoods in the US these days. But divorce remains a big one, it’s a reason even the Americans who got their mortgages at 3% fixed have to be careful (and for many of them the high cost means their monthly payments are too high anyway), that forever home may not wind up being so much.
And divorce is a very, very nasty finance wrecker in America, in fact in the USA, it’s probably the most damaging event to the finances of even rich upper-class Americans and high earners, even worse than a long illness or injury. You look at those life expectancy stats, even wealthy American households have lower numbers than Euros and the wealthier Asian countries do and I have to wonder if the nastiness of American divorce (and it can get really nasty when there’s a lot of asset wealth) is a big part of it. The media doesn’t get into it much, but that’s because divorce is actually a huge and very profitable industry in the United States, not just for the divorce lawyers but also the divorce courts and states themselves. They have ways of getting a cut of the extracted money from alimony, court fees and child support, and the cash cow if you’re a high-earner is you. I’ve had more than a few very high earning friends, even surgeons and company execs get ruined in divorce and prenups can be tossed out on a whim, it’s the surest way to go from riches to rags in America. The family court judges can impute ridiculous amounts, little option for due process or appeal, based on a bumper year that’s atypical–see Robin Williams for a scary example. Not to mention the emotional trauma, losing your kids, home and prized possessions and assets.
It’s gotten so bad we’ve even had financial advisers tell us that if you really want to protect your assets and savings from the financial wreckage of American divorce, at least if you’re not DINK and want to have kids and start a family, your best solution may be to go expat and leave the US especially if you’re professional, saved a nest-egg and have skills you can market elsewhere. I still don’t really understand the legal machinery but basically in countries with common law tradition, that means ex. the US, UK, Canada or Australia, divorce has a way of becoming a profitable industry, with high frequency and utter misery for the spouses caught in it. However in countries with courts and judicial authority from civil law, you can’t profit from divorce like that, so things like shared custody are the norm and support payments are sharply limited (with several forms of community support where needed). It’s why for ex. Europe, South America and most of Asia have more boring divorce proceedings and less of it, you can’t make money off it. Maybe not so great for the lawyers and profit-seekers but much safer for spouses in case things don’t work out as planned.
I love your level your level of optimism to put it nicely..
“The economy can do whatever, if rates go down enough to refinance, we’ll do that. If asset prices fall, our wages won’t”
monkee,
“If asset prices fall, our wages won’t.” Even if you are a government worker that assumption might not be true. As Phoenix points out, that may be the optimism of youth.
maybe they haven’t learned yet that wages can go to zero and stay there for a while. Hopefully, it will never happen to them.
Wages may go from $200k to $0 overnight (-100%). They don’t go down more or less gradually, like assets. Assets might go down that much too, but rarely overnight, though some cryptos accomplished that.
Isn’t this lack of housing also going to keep the job market tight? Unless the job is remote or offering an amazing relo package no one is really applying for the job unless it’s people already local. Given these people are probably happy at their jobs, any open position will have to keep ratcheting up the pay to try to pry someone local or entice someone non local.
Would the lack of fluidity in the housing market also increase inflation?
I’ve applied to some jobs and they were not remote. They ran through the interviews with me and everyone else and had to repost the position. These positions are going on 6+ months of being opened.
yeah that may be a good point, and the WSJ was reporting today that despite the recent news of higher wage demands and some concessions the unionized workers have gotten, overall companies are scaling back pay packages and paying new hires less. Not really sure what to believe yet so I’ll wait and see and how that goes–services inflation seems awfully sticky so I’m skeptical. But your overall point does make some sense.
The wacky rental costs and housing prices throughout the US greatly reduce any incentive or reward for moving, at least for those with good job prospects where they already are. So it would have to be a very nice pay package and relocation bonus to get Americans to move. I think they’ve been saying that Americans mobility from state to state is one of the lowest they’ve ever measured recently, even well after Covid and all the pandemic stimulus programs reducing evictions and foreclosure protections. That might seem to back up what you’re saying.
Cash buyers will ultimately win. They know prices will drop eventually and most can simply wait. Meanwhile individual cash buyers can get 5.5% in T-bills. Builders will also win, until the economy goes into recession. It will be interesting to see when and how quickly it all pops. Since we had over a decade of a fake economy (ZIRP), historical patterns may not be so much help now.
This seems like a great strategy.
Wolf, what do you think will get us out of this stalemate where there is balance between buyers and sellers (none of either)? In other words, where is the pressure to drive house prices down to a more reasonable level for the current interest rate environment going to come from?
There is already a balance — hence slowly dropping prices, slowly rising supply, more days on the market.
If potential sellers start flooding the market with properties, there won’t be any buyers at these prices, and the market will be “out of balance,” and sellers will have to cut their prices to where the buyers are, and each wave of sellers will have to cut more to find new buyers, and prices will plunge.
in USA, I read somewhere that we have 15 million homes vacant and in STR.
