Businesses, Governments Join the Drunken Sailors. Consumers Still in Party-Mode: Tough to See a Slowdown in this Scenario

What’s easier to see in this scenario is more persistent inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
GDP, adjusted for inflation (“real GDP”), jumped by 2.4% in Q2 from Q1, following the heavily upwardly revised 2.0% increase in Q1, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. All major categories, adjusted for inflation, increased:
- Consumer spending rose by 1.6%, after the upwardly revised 4.2% surge in Q1.
- Government spending rose by 2.6%, driven by surge at state and local governments.
- Gross private investment surged by 5.7%, the biggest increase since 2021, after a series of big drops, including an 11.7% plunge in Q1. That was a huge swing, driven by nonresidential investments.
- The trade deficit got a little less horrible, on a big drop in imports. So it subtracted a little less from GDP.
- Change in private inventory investment added a hair to GDP (+0.1 percentage points).
“Nominal GDP” (not adjusted for inflation) jumped by 6.3% to $26.8 trillion annualized. This is the actual size of the US economy, expressed in “current” dollars. By contrast, “real GDP” (the inflation-adjusted figures here), expressed in “2012 dollars,” came to $20.4 trillion. All figures below are adjusted for inflation via 2012 dollars.
Consumer spending on goods and services rose by 1.6% annualized and adjusted for inflation, after the upwardly revised 4.2% surge in Q1. So average them out, and that’s where this is going. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of GDP.
Year-over-year, consumer spending rose 2.3%, adjusted for inflation, which is above the 2019 growth rates and right in the range of the Good Times years before the pandemic.
Spending on goods still rose at 0.7%, after the 6.0% surge in Q1, despite the massive shift of spending from goods to services.
Spending on services rose by 2.1%, adjusted for inflation, with consumers easily out-splurging inflation in services (with “core” services CPI at 6.2%!). Spending on services accounted for 62% of consumer spending.
Government consumption and investment rose by 2.6% to a new record, and the fourth quarter in a row of increases, after five quarters in a row of declines.
- Federal government: +0.9% (national defense -1.1%, nondefense +2.5%).
- State and local governments: +3.6%, driven by an increase in wages for government employees.
Government consumption and investment does not include transfer payments and other direct payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest these funds.
Gross private domestic investment jumped by 5.7%, after the 11.9% plunged in the prior quarter. The plunges in the prior quarters had worked off the entire pandemic spike and overshot on the way down, which had dragged down GDP. In Q2, investment perked back up, heading back to trend.
- Nonresidential fixed investments: +7.7%:
- Structures: +9.7%.
- Equipment: +10.8%.
- Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +3.9%.
- Residential fixed investment: -4.2% (-4.0% in Q1, -25.1% in Q4).
The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services got a little less horrible:
- Exports fell 10.8%.
- Imports fell 7.8%.
Imports subtract from GDP. So falling imports in Q2 boosted GDP. Exports add to GDP. So falling exports subtracted from GDP. On net, the trade deficit – the negative “net exports” – is a negative for GDP. In Q2, it was just a tad less horrible than in Q1, so it subtracted just a tad less from GDP.
The massive trade deficit during the pandemic was caused by a historic stimulus-driven buying binge of goods in the US, a lot of which were imported, or whose components were imported. The trade deficit is now back to its normal horrible trend:
Change in private inventories added 0.1 percentage points to GDP. Changes in inventories count as a business investment. Inventories ticked up just a hair in Q2, to $2.94 trillion, in inflation-adjusted dollars. You can see the inventory shortages that had caused a spike in goods inflation and that ended in the second half of 2022, when restocking efforts began to bear fruit:
A slowdown is hard to see here. Inflation is easier to see in this scenario. When business investment takes off like this, and when government spending, particularly on government employee wages, surges like this, while consumers are still in party-mode and are outspending inflation without breaking a sweat, and are out-earning inflation, then it’s really hard to see an economic slowdown or a recession. It’s just not lining up.
What is a lot easier to see in this scenario that we now have before us is more persistent, inflation.
This is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaction when he saw today’s GDP report, as captured by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Based on these numbers, would you say Pow Pow has failed miserably so far in taming inflation, or are we witnessing the greatest lag effect one has yet to be seen in recent history?
Or perhaps Goldielock scenario? Recession avoided, the market can absorb QT and higher and longer interest rate and still party on, and somehow asset price will come back down to earth (especially looking at housing) and inflation eventually normalize back to 2%? Such a strange time we live in, hard to make sense of what’s to come…
PPP money everywhere sitting in reserve in some cases. This is the biggest contributor to inflation I see. Tough to make real money in this crazy environment. This will last much longer based on the slow draw down of all PPP monies.
PPP was $800 billion. In terms of dry powder for consumer spending, it’s dwarfed by savings deposits (about $10 trillion), money market funds (about $7 trillion), plus tens of trillions of $ in brokerage accounts and Treasurydirect. Consumers in aggregate have a huge amount of wealth that they can spend if they want to.
Cool, guess we just have to get used to 4-5% inflation per year as the new norm…first crazy A$$ asset price for the last decade and now sticky inflation for maybe the next decade…man these new norm sure do suck for your non 1% percenters…
Wealth is real stuff. If consumers have been “given” some more bits in their electronic ledger but they can’t all exchange those bits for real goods, is it real wealth?
We have inflation because the govt allowed the rate of fiat creation to exceed the rate of real wealth creation.
Same for housing, you can exchange it for another overvalued house, but all owners cannot collectively cash out and into other real goods, because they don’t exist. This is why boomers can’t downsize en-masse.
People, even affluent people, generally have to work or take risks to acquire their savings. PPP/ERC is free money. Psychologically there is a huge difference. Many who wouldn’t think of splurging with their hard-won savings would be a lot quicker to spend a windfall that hit them as a lump sum.
I think interest rates are not coming down anytime soon.
Gosh. It seems the Fed should be able to increase the rate of QT without driving the economy back to the Stone Age.
Good point, if normalizing the Fed’s Balance Sheet is a goal, as stated by Powell just yesterday, then why not?
What better way to tamp down “Irrational Exuberance “ as being seen this year?
BTW, their QT has remained below their “target reduction pace “ because MBs principal pay down has dried up. So at the least they could sell MBS or accelerate the Treasury drawdown to make up the difference
I agree. I wouldn’t want the Fed to hike by 5% and dump $5T off the balance sheet by the next meeting, but it seems like they could go a lot quicker. I would think they could accelerate balance sheet shrinkage by 50% and the economy would barely shrug its shoulders. Heck maybe they could double it before the economy would start to show significant signs of slowing. Our economy is barely batting an eye at the current rate of roll off. Interest rate hikes hit different parts of the economy very unevenly. If we really want to slow inflation, remove money from the system. Consumers can’t chase price increases if the extra cash doesn’t exist to chase those prices.
They won’t. For all their talk of the risk of doing too much tightening and of doing too little, they are quite nakedly terrified of doing too much. That fear is in their blood as an institution. They will always tend to err on the side of doing too little tightening.
(That they always err on the side of doing too *much* loosening when the time comes to loosen goes without saying around here, I hope.)
“they are quite nakedly terrified of doing too much”
I’m not fan of the Fed/DC (decades of unaddressed policy failures have brought us here) but the Fed knows better than anyone the accumulated, always-close-to-collapsing cumulative liabilities this country has.
They *are* scared crap-less of doing too much (otherwise they never would have choreographed essentially 20 years of ZIRP).
But the fundamental problems of the US economy can’t be fixed (then, now, or ever) by Fed green-paper-shuffling (20 years of ZIRP proved that too).
So the Fed/DC does indeed always prefer easing/slow-walking-absolutely-unavoidable-tightenings.
It is hard for DC for escape blame for huge unemployment (unfairly, ironically) but they have been successfully framing inflation patsies for *decades* (again, unfairly).
Add that to the fact that DC is the biggest debtor there is (or ever will be) and the money printer becomes DC’s only altar.
We will have another financial crisis and soon, the only question is what “crisis” they gin up to cover all their money printing.
Absolutely it could, but they want to keep balance sheet policy in the background while rate policy takes center stage. Fed Dogma 201.