Unless recession hits hard, I don’t see prices going down substantially.
The fundamental housing factor of zoning, mostly political, doesn’t get much news coverage. In California several laws to encourage housing construction went into law, but no information is available about their impact. Around the country Jackson Hole, Wyoming recently made news as to worker housing problems, but it was another of some other layer of government’s authority with no reporting from anyone with the actual authority.
There is no end of land to build on, no end of cheap sticks, and gypsum for the walls is one of the most abundant US minerals mined in huge open pits. If cities can be built in the desert, certainly California could tap into water flowing unused to the Ocean, running through a house, treating it to clean/safe and then let it flow to the Sea.
I think a huge discount here, in post pandemic economics, is the new inflation adjusted thinking, narrative or philosophy that buying homes at these highly elevated levels is normal, or the way things will continue, at least sometime into thr immediate future.
That perception is flawed and distorted, primarily because people don’t have incomes to support or sustain that level of financial stress, the structure of the economy won’t allow for people to pay excessive prices, unless wages explode exponentially, or there’s a massive amount of wealth transfer.
This can’t continue IMHO
In my area, I see the month-to-month and the year-to-year “closed sales” continue to decline. However, the median sales price keeps increasing–although the sales price is much less than the list price.
This tells me that only the very expensive homes are getting sold. If you want a home, you’ll pay through the nose for it. Maybe these are professionals who use larger homes to use as businesses, like a CPA or a chiropractor. Or maybe it’s just the super wealthy who have no need to worry about price.
I think we are entering an era where the concept of appreciation in real estate value will be looked back on with the same kind of Nostalgia we now have for white wall tires and free food at happy hour.
During the housing craze, Americans and Canadians who cashed out ended up buying homes in Mexico, Ecuador, Paraguay and Belize for hundreds of thousands of dollars without the benefit of a second citizenship like St.Kitts or Dominica.
Rural communities in Mexico had houses selling for hundreds of thousands of USD in anticipation that those locations will become tourist traps for AirBnB rentals.
Ironically, countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina didn’t get as much hype.
Do it the Canadian way:
Ottawa considering a cap on international students to ease housing pressure, says Fraser
Canadians are fully aware that the majority of real estate investors are buying up houses to rent them per head in rooms to profit.
Hence, streets that used to have a car or two on the driveway now have several parked on the lawns and on the streets.
Quiet cul-de-sacs where you met your friendly grandmother have transformed into modern-day ancient Rome overcrowdedness.
All empires both modern and ancient “like Rome” ,devolve in to a late stage where everyone wants to become a ” coupon clipper” as opposed to to worker or craftsman . Thus the desire to be a landlord, RE investor or crypto flipper. This period usually means that empire is near its end.
True. In an era of low interest rates, becoming a slumlord for a guaranteed quota of international students (like Canada), or flipping real estate for gains (like America), or buying up houses in rural communities for AirBnb rental income is a harbinger for a Great Depression to come.
Literal Rent-seeking has to be one of the most destructive ways to destabilize an economy for generations.
We are seeing home demand pick up here in the Swamp. Especially in the more affordable areas, (<$400K). We see few listings and those that appear are gobbled up in a matter of days. The VA is offering some attractive mortgage terms. Also, adjustable rate mortgages are coming back. I don't see any slowdown in RE prices here any time soon in spite of the high interest rates.
UPS contract Judy settled………a UPS truck driver will make on average $170,000 per year in pay and benefits in 5 years.
Yep…….that 5% FF rate is doing wonders.
I know with shorting stocks it goes down faster when there’s a small float or low volume. For the real estate market though, how much does a couple new lower comps affect the rest of what’s listed?
I know people are stubborn and will just remove the listing rather than accept way less than the perceived worth, but it must affect the motivated sellers.
Build build build build build build build!
Lets crater home prices for good! Think what everyone could do with all the money theyre not spending on a mortgage.
Prices keep rising because, while demand is way down, inventory is down even more. Typical inflationary pattern.
1. “Prices keep rising because…” Wrong. They already fell. The peak was in June 2022.
2. While demand is way down…” correct
3. “…inventory is down even more.” Wrong. Inventory has been rising all year, and supply has been rising all year.
4. “Typical inflationary pattern.” Wrong. Typical bubble-is-over pattern.
From what I understand, July 23 is the lowest July inventory on record. You have to compare to the same month previous years because of extreme seasonality in inventory data.
1. For the last 10 years, each July was the lowest July on record! And this July was right on trend. See chart below.
The reason is because the industry digitized (from paper ads and doing everything on paper). So now you list a home, and the listing can be seen immediately by a potential buyer. In the old days, you had to print the listings (newspaper RE sections, special papers, etc.) and distribute them physically. So marketing and closing deals has sped up dramatically, esp. during the pandemic. Inventory is counted from the day the unit is listed to the day the sale closes or the unit is pulled off the market. So inventory includes the entire time span, including when homes are sold and the deal is pending. But all these time spans have shriveled, including the time a home sale in pending… you can mortgage approvals in a day today, not weeks. That’s why inventory has continued to shrink over the years. Real estate is not the only thing that was sped up by technology, but it just happened a lot later and more slowly.