I dont understand the comment about business investment “taking off like this”, when gross private domestic investment chart shows a decline over the past 5 quarters (ticking up at the last reading, but still in what looks like a downtrend)?? Private inventories are also flatlined, which is actually down quite a lot from the previous trendline.
Government spending seems to be the only chart that is growing faster than previous trendlines. Isnt this what has really driven every bit of strength in this economy, government spending and Fed balance sheet?
American Express reported sales across their network was up 8% year over year versus approximately 13% for the previous quarter. I see a definite slowdown in spending here taking shape.
I saw a chart that showed the “excess savings” following the handouts and it looks like we are six months away from being back to zero in excess savings.
State and local governments are spending money from the federal government, but many will be forced to cut spending.
Just wait for the stock market to tank again, hitting a new low. That will crush all this spending. Real estate will also need to head down and that will help to kill the over-spenders.
Energy prices are headed much higher due to supply issues. Combine that with higher rents and you have a toxic formula for higher long term interest rates.
We are no more than one year away from real pain in my opinion, based on the trendlines.
“I dont understand the comment about business investment “taking off like this”
Residential fixed investment has been the only weak component, which plunged in 2022, and we saw that in other data. It still declined in Q1 and Q2 but at a much slower rates.
But nonresidential is the growth engine here. It hasn’t declined since 2020. On the contrary, it put in a lot of big quarters. And in Q2 it surged 7.7%, with structures being super-strong over the past three quarters, and equipment knocking it out of the ballpark in Q2. IP has been growing every quarter since 2020, and often at big rates.
So all it takes is for residential to be less weak, and overall investment surges (+5.7%), driven by nonresidential.
1. Concerning American Express: You’re calling an 8% increase a slowdown? Are you drunk?
Also check out Visa, which has a much bigger card business than AX. It’s growth is in the double digits. You’re gonna call that a “slowdown” too? What are you drinking? Send me some.
2. These articles about “excess savings” being used up are ignorant BS, and I’m getting sick of this shit getting cited here over and over and over again (and I have wasted countless hours shooting it down). This “savings” is NOT savings, it’s NOT a stock of money, but a FLOW of money. It’s the mathematical difference between disposable income and consumer spending. And it doesn’t include capital gains.
If you want to know what consumers ACTUALLY have saved (their stock of money that they can draw on), look at the $10 trillion in savings deposits (CDs and savings accounts), $7 trillion in money market funds, trillions in Treasury securities, tens of trillions in brokerage accounts, etc. That’s consumer savings. I’m getting deadly tired of this dumb BS that consumers are poor, used up their savings, or are tapped out. People who cite this BS will never understand the US consumer and the US economy.
Wolf, those are massive savings numbers in aggregrate. Apologies if you’ve touched on this previously, but who owns the savings? Ex., is 95% of it held by the wealthiest 5%? How close to broke are the bottom 10%? 20? 30? Even if aggregate savings is massive, the distribution is also key. I’d love to hear your thoughts on it!
I cover that periodically. Wealth = assets minus debts (Federal Reserve data):
Bottom 50% hold $4.5 trillion in wealth.
Next 40% hold $39 trillion in wealth.
Top 10% hold $75 trillion in wealth
To understand the economy, you have to understand the overall wealth of consumers. The homeless people will never move the economy needle. The big spenders move the economic needle. The top 50% in the US have a lot of wealth.
Here’s my 3rd comment on this article so far, so this is my last one for a while as not to overdo it.
Per FRED, both the personal savings rate (PSAVERT) and the savings rate as a percentage of disposable income are near all time lows. Only 2 times were lower since at least WWII… The depths of the GFC and the very recent late-pandemic low in Q2/Q3 of 2022. The savings rate spiked off the charts while money was being pumped into the system faster than it could be spent. But consumers are still spending their money like its burning a hole in their pockets, not saving it. This hot economy is not driven by savings spent or real productivity gains… It’s being driven by gov spending, period. Deficit spending is now the beating heart of our economy. At -$2T/yr or more in deficit spending, eventually the number of buyers willing to put their cash into gov debt will start shrink, and the gov will be forced to choose between skyrocketing interest burden or QE again. They will choose QE in the next downturn. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe not this year, but eventually they will.
“when government spending, particularly on government employee wages, surges like this”
This is where I see government debt issuance to be net inflationary in this crazy economy. When the gov issues bonds, it sucks liquidity out of the system in the short term. However, the money used to purchase bonds often tends to be money that wasn’t previously moving, not changing hands much out in the economy to juice purchases of goods and services in the first place. It comes out of pension funds, rich folks that were sitting on cash, people’s savings, and the like. The gov takes that low velocity cash, then turns around and spends it on salaries, contractors, programs, as well as paying back the debt with interest. That previously stagnant cash is being put directly back into the hands of consumers who gladly go out and chase goods and services with it (heavy on services now).
Maybe I’m way off and not realizing it, but it certainly seems like the tsunami of gov debt could be inflationary in this way.
Agree, government deficits are the primary source of inflation, and those deficits are increasing. The problem is supercharged when the Fed simply prints the money, via its QE program, to fund those deficits.
If inflation abates going forward, it’s only because we have strong deflationary forces in our economy, such as oligopolies and wealth concentration, which will ultimately destroy the system.
The Federal Reserve NEVER did that with QE as to deficits. Doing so is know as MONETIZING the Federal Debt and the Federal Reserve simply never does that at all in the US.
The consumer is gripping the punchbowl with both hands, and will fight the Fed for it.
And the corrupt gov is putting the money in their hands, directly/indirectly. I believe this is similar to the late 70s early 80s. Volker, fed chair, was fighting to bring inflation down. Who was he fighting? The gov.’s spending.
The current sentiment is essentially whine about prices, then shrug shoulders and pay the absurd prices anyway.
The American consumer is a financial bonehead.
The only exception to this was eggs. Despite everything else out of control, people really lost their damn minds when eggs spiked to $4 / dozen. Queue massive buyers strike followed by a sharp plunge back to reality.
If only everything else that consumers are being gouged on was treated the same way.
I can’t speak for others, but I refused to buy a new car over the past 2 years while manufacturers were charging above MSRP.
I also stopped buying soda when Coke raised the non-sale price of a 2L to $3.59.
Howdy Folks The Nobel goes too? The Cartoonist Marco.
Don’t Fight the Ignorant Majority.
No, don’t fight the ignorant majority, take their money, Har Har Har 😛. It’s the American Way!!!
Nice move on the 10-year rate today. Perhaps the bond market is starting to worry about Powell’s inflation fighting conviction. He’s been slow-walking QT, and still refers to QE as a valuable tool.
Perhaps we should start directing our inflation complaints to Wall Street, which appears to be the head policy decision-maker.
All Treasuries from one month to thirty year are yielding over 4 percent. Today’s economic data are just too strong to ignore.
Well the Fed funds rate today is just a smidgen over the average 1971 to 2022, and the 30 year fixed rate mortgage is actually a little less than the average 1971 to 2022. I am not sure why Jerry expects to lower inflation with an average fed funds rate. Higher, longer. If he wants to get to his magical 2% inflation rate, then much higher, much longer.
Wouldn’t it be just the opposite? If the bond market thought Powell would resume QE, the yield on the 10 year would DROP.
At a time when deficits are running hot at 6% of GDP, QE is money printing. The higher money supply leads to inflation and higher interest rates because an inflation premium must be priced into LT bonds.
Look what QE did during the pandemic. Inflation went up 20%, leading to increases in interest rates. LT bondholders lost 40%.
Right, but if you are convinced QE will restart, then long term yields would drop, as you’d be able to sell those bonds to the Fed for a capital gain.
There was a lot of good news today.
The recession never came. The inflation was never low, it was always high.
I’m broke and I’ve been missing out all my youth.
I’m joining the party.
Fire up those machines, I’m coming to the bank tomorrow. Yacht boat car house is on the menu! Max that loan out Powell! I’m going to get rich with that FED money!
Just raise taxes: This time the business, government, etc economic spending problem isn’t really Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve fault. The problem is with an imbalance of taxation to business profit problem. The Federal government is running large deficits while the businesses are awash in cash, just look at those record profit percentages. While increasing taxes on business may not completely cure inflation it would certainly be a help with fewer treasuries being sold. The other alternative is if world economic events make US treasuries unattractive thereby forcing political special interest groups to accept proper taxation.