2. It was also the second lowest July sales on record, the lowest having been July 2010. See the collapse line in the chart above.
Here are sales. Julys are at near the seasonal tops each year:
I monitor Kalispell MT (and the surrounding area) as a matter of personal interest. It’s an area that exploded during the pandemic. It’s also adjacent to a very high-end area (Whitefish). Great for recreation and for living; not sure of any particular industry beyond tourism (it’s adjacent to Glacier National Park and there’s a huge variety of winter and summer activities).
Most recent update from Redfin:
“In July 2023, Kalispell home prices were up 4.5% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $498K. On average, homes in Kalispell sell after 46 days on the market compared to 61 days last year. There were 37 homes sold in July this year, down from 48 last year.”
Median price up, DOM market down. Sales down. Not too shabby.
Now for the perspective:
178 homes for sale (about a 5 month supply compared to the peak selling season in July).
DOM is 66
Average asking price is $1,073,000
Median asking price is $799,000
12 (twelve!) are listed at or below the July median selling price.
DOM for the 12 at or below median is 54.
Throwing out the top and bottom 10 by price:
Average asking price is $949,000
Median asking price is $799,000
DOM is 63 (range 1 to 257)
And finally, based on a quick scan (not formal analysis but impressionistic): any house purchased in the last three years is listed at an asking price above the purchase price. Some substantially above.
At some point people who want or need to sell will need to meet where the buyers are. And they’re clearly not at a price higher than the last three years. Mortgage rates are one basis point below 7.5%; I believe that psychologically the break will be when mortgages hit 8% (probably in the not too distant future).
And then, as Wolf notes, the downward trend starts in earnest.
I’m just waiting to hear those magic words from HB1: “I’m not giving it away!”
Wolf,
I don’t think Powell cares much about home owners, but the real estate industry and lending as a whole. He must force price drops to help sales and other lending going again, or many buyers can’t afford or won’t buy homes at the current prices and rates.
It seems that 2-3% of all homes were bought at the peak prices last year or so, so he can afford to throw those home owners and Airbnb investors under the bus and crash the market without causing any major financial crisis. What are your personal thoughts on this and Powell’s plans?
Thanks
Great comment about the 3 percent Mtg folks and inventory . The math lesson of 1+1 was nice since I missed that answer. I would look to move myself at 65 but the area I live in has not appreciated enough to justify a move because of the lack of deals nation wide (rural Texas). I am patient though I wish we would list sell then rent waiting for a smaller home . Current size is about 4000 sq Ft.
Existing homes are being relentlessly scooped here in Rockville Centre 11570 where $775K is the new $699.
My most down to earth prediction is, the housing decline continues to accelerate as bank instability increases.
This time is different, we have a global systemic stressed out banking network, global instability, housing and income instability and inequality, massive global debt that’s connected to massive stimulus and too many idiots chasing too many stupid investments.
The circus ends in flames and it’ll be clear when the play money is gone.
I was in the housing industry in CA in 2005. I remember new house neighborhoods packed so tightly together that neighbors could have stretched out of their side windows and shaken hands.
I asked who buys these 2-story, square, boxes (really ugly) for $400k. I was told working class families with 2 workers. I said what happens if one of them loses their job?
These were some of the ‘Lier Loans’.
random50 asks:
> I’m still not exactly sure what skillset makes for a “good” or
> successful realtor, but it’s clear the ability to predict the market
> is almost completely irrelevant to their earning power.
Most (but not all) sucessful realtors (and politicians) are narcissistic psychopaths
1. They don’t meet social norms (No problem saying anything to make a sale)
2. They lie and cheat (Lying is a daily part of their lives)
3. Inordinate sense of their own worth (Their need to feel admired)4. Lack of empathy (They don’t care if clients get a bad deal as long as they get a commission)
5. Cruelty and violation of boundaries (Pushing people for information or to close a sale)
6. They don’t tolerate criticism (Don’t ever tell them that is it never a good time to buy AND sell)
7. They attack other peoples’ self-esteem (Buy this house or your wife will leave you)
8. They’re promiscuous in their relationships (You are my most important client)
9. False beliefs (My clients are lucky to have me)
10. Need for attention (putting their photo on business cards notepads and billboards)
https://exploringyourmind.com/how-to-identify-narcissistic-psychopaths/
Housing is affordable here if you don’t mind buying in a neighborhood where there is a shooting every other week, or a house having a railroad train running right through your backyard, or located in an airplane pattern where the overweight planes dump their fuel in mid air to keep from getting fined. That’s what’s for sale, and it sells because it’s affordable.