Instead of pulling his hair in that fine picture by Marco, Powell should be pulling a Volcker.
MW: Breaking Dow falls 230 points, stocks drop as Treasury yields climbs above 4%
Month end profit taking.
Nice pump ‘n dump action today in the US stock markets!!!
Another great unmolested heart felt sermon on the state of our economy from Wolf street. It’s almost looks if Fed and congress built a monster back in March of 2020 that is now out of control. Cycles of boom and bust are just part of life. I don’t really see a slowdown in consumer spending in area of services, airlines, hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, concerts, Disney World will continue to see high demand. My local McDonalds ice cream machine is broken again, don’t understand why they forgo revenue’s with this repetitive failure. Yet Billions Served?? Maybe AI will solve this problem.
Unusual day in the market. Lot of selling, especially into the close and on a day GDP surprised to the upside. Long bond took a swan dive (holders of long bond are wierd).
Might be one of those days where people on the wrong side of the interest rate bets are selling anything they can sell in order to pay their bills. I can’t find any systemic risk in U.S., Europe, or China so I bought and bought and bought into the close. I hope Putin doesn’t launch nukes tomorrow!…Har Har Har 😛
A lot of traders trade by the month selling to lock in gains for the month.
Thanks Real Tony,
I don’t know what was going on today but I will find out over the next few days….
Okay, I surrender: all the money in my mattresses is going into junk bonds and tech stocks, and I’ll whistle whenever I pass a graveyard. There’s no stoppin’ this train!
Looks like WR is the only one seeing this unbridled spending.
FED does not see this and think everything is going in the right direction.
Don’t go by what Powell/Fed said ( I think they put out Dovish statement ) but go by what they are doing.
Yesterday, instead of hiking by 50bps and creating a small shock, they decided to hike by tiny 25bps and put out a dovish statement.
FED/Bernanke used to tout about “wealth effect’ to encourage spending.
Powell never says anything about lessening wealth effect to curb spending and thus curb inflation.
Thank you WR for this report and putting up with my views despite not matching with yours!
The Fed sees it just fine. The problem is that you’re putting earplugs in your years when Powell talks and then you say that he said the opposite what he actually said. This has been your schtick over the past few months. I don’t know what triggered that. So now you keep coming up with this goofball BS.
“Don’t go by what Powell/Fed said ( I think they put out Dovish statement ) but go by what they are doing.”
Yes, we go by what they’re doing: they hiked by 525 basis points, in 16 months, the fastest in 40 years, and they slashed their balance sheet by $722 billion, the fastest in history. That’s what they’ve HAVE DONE. And they keep doing it. And you just refuse to see it, and post goofball BS here.
I’ve been hearing for a year or more that consumers spent all their savings, maxed out credit card debt etc and yet it looks like they find ways to keep spending. Is there a way to find how far they are from the end of the line? Wolf’s comment above about tens of trillions suggests there’s no such thing in practice as the end of the line. Is it the case?
I just replied to this type of question several times. Here is one of the answers:
In terms of dry powder that consumers can spend (wealth = assets minus debts):
Bottom 50% hold $4.5 trillion in wealth.
Next 40% hold $39 trillion in wealth.
Top 10% hold $75 trillion in wealth
To understand the economy, you have to understand the overall wealth of consumers. The homeless people will never move the economy needle. The big spenders move the economic needle. The top 50% in the US have a lot of wealth.
This is just anecdotal evidence of the state of main street and the middle class. I recently went to my local Diner for my usual breakfast once a week. It used to be packed on weekends so I went during the weekday when it was not crowded. This time on a Wednesday it was packed. Barely able to get a table. Wolf is correct. People are spending like drunken sailors. Next time the diner will probably have a line out the door.
Is it true that the aggregate value of the US Stock Market is about $45 tril?
US Residential RE equity is about $30 tril?
I know people hold $$/assets elsewhere but I’m just saying that if we go down 20% in each of these 2 markets that’s $15 tril, wouldn’t that more than account for all the printing that has been going on?